₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,922 members, 3,840,033 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 October 2017 at 04:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (7444 Views)
Monkey Pox Outbreak: Important Things You Should Know About Monkeypox / Monkeypox Hits Rivers State, 3 People Quarantined / Monkeypox Outbreak Hits Bayelsa, Doctor, 10 Others Quarantined (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by emma321: 9:58am
The Monkey Pox epidemic, first detected in Bayelsa state, appears to have spread to neighbouring south-south states as there a confirmed case of the epidemic in Akwa Ibom state.
One confirmed case has been recorded in the state, while two other suspected cases are under investigation.
This latest outbreak has been confirmed in a statement by the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Charles Udoh.
According to the statement, the disease which has no known treatment or vaccine exhibits similar symptoms to smallpox, but it is milder, and larger rashes appear on the skin.
The statement warns residents to avoid excessive handshakes and abstain from eating bush meat. regular handwashing is also advised.
The first reported cases of the Monkey Pox outbreak were recorded in the Fangbe area of Bayelsa state on October 5, where 13 people were hospitalised and 49 suspected cases quarantined.
http://anstalk.com/breaking-confirmed-case-monkey-pox-akwa-ibom/
1 Like
|Re: Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by Joephat(m): 10:13am
Monkey pox ko Chimpanzee pox ni.
jubril is looking for a way to get money for 2019election
our four fathers ate bush meats successfully without dying of Ebola n monkey pox.. its now that monkey pox will come n kill us.
jubril, keep calm n enjoy your $29b... that money will be okey to even contest for presidency in USA and even in heaven, you can use it to bribe your way to 7virgins.
Allah will grant you 7virgins with such money.
BTW, So Jubril is Yashing that Ashia in the other room.... uhmm. very bad.
buhari will Neva forgive his cabals for that!
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by Tinnytony24(m): 10:16am
Its confirmed o ... Am in akwa ibom n d news is all over the air ... Pray for AKS
13 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by divinehand2003(m): 10:37am
The pox don dey spread ooooo. Over 30 states would soon be affected.
Disease preparedness and responsiveness plus effective surveillance in Nigeria is very poor.
2 Likes
|Re: Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by Icecomrade: 2:40pm
People go eat rat, eat rabbit, eat snake, eat Monkey.
Eat anything wey get meat. Na only God save cockroach.
No be every thing wey God create be for food.
People no want hear.
This one Na small self.
14 Likes
|Re: Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by biomustry: 2:40pm
They have started o....
The poster up above me though, full of non sense
|Re: Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by Elitecoderng: 2:40pm
no more going out.ho fvck school!
1 Like
|Re: Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by c4tnoelz(f): 2:41pm
Strange things happening in Nigeria.
|Re: Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by dessz(m): 2:41pm
abeg make e no near benin.wetin I suffer for chicken pox last yr will not come as monkey pox again.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by winkmart: 2:41pm
God save these people. And evil shall not come near me and you.
1 Like
|Re: Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by motun2017(f): 2:42pm
RIP comrades
|Re: Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by KKKWHITE(m): 2:43pm
Lagos would be next
|Re: Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by slamkobe(m): 2:43pm
if its in AKWA IBOM that means it just dropped in my beloved calabar be that!!!!
|Re: Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by oshe11(m): 2:43pm
Heard the disease was as a result of Nigerian Army free health care
11 Likes
|Re: Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by ProsperMVE(m): 2:43pm
THANK GOD ITS NOT LIKE EBOLA
|Re: Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by beamtopola: 2:43pm
a falseflag by buhari and APC to distract Nigerians from 26 billion dollars scandal. na lie you must to provide the creek money.
2 Likes
|Re: Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by Dramadiddy(m): 2:43pm
God forbid!
|Re: Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by Lomprico2: 2:43pm
KKKWHITE:
|Re: Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by johnodago: 2:44pm
under Buhari Ebola wud av finished Nigeria
3 Likes
|Re: Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by Ekakamba: 2:44pm
Too bad. I hope Zambians wey cum watch ball no go transport am go SA.
|Re: Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by kaycyor: 2:44pm
What did we do the the Animal kingdom.. The gods of the animal kingdom are angry.. Bird flu, Lassa fever, Ebola now monkey pox...
1 Like
|Re: Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by Lomprico2: 2:44pm
motun2017:
The disease haven't killed anyone yet!
|Re: Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by AlexCk: 2:44pm
Monkeypox, wow,
Never knew 'pox' had monkeys, thought twas only chickens & 'small though.
|Re: Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by Gangster1ms: 2:45pm
|Re: Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by Adaumunocha(f): 2:45pm
Tinnytony24:Better wear protective wears when going out.... No one should import it to Abuja pls
1 Like
|Re: Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by oshe11(m): 2:45pm
emma321:And pipo jst go dere go watch match ooo
|Re: Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by Afam4eva(m): 2:45pm
Abia state should please watch the borders very carefully. Atleast if they can't give the residents the dividends of democracy, they should not give them monkeypox.
6 Likes
|Re: Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by kereman1(m): 2:45pm
ppl of akwa ibom sudnt bring their monkey pox abii na monkey tail into my beloved into state ohhhh.
they can tk it to d north for all I care, after all they are the originators of such outbreak
|Re: Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by careytommy7(m): 2:45pm
This too shall pass.
1 Like
|Re: Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by oshe11(m): 2:46pm
Joephat:
U cud be right bt why nt ur FIVE FATHERS
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by kay29000(m): 2:46pm
Hmm
|Re: Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom by c4tnoelz(f): 2:46pm
Our case is different because we are redeem of the Lord and as covenant children of the most high what affect/afflict others is not permitted to affect/afflict us At all
8 Likes 1 Share
Ebola: FG To Employ 490 E.h.officers To Man Border Comm. / My Experience At Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Benin City. / No Fraud Case Against #savemayowa, Say Police
Viewing this topic: Siggysangel, lumzybo, Mrsdoctor007, supernova007, Drubiggs24(m), KBlinks01(m), manucho, Patrickker(m), yemisolar(m), Uche0610(m), wisekriss, Aust1n(m), Folksyharry(m), vladoz(m), nwapee(m), Darkseid(m), chrisberge(m), TheFreeOne, kemus, yinka20(f), jaiykem, heed101(m), kachimor, OurworkComNg1, ukenke, ogbeiwi(m), soleexx(m), Boss1914(m), ItsJonathan(m), Jerryjabani(m), Deux, benueguy(m), paulworld, nddydamzi(m) and 34 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17