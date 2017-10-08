Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. (3688 Views)

Ole ole ole ole, skippo, skippo.

Ole ole ole ole, Mikel, Mikel.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-DTAM9T5sOc The Super Eagles, led by Ogenyi Onazi, Ahmed Musa and Ikechukwu Ezenwa, celebrated their victory over Zambia yesterday by pouring water on John Mikel Obi while singing

Good!



Bathing Mikel to make him clean for the Mundial in Russia. 1 Like

Nice one. Enjoying the moment!

Why pour water on him nah... Na him score the goal abi na him win man of the match ..



.......ayam not understanding. ..



.. 4 Likes









I pray we do well in Russia, even if na Bronze, we would celebrate them.



#HappySunday



P.S: I think Alex Iwobi deserved man of the match though. Victory can be very sweetI pray we do well in Russia, even if na Bronze, we would celebrate them.#HappySundayP.S: I think Alex Iwobi deserved man of the match though. 1 Like

The dude looks quiet, humble and friendly . seems he's loved by everyone .. 6 Likes





I'm already apprehended by fear of the unknown by their qualifying. Am I being a pessimist?. I just know they'll end up breaking my fragile heart, again, and again.I'm already apprehended by fear of the unknown by their qualifying.Am I being a pessimist?. 2 Likes 1 Share

Watching it live.... Nigeria - good pple, great nation 9 Likes 1 Share

So NFF can't afford to give this guy's champagne to celebrate. Even after the show off of customized NFF champagne. Every part of this country is a joke. 7 Likes

Success is sweet.

they are fond of him.. the perfect leader

The joy that accompanies victory. Not just victory but a comfortable victory

So proud of my boys

Where are the NFF branded wine??

Jobless people,



what is the need of qualifying when your aim is to finish 3rd in the group stage,



#yeyedeysmell 2 Likes 1 Share

but seriously Nigeria need better player for 10... Mikel not good in that position it really show yesterday.

Ahmed Musa still being called up despite getting so little playing time. This period is an opportunity to try out other upcoming young stars before the final selection for the world cup commences 1 Like

Why are they messing up the locker room 1 Like

Wow! Laughing my eyes out. All hail the Skippo.

John Obi Mikel. Legend Forever!

skipo Ezinwa just dey happy, u go shock when enyama go show back skipo Ezinwa just dey happy, u go shock when enyama go show back 1 Like

Any post concerning the Super eagles makes Front Page. Nawa ooo

Nevertheless, na water dem suppose dey pour or Champagne??

Mikel one of the few presentable SE players. Except when hin yansh start stronging and he starts guiding ball like guardian of the galaxy. 1 Like 1 Share

DanielsParker:

Nice one. Enjoying the moment!