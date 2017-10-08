Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigeria Vs Zambia: Saraki And Udom Rejoice As Super Eagles Score (8377 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BzpN68sNG2U President of the Nigeria's Senate Bukola Saraki and GOVERNOR UDOM EMMANUEL and others who was present at the stadium rejoice rejoice as Nigeria super Eagles score. 1 Like

I saw corruption corner I saw corruption corner 10 Likes

#FakeLeaders 5 Likes 1 Share

Congrats to our Super Eagles dspite the fact they didn't play to the best of their ability... 1 Like

FAKE LEADERS AND THUGS 1 Like 1 Share

Congratulations Super Eagle 1 Like

Kudos to the super eagles, the zambia team they Played yesterday was an improved team and our boys were up to the task

Congrats to our Super Eagles dspite the fact they didn't play to the best of their ability...

That we voted for That we voted for

This is the only time "ONE NIGERIA" is accepted by all. 1 Like

2019 will determine whether this country is finally dead or be changed for good forever. i hope we the youths are ready to unseat these recycled poliThifians since independence. 2 Likes 1 Share

Corruption watching super eagle.



Imagine!

dem dey happy for money dem go chop for the world cup trip. na real one corner.





Doctufos: Worldly Music 13:19-23



A Song Of Otem: Clap Your Hands for the Champions



19. Clap your hands for the Champions,

We go there and won all nations

We clipped their wings and they could not fly

The way to our post they could not ply



20. We are too good for our opponents

Lifting the trophy of the continents

We hope this is gonna be permanent

Winning way is so imminent



21. We're not gonna quit

We ain't where we'll sit

We are gonna stay fit



22. We concede no defeat

We'll repeat the same feat

We've got the swiftest feet



23. We beat them in their own home soil

There's no team we didn't spoil

They try to act with a strong recoil

But in vain went all their toils Let me sing the song of the champion as back up 1 Like 1 Share



He doesn't have what it take to lead this diverse yet great nation

The match was one uniting event that happened in the nation yesterday Mr. President should've been in the stadium. He doesn't have what it take to lead this diverse yet great nation.

The win was worth celebrating...

I love Saraki



True example of a modern Nigerian leader 2 Likes

I hope all of dem wont pack themselves and say they want to go to the world and waste our country's money

eagles for life 1 Like

Don't forget Buhari Number 1

Now,I hope they(the politicians) can see how well it pays it pays to do your job properly? It is not about collecting free money for going on recess all the time and doing nothing. The gallant Super Eagles showed them how it is done without qualms and now it is left to them to emulate. #October 7 My Finest Night #Iwobi For President 2019 F^ck all the others!

How many private jets were in uyo?



If the stadium were to be in Kwara, it will be sold by now and named Harmony stadium. Everything Harmony in Kwara is bought and owned by a family.

krendo:

I love Saraki



True example of a modern Nigerian leader

Ppl like u are the problem we have in Nigeria Ppl like u are the problem we have in Nigeria 1 Like 1 Share