The incident happened at about 7:30pm and it's still going on though rain is falling heavily and ECG has taken power.



The fire was said to have started at a Total Fuel station and extended to another station. Pls if you've any family and love ones there call.



It's happening close to my house and from what I can see, (the smoke and everything) it's a big one.



Ghanaians on this forum and Nigerians in Ghana Accra, hope you're safe? I really pray it's not a repeat of June 3rd disaster. God help us.



Uh.. If I try to say the obvious truth now.

. It'll look like I'm a devil..





So let me just be a hypocrite and say..





Pray for Atomic Junction, not only Las Vegas..





Ghanaians are lucky that atomic bomb didn't go off at that junction. 8 Likes 1 Share



My brother just texted me that the explosion was very close to his school and that he felt the vibration in his room. He sounded quite shaken. Thank God he is safe and I hope everyone out there is safe too.

My brother just texted me that the explosion was very close to his school and that he felt the vibration in his room. He sounded quite shaken. Thank God he is safe and I hope everyone out there is safe too.

This is horrible news.... My sister just informed me of this because according to her it is not soooo far from where she stays... but not too close either.

She mentioned Adenta Barrier also... apart from Atomic Junction.





But it was "My Angel" who told me this news first... I hope there are no casualties. I have seen the horrors of gas explosion before... it is never a pleasant sight to behold.





And to think a family member of mine just met an old time friend from Ghana today... Chaaiiiii...



Lord I hope no one loses their loved ones... It is well. 1 Like 1 Share

Very sad and unfortunate event, a real pity this one. A real pity hope no one was hurt? A fire accompanied by rainfall hmmmm 1 Like

this looks like a Boiling liquid expanding vapor explosion. call the fire guys contain it so it does not spread to another nearby station.



do not use water, its unfortunate it is pouring over there now, the rain water would surely cause a boil-over if there is still enough fuel in the station.



however, your pics brings back some memories...

exactly how the skies of the delta area are lighted up at night whenever SHELL flares (waste) their gases, destroying the environment and give back only a tap water with a funny tasty.... 2 Likes 1 Share

Quite a disaster!

My brother just texted me that the explosion was very close to his school and that he heard the vibration in his room. He sounded quite shaken. Thank God he is safe and I hope everyone out there is safe too.

Makydebie it is well! Thank God your brother is safe.

Its happening close to my house and it's not funny. Rain is falling heavily here too. I hope there won't be heavy casualties.

Thank God your brother is safe.

Its happening close to my house and it's not funny. Rain is falling heavily here too. I hope there won't be heavy casualties.

Very sad and unfortunate event, a real pity this one. A real pity hope no one was hurt? A fire accompanied by rainfall hmmmm We can't say for now, there's no light and I guess it's because of this incident plus the rain so I can't say. We can't say for now, there's no light and I guess it's because of this incident plus the rain so I can't say.

We can't say for now, there's no light and I guess it's because of this incident plus the rain so I can't say. Ok Ok 1 Like 1 Share

I thank God my lil bro is safe..... A friend was telling me he was at the baritas at atomic junction. He said the explosion made everywhere bright like it was mid day.



I hope no one's hurt sha.

Looking keenly at those pictures taken from a little distance away from the explosion's location, you can see the height of that Explosion cloud... this is just devastating to view.



I pray no lives are lost.... but this picture shown here looks quite scary.



It is well all the same... it is well....





Cc Lalasticlala, Dominique 1 Like 1 Share

I thank God my lil bro is safe..... A friend was telling me he was at the baritas at atomic junction. He said the explosion made everywhere bright like it was mid day.



I hope no one's hurt sha. Wow thank God!

Baritas? Wow that's close to total filling station.



Baritas? Wow that's close to total filling station.

I was outside with my mum when the fire went high. It was not something to behold. We pray so too, since there's no light to watch the news and all. I'm relying on Google and live updates from this thread.

Wow thank God!

Baritas? Wow that's close to total filling station.



I was outside with my mum when the fire went high. It was not something to behold. We pray so too, since there's no light to watch the news and all. I'm relying on Google and live updates from this thread. sorry dear, you all will be fine hopefully sorry dear, you all will be fine hopefully

Quite a disaster!

My brother just texted me that the explosion was very close to his school and that he heard the vibration in his room. He sounded quite shaken. Thank God he is safe and I hope everyone out there is safe too.

Makydebbie it is well! Hey super intelligent beauty, how are you? How have u been?? It's been a while I followed on you

sorry dear, you all will be fine hopefully Amen. Amen.

this looks like a Boiling liquid expanding vapor explosion. call the fire guys contain it so it does not spread to another nearby station.



do not use water, its unfortunate it is pouring over there now, the rain water would surely cause a boil-over if there is still enough fuel in the station.



............................................................................................................................................................................................



however, your pics brings back some memories...

exactly how the skies of the delta area are lighted up at night whenever SHELL flares (waste) their gases, destroying the environment and give back only a tap water with a funny tasty.... It was a gas explosion. It's unfortunate it's raining heavily here and the breeze is something else. It has already started on another station, it's well. About three ambulances just passed my house and the fact that it's raining is causing traffic as everyone is in a hurry to get home.



Sorry about the awful memories, it also reminds me of an identical disaster that happened in Ghana, June 3rd 2015.



It was a gas explosion. It's unfortunate it's raining heavily here and the breeze is something else. It has already started on another station, it's well. About three ambulances just passed my house and the fact that it's raining is causing traffic as everyone is in a hurry to get home.

Sorry about the awful memories, it also reminds me of an identical disaster that happened in Ghana, June 3rd 2015.

Amen. give me ur address lemme drive to Ghana and fight for you give me ur address lemme drive to Ghana and fight for you

give me ur address lemme drive to Ghana and fight for you Why don't you drive to Ghana, and jump inside the fire? Why don't you drive to Ghana, and jump inside the fire? 5 Likes

Why don't you drive to Ghana, and jump inside the fire? beautiful if that will make u happy I will do that oya design an obituary poster for me 1st so my folks will have something to hold on to beautiful if that will make u happy I will do that oya design an obituary poster for me 1st so my folks will have something to hold on to 2 Likes

Hope the casualties ain't massive

beautiful if that will make u happy I will do that oya design an obituary poster for me 1st so my folks will have something to hold on to Gerrarahia!! Gerrarahia!! 2 Likes

Why don't you drive to Ghana, and jump inside the fire? savagery savagery 2 Likes 1 Share

Gerrarahia!! Lool you are more Nigerian than I'd expect Lool you are more Nigerian than I'd expect 2 Likes 1 Share

savagery small boy, go and make your bed and sleep, when adults come out to play, watch from afar small boy, go and make your bed and sleep, when adults come out to play, watch from afar

small boy, go and make your bed and sleep, when adults come out to play, watch from afar easy uncle 2 Likes

Thank God your brother is safe.

Its happening close to my house and it's not funny. Rain is falling heavily here too. I hope there won't be heavy casualties.

Lalasticlala. According to what I heard, A tanker was offloading gas and it exploded, I'm quite scared for the driver and the people around at that period(I heard its a busy place).

Hmmn!God have mercy!

According to what I heard, A tanker was offloading gas and it exploded, I'm quite scared for the driver and the people around at that period(I heard its a busy place).

Hmmn!God have mercy!

I hope Fire fighters have been able to get things under control?

Wow thank God!

Baritas? Wow that's close to total filling station.



I was outside with my mum when the fire went high. It was not something to behold. We pray so too, since there's no light to watch the news and all. I'm relying on Google and live updates from this thread.

I've received so many videos about the explosion and all. Man, I'm scared. It looked like that hiroshima atomic bomb event. See people running helter-skelter.

I've received so many videos about the explosion and all. Man, I'm scared. It looked like that hiroshima atomic bomb event. See people running helter-skelter.

Also heard that mtultiple gunshots have been fired around the airport side sef.. .. So people too should stay away from the airport route.

According to what I heard, A tanker was offloading gas and it exploded, I'm quite scared for the driver and the people around at that period(I heard its a busy place).

Hmmn!God have mercy!

I hope Fire fighters have been able to get things under control? Jeez, I don't want to think of it. It's a tragedy.

My dear, atomic is very busy oo! Just opposite the station. Is a bus park, where busses drop passengers and where passengers enter busses to their various destinations. Not to talk of the bridge and sellers there.



Jeez, I don't want to think of it. It's a tragedy.

My dear, atomic is very busy oo! Just opposite the station. Is a bus park, where busses drop passengers and where passengers enter busses to their various destinations. Not to talk of the bridge and sellers there.

Yea fire fighters are around, they were around when I created this thread, ambulances are there too. But last I heard, the fire isn't down, I don't know about now.

I've received so many videos about the explosion and all. Man, I'm scared. It looked like that hiroshima atomic bomb event. See people running helter-skelter.

Also heard that mtultiple gunshots have been fired around the airport side sef.. .. So people too should stay away from the airport route. I'm scared too, been praying since. It's so sad!! God help us. I'm scared too, been praying since. It's so sad!! God help us.

Dear Lord not again. Some people have not recovered from the one that happened two years ago. It is well with us in this continent

A fuel station has exploded at Atomic junction in Accra.



The incident happened at about 7:30pm and it's still going on though rain is falling heavily and ECG has taken power.



The fire was said to have started at a Total Fuel station and extended to another station. Pls if you've any family and love ones there call.



It's happening close to my house and from what I can see, (the smoke and everything) it's a big one.



Ghanaians on this forum and Nigerians in Ghana Accra, hope you're safe? I really pray it's not a repeat of June 3rd disaster. God help us.



Cc lalasticlala, seun.

Iamord

Leathalbeast

Swanzi

Buzzmania

Royalpearl

Girl360

Achimotan

Just30

lord have mercy ! That's a big explosion .. My heart goes out to all those affected and may god give them the fortitude to bear the loss lord have mercy ! That's a big explosion .. My heart goes out to all those affected and may god give them the fortitude to bear the loss