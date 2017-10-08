₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rohr Praises Influence Of Ekong and Balogun In Super Eagles WC Qualification by TheSuperNerd(m): 3:29pm
The central defence partnership of Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong has earned praises from the coach of the Nigeria national team Gernot Rohr for their performance in the 1-0 win over Zambia which secured Nigeria a spot at next year World Cup.
Balogun and Ekong have been the favourite pair for Rohr since he took over as coach of the Nigerian team a year ago, and Nigeria is yet to lose a game with the pair in defence.
Speaking to the press after their 1-0 win yesterday, Rohr admitted the performance of the duo played a big role in helping Nigeria see out the Zambians especially when they mounted pressure in search of a goal.
“When you know if you have to win to qualify and you’re playing at home it puts you under pressure than the other team who are playing away”, the coach said.
“But our players were very strong mentally and we have very physical players like Balogun and Ekong as centre backs so we have this behind , and a goalkeeper (Ezenwa) who has confidence also which is also very important”.
**Ade Emmanuel
Source: http://owngoalnigeria.com/2017/10/08/rohr-speaks-on-influence-of-oyibo-wall-in-super-eagles-win-over-zambia/
2 Likes
|Re: Rohr Praises Influence Of Ekong and Balogun In Super Eagles WC Qualification by dominique(f): 3:38pm
I'm just loving this new generation of super eagles. Awesome performances, easy on the eyes; win-win all the way!
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Rohr Praises Influence Of Ekong and Balogun In Super Eagles WC Qualification by adetoya234: 3:39pm
Good.
|Re: Rohr Praises Influence Of Ekong and Balogun In Super Eagles WC Qualification by Sharon6(f): 3:45pm
Nice one.
|Re: Rohr Praises Influence Of Ekong and Balogun In Super Eagles WC Qualification by brainpulse: 3:45pm
Good team play, but it was God that saved us yesterday after a Zambia's goal was disallowed.
8 Likes
|Re: Rohr Praises Influence Of Ekong and Balogun In Super Eagles WC Qualification by kokomaster3d: 3:46pm
This is a good team. See the patriotism. They are hungry for success. Highly motivated. Something tells me we will do better in Russia
9 Likes
|Re: Rohr Praises Influence Of Ekong and Balogun In Super Eagles WC Qualification by favourmic(m): 3:46pm
in as much they promise them millions of naira i believe in them
|Re: Rohr Praises Influence Of Ekong and Balogun In Super Eagles WC Qualification by EponOjuku: 3:46pm
The great Wall of NFF.
|Re: Rohr Praises Influence Of Ekong and Balogun In Super Eagles WC Qualification by EponOjuku: 3:47pm
maxodera:
2 Likes
|Re: Rohr Praises Influence Of Ekong and Balogun In Super Eagles WC Qualification by IfoyinTEDO(f): 3:47pm
Make them play Brazil first
1 Like
|Re: Rohr Praises Influence Of Ekong and Balogun In Super Eagles WC Qualification by owomida1: 3:47pm
This is the last awesome performance we may be seeing from them.
In Russia, we will be decimated in the world's full glare.
Let's first watch the politics that will be employed in picking players for Russia.
8 Likes
|Re: Rohr Praises Influence Of Ekong and Balogun In Super Eagles WC Qualification by Horlawale1(m): 3:47pm
Well said
|Re: Rohr Praises Influence Of Ekong and Balogun In Super Eagles WC Qualification by offishialpablo: 3:47pm
na only me bin notice when balogun cried after d game
1 Like
|Re: Rohr Praises Influence Of Ekong and Balogun In Super Eagles WC Qualification by Bawsse(m): 3:47pm
White man hails white men
|Re: Rohr Praises Influence Of Ekong and Balogun In Super Eagles WC Qualification by oshe11(m): 3:48pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Rohr Praises Influence Of Ekong and Balogun In Super Eagles WC Qualification by Sholaqe(f): 3:48pm
Leon balogun is hot.
1 Like
|Re: Rohr Praises Influence Of Ekong and Balogun In Super Eagles WC Qualification by Jeezuzpick(m): 3:48pm
Wish them well!
|Re: Rohr Praises Influence Of Ekong and Balogun In Super Eagles WC Qualification by nobleblood: 3:48pm
Oyile! I greet una pair!
Una try.
|Re: Rohr Praises Influence Of Ekong and Balogun In Super Eagles WC Qualification by badmrkt(m): 3:48pm
Vidic and Ferdinand!!! Good stuff
|Re: Rohr Praises Influence Of Ekong and Balogun In Super Eagles WC Qualification by paddyofboss(m): 3:48pm
Una must talk..even in naija dariz racism
|Re: Rohr Praises Influence Of Ekong and Balogun In Super Eagles WC Qualification by TheSuperNerd(m): 3:48pm
You are not alone in that Love Madam Dominique....
And you are right... there is just something beautiful about this new generation of the Super Eagles Team. We could have a second major Golden Generation on our hands following the 90s-2000s Golden Era of Okocha, Oliseh, KANU, Yekini, Oliha, Mutiu Adepoju, Ikpeba, Finidi, Amuneke and more....
Hopefully this team keeps evolving into a real Juggernaut force.
dominique:
2 Likes
|Re: Rohr Praises Influence Of Ekong and Balogun In Super Eagles WC Qualification by Samusu(m): 3:49pm
Bawsse:
boi wicked
|Re: Rohr Praises Influence Of Ekong and Balogun In Super Eagles WC Qualification by slapandfall(m): 3:50pm
H
|Re: Rohr Praises Influence Of Ekong and Balogun In Super Eagles WC Qualification by adewumiopeyemi(m): 3:50pm
Ok.. we need more white in the team...
|Re: Rohr Praises Influence Of Ekong and Balogun In Super Eagles WC Qualification by Merid81: 3:50pm
|Re: Rohr Praises Influence Of Ekong and Balogun In Super Eagles WC Qualification by TheSuperNerd(m): 3:50pm
Sholaqe:
3 Likes
|Re: Rohr Praises Influence Of Ekong and Balogun In Super Eagles WC Qualification by Highbhee(m): 3:51pm
I pray these players don't go and disgrace D's Country...
U can yab me and die instantly sha
|Re: Rohr Praises Influence Of Ekong and Balogun In Super Eagles WC Qualification by adewumiopeyemi(m): 3:51pm
Na for ur house racism go dey.
paddyofboss:
|Re: Rohr Praises Influence Of Ekong and Balogun In Super Eagles WC Qualification by Disneylady(f): 3:51pm
These guys are cute
|Re: Rohr Praises Influence Of Ekong and Balogun In Super Eagles WC Qualification by watchwoman(f): 3:51pm
I love and admire the patriotism and determination of these guys, They must have seen the future and realised that they have more prospects playing for Nigeria and when given the opportunity they have their whole hearts to it, now they are reaping the fruits of their labour
By the way, Jordan ibe, chuba akpom and Tammy Abraham how market now?
1 Like
|Re: Rohr Praises Influence Of Ekong and Balogun In Super Eagles WC Qualification by Keneeby(m): 3:52pm
The wall couldn't be broken despite the push from the Zambians. The duo are good.
