|5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia by naijastoryz: 7:47pm
1. This is the hardest match we've played in the WCQ and it showed how we would react to a decent opposition. A lot of work needs to be done on this team as we're going to the tournament next year.
2. Our defence is average. Ezenwa is raw and not very good. He goofed in our 4-0 defeat at the WAFU final 2 weeks ago. We need a better keeper. Echejile is old and worn out: he doesn't have the legs any more. We need a veritable replacement. Leo and his CB partner looked ragged today against an average attack. I'm picturing how they would fare if they're faced with Harry Kane or Alvaro Morata.
3. Moses is NOT a no 10. Conte knows better. Asking him to play towards the centre was counterproductive. He did better against Cameroon because he was played in his natural position. Alex Iwobi is a better number 10 than Moses. Playing Moses towards the centre and Iwobi to the wide was an error.
4. We need better strikers. Ighalo who couldn't secure a spot at Watford and had to go to China seconded by Ihenacho who was booted out by Pep Guardiola and is yet to secure a spot at Leicester isn't good enough. Except the situation of one of these boys changes before next year, we must shop for another striker. It's unfortunate that both Chelsea FC's Tammy Abraham and Liverpool's Solanke have disowned us but we can shop more. We can't continue fluffing chances like we did today.
5. African referees continue to be shameful. Twice in this match, a clear onside was called offside by blind referees. A clear goal that should've stood was wrongly cancelled for Zambia. We won this match because African referees are incompetent and this is why they can never be respected on the global scale.
On the whole, congrats to my dear Nigerians (borrowing Buhari's words). See you in Russia next year!
|Re: 5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia by drunkcow(m): 8:12pm
so i wld b using dis opportunity to leave a suicide note b4 i commit suicide.goodbye 2 my 2 wives DALE917 and seunmohmoh i would still be stalking u,and please dont marry slayer2 or arleck. to shycypher(should hav been vaseline crew boss by now) to lala247(you wee not kill us with that ur thang),to desola1(that comes online one eternity later),to ednited (mrs ethiopia she could murder u if u spell ethopia *goddamit* ethiopia the wrong way . to BisQuit the wicked jr thread producer to smoochCN and his photography diary ,to my cat (supervillian),to nasty c ,to homer simpson .
*drops pen abi keyboard ni*.
*takes ota pia pia*
*holds stomach*
PEACCCE
*backslides outta thread*
wait shout to my crush i promise to change for good and her friend who is also my crush.
and to any1 reading dis .
*dusts my twitter, reddit and quora account*
poo bout to get real.
PS
am only deactivating and no i didnt play blue whale
|Re: 5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia by fiftynaira(m): 8:20pm
Nice inputs
This should be a send forth party for
Echejele
Musa
And any body who is lackadaisical
|Re: 5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia by naijastoryz: 8:20pm
fiftynaira:i tell u
|Re: 5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia by mazimee(m): 8:43pm
Echiejile is a disaster at the back, we will risk going far in World cup.
|Re: 5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia by naijastoryz: 9:58pm
mazimee:he shouldn't even go sef
|Re: 5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia by medolab90(m): 10:13pm
And we also learnt we could achieve more together
|Re: 5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia by scholes0(m): 10:13pm
Ogbeni Zambia was offiside jare.
It was close, but they were!
Up Naija!
|Re: 5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia by ednut1(m): 10:13pm
Na second round we go ja for russia
|Re: 5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia by BrutalJab: 10:14pm
The way we go take collect for World Cup en... Chai!
|Re: 5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia by gaeul(f): 10:14pm
hahahaha....e just dey shack us o lol
|Re: 5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia by blogbuilder: 10:14pm
Fake analysis...
Quote me and loss your charger
|Re: 5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia by orobs93(m): 10:14pm
well as for the refs error it happens even in Europe everywhere
|Re: 5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia by motun2017(f): 10:14pm
what do i know? just here to read comments eh. What's the score??
|Re: 5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia by JeffreyJamez(m): 10:15pm
Stupid analysis. You sabi na hin you dey house dey type rubbish.
|Re: 5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia by kagari: 10:15pm
Hmmm. Points noted we communicate it to to the board of NFF.
|Re: 5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia by OpssonD1: 10:16pm
Osheyyyy Jon Champion of Africa. Playing in the Chinese league doesn't undermine your worth in front of goal, regardless of the team. Go and ask paulinho of Brazil Who was just shipped to Barcelona. he has two goals already and Suarez is still struggling with just one. Saying Iheanacho was kicked out by guardiola due to performance reason is terribly wrong. Manchester City needed to play the new boys they bought and had to move old faces like nasri and Jesus navas too. I agree with you on both ezenwa and echiejile but we can't just rule them out beacause they played poorly. They've been loyal and have previously shown they are ready to give their all for the team. I say we keep the team and build their confidence before June next year.
|Re: 5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia by Harrynight(m): 10:17pm
from ur Analysis;
1) we dont have a team den,
3) Rorh should better shop a fresh Super Eagle Team from Keeper to Strikers
Oga go a drink Captain Jack football analysis isnt ur calling
|Re: 5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia by TheGoodJoe(m): 10:18pm
You learnt about Wafu conceding by Ezenwa from this match. This your analysis does not fear God.
|Re: 5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia by greenguy: 10:18pm
Crap!!!
|Re: 5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia by Akposb(m): 10:20pm
No bright spot except the overall confirmation of Nigeria's qualification.
|Re: 5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:20pm
Op.. fake analysis u want more traffic to ur blog abi.. Go sleep..
|Re: 5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia by Kog45(m): 10:21pm
naijastoryz:kai wahala dey,see post even kindergarten pupils w have better to say than this thrash.
|Re: 5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia by checkolatunji: 10:22pm
naijastoryz:
Your last point is Wrooooooong
Goan watch the highlight very well. The Zambia guy was clearly offside
|Re: 5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia by Elnino4ladies: 10:23pm
They can't even play over 1.5 mitcheww
|Re: 5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia by Boyooosa(m): 10:24pm
Thank God we qualify. But we are not ready for world cup. The Analyst is actually both critical and technical in his analysis. If we go to world cup with this exact form, we will all say 'had we known, we would have allowed. Zambia to visit for the first time'
|Re: 5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia by oshe11(m): 10:26pm
who b MOTM
|Re: 5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia by bodejohn(m): 10:27pm
Fair points...the team needs to improve.
The AR who was in a better position to spot the offside already did that...the angle shown on TV was poor and cannot be used as a photo judge of the positions of the players...
Also the referee's whitsle had gone before the ball got into the net...
|Re: 5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia by elyte89: 10:28pm
U knw a true beer palour analyst when u c somtin like dis.....TRASH
|Re: 5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia by dtruth50(m): 10:29pm
Mistakes noted, we will rectify the problem Mr. OP
|Re: 5 Things We Learnt From Our Victory Over Zambia by benzene00: 10:30pm
Elnino4ladies:bet9ja addict spotted
