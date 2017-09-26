₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by OGO32(m): 10:34am
Nigerian Army on Saturday announced the deployment of troops for the commencement of Operation Crocodile Smile II in the six Niger Delta states.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/10/07/troops-storm-niger-delta-operation-crocodile-smile-ii/amp/
|Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by HisSexcellency(m): 10:35am
What is this
Pics of dead bodies/blood Or I don't believe this
The only way to prove that the Nigerian military has passed through a place is sign of blood and dead bodies on the streets. Find one and I'll believe
|Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by ChineseBuggati3(m): 10:46am
So this crocodile still dey smile... Na waooo
|Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by LionDeLeo: 10:59am
The crocodile will smile and go back home, nothing will happen to law abiding citizens, is just a routine exercise.
But somewhere, the dancing of a python was interrupted by pigs and that is when the python got a bit angry and threw them into their natural habitat, mud.
|Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by TippyTop(m): 11:06am
Will this not restart the bombings?
|Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by kurupt1: 11:07am
LionDeLeo:hahahahahahaha
|Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by Desyner: 11:08am
Fulanis still roam about with AK-47.
|Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by moninuola65: 11:11am
Desyner:yah, they know their limit, they won't shoot at crocodile!
|Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by dnawah: 11:28am
moninuola65:they dey registered,if i lie y them never dance or smile?
|Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by moninuola65: 11:33am
dnawah:they never carrying their gun nearer to the barrack!
|Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by Agentsmith002: 11:42am
omenka:. nonsense as usual.
|Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by unohbethel(m): 11:47am
Agentsmith002:nice one there..keep punchin them.
do u notice that since dat first comment, lionleo hasnt comment but only omenka is commentin??
shows that he (omenka)hasnt logged into lionleo moniker to comment
|Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by Desyner: 11:55am
moninuola65:They only shoot at the people crocodile is smiling at. What a country.
|Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by vedaxcool(m): 11:55am
Agentsmith002:
The thing pain am well well come enter am like pepper wey enter suya
|Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by Agentsmith002: 11:57am
unohbethel:. dude, i have been on this forum for more than 10yrs now,i am no longer a kid here,i know all his alternate handles here,likewise he knows mine.i even have his pictures in my laptop
i just laughed at him when he tried to deny that LionDeLeo is not his alternate
|Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by LUGBE: 11:57am
The troops should pray to storm out alive
|Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by unohbethel(m): 12:07pm
Agentsmith002:
bro i know too...
what many that that have alternative accounts like omenka dont know is that everybody have a certain writing styles thats unique to that person...
and it reflects in all their comments
so if anybody knows ur writing style, even if u use ur alternate account to comment, u will stil be known.
like in omenka's case, i av seen and known his writing style...and when i see any comment that is the same as that writing style..i know its him.
|Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by jpphilips(m): 12:16pm
Only criminals worry about police and military deployments.
|Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by omenka(m): 1:30pm
vedaxcool:They'd soon call u "omenka".
|Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by LionDeLeo: 1:35pm
omenka:
I dey tell you oh baba.
Pigs are getting more confused by the day since that coward took off with their brain. They have not been recharging, such is not unexpected, infact I had even expected worse.
One moment, I'm sarrki, the next, I will be hunger.bad, later, I become omenka
Totally confused bunch of animals without brains.
Look at their situation
|Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by LionDeLeo: 1:40pm
Agentsmith002:
Nawao
Abeg where is Nnamdiot cownu?
Come and save your people oh, their situation is going from bad to worse
|Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by Passingshit(m): 2:05pm
And the zombie mod continues hiding only pro-Biafran posts.
|Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by zinizta: 2:10pm
LionDeLeo:OMG! thats just unfair
|Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by RZArecta(m): 2:14pm
jpphilips:that means Afenifere is led and peopled by criminals. Thanks for the update
http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/26/dont-bring-operation-crocodile-smile-south-west-afenifere-warns-fg-military/
|Re: Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II by funlord(m): 2:24pm
Agentsmith002:
Na wa for some of these ipob creatures? Look at this one's list of achievements on a public forum.... storing another man's pictures like a homo? Gaddem!
