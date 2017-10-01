Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / 5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia (8536 Views)

2. Our defence is average. Ezenwa is raw and not very good. He goofed in our 4-0 defeat at the WAFU final 2 weeks ago. We need a better keeper. Echejile is old and worn out: he doesn't have the legs any more. We need a veritable replacement. Leo and his CB partner looked ragged today against an average attack. I'm picturing how they would fare if they're faced with Harry Kane or Alvaro Morata.





3. Moses is NOT a no 10. Conte knows better. Asking him to play towards the centre was counterproductive. He did better against Cameroon because he was played in his natural position. Alex Iwobi is a better number 10 than Moses. Playing Moses towards the centre and Iwobi to the wide was an error.



4. We need better strikers. Ighalo who couldn't secure a spot at Watford and had to go to China seconded by Ihenacho who was booted out by Pep Guardiola and is yet to secure a spot at Leicester isn't good enough. Except the situation of one of these boys changes before next year, we must shop for another striker. It's unfortunate that both Chelsea FC's Tammy Abraham and Liverpool's Solanke have disowned us but we can shop more. We can't continue fluffing chances like we did today.



5. African referees continue to be shameful. Twice in this match, a clear onside was called offside by blind referees. A clear goal that should've stood was wrongly cancelled for Zambia. We won this match because African referees are incompetent and this is why they can never be respected on the global scale.



On the whole, congrats to my dear Nigerians (borrowing Buhari's words). See you in Russia next year!



Nice inputs



This should be a send forth party for



Echejele

Musa

And any body who is lackadaisical 5 Likes 1 Share

fiftynaira:

Nice inputs



This should be a send forth party for



Echejele

Musa

And any body who is lackadaisical i tell u i tell u 1 Like

Echiejile is a disaster at the back, we will risk going far in World cup. 1 Like

mazimee:

Echiejile is a disaster at the back, we will risk going far in World cup. he shouldn't even go sef he shouldn't even go sef 1 Like

And we also learnt we could achieve more together 2 Likes



It was close, but they were!



Up Naija!



Ogbeni Zambia was offiside jare.It was close, but they were!Up Naija! 16 Likes

Na second round we go ja for russia 1 Like

The way we go take collect for World Cup en... Chai! 1 Like

hahahaha....e just dey shack us o lol

Fake analysis...









Quote me and loss your charger 13 Likes

well as for the refs error it happens even in Europe everywhere 1 Like 1 Share

what do i know? just here to read comments eh. What's the score??

Stupid analysis. You sabi na hin you dey house dey type rubbish. 18 Likes

Hmmm. Points noted we communicate it to to the board of NFF.

Osheyyyy Jon Champion of Africa. Playing in the Chinese league doesn't undermine your worth in front of goal, regardless of the team. Go and ask paulinho of Brazil Who was just shipped to Barcelona. he has two goals already and Suarez is still struggling with just one. Saying Iheanacho was kicked out by guardiola due to performance reason is terribly wrong. Manchester City needed to play the new boys they bought and had to move old faces like nasri and Jesus navas too. I agree with you on both ezenwa and echiejile but we can't just rule them out beacause they played poorly. They've been loyal and have previously shown they are ready to give their all for the team. I say we keep the team and build their confidence before June next year. 13 Likes

from ur Analysis;

1) we dont have a team den,

3) Rorh should better shop a fresh Super Eagle Team from Keeper to Strikers



Oga go a drink Captain Jack football analysis isnt ur calling 18 Likes

You learnt about Wafu conceding by Ezenwa from this match. This your analysis does not fear God. 2 Likes 1 Share

Crap!!! 3 Likes

No bright spot except the overall confirmation of Nigeria's qualification.

Op.. fake analysis u want more traffic to ur blog abi.. Go sleep..

source-https://naijastoryz.blogspot.com.ng/2017/10/5-things-about-match-by-peter-keyz.html kai wahala dey,see post even kindergarten pupils w have better to say than this thrash. kai wahala dey,see post even kindergarten pupils w have better to say than this thrash. 3 Likes

Your last point is Wrooooooong



Goan watch the highlight very well. The Zambia guy was clearly offside Your last point is WrooooooongGoan watch the highlight very well. The Zambia guy was clearly offside 2 Likes

They can't even play over 1.5 mitcheww

Thank God we qualify. But we are not ready for world cup. The Analyst is actually both critical and technical in his analysis. If we go to world cup with this exact form, we will all say 'had we known, we would have allowed. Zambia to visit for the first time' 5 Likes 1 Share

who b MOTM

Fair points...the team needs to improve.



The AR who was in a better position to spot the offside already did that...the angle shown on TV was poor and cannot be used as a photo judge of the positions of the players...



Also the referee's whitsle had gone before the ball got into the net...

U knw a true beer palour analyst when u c somtin like dis.....TRASH

Mistakes noted, we will rectify the problem Mr. OP