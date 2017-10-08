Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Harm Ambushes Nigerian Army Convoy, Kills All Soldiers - AlmasdarNews.com (27357 Views)

Boko Haram Ambushes Military Escort In Borno / Boko Haram Ambushes Victor Ezugwu's Convoy - Premium Time / Boko Haram Ambushes Buses, Kills Passengers (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)



By

Chris Tomson -

08/10/2017

Over 30 soldiers of the Nigerian Army (NA) were shot dead after jihadist insurgents in the northern countryside of the embattled country concluded a succesful ambush on Friday afternoon.



Deploying land mines, technicals and machine-gun fire at close range, militants loyal to the outlawed Boko Haram (ISIS franchise) caught government soldiers completely off-guard in what ended up being a de facto massacre.







The photos were released by Amaq Agency, considered to be the Islamic State’s primary media outlet. The ISIS-tied outlet did however not specify where exactly the above ambush took place.



Boko Haram, a jihadist group which has pledged allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, has been deadlocked in clashes with a UN-backed coalition of African states (Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger) that was formed in March 2015.



Boko Haram has outlived other militant groups in northern Nigeria, and has built a presence in neighbouring states where it has carried out attacks and has recruited fighters.



It has a force of thousands of men – CIA officials have estimated around 9,000 – and cells that specialise in bombings. Through its raids on military bases and banks, it has gained control of vast amounts of weapons and money.



Viewer discretion is advised as most of the following images are highly graphic:



https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/graphic-images-isis-ambushes-nigerian-army-convoy-executes-soldiers/ Graphic images: ISIS ambushes Nigerian Army convoy, executes all soldiersByChris Tomson -08/10/2017Over 30 soldiers of the Nigerian Army (NA) were shot dead after jihadist insurgents in the northern countryside of the embattled country concluded a succesful ambush on Friday afternoon.Deploying land mines, technicals and machine-gun fire at close range, militants loyal to the outlawed Boko Haram (ISIS franchise) caught government soldiers completely off-guard in what ended up being a de facto massacre.The photos were released by Amaq Agency, considered to be the Islamic State’s primary media outlet. The ISIS-tied outlet did however not specify where exactly the above ambush took place.Boko Haram, a jihadist group which has pledged allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, has been deadlocked in clashes with a UN-backed coalition of African states (Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger) that was formed in March 2015.Boko Haram has outlived other militant groups in northern Nigeria, and has built a presence in neighbouring states where it has carried out attacks and has recruited fighters.It has a force of thousands of men – CIA officials have estimated around 9,000 – and cells that specialise in bombings. Through its raids on military bases and banks, it has gained control of vast amounts of weapons and money.Viewer discretion is advised as most of the following images are highly graphic: 2 Likes 2 Shares

This is very unfortunate.



The govt/military needs to restrategise its approach in tackling this menace, the whole thing is getting embarrassing on military intelligence.



RIP to the slain officers and men. 51 Likes 2 Shares

OMG! Somebody son, Husband, Dad



RIP to them, May God console their families 35 Likes 2 Shares

Boka Haram is technically defeated and cannot stage any major attack against our military. Not when Buhary who is from the North is in charge.





FAKE NEWS with no date. Can you share the video of the incidence and the location? Liars cum terrorist.





RIP to all those killed since the beginning of this BH madness. 47 Likes 2 Shares

How true is this story 2 Likes

I just hope these news is false, is it not the same army that is packing Nnamdi Janus belonging in umuahia and declaring operations here and there 8 Likes

CIA should continue to give stupid figures..mtchew..ehn-ehn back to the matter, so u are telling me Nigeria, chad and Niger army are having a tough time in dealing with BH...u know this whole BH saga truth will be revealed one day, and I know for sure that a lot of people in high places will be affected..!! 6 Likes 2 Shares

Where is buratai..!? 15 Likes 2 Shares

What the hell!

IPOB members will now be so happy. 3 Likes

God please help

bukifemi1:

God please help



CARRY YOUR FAKE NEWS away from here. CARRY YOUR FAKE NEWS away from here. 5 Likes 1 Share

Damn that was a bloodbath ..even those wearing amulets stood no chance ..This is sad while Buhari is busy moving the equipment needed in the north east to the rather peaceful south for no reason 16 Likes

I just hope this country can be broken up. I don't want these animals anywhere close to my country.



Its unfortunate that there is nothing to be proud of being a Nigerian. Nothing. We don't even have hope in the next 20 years. Everyday killing. Killing and Killing. Everything that can kill is everywhere.



Accident, armed robbers, kidnappers, Boko Haram, hunger, thugs, just mention.



May Almighty God protect us from every evil.



RIP to the dead. 27 Likes 2 Shares

God please help us 1 Like

God help us

damnit...just yesterday we were discussing n praying for these men. omg this is just to bad 1 Like

God help us 1 Like

lalasticlala

I wonder why they didnt force the boko boys to swim in the muddy waters , or invade their compound and shoot everything that moves, including dogs and cats and an old female cook 28 Likes 1 Share

dometome:

Hahahahhahahahahahah! Hohohohohohohohohohoh! fafafafafafafafafafa. Na wa o! :DHahahahhahahahahahah! Hohohohohohohohohohoh! fafafafafafafafafafa. Na wa o! Craze dey follo u Craze dey follo u 5 Likes

Seriously Nigerian army is a big joke

The only army using hilux as combat mobility vehicle

No air surveillance before deploying troops to danger zone

No aerial mapping

No body amor just bullet proof vest for few

And some useless AK 47meant for rebels in Africa and the Middle East

Even Russian Amy AK is different from what u see around

At least out of every five soldiers on patrol their should be a machine gunner to give cover fire

Only in Nigeria you see the whole platoon with AK and hilux going to war

And buying planes use for croping for the military e.g super tocano that's only used for training by other force and not as a major attack plane 50 Likes 3 Shares