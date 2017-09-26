Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II (9688 Views)

Nigerian Army on Saturday announced the deployment of troops for the commencement of Operation Crocodile Smile II in the six Niger Delta states.



Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, said this on Saturday while addressing troops.





He said: “Operation Crocodile Smile is not a show of force but a confidence-building patrol that seeks to reassure the people of Rivers state and the Niger Delta that the army is ready to work.



“We are ready to work in close synergy and collaboration with other security services and agencies of government to ensure that there is peace and security for the people.



“Our operation aims to reassure the public that we are ready to fight crimes like cultism, militancy, and kidnapping so that people can go about their business without fear,” he said.



Udoh added that troops would carry out collaborative patrols with the Nigerian Police, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigerian Immigration Service and the Department of State Security (DSS).





Others are Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, Nigerian Customs Service and personnel of the Nigerian Prison Service.



Udoh said the division would carry out the exercise slated from October 7 to October 28 in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states while another formation would cover other states in the Niger Delta.



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/10/07/troops-storm-niger-delta-operation-crocodile-smile-ii/amp/





Pics of dead bodies/blood Or I don't believe this



So this crocodile still dey smile... Na waooo 1 Like

The crocodile will smile and go back home, nothing will happen to law abiding citizens, is just a routine exercise.



But somewhere, the dancing of a python was interrupted by pigs and that is when the python got a bit angry and threw them into their natural habitat, mud. 44 Likes 3 Shares

Will this not restart the bombings? 1 Like 1 Share

LionDeLeo:

hahahahahahaha hahahahahahaha

Fulanis still roam about with AK-47. 7 Likes

Desyner:

moninuola65:



dnawah:

omenka:

Mynd44. Please come take care of this very angry friend of mine. I no know wetin dey trouble am. . nonsense as usual. . nonsense as usual. 2 Likes

Agentsmith002:

moninuola65:



yah, they know their limit, they won't shoot at crocodile! They only shoot at the people crocodile is smiling at. What a country. They only shoot at the people crocodile is smiling at. What a country.

Agentsmith002:

unohbethel:



The troops should pray to storm out alive 2 Likes 1 Share

Agentsmith002:

bro i know too...



what many that that have alternative accounts like omenka dont know is that everybody have a certain writing styles thats unique to that person...

and it reflects in all their comments





so if anybody knows ur writing style, even if u use ur alternate account to comment, u will stil be known.



Only criminals worry about police and military deployments. 5 Likes

vedaxcool:

[s][/s]



omenka:

LionDeLeo, I think we should consider pulling resources together to open a mental asylum for these biafrans. This thing is becoming worse by the day.

I dey tell you oh baba.



Pigs are getting more confused by the day since that coward took off with their brain. They have not been recharging, such is not unexpected, infact I had even expected worse.



One moment, I'm sarrki, the next, I will be hunger.bad, later, I become omenka



Totally confused bunch of animals without brains.



Agentsmith002:

Nawao



Abeg where is Nnamdiot cownu?



Nawao

Abeg where is Nnamdiot cownu?

Come and save your people oh, their situation is going from bad to worse

And the zombie mod continues hiding only pro-Biafran posts. 1 Like 1 Share

LionDeLeo:

But somewhere, the dancing of a python was interrupted by pigs and that is when the python got a bit angry and threw them into their natural habitat, mud. OMG! thats just unfair OMG! thats just unfair 1 Like

jpphilips:

that means Afenifere is led and peopled by criminals. Thanks for the update

http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/26/dont-bring-operation-crocodile-smile-south-west-afenifere-warns-fg-military/



http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/26/dont-bring-operation-crocodile-smile-south-west-afenifere-warns-fg-military/ that means Afenifere is led and peopled by criminals. Thanks for the update 2 Likes 1 Share