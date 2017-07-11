₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,922 members, 3,840,038 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 October 2017 at 04:28 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Brown Ideye In N167.5m Child Support Mess (7750 Views)
Official : Brown Ideye Joins Tianjin Teda / Brown Ideye Celebrates One Of His Goals On Twitter, Shares Photo / Ideye Brown Exposed By White Woman, Says He's The Father Of Her Kids (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Brown Ideye In N167.5m Child Support Mess by Islie: 12:17pm
6-year-old boy sad for abandonment
By Ikenna Emewu
http://sunnewsonline.com/own-goal-super-eagles-ideye-in-n167-5m-child-support-mess/
lalasticlala
|Re: Brown Ideye In N167.5m Child Support Mess by FirstCounsel(m): 1:08pm
There's nothing for the "Nigerian Authorities" to legally enforce against Ideye particularly because he has not "absconded" to Nigeria. The lady's lawyers should seek him out in his current club & enforce the Judgment debt. The judicial process there shouldnt be as cumbersome as what we have here.
6 Likes
|Re: Brown Ideye In N167.5m Child Support Mess by osemoses1234(m): 3:00pm
E don red be that
|Re: Brown Ideye In N167.5m Child Support Mess by oake(m): 3:24pm
It's a shame! I don't expect this from a personality like Brown Ideye. Nigerians are not really known for abandoning their children (born throway).
|Re: Brown Ideye In N167.5m Child Support Mess by willims: 3:24pm
oake:true
|Re: Brown Ideye In N167.5m Child Support Mess by Narldon(f): 3:24pm
So He can score like this and has not been called for somewhile to play for super Eagles?
Proffdada:
OGA, issa Home Game
|Re: Brown Ideye In N167.5m Child Support Mess by owomida1: 3:25pm
|Re: Brown Ideye In N167.5m Child Support Mess by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 3:25pm
Ok
|Re: Brown Ideye In N167.5m Child Support Mess by Proffdada: 3:26pm
He played away match , lost and doesn't want to pay for bragging rights?
|Re: Brown Ideye In N167.5m Child Support Mess by Evaberry(f): 3:26pm
...
This woman is the definition of a slut!!!
you want to reap where you didn't sow abi
after seducing the poor man in order to become a baby mama and have easy access to his money.
It is only a fool that will give a cent to a greedy olosho
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Brown Ideye In N167.5m Child Support Mess by Saintsammurai(m): 3:28pm
CONDOM is just 50 naira.
5 Likes
|Re: Brown Ideye In N167.5m Child Support Mess by BullionVan111: 3:28pm
Another one
|Re: Brown Ideye In N167.5m Child Support Mess by stano2(m): 3:29pm
Keep Dick one place, the say no.
Anyplace I go I do.
3 Likes
|Re: Brown Ideye In N167.5m Child Support Mess by Malayy(m): 3:29pm
don't know why these stars won't keep their thing one place... These hoes always looking for a check
2 Likes
|Re: Brown Ideye In N167.5m Child Support Mess by djscailezee(m): 3:29pm
as expected idiot + yeye = Ideye
2 Likes
|Re: Brown Ideye In N167.5m Child Support Mess by dulaman: 3:30pm
Gg
|Re: Brown Ideye In N167.5m Child Support Mess by BrutalJab: 3:30pm
This baby mama business dey pay o!
1 Like
|Re: Brown Ideye In N167.5m Child Support Mess by Kentura(m): 3:30pm
How e take concern me...
|Re: Brown Ideye In N167.5m Child Support Mess by budusky05(m): 3:31pm
Huh
.
|Re: Brown Ideye In N167.5m Child Support Mess by Humility017(m): 3:32pm
same ideye impregnated a Ukrainian lady named Alex...and she had two kids for him..
a guy and a girl...and he is Still being accused of refusing to take up his responsibility as a father to those children
1 Like
|Re: Brown Ideye In N167.5m Child Support Mess by ikp120(m): 3:32pm
These hoes at it again!
|Re: Brown Ideye In N167.5m Child Support Mess by kay29000(m): 3:33pm
Hmm
|Re: Brown Ideye In N167.5m Child Support Mess by Atiku2019: 3:34pm
Evaberry:
Blame Ideye for not using CD if he's not ready to father a child
5 Likes
|Re: Brown Ideye In N167.5m Child Support Mess by ivolt: 3:34pm
He probably forgot that Switzerland is not Nigeria, where a father
will surface to claim a 15 year old child he never spent a dime on.
#Teamforeign girls should beware.
2 Likes
|Re: Brown Ideye In N167.5m Child Support Mess by Cholls(m): 3:34pm
Saintsammurai:my brother WHAT!!!!!! u mean it's no more N20?
|Re: Brown Ideye In N167.5m Child Support Mess by nototribalist: 3:34pm
Marrying a white girl is always risky
|Re: Brown Ideye In N167.5m Child Support Mess by Pidginwhisper: 3:35pm
Evaberry:
5 Likes
|Re: Brown Ideye In N167.5m Child Support Mess by adewumiopeyemi(m): 3:35pm
Ideye need to be jail for this.... Hw would u abandone a woman pregnat for u Now if the son is. Sucessful in future. Nw.. he go dey claim say na my son be dat.. Ideye do th needful...is this not the same ideye that have a kis with a. Woman. In England and he is denie the kid $may God help s http://www.nairaland.com/2830657/ideye-brown-exposed-white-woman
1 Like
|Re: Brown Ideye In N167.5m Child Support Mess by Byko899: 3:36pm
FIFA World Cup Trophies Stolen In South Africa Today ( Disgrace ) / Falcons Will Rule Africa Again – Oshoala / #project #making Atleast 10k Weekly/40k Monthly Through Sport Betting.
Viewing this topic: Reine22, isaacsegun(m), classicdessy(m), Hobashola(m), lalababy(f), purpose32, aewhydot, ifyan(m), chinel(f), zubinike(m), Bibidear(f), ffo(m), eakenbor, Jonwesley(m), Scholar212(m), zolapower, BAAD(m), dlawsamesq(m), arabbunkum, AbusM(m), Varys, fidalgo19, adisaaowala, Kunlegzy(m), Boston001(m), myrrtle(m), Nedsnow(m), capatainrambo, 2undeee(m), Mentholated, Jorussia(m), diehard1, chuksonu, Allee90, berryprety(f), Blackridge(f), marvelyole(m), nothingdou1(m), abiodun175(m), owo288, 12go(m), adedav123(m), phillsedu, ellguapo, endtime1(m), yinchar(m), eabumere, Saheed69(m), Jascon4, kologs, ogogoroNo1, Erudite202, alkonami(m), skybird, gokay11(m), adeyemifaruq, stingg(m), donem, CEOSNR, Sunofgod(m), ItsJonathan(m), folusoga, GreenCapitolTe(m), heazyconcept, tunde55(m), centoke30(m), zico10(m), gal10(f), iyisco2001(m), georgee(m), Halura(f), ajilegend(m), ibejichizzy, Romanus123, jumi07601, travelpoint, guccimilan(m), luckyogor(m) and 124 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6