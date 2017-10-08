₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,922 members, 3,840,038 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 October 2017 at 04:28 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Kensington Adebutu Gifts N50m To Super Eagles (8382 Views)
Nigerians React To Super Eagles 0 - 2 Defeat By South Africa. See Funny Tweets / I’m Still Open To Super Eagles Call Up – Obafemi Martins Tells Rohr / NFF Pays $2000 Each To Super Eagles Players For Chan Qualification (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kensington Adebutu Gifts N50m To Super Eagles by gbemmy2k10(m): 12:32pm
Super Eagles get N50m gift from mogul, Adebutu
source: https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/super-eagles-get-n50m-gift-from-mogul-adebutu.html
1 Share
|Re: Kensington Adebutu Gifts N50m To Super Eagles by ishowdotgmail(m): 12:36pm
Now let the issue of sharing starts now
I trust my NFF agbayas, they will display their stupidity here again
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kensington Adebutu Gifts N50m To Super Eagles by FirstCounsel(m): 12:40pm
Chief Adebutu should be the popular "BABA IJEBU" right?
26 Likes
|Re: Kensington Adebutu Gifts N50m To Super Eagles by Larryfest(m): 12:41pm
FirstCounsel:Yeah....the man robbing Peter to pay Paul but then who asked peter to stick his nose where it doesn't fit
32 Likes
|Re: Kensington Adebutu Gifts N50m To Super Eagles by Adamkeyj(m): 12:56pm
that great i think they deserve it
|Re: Kensington Adebutu Gifts N50m To Super Eagles by Tolexander: 1:39pm
NwaChibuzor2:Na the whole 100% dem suppose give am.
Cos Na him carry ball from our goalpost go score singlehandedly!
54 Likes
|Re: Kensington Adebutu Gifts N50m To Super Eagles by teadrake(m): 2:27pm
NwaChibuzor2:You have no SHAME!!!!
26 Likes
|Re: Kensington Adebutu Gifts N50m To Super Eagles by bakynes(m): 2:42pm
NwaChibuzor2:You Igbos are too Clannish, when our daughter Asisat Oshoala was firing in goals from all cylinders for the super falcons, did you hear any Yoruba person say she is a daughter of Oduduwa and Nigerian? I don't think Iwobi even knows anything called Biafra.
47 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Kensington Adebutu Gifts N50m To Super Eagles by brainpulse: 3:33pm
Good, but some of them has 10 times what you are giving them.
|Re: Kensington Adebutu Gifts N50m To Super Eagles by dulaman: 3:33pm
B
|Re: Kensington Adebutu Gifts N50m To Super Eagles by kay29000(m): 3:33pm
Nice way to appreciate the Eagles.
|Re: Kensington Adebutu Gifts N50m To Super Eagles by MrDandy(m): 3:33pm
After playing all his lotto games, after all the 100 naira 2 sure, 50 naira 3-directs.. after carrying one banker from 1-90 for 5 naira each
Then all baba ijebu have to do is to be dashing this already rich guys my money
6 Likes
|Re: Kensington Adebutu Gifts N50m To Super Eagles by kereman1(m): 3:33pm
all his moni dey are dashing Supr eagles.
let it not goan purge dem ohh. ordinary Zambia dat dey won. winning Zambia is dat an achievement.
we can talk abt achievement if we win Brazil, Spain, Germany, Netherlands
1 Like
|Re: Kensington Adebutu Gifts N50m To Super Eagles by mazimee(m): 3:34pm
They all need to improve, world cup is not qualifiers
|Re: Kensington Adebutu Gifts N50m To Super Eagles by Vicvalentine: 3:34pm
Make d Stupid NFF reject Am.
Foolish people
|Re: Kensington Adebutu Gifts N50m To Super Eagles by sukkot: 3:34pm
hmmm.
|Re: Kensington Adebutu Gifts N50m To Super Eagles by Springdale: 3:34pm
bakynes:
What’s our business if you don’t hail your people.
You better use your head filled with red oil to think.
5 Likes
|Re: Kensington Adebutu Gifts N50m To Super Eagles by classicfrank4u(m): 3:34pm
I Sha wonder how much Dy will give to iwobi
|Re: Kensington Adebutu Gifts N50m To Super Eagles by EponOjuku: 3:35pm
NwaChibuzor2:
Hope you people can see this Biafran idiot.
He wants Biafra but wants to be paid in Nigerian Naira.
Isreali last week, Jew today, Judas tomorrow, Biafran next week, Nigerian when it is time to share money.
14 Likes
|Re: Kensington Adebutu Gifts N50m To Super Eagles by Sheun001(m): 3:35pm
NwaChibuzor2:
I suspect you be NwaAmaikpe
8 Likes
|Re: Kensington Adebutu Gifts N50m To Super Eagles by Alexanderbells2: 3:35pm
NwaChibuzor2:
Honestly Bakynes or whatever your name is, you're not better than the Nwanonsense guy. You both are tribalistic animals.
Alex and Asisat are both Nigerians.
Full stop!!!
|Re: Kensington Adebutu Gifts N50m To Super Eagles by bamite(m): 3:36pm
choi
|Re: Kensington Adebutu Gifts N50m To Super Eagles by Kingbet: 3:36pm
NwaChibuzor2:biafra saving nigeria since 1914
1 Like
|Re: Kensington Adebutu Gifts N50m To Super Eagles by Legolast: 3:37pm
NwaChibuzor2:Chai ! Bros abeg get sense na....must you advertise to the whole wide world that you are stupid ? Must you put tribalism into everything? When it is not a curse that you must disgrace yourself in a day. Pls I'm begging you ,stop advertising your stupidity ..Thank you ..One love ,One Nigeria
10 Likes
|Re: Kensington Adebutu Gifts N50m To Super Eagles by Elmojiid(m): 3:37pm
owo baba ijebu
|Re: Kensington Adebutu Gifts N50m To Super Eagles by sunshineV(m): 3:37pm
The rich getting richer while me, I'm just here thinking how 50m can change my life
1 Like
|Re: Kensington Adebutu Gifts N50m To Super Eagles by soberdrunk(m): 3:37pm
I dont know why we like to celebrate 'mediocrity', it is only 'qualifiers' the cup is still very far from us. Now that Baba has given them '50 million' for qualifyin, if by some cosmic miracle they win the cup, how much will he give them?
|Re: Kensington Adebutu Gifts N50m To Super Eagles by sameni123(m): 3:37pm
brainpulse:
You childish....seems you don't know how much this man makes a day in Nigeria and Ghana ...no Nigeria player is richer them him
1 Like
Suggest A Squad For Keshi Against Ethiopia / Nigerian Players Wanted In Tanzania League Now / Serena Williams Wins Fifth Wimbledon Singles Title
Viewing this topic: M12345, petermuller(m), IANAGI(m), Ugosample(m), sorry1(m), ogunniyi2, bolu96(m), iykemoney90(m), JoNach, tecnolad(m), spotlesmich(m), IDEKEALUMONA(m), kingopta(m), Yukov(m), ElDeeVee(m), tycoon3(m), Bodkem(m), astiks, Humblebloke(m), holluville, Lagoseko(m), Olulinks(m), TreasuredGlory, mikotim(m), fatymore(f), olasmade, tonyirore(m), Science4me(m), Midegee(m), zealblinks(m), Mahmoudkk04(m), Bodmas06, MacMaster01(m), Lionpikin(m), lmay18(f), olayeancah23(f), mrvitalis(m), Zico5(m), petrelli07, Prechy08(m), intruxive(m), Obidikefidelis(m), IAmNigerian, dipopooo(m), Deoboss(m), slimdick(m), Victornezzar, underwater, DONOTEGA(m), IfeanyiYagazie(m), princeisah26(m), lowgeorge(m), brondby, luminouz(m), dux14, stockwise, Philawole(m), Okpueee, NIGHTMAREOO7, bravehost4u(m), Maafiaalady, jearile(m), GentleYoung(m), Pujols(m), Idongesit85(m), globatop, Fuckadict(m), amas124(m) and 113 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3