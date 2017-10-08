₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,892,042 members, 3,840,535 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 October 2017 at 10:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Harm Ambushes Nigerian Army Convoy, Kills All Soldiers - AlmasdarNews.com (27357 Views)
Boko Haram Ambushes Military Escort In Borno / Boko Haram Ambushes Victor Ezugwu's Convoy - Premium Time / Boko Haram Ambushes Buses, Kills Passengers (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Boko Harm Ambushes Nigerian Army Convoy, Kills All Soldiers - AlmasdarNews.com by bukifemi1: 6:12pm
Graphic images: ISIS ambushes Nigerian Army convoy, executes all soldiers
By
Chris Tomson -
08/10/2017
Over 30 soldiers of the Nigerian Army (NA) were shot dead after jihadist insurgents in the northern countryside of the embattled country concluded a succesful ambush on Friday afternoon.
Deploying land mines, technicals and machine-gun fire at close range, militants loyal to the outlawed Boko Haram (ISIS franchise) caught government soldiers completely off-guard in what ended up being a de facto massacre.
The photos were released by Amaq Agency, considered to be the Islamic State’s primary media outlet. The ISIS-tied outlet did however not specify where exactly the above ambush took place.
Boko Haram, a jihadist group which has pledged allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, has been deadlocked in clashes with a UN-backed coalition of African states (Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger) that was formed in March 2015.
Boko Haram has outlived other militant groups in northern Nigeria, and has built a presence in neighbouring states where it has carried out attacks and has recruited fighters.
It has a force of thousands of men – CIA officials have estimated around 9,000 – and cells that specialise in bombings. Through its raids on military bases and banks, it has gained control of vast amounts of weapons and money.
Viewer discretion is advised as most of the following images are highly graphic:
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/graphic-images-isis-ambushes-nigerian-army-convoy-executes-soldiers/
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Boko Harm Ambushes Nigerian Army Convoy, Kills All Soldiers - AlmasdarNews.com by LionDeLeo: 6:15pm
This is very unfortunate.
The govt/military needs to restrategise its approach in tackling this menace, the whole thing is getting embarrassing on military intelligence.
RIP to the slain officers and men.
51 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Boko Harm Ambushes Nigerian Army Convoy, Kills All Soldiers - AlmasdarNews.com by baylord101(m): 6:15pm
OMG! Somebody son, Husband, Dad
RIP to them, May God console their families
35 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Boko Harm Ambushes Nigerian Army Convoy, Kills All Soldiers - AlmasdarNews.com by Firefire(m): 6:16pm
Boka Haram is technically defeated and cannot stage any major attack against our military. Not when Buhary who is from the North is in charge.
FAKE NEWS with no date. Can you share the video of the incidence and the location? Liars cum terrorist.
RIP to all those killed since the beginning of this BH madness.
47 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Boko Harm Ambushes Nigerian Army Convoy, Kills All Soldiers - AlmasdarNews.com by Akwadefender1: 6:17pm
How true is this story
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Harm Ambushes Nigerian Army Convoy, Kills All Soldiers - AlmasdarNews.com by asorocker: 6:17pm
I just hope these news is false, is it not the same army that is packing Nnamdi Janus belonging in umuahia and declaring operations here and there
8 Likes
|Re: Boko Harm Ambushes Nigerian Army Convoy, Kills All Soldiers - AlmasdarNews.com by whitebeard(m): 6:20pm
CIA should continue to give stupid figures..mtchew..ehn-ehn back to the matter, so u are telling me Nigeria, chad and Niger army are having a tough time in dealing with BH...u know this whole BH saga truth will be revealed one day, and I know for sure that a lot of people in high places will be affected..!!
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Boko Harm Ambushes Nigerian Army Convoy, Kills All Soldiers - AlmasdarNews.com by whitebeard(m): 6:20pm
Where is buratai..!?
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Boko Harm Ambushes Nigerian Army Convoy, Kills All Soldiers - AlmasdarNews.com by EmeeNaka: 6:20pm
What the hell!
IPOB members will now be so happy.
3 Likes
|Re: Boko Harm Ambushes Nigerian Army Convoy, Kills All Soldiers - AlmasdarNews.com by bukifemi1: 6:21pm
God please help
|Re: Boko Harm Ambushes Nigerian Army Convoy, Kills All Soldiers - AlmasdarNews.com by Firefire(m): 6:22pm
bukifemi1:
CARRY YOUR FAKE NEWS away from here.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Harm Ambushes Nigerian Army Convoy, Kills All Soldiers - AlmasdarNews.com by SalamRushdie: 6:25pm
Damn that was a bloodbath ..even those wearing amulets stood no chance ..This is sad while Buhari is busy moving the equipment needed in the north east to the rather peaceful south for no reason
16 Likes
|Re: Boko Harm Ambushes Nigerian Army Convoy, Kills All Soldiers - AlmasdarNews.com by SpecialAdviser(m): 6:26pm
I just hope this country can be broken up. I don't want these animals anywhere close to my country.
Its unfortunate that there is nothing to be proud of being a Nigerian. Nothing. We don't even have hope in the next 20 years. Everyday killing. Killing and Killing. Everything that can kill is everywhere.
Accident, armed robbers, kidnappers, Boko Haram, hunger, thugs, just mention.
May Almighty God protect us from every evil.
RIP to the dead.
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Boko Harm Ambushes Nigerian Army Convoy, Kills All Soldiers - AlmasdarNews.com by bukifemi1: 6:28pm
God please help us
1 Like
|Re: Boko Harm Ambushes Nigerian Army Convoy, Kills All Soldiers - AlmasdarNews.com by bukifemi1: 6:34pm
God help us
|Re: Boko Harm Ambushes Nigerian Army Convoy, Kills All Soldiers - AlmasdarNews.com by heendrix(m): 6:36pm
damnit...just yesterday we were discussing n praying for these men. omg this is just to bad
1 Like
|Re: Boko Harm Ambushes Nigerian Army Convoy, Kills All Soldiers - AlmasdarNews.com by bukifemi1: 6:37pm
God help us
1 Like
|Re: Boko Harm Ambushes Nigerian Army Convoy, Kills All Soldiers - AlmasdarNews.com by MasterofNL: 6:38pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Boko Harm Ambushes Nigerian Army Convoy, Kills All Soldiers - AlmasdarNews.com by Sprumbabafather: 6:40pm
I wonder why they didnt force the boko boys to swim in the muddy waters , or invade their compound and shoot everything that moves, including dogs and cats and an old female cook
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Harm Ambushes Nigerian Army Convoy, Kills All Soldiers - AlmasdarNews.com by softworker(m): 6:40pm
dometome:Craze dey follo u
5 Likes
|Re: Boko Harm Ambushes Nigerian Army Convoy, Kills All Soldiers - AlmasdarNews.com by richeeyo(m): 6:40pm
Seriously Nigerian army is a big joke
The only army using hilux as combat mobility vehicle
No air surveillance before deploying troops to danger zone
No aerial mapping
No body amor just bullet proof vest for few
And some useless AK 47meant for rebels in Africa and the Middle East
Even Russian Amy AK is different from what u see around
At least out of every five soldiers on patrol their should be a machine gunner to give cover fire
Only in Nigeria you see the whole platoon with AK and hilux going to war
And buying planes use for croping for the military e.g super tocano that's only used for training by other force and not as a major attack plane
50 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Boko Harm Ambushes Nigerian Army Convoy, Kills All Soldiers - AlmasdarNews.com by kingschidozie(m): 6:42pm
SalamRushdie:
6 Likes
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply)
Nigerian Newspaper Reader Bases / Who Should Referred As Youth In Nigeria? / Breaking! Speaker Aminu Tambuwal Dumps PDP For APC
Viewing this topic: mistudreh(m), Zico5(m), rukyrichie, Johnayoola(m), youcanmakeit, joxhibit(m), chloride6, Sunnick(m), easyfem, Postrendy(f), Kenedex, DAVEZONIGLTD, shekauvsbuhari, rotexxo, winny007, desiredmee(m), NORSIYK(m), BiafraIShere(m), chiscodedon(m), EmeraldKing7(m), IamPatriotic(m), hybee55, SMOKESCREEN101, desource13(m), tigerleggs(m), streetlight, lilmarley(m), RxH8, chi4ik(m), Emusan(m), danjudchi, markkaycee(m), Redslip, Mkolayinka, gideon293(m), Salah09, awhydot, Metox, Gabby4006, Alary, Realhommie(m), excanny, valx2, Gerolamo(m), Oga080666419419, Hahdi(m), 2nattie(m), Alanzazani, Figger(m), BJ4REEL(m), andy121223(m), manuelzz(m), Airfoce1(m), sotall(m), adetunjiab(m), Ilajeboy(m), daontop, Abdallah0014, dejisakin(m), testarossa, nukky77(f), OGUAF(m), richie04, translux, stobery(m), Donkaz(m), Sixaxis, HAVEIT(m), lennycool9(m), jamboree2000, legaxi(m), afanda(m), 00Ademi(m), nwanna89(m), Noblesoul123, chibezman, bigpicture001, Realexcel, RSAV, Nna17(m), Abygentlesoul(m), spygadgets(m), bentlywills(m), EzzyIzzy, seyemon(m), okeyjoel89(m), isholaayomide, Chubhie, jakeporeshenko, Rtopzy(f), opusingi(m), Apoztl3(m), puregrace, SODEXSKI(m), olusolaj(m), Pennah(m), abiodunalasa(m), raker300, jazzman2(m), kaypound(m), Cdspencer(m), olamakinde(m), Eboh4z, kelvino41, mailalaba, eniwhy, IditaBoy, JayZeus(f), Kizobaba(m), benuejosh(m), Questyjayblack(m), Cartilage(m), Teenaba(f), osashilton, ejihand, Wiseoldman, neologism(m), Masterchef, BLSYNG, mymzo48, farouk1989, OyiboOyibo, kells4u, abtallest24(m), Princeteewhy09(m), juanmiguel, amos47(m), okeladey20, richard69(m), Philipgreat(m), kprez, Kc3000, BrainCONCEPTZ(m), ebujany(m), Penexpress, aidelojestan(m), janykute, ayatt(m), Toyyn, danyaril2yahoo, BIDOO(m), UfuomaUN(m), kulekaa(m), pafra(m), Chuksbivins, excess4luv, AheadMarket(m), faizy90, Leez(m), SortOut, Beno3, exlinklodge, wi5dom(m), hamzeiy, yongg, visionex, ayodele234, Femochiiiiiiiii(m), ibnzubair(m), Acidosis(m), darniejay(m), perez100, smilingface(m), dux14, valentineuwakwe(m), gurunlocker, Efebee101, Arry110, ogmask, alwaz4nature, marcelifeh, governor2022(m), paddy01, Articul8(m), yembabs231(m), TimeMod3, Sent4rina, femimailbox(m), OLP46(m), bizyboy, drumme, CodedTobx(m), LAGATA(m), Iamabod(m), savagefinder1, georgebriggs(m), amyliajane(f), E99E(m), crimo(m), Mc1807, Akinolaben, DrPlato, blossom2(m), dannydevito(m), cleanshaven(m), shollyyankee187, PrinceAkbabio(m), shabzy95(m), Pdizzle(m), Mynd44, Dreamswayne(m), SarrkiNemesis, Tonyreal49, Panucci16, meenath, Eshiettk(m), Elysianheritage, herkeem, Arizona042, hopsydboi(m), kacyjabari, Kenneth4u205(m), ajoshuay(m), visita(m), yosmen, Swankynoni(m), misano(m), donstan18(m), Eynosaintval(m), Habyz(m), rman, Sakie, Bonatti(m), angelliza(f), guterMann, Ediomo12(m), Favoured35, Paulex05(m), Shamillionaire(m), neetahRay(f), ibroh22(m), Oduyalerapheal(m), aycapri(m), Somke(m), martins1213, harryjayz(m), chibykeanthony(m), tashan, Bitcoiniler(m), eebruboss(m), iaamxavier(m), ajisebioyo1(m), ben1daEbiri(m), cyntobless(f), okadoo, femboy2(m), Sava4, kremlin01(m), GoodNewsUnltd, isotopy(m), Manko(m), ifedayor, kaydp, dgame2k2(m), pitoski(m), k2kay(m), princebaby(m), emmapowerful, Tosmichellipe, Ikology(m), atobz(m), glowdot4, mizGene(f), Clembola, Chineseface2(f), olaremint(m), maureen44(f), Abelino(m), Matherson(m), Worwor(m), wendy26, sirfee(m), holluwizzy(m) and 340 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 291