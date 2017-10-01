₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics by PrettyCrystal: 8:24pm
A man was murdered in cold blood and his corpse dumped at Darur Rahma, the cemetery belonging to Islamic Movement in Nigeria in the outskirts of Zaria, Kaduna state. The man who appeared to have been shot pointblank by unknown gunmen - had his hands tied from behind. The killers went away leaving behind the corpse.
Witnesses including villagers and members of the Movement guarding the cemetery, who saw the horrific scene scampered for safety as the gunmen opened fire at the man in cold blood.
Pictures of the victim as well as the footprints of the gunmen have been taken, and a complaint has been lodged with the nearest police station.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/man-murdered-killed-gunmen-corpse-dumped-cemetery-kaduna-photos.html
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics by PrettyCrystal: 8:25pm
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics by Cjrane2: 8:28pm
Nigerian citizens are just killed like chicken under the Buhari regime and nobody dares to say anything.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics by KunkAcid: 8:32pm
What a horrible way to die!
They must have kidnapped the wrong person and shot him in disappointment. Those aboki kidnappers are always fond of that.
He looks like one who was going through hell on earth.
Killing him was his deliverance from the hardship of life. Now, he is free from the struggles of life.
I wish he was allowed to eat his favourite meal before sending him to the spirit world.
RIP megida!
4 Likes
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics by CASTOSVILLA(m): 8:33pm
This country is a total mess! We don't value lives especially those mountain people praying to the moon. Since Buhari ascended into power, the mountaineers has been more blood thirsty. Infact this world should just melt let everybody start afresh.
8 Likes
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics by cr7rooney10(m): 8:33pm
This must b a criminal
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics by ct2(m): 8:34pm
God Pls deliver us from evil
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics by Cladez(m): 8:35pm
What a wicked world.
cr7rooney10:See your mouth like he must be a criminal...........don't rush to conclusion about something you are not sure about.if the police were to ask you how he was a criminal you won't know what to say.
It has led many people to their grave.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics by Mamap03(f): 8:35pm
God have mercy.Nigeria my country
2 Likes
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics by aleeyus(m): 8:35pm
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics by YINKS89(m): 8:36pm
Dis is serious... Wen u thought uve heard it all.... Dey even carry d body go cemetery.
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics by mastermaestro(m): 8:36pm
What a country! No conscience, no humanity.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics by Simmzz(m): 8:36pm
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics by Badonasty(m): 8:36pm
PrettyCrystal:
Deal gone wrong
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics by Gegz(m): 8:37pm
Cjrane2:
With statements like this, you are part of this country's problems..
RIP to the dead.
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics by syll21: 8:37pm
life is bad
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics by KxngKrypt(m): 8:37pm
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics by wizod(m): 8:37pm
ct2:for thine is d kingdom
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics by dayleke(m): 8:37pm
This has gotten outta hand....
2 Likes
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics by stobery(m): 8:37pm
Dem don bury am be that
Wiked sombori
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics by segebase(m): 8:38pm
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics by segebase(m): 8:39pm
booohari y
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics by mark0020(m): 8:41pm
Dem carry foot prints how dem wan use dat evidence catch dem, when naija no get d database of its citizen
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics by xcolanto(m): 8:42pm
Shitte Muslims still being persecuted by the government.
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics by whitepaul: 8:43pm
Buhari tenure
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics by AreaFada2: 8:43pm
Nigeria Scatter Scatter.
Na real jaga jaga.
Is this how we want to join the most developed countries league?
League of poverty, deaths, robberies & kidnapping?
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics by Aliii(m): 8:45pm
KunkAcid:
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics by victoroscar(m): 8:45pm
this country don tire me I swear
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics by san316(m): 8:50pm
Subhanallah
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics by muller101(m): 8:52pm
is that a cemetery or a hunted grass land
|Re: Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics by Unbreakable007: 8:55pm
OK.seen
