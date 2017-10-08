₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,821 members, 3,839,695 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 October 2017 at 01:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bolanle Ninolowo: "N10,000 Was My First Earning As An Actor" (704 Views)
Casmir Anyanwu & Bolanle Ninolowo "Picture Perfect" Star Actor At The Premiere / Bolanle Ninalowo: A Hot Nollywood Actor (Photos) / Fast Growing Nollywood Actor, Bolanle Ninolowo Shares Cute Family Pictures, Kiss (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bolanle Ninolowo: "N10,000 Was My First Earning As An Actor" by britzreus: 3:12am
Handsome Nigerian actor, Bolanle Ninolowo popularly known as Nino, has opened up on the firsts in his so far bright career.
The good looking actor, who is an accountant, who also has a Masters’ degree in Marketing with specialization in Branding, studied in the United States of America, where he worked as an accountant in a company called General Growth Properties in Chicago.
Upon his return to Nigeria, he worked with Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), and later went into acting.
In a chat with Sunday Sun, the actor, who has featured in several films, among which are: Picture Perfect, Husbands of Lagos, The Guardian, Walking Away, Baby Shower, and Intervention and is the brand ambassador for OUD Majestic, opened up on how Husbands of Lagos shot him to stardom..
First featured movie?
Rebirth. It was also my debut screen appearance. The plot of the movie was woven around HIV awareness and stigmatization.
Your breakthrough movie?
It was Husbands of Lagos. That was in 2015. It was fantastic. It was about five husbands and the character I played was one of them.
First day on stage?
It was scary. Everyone doing something the first time of their life, you would expect a bit of fright and later you overcome it.
Embarrassment
Well, it happens. A couple of times. That was in the past. None that I can remember now.
First trip abroad?
I was raised in Chicago. My first trip to Nigeria was about eight or so years ago. I came to Nigeria in 2007. That was when I moved back. I’m back here to stay but if work takes me there, why not?
First income as an actor?
It was N10,000. I don’t think it would be proper to say the name of the movie. That was my first appearance.
First day on location?
You just prayed to get things right, to deliver right, to play the character right. That’s all you pray for, just to do it right.
First endorsement/brand ambassadorship?
It’s so fantastic. I’m elated, excited to get endorsement, to get recognized. It is a good thing for me. I love OUD.
It’s a fantastic perfume and when I enter any place, people ask me what fragrance I use. I’m really cool with the brand.
See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/first-earning-bolanle-ninolowo/
|Re: Bolanle Ninolowo: "N10,000 Was My First Earning As An Actor" by Bekwarra(m): 3:17am
So?
|Re: Bolanle Ninolowo: "N10,000 Was My First Earning As An Actor" by IgedeBushBoy(m): 1:03pm
D
|Re: Bolanle Ninolowo: "N10,000 Was My First Earning As An Actor" by veacea: 1:03pm
Okay
|Re: Bolanle Ninolowo: "N10,000 Was My First Earning As An Actor" by BreezyCB(m): 1:04pm
Wetin consign me
Next post
|Re: Bolanle Ninolowo: "N10,000 Was My First Earning As An Actor" by Atiku2019: 1:04pm
Ehen?
I was paid 8k monthly after NYSC in 2008
|Re: Bolanle Ninolowo: "N10,000 Was My First Earning As An Actor" by benedictac(f): 1:04pm
I don't know him
|Re: Bolanle Ninolowo: "N10,000 Was My First Earning As An Actor" by rozayx5(m): 1:05pm
Most actors are broke
Just sugar mummy feeding them
Others are are into business
|Re: Bolanle Ninolowo: "N10,000 Was My First Earning As An Actor" by leatherman(m): 1:05pm
|Re: Bolanle Ninolowo: "N10,000 Was My First Earning As An Actor" by amylomo(f): 1:05pm
Really
(0) (Reply)
Zoodrums.com News Updates / Family Reunion? Watch The Exclusive Interview With Olisa Adibua & Adewumi / Ct Scan Allegedly Reveals Drugs In Baba Suwe's Stomach
Viewing this topic: joejacobs10(m), ellbreziy(m), BeeBeeOoh(m), flakeStar, Ipoade, Phatmyk(m), IgedeBushBoy(m), Chemistry10, taladinrin, Aboguede, Bullet1234(m), emmaboy33(m), godello, KimBerlyie, Salah09, chennySman, tee83, themejiwalker(m), Deux, henrinity(m), Ryhzome, GoldNiagara(m), BOSCOIFY1111, GreatrAnalyst, oairhunmwunde, WORLDPEACE(m), chyket(m), DrElixir(m), vecman22(m), OgaApollos, topsyking, olanikeh, Excellertemmie(m), frankibe, robobo, adesammy1(m), Victorchuks4(m), ohduz1988(m), etoroh, Cartilage(m), ajagbz, Majidmuhammad, Charly17(m), Sunrule3(m), benedictac(f), philmimi1992(m), jasper042(m), sirfolabi(m), larryjeffry(m), OtunbaDon(m), kikiboo, zeezeegal(f), unclerae(m), Lucialovely(f), Giddiebabalaw(m), Observer25, laurenziz6(m), Wanice, kaffy4tope(m), HELP101, Samson712, GMZEE, rozayx5(m), eleojo23, blackcoffee(m), FreshShavedBalls(m), Ng1960, Bmalcolm, ayoodeji(m), agoodman(m), Mentholated, module(m), Udembaaham, Teeneyo(m), dustmalik, inteli, icemania, psalmz(m), olab007(m), dohyn(m), mylove4him(f), narutop, QuantAnalyst, leatherman(m), mokset123, Sektion, shegra58, soberdrunk(m), greenlegs(m), Fongido(m), viktor88, BreezyCB(m), MizzD, awillabo, yvonnelynx, Piiko(m), amylomo(f), Inception(m), haywhy28(m), sweeterman(m), Graciouscharis, nikas77(m) and 196 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10