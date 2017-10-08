₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by naptu2: 8:40am
The Super Eagles, led by Ogenyi Onazi, Ahmed Musa and Ikechukwu Ezenwa, celebrated their victory over Zambia yesterday by pouring water on John Mikel Obi while singing
Ole ole ole ole, skippo, skippo.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-DTAM9T5sOc
|Re: Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by Tolexander: 8:53am
Good!
Bathing Mikel to make him clean for the Mundial in Russia.
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by DanielsParker(m): 8:56am
Nice one. Enjoying the moment!
|Re: Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by Jadmchris(m): 8:57am
Why pour water on him nah... Na him score the goal abi na him win man of the match ..
.......ayam not understanding. ..
..
4 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by BIGTinfotech: 8:57am
Victory can be very sweet
I pray we do well in Russia, even if na Bronze, we would celebrate them.
#HappySunday
P.S: I think Alex Iwobi deserved man of the match though.
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by AdemolaA2: 8:57am
The dude looks quiet, humble and friendly . seems he's loved by everyone ..
6 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by kimbraa(f): 8:57am
I just know they'll end up breaking my fragile heart, again, and again.
I'm already apprehended by fear of the unknown by their qualifying. Am I being a pessimist?.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by oderinde151(m): 8:57am
.
|Re: Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by tukdi: 8:57am
|Re: Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by Olukokosir(m): 8:58am
Watching it live.... Nigeria - good pple, great nation
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by VellyG(m): 8:58am
So NFF can't afford to give this guy's champagne to celebrate. Even after the show off of customized NFF champagne. Every part of this country is a joke.
7 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by obyrich(m): 8:58am
Success is sweet.
|Re: Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by chinex276(m): 8:58am
they are fond of him.. the perfect leader
|Re: Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by Evergreen4(m): 8:58am
The joy that accompanies victory. Not just victory but a comfortable victory
|Re: Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by DIKEnaWAR: 8:58am
So proud of my boys
|Re: Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by reality17(m): 8:58am
Where are the NFF branded wine??
|Re: Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by hola106(m): 8:58am
gud
|Re: Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by Prince4945(m): 8:58am
Jobless people,
what is the need of qualifying when your aim is to finish 3rd in the group stage,
#yeyedeysmell
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by Dottore: 8:59am
Every poo makes fp
|Re: Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by laurel03: 8:59am
but seriously Nigeria need better player for 10... Mikel not good in that position it really show yesterday.
|Re: Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by ladenz(m): 8:59am
Ahmed Musa still being called up despite getting so little playing time. This period is an opportunity to try out other upcoming young stars before the final selection for the world cup commences
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by SojiCash(m): 8:59am
Okay
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by TDEMONEW: 8:59am
Why are they messing up the locker room
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by Chiwude(m): 9:00am
Wow! Laughing my eyes out. All hail the Skippo.
John Obi Mikel. Legend Forever!
|Re: Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by feezy(m): 9:00am
skipo Ezinwa just dey happy, u go shock when enyama go show back
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by favringee: 9:00am
Any post concerning the Super eagles makes Front Page. Nawa ooo
Nevertheless, na water dem suppose dey pour or Champagne??
|Re: Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by assyn(m): 9:01am
Mikel one of the few presentable SE players. Except when hin yansh start stronging and he starts guiding ball like guardian of the galaxy.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by kenex4ever(m): 9:01am
Jadmchris:He is the captain!
He led them to a battle and they won.
|Re: Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:01am
Jadmchris:you can as well ask them y they carried him up ? Don't you know he is their leader
|Re: Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by twilliamx: 9:01am
Jadmchris:A skipper/captain is a leader so they are proud of his leadership.
|Re: Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by Jaimeez: 9:02am
DanielsParker:
|Re: Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. by Proffdada: 9:02am
So?
2000 Nigerian Players Stranded In Europe – Makinwa / Picture Of The Most Active Athletes Of London 2012 / Has Prophet T.B. Joshua Predicted Nigeria Vs France?
