₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,922 members, 3,840,038 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 October 2017 at 04:28 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / James Ayatse's Daughter, Doofan Ayatse Marries. 1000 Paid As Bride Price (12059 Views)
Olori Wuraola Returns Bride Price To Ooni Of Ife / BIPC Delegates Sit On The Floor As They Visit Benue Monarch, James Ayatse / Full Profile Of His Royal Highness Prof. James Ayatse. Tor Tiv The Fifth (1) (2) (3) (4)
|James Ayatse's Daughter, Doofan Ayatse Marries. 1000 Paid As Bride Price by stephenduru: 12:01pm
EXHIBITION OF EXEMPLARY LEADERSHIP AS TOR TIV GIVES OUT DAUGHTER FOR N1000
Tor Tiv the 5th His Royal Majesty, Prof. James Ayatse yesterday gave out his daughter Dr Doofan Ayatse of Shangev-ya, Kwande local government a hand in marriage to Dr David Tsenu Agishi of Etulo, Buruku local government all of Benue state at just one thousand naira (N1000) as dowry.
Speaking at the traditional marriage yesterday at his palace, Tor Tiv said his concern is for the peace, love and progress of the couple but not the money hence according to him no amount of money can buy his daughter in the name of dowry.
He further revealed that the N1000 dowry will soon become a law in Tiv land to enable even the paupers to marry.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/exhibition-of-exemplary-leadership-as.html?m=1
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: James Ayatse's Daughter, Doofan Ayatse Marries. 1000 Paid As Bride Price by kokoA(m): 12:04pm
The guy will be giving her 1k worth of strafing every night.
2 Likes
|Re: James Ayatse's Daughter, Doofan Ayatse Marries. 1000 Paid As Bride Price by Afriifa(m): 12:05pm
Tiv Women Has Always Been Free.
7 Likes
|Re: James Ayatse's Daughter, Doofan Ayatse Marries. 1000 Paid As Bride Price by stephenduru: 12:07pm
|Re: James Ayatse's Daughter, Doofan Ayatse Marries. 1000 Paid As Bride Price by Bari22(m): 12:07pm
he try, as for me I can't do that
|Re: James Ayatse's Daughter, Doofan Ayatse Marries. 1000 Paid As Bride Price by williamdeluxe(m): 12:08pm
kokoA:
wat to do
|Re: James Ayatse's Daughter, Doofan Ayatse Marries. 1000 Paid As Bride Price by NwaChibuzor2: 12:22pm
why should a girl's pussy be worth just 1k? I pity the unfortunate man wey go marry am put for house.
|Re: James Ayatse's Daughter, Doofan Ayatse Marries. 1000 Paid As Bride Price by josh123(m): 12:37pm
NwaChibuzor2:NIGERIANS i HAIL UNA OOO,if d money small una go talk if he huge una go still talk,wetin!!!! Una life just tire me
31 Likes
|Re: James Ayatse's Daughter, Doofan Ayatse Marries. 1000 Paid As Bride Price by itiswellandwell: 3:07pm
God bless you for that sir. What most educated youths yet illiterate to things of life failed to understand that, your progress in life as a man when you are married also depends on the type of family you married from. The husband is so lucky to have such father-in-law as such father-in-law concern for her daughter husband and her daughter is their progress, happiness and peace and as such whenever he calls them, the call wont be that of I NEED MONEY OOOO but will be that of asking them about their progress.
My mum again is a typical example, she calls my sister husband time to time and is it not to ask money but to ask him about his welfare and because of this, she and her will gist and she will advice him if need be which has yielded good results in his life.
So, this thread should be an eye opener for you. If your partner parents are such that dont work. Observe very well if that family will be worth marrying from.
Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank
7 Likes
|Re: James Ayatse's Daughter, Doofan Ayatse Marries. 1000 Paid As Bride Price by Evaberry(f): 3:07pm
...
1 thousand is actually very expensive. bride price ranges from 20-200 Naira.
His in-laws are out to kill him
Heaven knows how much he spent on food, drinks, gifts etc
Traditional Marriage is the biggest scam ever!!!! imagine selling your daughter off like a slave
1 Like
|Re: James Ayatse's Daughter, Doofan Ayatse Marries. 1000 Paid As Bride Price by TaiKuun(m): 3:07pm
Contact me via my signature for your graphic design, branding, SEO and web programming needs.
|Re: James Ayatse's Daughter, Doofan Ayatse Marries. 1000 Paid As Bride Price by CallMeNJay: 3:08pm
Bride prize #1000
What of the other list
|Re: James Ayatse's Daughter, Doofan Ayatse Marries. 1000 Paid As Bride Price by soberdrunk(m): 3:08pm
|Re: James Ayatse's Daughter, Doofan Ayatse Marries. 1000 Paid As Bride Price by LexngtonSteele: 3:08pm
Far better than the greedy ones who "sell" their daughters
Later the husband would start practising boxing and karate on the poor girl...
They know themselves. .
CLUE- The ladies are hairy with yam legs
BORNTOSUCKPUSSY:
funny enough igbo boys are not complaining .. we are rich and up to the task the only ppl that have been complaining since 1960 are the broke afonja men...who are always running away from their ugly tinubu looking sisters..and tired of been fed green algae soup by them.
eg. You ? with this name ?
Ask FFK what he did to Bianca before dashing Ojukwu and what he's giving to your new girl
Do you know the meaning of a Yoruba Demon ?
Ask your Sister. .SHE knows
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: James Ayatse's Daughter, Doofan Ayatse Marries. 1000 Paid As Bride Price by abiolag(m): 3:09pm
Easterners should learn from this
1 Like
|Re: James Ayatse's Daughter, Doofan Ayatse Marries. 1000 Paid As Bride Price by soberdrunk(m): 3:09pm
Rrankdonga:
Haba!! Somebody cannot play with u......??
|Re: James Ayatse's Daughter, Doofan Ayatse Marries. 1000 Paid As Bride Price by Divay22(f): 3:09pm
1k
|Re: James Ayatse's Daughter, Doofan Ayatse Marries. 1000 Paid As Bride Price by EponOjuku: 3:09pm
And some people would write bride price like National budget. Collect money for ancestors, drink for youths, bicycle for the bride's mother.
|Re: James Ayatse's Daughter, Doofan Ayatse Marries. 1000 Paid As Bride Price by MrBigiman: 3:09pm
U gave ur daughter out to a guy from a wealthy home, your royal highness.
|Re: James Ayatse's Daughter, Doofan Ayatse Marries. 1000 Paid As Bride Price by EponOjuku: 3:09pm
Rrankdonga:
See as you organize Python Dance for the guy sharply!
This guy, you be one-man army o!
7 Likes
|Re: James Ayatse's Daughter, Doofan Ayatse Marries. 1000 Paid As Bride Price by Sweetmom: 3:09pm
Rrankdonga:
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: James Ayatse's Daughter, Doofan Ayatse Marries. 1000 Paid As Bride Price by kereman1(m): 3:10pm
hmmm
1 Like
|Re: James Ayatse's Daughter, Doofan Ayatse Marries. 1000 Paid As Bride Price by victorazyvictor(m): 3:10pm
Plz o, why Tiv ladies no dey fine.
|Re: James Ayatse's Daughter, Doofan Ayatse Marries. 1000 Paid As Bride Price by oloriLFC(f): 3:11pm
If I hear! What about other expenses?
|Re: James Ayatse's Daughter, Doofan Ayatse Marries. 1000 Paid As Bride Price by ipobarecriminals: 3:11pm
thank God the bride isn't from poto republic, them for squeeze the groom balls to drop enuf
1 Like
|Re: James Ayatse's Daughter, Doofan Ayatse Marries. 1000 Paid As Bride Price by adeniyi55: 3:12pm
When u tell him to bring #1000 before he can marry your daughter and he can't still avoid it lol
3 Likes
|Re: James Ayatse's Daughter, Doofan Ayatse Marries. 1000 Paid As Bride Price by modelmike7(m): 3:12pm
Guys , oya straight to the Tiv land
|Re: James Ayatse's Daughter, Doofan Ayatse Marries. 1000 Paid As Bride Price by MartMax(m): 3:13pm
josh123:
josh123:
NIGERIANS i HAIL UNA OOO,if d money small una go talk if he huge una go still talk,wetin!!!! Una life just tire me
josh123:lol
Police Quiz Deji Of Akure Over Eze Ndigbo Crisis / Is The Name "ARAB" A Tribe/ethnicity,a Culture Or A Confederation? / Craziest Thing You've Ever Done?
Viewing this topic: herrlekan(m), Onorie(f), quivah(f), ogrin(m), Nautykal(m), justineu(m), Chibabi(m), Ibj50(m), onyintel, ugorom, Luqso1(m), johnbush(m), Dindondin(m), maziude, UzuNagato, marunga(m), enny4real23(m), hushshinani(m), agboskipool(m), trulygirl, JohnsonEmma(m), jeffery90(m), aceOpace, Suratanio, omeiza49ja, faorex(m), okpaniokpani, Adufeamos, SMSguru(m), timojerry, dasmallie(f), mike96(m), ogbevireo, ijeaify, cumlord(m), raphafire, benardemma(m), 13ShadesOfMay(m), EponOjuku, Amdoyin(m), shepherdboy(m), hpblower, theSpark(m), emmarion2(m), Onedibe1, abason(m), CondomSir, wizmayor, unuane1(m), DONORJIR(m), dogtails, kpeteman(m), banjo022(m), wiilly02(m), dujika(f), adexuxin(m), saqo(m), obimitchel, wildrose21(m), mikehelp, Dimmamaero, obie206(m), Diegostan(m), ccvizzle(m), Larryton(m), OLUWOLEYINKA(m), SETHWORLD, yinkuscious(m), val4sure(m), maikbanj(m), ERockson, Dboy55 and 116 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21