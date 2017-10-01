Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos (12583 Views)

According to reports, the girl reportedly withdrew N70,000 for herself (N50k which she transferred to her account and N20K which she kept in her pocket)...



After making the transfer, the girl decided to disappear but was confronted by the owner of the account who chased her with a motorcycle and was shouting 'thief-thief'.



The girl was immediately nabbed by passersby and it was discovered that the girl was a secondary student in one of the schools in Sapele area of Delta state and helps her mother to sell at Okirigwhre market.



U lured the girl into crime.

On no account should u divulge ur PIN to a second party 38 Likes 1 Share

again, shaking my head for the future of Nigeria

She thinks she's smart Another teenageragain, shaking my head for the future of NigeriaShe thinks she's smart 4 Likes 1 Share





Dem dey start their "hardwork" right from 5 yrs of age. Though in Delta state, I know Deltans are not that into crime, therefore, I can bet it, na dem, the hardworking ones.Dem dey start their "hardwork" right from 5 yrs of age. 6 Likes

Her face looks hard! 1 Like

Where did we get it wrong with the youths in Nigeria 1 Like

the ss2 committed no crime'''''''''banks always write it at their notice board in front of the ATM

























the bank even stole that woman money more than the poor because the bank do forex 4 Likes

the girl is not to blame at all, why give your PIN to a minor, She did not demonstrate a duty of care and was rightly served. I hate defending criminals but in this case you will have a hard time convincing even a court of law that the girl was not simply carrying out your instructions, except of course there was a written agreement somewhere. 7 Likes 1 Share

Impatience almost cost her 70k, for the teenager I wonder what she'll do when she grows up. 8 Likes

Most Nigerians are so impatient, they cannot plan and so fall prey to all manner of things. 1 Like

Urhobo people are Nigerians and not in any way biafrans, they share the Nigerian crime DNA

illitrate:

Sharp warri girl. You meant stupidd warri girl. You meant stupidd warri girl. 1 Like

Warri girls never carry last na their ways you find dem in prostitute and stealing see her ugly biafra face.

U lured the girl into crime.

On no account should u divulge ur PIN to a second party come let me whisper my pin to your ear come let me whisper my pin to your ear

Imagine how her mind works at this young age....

What the heck does she need such huge amount of money for?

LionDeLeo:

Though in Delta state, I know Deltans are not that into crime, therefore, I can bet it, na dem, the hardworking ones.



Dem dey start their "hardwork" right from 5 yrs of age.

Yes. We know them. See another of her sister here working hard and smart.

http://www.lailasblog.com/graphic-lady-allegedly-chops-off-neighbors-tongue-rituals/ Yes. We know them. See another of her sister here working hard and smart. 1 Like

Future LovePeddler. I said who.re. not love peddler.

what a shame...see her face like all those warri boys that never get tired of shouting "Warri No Dey Carry Last".

anyway i dont blame her. 3 Likes

I Don't Blame The Gal Atall!!!

Nxt Tym Endure The Queue Like Others

At this age?



E weak me! 1 Like

its easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than to find an honest Nigerian SMH...I still cant figure out why the avaerage Nigerian cant be honest HABA is it that hard ? Both the victim and the thief were both dishonest because the victim too wanted to outsmart those on the queue before the young girl took advantage of her 3 Likes

James Ibori in the making Anotherin the making