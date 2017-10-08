Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Kensington Adebutu Gifts N50m To Super Eagles (8382 Views)

Super Eagles get N50m gift from mogul, Adebutu

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been rewarded with the sum of N50 million by a Multi –millionaire mogul, Chief Kensington Adebutu, for becoming the first African country to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.



The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)'s Media Officer, Ademola Olajire said Sunday morning that the business man gave the reward on Saturday just after the tense match with the Chipolopolo of Zambia in Uyo.



According to him, Adebutu was full of praises for the Super Eagles for their determination, professionalism and commitment throughout the qualifying campaign, which saw them overhaul the so –called Group of Death with a game to spare.



Speaking with the duo of midfielder Ogenyi Onazi and match –winner Alex Iwobi, the successful businessman urged the team not to rest on its oars, but to prepare hard to be worthy ambassadors of Nigeria and Africa at the FIFA World Cup finals in Russia next year summer.



The Super Eagles booked their place in next year's football showpiece after their 1-0 win over the visiting Zambians to take their point haul to 13.

Now let the issue of sharing starts now



I trust my NFF agbayas, they will display their stupidity here again 14 Likes 1 Share

Chief Adebutu should be the popular "BABA IJEBU" right? 26 Likes

FirstCounsel:

Yeah....the man robbing Peter to pay Paul but then who asked peter to stick his nose where it doesn't fit

that great i think they deserve it

NwaChibuzor2:

85% of that money is supposed to go to our wonderful son from Biafra, Alex Iwobi. He made this possible for that country called Nigeria. Na the whole 100% dem suppose give am.



Cos Na him carry ball from our goalpost go score singlehandedly!

NwaChibuzor2:

You have no SHAME!!!!

NwaChibuzor2:

You Igbos are too Clannish, when our daughter Asisat Oshoala was firing in goals from all cylinders for the super falcons, did you hear any Yoruba person say she is a daughter of Oduduwa and Nigerian? I don't think Iwobi even knows anything called Biafra.

Good, but some of them has 10 times what you are giving them.

B

Nice way to appreciate the Eagles.

After playing all his lotto games, after all the 100 naira 2 sure, 50 naira 3-directs.. after carrying one banker from 1-90 for 5 naira each



Then all baba ijebu have to do is to be dashing this already rich guys my money 6 Likes

all his moni dey are dashing Supr eagles.

let it not goan purge dem ohh. ordinary Zambia dat dey won. winning Zambia is dat an achievement.



we can talk abt achievement if we win Brazil, Spain, Germany, Netherlands 1 Like

They all need to improve, world cup is not qualifiers

Make d Stupid NFF reject Am.

Foolish people

hmmm.

bakynes:



You Igbos are too Clannish, when our daughter Asisat Oshoala was firing in goals from all cylinders for the super falcons, did you hear any Yoruba person say she is a daughter of Oduduwa and Nigerian? I don't think Iwobi even knows anything called Biafra.

What’s our business if you don’t hail your people.





What's our business if you don't hail your people.

You better use your head filled with red oil to think.

I Sha wonder how much Dy will give to iwobi

NwaChibuzor2:

85% of that money is supposed to go to our wonderful son from Biafra, Alex Iwobi. He made this possible for that country called Nigeria.



Hope you people can see this Biafran idiot.

He wants Biafra but wants to be paid in Nigerian Naira.



Hope you people can see this Biafran idiot.

He wants Biafra but wants to be paid in Nigerian Naira.

Isreali last week, Jew today, Judas tomorrow, Biafran next week, Nigerian when it is time to share money.

NwaChibuzor2:

85% of that money is supposed to go to our wonderful son from Biafra, Alex Iwobi. He made this possible for that country called Nigeria.

I suspect you be NwaAmaikpe

NwaChibuzor2:

85% of that money is supposed to go to our wonderful son from Biafra, Alex Iwobi. He made this possible for that country called Nigeria.



[quote author=bakynes post=61223224]

You Igbos are too Clannish, when our daughter Asisat Oshoala was firing in goals from all cylinders for the super falcons, did you hear any Yoruba person say she is a daughter of Oduduwa and Nigerian? I don't think Iwobi even knows anything called Biafra.

Honestly Bakynes or whatever your name is, you're not better than the Nwanonsense guy. You both are tribalistic animals.

Alex and Asisat are both Nigerians.

Full stop!!!



Alex and Asisat are both Nigerians.



Full stop!!! Honestly Bakynes or whatever your name is, you're not better than the Nwanonsense guy. You both are tribalistic animals.Alex and Asisat are both Nigerians.Full stop!!!

choi

NwaChibuzor2:

biafra saving nigeria since 1914

NwaChibuzor2:

Chai ! Bros abeg get sense na....must you advertise to the whole wide world that you are stupid ? Must you put tribalism into everything? When it is not a curse that you must disgrace yourself in a day. Pls I'm begging you ,stop advertising your stupidity ..Thank you ..One love ,One Nigeria

owo baba ijebu

The rich getting richer while me, I'm just here thinking how 50m can change my life 1 Like

I dont know why we like to celebrate 'mediocrity', it is only 'qualifiers' the cup is still very far from us. Now that Baba has given them '50 million' for qualifyin, if by some cosmic miracle they win the cup, how much will he give them?