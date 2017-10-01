₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by CastedDude: 9:40am
A girl was humiliated after she was caught while trying to play a fast one on a lady in Delta state. According to reports, a lady who wanted to withdraw money from the ATM at GT Bank was discouraged due to the long queue as she reportedly gave her ATM card to a girl who is said to be in SS2 - to help her withdraw N10,000.
According to reports, the girl reportedly withdrew N70,000 for herself (N50k which she transferred to her account and N20K which she kept in her pocket)...
After making the transfer, the girl decided to disappear but was confronted by the owner of the account who chased her with a motorcycle and was shouting 'thief-thief'.
The girl was immediately nabbed by passersby and it was discovered that the girl was a secondary student in one of the schools in Sapele area of Delta state and helps her mother to sell at Okirigwhre market.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/ss2-student-nabbed-for-stealing-mony-from-womans-account-in-delta.html
|Re: Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by CastedDude: 9:40am
cc; lalasticlala
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by kenonze(f): 9:41am
U lured the girl into crime.
On no account should u divulge ur PIN to a second party
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by akinade28(f): 9:42am
Another teenager again, shaking my head for the future of Nigeria
She thinks she's smart
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by LionDeLeo: 9:43am
Though in Delta state, I know Deltans are not that into crime, therefore, I can bet it, na dem, the hardworking ones.
Dem dey start their "hardwork" right from 5 yrs of age.
6 Likes
|Re: Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 9:49am
Na wa oo
|Re: Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by madridguy(m): 9:52am
Funny girl.
|Re: Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by illitrate(m): 9:54am
Sharp warri girl.
|Re: Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by aolawale025: 9:56am
Her face looks hard!
1 Like
|Re: Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by eejo(m): 9:58am
Where did we get it wrong with the youths in Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by DOUBLEWAHALA: 10:00am
the ss2 committed no crime'''''''''banks always write it at their notice board in front of the ATM
the bank even stole that woman money more than the poor because the bank do forex
4 Likes
|Re: Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by huptin(m): 10:00am
the girl is not to blame at all, why give your PIN to a minor, She did not demonstrate a duty of care and was rightly served. I hate defending criminals but in this case you will have a hard time convincing even a court of law that the girl was not simply carrying out your instructions, except of course there was a written agreement somewhere.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by elantraceey(f): 10:01am
Impatience almost cost her 70k, for the teenager I wonder what she'll do when she grows up.
8 Likes
|Re: Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by otokx(m): 10:04am
Most Nigerians are so impatient, they cannot plan and so fall prey to all manner of things.
1 Like
|Re: Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by ruggedised: 10:05am
|Re: Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by Sprumbabafather: 10:06am
Urhobo people are Nigerians and not in any way biafrans, they share the Nigerian crime DNA
|Re: Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by SmartchoiceNGR: 10:14am
illitrate:You meant stupidd warri girl.
1 Like
|Re: Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by Adamsberlin(m): 10:22am
Warri girls never carry last na their ways you find dem in prostitute and stealing see her ugly biafra face.
|Re: Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by mhisterdreezy(m): 10:41am
kenonze:come let me whisper my pin to your ear
|Re: Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by stillondmatter: 10:42am
Trying to be smart can be as deadly as it is
d kain panasharp wey d girl use no be here
|Re: Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by shurley22(f): 10:43am
Damn!!
Imagine how her mind works at this young age....
What the heck does she need such huge amount of money for?
|Re: Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by obyrich(m): 10:49am
LionDeLeo:
Yes. We know them. See another of her sister here working hard and smart.
http://www.lailasblog.com/graphic-lady-allegedly-chops-off-neighbors-tongue-rituals/
1 Like
|Re: Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by meezynetwork(m): 11:08am
Hmm
|Re: Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by muller101(m): 11:24am
Future LovePeddler. I said who.re. not love peddler.
|Re: Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by SIGE(m): 12:15pm
what a shame...see her face like all those warri boys that never get tired of shouting "Warri No Dey Carry Last".
anyway i dont blame her.
3 Likes
|Re: Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by Edopesin(m): 12:16pm
I Don't Blame The Gal Atall!!!
Nxt Tym Endure The Queue Like Others
|Re: Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by kingPhidel(m): 12:16pm
At this age?
E weak me!
1 Like
|Re: Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by Abbotp: 12:17pm
bad market
|Re: Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by SalamRushdie: 12:17pm
its easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than to find an honest Nigerian SMH...I still cant figure out why the avaerage Nigerian cant be honest HABA is it that hard ? Both the victim and the thief were both dishonest because the victim too wanted to outsmart those on the queue before the young girl took advantage of her
3 Likes
|Re: Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by nictech: 12:17pm
Are you sure
|Re: Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by Tolexandre: 12:17pm
Another James Ibori in the making
|Re: Girl Caught After Stealing Money From Woman's Account Through ATM. Photos by jmichlins(m): 12:18pm
Sapele land of kaikai
Reporting live for NCAN
