Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by Rapsowdee01(m): 9:47pm
After the Match between Nigeria and Zambia.

Atiku Abubakar posted a tweet and you trust Nigerians... They took it to a whole new LEVEL..

Here are some of them below

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by Rapsowdee01(m): 9:49pm
More

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by Rapsowdee01(m): 9:50pm
Even Common sense join the trend ooo

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by RealLordZeus(m): 9:54pm
That's how you guys successfully pack and brand the current presido for us, kwontunu

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by AntiWailer: 9:55pm
RealLordZeus:
That's how you guys successfully pack and brand the current presido for us, kwontunu

grin grin

Scam alert abi. grin

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by obojememe: 10:18pm
This atiku guy don dey enter game like play like play...Nigerians can mumu for recycled leaders ehn

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by auntysimbiat(f): 10:36pm
OK oo
Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by Nawteemaxie(m): 10:36pm
Russia, here I come. kiss
#TheAtikuChallenge

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by vadeonly(m): 10:37pm
SMH! Dead on arrival

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by uzoclinton(m): 10:38pm
lol
Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by Cladez(m): 10:38pm
What a country filled with different types of people....if you want the mean,funny,intelligent,savagers,foolish people etc. just come to Nigeria we have them all.

Naija i hail thee.

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by HauteReel: 10:38pm
Wait. I want to seize this opportunity to acknowledge the most beautiful lady on Nairaland - Prettynikita. Girl you're an angel. kiss
Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by OCTAVO: 10:38pm
cheesy
Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by sod09(m): 10:38pm
Wtf is this
Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by Integrityfarms(m): 10:38pm
Is Nigeria under a curse of recycled leaders?

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by BrutalJab: 10:38pm
Atiku is the man for the job!

He is educated, social, agile and not a tribal bigot.

He will definitely pull a Trump come 2019.

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by nototribalist: 10:38pm
Nigeria sef,

As if we go pass group stage.

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by 01mcfadden(m): 10:39pm
Atiku sure okay ng his games tight
Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by Yusfunoble(m): 10:39pm
grin grin


#TheAtikuChallenge Russia here I come cheesy

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by Integrityfarms(m): 10:39pm
vadeonly:
SMH! Dead on arrival
Better than the clone..

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by harizonal123(m): 10:39pm
Will definitely be there by God's special grace

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by Noblesoul123: 10:39pm
Another useless trend.

Fellow Nigerians, can we put a fresh, dynamic, 21st century savvy and purposeful leadership in Aso Rock for a change?

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by Flashh: 10:39pm
Some of them dey Naija, carry sweater for body, like say them dey Russia.

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by davodyguy: 10:39pm
This yeye Twitter
Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by 1bunne4lif(m): 10:39pm
I'm waiting on lalasticlala's tweet
Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by swagagolic01: 10:39pm
Atiku have my vote come 2019
Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by OZAOEKPE(m): 10:39pm
i prefer atiku to that m a d man in aso rock

Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by greatman247(m): 10:39pm
If you like go LONDON, USA, at the end he won't still smell the presidency grin grin grin
Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by Carter4luv(m): 10:39pm
Am coming
Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by elChapo1: 10:40pm
atiku campaign team can leverage on this trend to push his campaign to the next level, he'll definitely give jubrin a run for his money.
Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by 2kass(m): 10:40pm
Red means stop,


Yellow means get ready

Green means go go Goliath

La francee la see....

Are u following up on me, me just dey sing "One corner song" u better be focused
Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: #TheAtikuChallenge Trending On Twitter by Dannyset(m): 10:40pm
Lmaoo! cheesy grin

obojememe:
This atiku guy don dey enter game like play like play...Nigerians can mumu for recycled leaders ehn

