Tor Tiv the 5th His Royal Majesty, Prof. James Ayatse yesterday gave out his daughter Dr Doofan Ayatse of Shangev-ya, Kwande local government a hand in marriage to Dr David Tsenu Agishi of Etulo, Buruku local government all of Benue state at just one thousand naira (N1000) as dowry.



Speaking at the traditional marriage yesterday at his palace, Tor Tiv said his concern is for the peace, love and progress of the couple but not the money hence according to him no amount of money can buy his daughter in the name of dowry.



He further revealed that the N1000 dowry will soon become a law in Tiv land to enable even the paupers to marry.



The guy will be giving her 1k worth of strafing every night. 2 Likes

Tiv Women Has Always Been Free. 7 Likes

he try, as for me I can't do that

kokoA:

The guy will be giving her 1k worth of strafing every night.

wat to do wat to do

why should a girl's pussy be worth just 1k? I pity the unfortunate man wey go marry am put for house.

NwaChibuzor2:

why should a girl's pussy be worth just 1k? I pity the unfortunate man wey go marry am put for house. NIGERIANS i HAIL UNA OOO,if d money small una go talk if he huge una go still talk,wetin!!!! Una life just tire me NIGERIANS i HAIL UNA OOO,if d money small una go talk if he huge una go still talk,wetin!!!! Una life just tire me 31 Likes

God bless you for that sir. What most educated youths yet illiterate to things of life failed to understand that, your progress in life as a man when you are married also depends on the type of family you married from. The husband is so lucky to have such father-in-law as such father-in-law concern for her daughter husband and her daughter is their progress, happiness and peace and as such whenever he calls them, the call wont be that of I NEED MONEY OOOO but will be that of asking them about their progress.



My mum again is a typical example, she calls my sister husband time to time and is it not to ask money but to ask him about his welfare and because of this, she and her will gist and she will advice him if need be which has yielded good results in his life.



So, this thread should be an eye opener for you. If your partner parents are such that dont work. Observe very well if that family will be worth marrying from.





...



1 thousand is actually very expensive. bride price ranges from 20-200 Naira.



His in-laws are out to kill him





Heaven knows how much he spent on food, drinks, gifts etc





Traditional Marriage is the biggest scam ever!!!! imagine selling your daughter off like a slave 1 Like

Bride prize #1000



What of the other list

Far better than the greedy ones who "sell" their daughters



Later the husband would start practising boxing and karate on the poor girl...



They know themselves. .



CLUE- The ladies are hairy with yam legs





BORNTOSUCKPUSSY :

funny enough igbo boys are not complaining .. we are rich and up to the task the only ppl that have been complaining since 1960 are the broke afonja men...who are always running away from their ugly tinubu looking sisters..and tired of been fed green algae soup by them.

eg. You ? with this name ?



Ask FFK what he did to Bianca before dashing Ojukwu and what he's giving to your new girl



Do you know the meaning of a Yoruba Demon ?



Ask your Sister. .SHE knows funny enough igbo boys are not complaining .. we are rich and up to the task the only ppl that have been complaining since 1960 are the broke afonja men...who are always running away from their ugly tinubu looking sisters..and tired of been fed green algae soup by them.eg. You ? with this name ?Ask FFK what he did to Bianca before dashing Ojukwu and what he's giving to your new girlDo you know the meaning of a Yoruba Demon ?Ask your Sister. .SHE knows 11 Likes 1 Share

Easterners should learn from this 1 Like

Rrankdonga:

First of all it's have! You swine, Take your prostitute mother for deliverance. Poverty stricken slow poke, see how you were desperately looking for a Nigerian used laptop. You have the nerve to speak nonsense. you're lucky this is a faceless forum.

Haba!! Somebody cannot play with u......?? Haba!! Somebody cannot play with u......??

1k

And some people would write bride price like National budget. Collect money for ancestors, drink for youths, bicycle for the bride's mother.

U gave ur daughter out to a guy from a wealthy home, your royal highness.

Rrankdonga:

First of all it's have! You swine, Take your prostitute mother for deliverance. Poverty stricken slow poke, see how you were desperately looking for a Nigerian used laptop. You have the nerve to speak nonsense. you're lucky this is a faceless forum.

See as you organize Python Dance for the guy sharply!



This guy, you be one-man army o! See as you organize Python Dance for the guy sharply!This guy, you be one-man army o! 7 Likes

Rrankdonga:

First of all it's have! You swine, Take your prostitute mother for deliverance. Poverty stricken slow poke, see how you were desperately looking for a Nigerian used laptop. You have the nerve to speak nonsense. you're lucky this is a faceless forum. 14 Likes 1 Share

hmmm 1 Like

Plz o, why Tiv ladies no dey fine.

If I hear! What about other expenses?

thank God the bride isn't from poto republic, them for squeeze the groom balls to drop enuf thank God the bride isn't from poto republic, them for squeeze the groom balls to drop enuf 1 Like

lol When u tell him to bring #1000 before he can marry your daughter and he can't still avoid itlol 3 Likes

Guys , oya straight to the Tiv land