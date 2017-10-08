₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by AYLiveSHows: 12:24am
President of the Nigeria's Senate Bukola Saraki and GOVERNOR UDOM EMMANUEL and others who was present at the stadium rejoice rejoice as Nigeria super Eagles score.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BzpN68sNG2U
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by leofab(f): 1:15am
One corner
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by FastShipping: 2:13am
leofab:
Ahhhhhhh
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by modelmike7(m): 3:12am
Hahaha
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by 9jvirgin(m): 4:05am
leofab:
I saw corruption corner
10 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by fidalgo19: 4:15am
#FakeLeaders
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by ijekul(m): 4:26am
Congrats to our Super Eagles dspite the fact they didn't play to the best of their ability...
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by WhoRUDeceiving: 4:29am
FAKE LEADERS AND THUGS
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by serikiYCU(m): 4:52am
Congratulations Super Eagle
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by Kennywills7(m): 8:12am
Kudos to the super eagles, the zambia team they Played yesterday was an improved team and our boys were up to the task
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by tsdarkside(m): 8:23am
ijekul:
....
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by tsdarkside(m): 8:25am
..
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by 9jakohai(m): 8:30am
WhoRUDeceiving:
That we voted for
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by greatiyk4u(m): 8:31am
This is the only time "ONE NIGERIA" is accepted by all.
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by Eyanmukaila(m): 8:32am
2019 will determine whether this country is finally dead or be changed for good forever. i hope we the youths are ready to unseat these recycled poliThifians since independence.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by jetbomber17: 8:32am
I don't give a ............
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by basty: 8:33am
Okay
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by kabshina(m): 8:33am
Corruption watching super eagle.
Imagine!
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by kramer: 8:33am
leofab:
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by princeade86(m): 8:33am
dem dey happy for money dem go chop for the world cup trip. na real one corner.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by OtemSapien: 8:33am
Let me sing the song of the champion as back up
Doctufos: Worldly Music 13:19-23
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by Olukat(m): 8:34am
Mr. President should've been in the stadium
He doesn't have what it take to lead this diverse yet great nation
The match was one uniting event that happened in the nation yesterday
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by Kobicove(m): 8:34am
The win was worth celebrating...
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by krendo: 8:36am
I love Saraki
True example of a modern Nigerian leader
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by Sunkyphil: 8:36am
I hope all of dem wont pack themselves and say they want to go to the world and waste our country's money
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by grin88(m): 8:37am
eagles for life
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by smartty68(m): 8:39am
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by ICEFLAME419ja(m): 8:41am
9jakohai:
Don't forget Buhari Number 1
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by mansakhalifa(m): 8:42am
Now,I hope they(the politicians) can see how well it pays it pays to do your job properly? It is not about collecting free money for going on recess all the time and doing nothing. The gallant Super Eagles showed them how it is done without qualms and now it is left to them to emulate. #October 7 My Finest Night #Iwobi For President 2019 F^ck all the others!
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by xreal: 8:42am
How many private jets were in uyo?
If the stadium were to be in Kwara, it will be sold by now and named Harmony stadium. Everything Harmony in Kwara is bought and owned by a family.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by lonlytroy: 8:43am
krendo:
Ppl like u are the problem we have in Nigeria
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score by bewla(m): 8:44am
i
