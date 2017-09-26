₦airaland Forum

Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by OGO32(m): 10:34am
Nigerian Army on Saturday announced the deployment of troops for the commencement of Operation Crocodile Smile II in the six Niger Delta states.

Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, said this on Saturday while addressing troops.


He said: “Operation Crocodile Smile is not a show of force but a confidence-building patrol that seeks to reassure the people of Rivers state and the Niger Delta that the army is ready to work.

“We are ready to work in close synergy and collaboration with other security services and agencies of government to ensure that there is peace and security for the people.

“Our operation aims to reassure the public that we are ready to fight crimes like cultism, militancy, and kidnapping so that people can go about their business without fear,” he said.

Udoh added that troops would carry out collaborative patrols with the Nigerian Police, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigerian Immigration Service and the Department of State Security (DSS).


Others are Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, Nigerian Customs Service and personnel of the Nigerian Prison Service.

Udoh said the division would carry out the exercise slated from October 7 to October 28 in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states while another formation would cover other states in the Niger Delta.


https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/10/07/troops-storm-niger-delta-operation-crocodile-smile-ii/amp/

Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by HisSexcellency(m): 10:35am
What is this

Pics of dead bodies/blood Or I don't believe this sad

The only way to prove that the Nigerian military has passed through a place is sign of blood and dead bodies on the streets. Find one and I'll believe

Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by ChineseBuggati3(m): 10:46am
So this crocodile still dey smile... Na waooo

Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by LionDeLeo: 10:59am
The crocodile will smile and go back home, nothing will happen to law abiding citizens, is just a routine exercise.

But somewhere, the dancing of a python was interrupted by pigs and that is when the python got a bit angry and threw them into their natural habitat, mud.

Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by TippyTop(m): 11:06am
Will this not restart the bombings?

Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by kurupt1: 11:07am
LionDeLeo:
The crocodile will smile and go back home, nothing will happen to law abiding citizens, is just a routine exercise.

But somewhere, the dancing of a python was interrupted by pigs and that is when the python got a bit angry and threw them into their natural habitat, mud.
hahahahahahaha

Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by Desyner: 11:08am
Fulanis still roam about with AK-47.

Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by moninuola65: 11:11am
Desyner:
Fulanis still roam about with AK-47.
yah, they know their limit, they won't shoot at crocodile!

Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by dnawah: 11:28am
moninuola65:

yah, they know their limit, they won't shoot at crocodile!
they dey registered,if i lie y them never dance or smile?
Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by moninuola65: 11:33am
dnawah:
they dey registered,if i lie y them never dance or smile?
they never carrying their gun nearer to the barrack!
Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by Agentsmith002: 11:42am
omenka:
Mynd44. Please come take care of this very angry friend of mine. I no know wetin dey trouble am. cheesy
. nonsense as usual.

Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by unohbethel(m): 11:47am
Agentsmith002:
. nonsense as usual.
nice one there..keep punchin them.


do u notice that since dat first comment, lionleo hasnt comment but only omenka is commentin??

shows that he (omenka)hasnt logged into lionleo moniker to comment

Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by Desyner: 11:55am
moninuola65:

yah, they know their limit, they won't shoot at crocodile!
They only shoot at the people crocodile is smiling at. What a country.
Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by vedaxcool(m): 11:55am
Agentsmith002:
. coming from a frustrated omenka who got dumped on the eve of his wedding .

anumanu


The thing pain am well well come enter am like pepper wey enter suya

Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by Agentsmith002: 11:57am
unohbethel:

nice one there..keep punchin them.


do u notice that since dat first comment, lionleo hasnt comment but only omenka is commentin??

shows that he (omenka)hasnt logged into lionleo moniker to comment
. dude, i have been on this forum for more than 10yrs now,i am no longer a kid here,i know all his alternate handles here,likewise he knows mine.i even have his pictures in my laptop

i just laughed at him when he tried to deny that LionDeLeo is not his alternate

Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by LUGBE: 11:57am
The troops should pray to storm out alive tongue

Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by unohbethel(m): 12:07pm
Agentsmith002:
. dude, i have been on this forum for more than 10yrs now,i am no longer a kid here,i know all his alternate handles here,likewise he knows mine.i even have his pictures in my laptop

i just laughed at him when he tried to deny that LionDeLeo is not his alternate

bro i know too...

what many that that have alternative accounts like omenka dont know is that everybody have a certain writing styles thats unique to that person...
and it reflects in all their comments


so if anybody knows ur writing style, even if u use ur alternate account to comment, u will stil be known.

like in omenka's case, i av seen and known his writing style...and when i see any comment that is the same as that writing style..i know its him.

Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by jpphilips(m): 12:16pm
Only criminals worry about police and military deployments.

Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by omenka(m): 1:30pm
vedaxcool:
[s][/s]

The thing pain am well well come enter am like pepper wey enter suya
They'd soon call u "omenka". cheesy

Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by LionDeLeo: 1:35pm
omenka:
LionDeLeo, I think we should consider pulling resources together to open a mental asylum for these biafrans. This thing is becoming worse by the day. grin

I dey tell you oh baba. cheesy

Pigs are getting more confused by the day since that coward took off with their brain. They have not been recharging, such is not unexpected, infact I had even expected worse.

One moment, I'm sarrki, the next, I will be hunger.bad, later, I become omenka cheesy

Totally confused bunch of animals without brains.

Look at their situation grin

Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by LionDeLeo: 1:40pm
Agentsmith002:
. coming from a frustrated omenka who got dumped on the eve of his wedding .

anumanu

Nawao grin

Abeg where is Nnamdiot cownu?

Come and save your people oh, their situation is going from bad to worse grin

Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by Passingshit(m): 2:05pm
And the zombie mod continues hiding only pro-Biafran posts.

Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by zinizta: 2:10pm
LionDeLeo:
The crocodile will smile and go back home, nothing will happen to law abiding citizens, is just a routine exercise.

But somewhere, the dancing of a python was interrupted by pigs and that is when the python got a bit angry and threw them into their natural habitat, mud.
OMG! thats just unfair

Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by RZArecta(m): 2:14pm
jpphilips:
Only criminals worry about police and military deployments.
that means Afenifere is led and peopled by criminals. Thanks for the update

http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/26/dont-bring-operation-crocodile-smile-south-west-afenifere-warns-fg-military/

Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by funlord(m): 2:24pm
Agentsmith002:
. dude, i have been on this forum for more than 10yrs now,i am no longer a kid here,i know all his alternate handles here,likewise he knows mine.i even have his pictures in my laptop

i just laughed at him when he tried to deny that LionDeLeo is not his alternate


Na wa for some of these ipob creatures? Look at this one's list of achievements on a public forum.... storing another man's pictures like a homo? Gaddem! grin

