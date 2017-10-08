Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Confirmed Case Of Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (7444 Views)

One confirmed case has been recorded in the state, while two other suspected cases are under investigation.



This latest outbreak has been confirmed in a statement by the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Charles Udoh.



According to the statement, the disease which has no known treatment or vaccine exhibits similar symptoms to smallpox, but it is milder, and larger rashes appear on the skin.





The statement warns residents to avoid excessive handshakes and abstain from eating bush meat. regular handwashing is also advised.



The first reported cases of the Monkey Pox outbreak were recorded in the Fangbe area of Bayelsa state on October 5, where 13 people were hospitalised and 49 suspected cases quarantined.









Monkey pox ko Chimpanzee pox ni.







jubril is looking for a way to get money for 2019election



our four fathers ate bush meats successfully without dying of Ebola n monkey pox.. its now that monkey pox will come n kill us.



jubril, keep calm n enjoy your $29b... that money will be okey to even contest for presidency in USA and even in heaven, you can use it to bribe your way to 7virgins.



Allah will grant you 7virgins with such money.



BTW, So Jubril is Yashing that Ashia in the other room.... uhmm. very bad.



buhari will Neva forgive his cabals for that!

Its confirmed o... Am in akwa ibom n d news is all over the air... Pray for AKS

The pox don dey spread ooooo. Over 30 states would soon be affected.

Disease preparedness and responsiveness plus effective surveillance in Nigeria is very poor. 2 Likes



People go eat rat, eat rabbit, eat snake, eat Monkey.

Eat anything wey get meat. Na only God save cockroach.

No be every thing wey God create be for food.



People no want hear.



This one Na small self.

They have started o....

The poster up above me though, full of non sense

no more going out.ho fvck school! 1 Like

Strange things happening in Nigeria.

abeg make e no near benin.wetin I suffer for chicken pox last yr will not come as monkey pox again. 6 Likes 1 Share

God save these people. And evil shall not come near me and you. 1 Like

Lagos would be next

if its in AKWA IBOM that means it just dropped in my beloved calabar be that!!!!

Heard the disease was as a result of Nigerian Army free health care 11 Likes

THANK GOD ITS NOT LIKE EBOLA

a falseflag by buhari and APC to distract Nigerians from 26 billion dollars scandal. na lie you must to provide the creek money. 2 Likes

God forbid!

under Buhari Ebola wud av finished Nigeria 3 Likes

Too bad. I hope Zambians wey cum watch ball no go transport am go SA.

What did we do the the Animal kingdom.. The gods of the animal kingdom are angry.. Bird flu, Lassa fever, Ebola now monkey pox... 1 Like

The disease haven't killed anyone yet! The disease haven't killed anyone yet!

Monkeypox, wow,

Never knew 'pox' had monkeys, thought twas only chickens & 'small though.

Better wear protective wears when going out.... No one should import it to Abuja pls

And pipo jst go dere go watch match ooo And pipo jst go dere go watch match ooo

Abia state should please watch the borders very carefully. Atleast if they can't give the residents the dividends of democracy, they should not give them monkeypox. 6 Likes

ppl of akwa ibom sudnt bring their monkey pox abii na monkey tail into my beloved into state ohhhh.



they can tk it to d north for all I care, after all they are the originators of such outbreak

This too shall pass. 1 Like

U cud be right bt why nt ur FIVE FATHERS

Hmm