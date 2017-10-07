Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter (11538 Views)

After the Match between Nigeria and Zambia.



Atiku Abubakar posted a tweet and you trust Nigerians... They took it to a whole new LEVEL..



Here are some of them below 3 Likes

More 1 Share

Even Common sense join the trend ooo 4 Likes 2 Shares

That's how you guys successfully pack and brand the current presido for us, kwontunu 18 Likes 2 Shares

RealLordZeus:

That's how you guys successfully pack and brand the current presido for us, kwontunu





Scam alert abi. Scam alert abi. 20 Likes 1 Share

This atiku guy don dey enter game like play like play...Nigerians can mumu for recycled leaders ehn 53 Likes 2 Shares

OK oo



#TheAtikuChallenge Russia, here I come.#TheAtikuChallenge 81 Likes 3 Shares

SMH! Dead on arrival 1 Like

lol

What a country filled with different types of people....if you want the mean,funny,intelligent,savagers,foolish people etc. just come to Nigeria we have them all.



Naija i hail thee. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Wtf is this

Is Nigeria under a curse of recycled leaders? 1 Like

Atiku is the man for the job!



He is educated, social, agile and not a tribal bigot.



He will definitely pull a Trump come 2019. 3 Likes

Nigeria sef,



As if we go pass group stage. 4 Likes

Atiku sure okay ng his games tight







#TheAtikuChallenge Russia here I come #TheAtikuChallenge Russia here I come 27 Likes 4 Shares

vadeonly:

SMH! Dead on arrival Better than the clone.. Better than the clone.. 1 Like

Will definitely be there by God's special grace 1 Like

Another useless trend.



Fellow Nigerians, can we put a fresh, dynamic, 21st century savvy and purposeful leadership in Aso Rock for a change? 5 Likes 1 Share

Some of them dey Naija, carry sweater for body, like say them dey Russia. 5 Likes

This yeye Twitter

I'm waiting on lalasticlala's tweet

Atiku have my vote come 2019

i prefer atiku to that m a d man in aso rock 5 Likes

If you like go LONDON, USA, at the end he won't still smell the presidency

Am coming

atiku campaign team can leverage on this trend to push his campaign to the next level, he'll definitely give jubrin a run for his money.

Red means stop,





Yellow means get ready



Green means go go Goliath



La francee la see....



Are u following up on me, me just dey sing "One corner song" u better be focused