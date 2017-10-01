Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics (10632 Views)

Witnesses including villagers and members of the Movement guarding the cemetery, who saw the horrific scene scampered for safety as the gunmen opened fire at the man in cold blood.



Pictures of the victim as well as the footprints of the gunmen have been taken, and a complaint has been lodged with the nearest police station.



A man was murdered in cold blood and his corpse dumped at Darur Rahma, the cemetery belonging to Islamic Movement in Nigeria in the outskirts of Zaria, Kaduna state. The man who appeared to have been shot pointblank by unknown gunmen - had his hands tied from behind. The killers went away leaving behind the corpse.

Nigerian citizens are just killed like chicken under the Buhari regime and nobody dares to say anything. 16 Likes 1 Share







What a horrible way to die!



They must have kidnapped the wrong person and shot him in disappointment. Those aboki kidnappers are always fond of that.



He looks like one who was going through hell on earth.





Killing him was his deliverance from the hardship of life. Now, he is free from the struggles of life.



I wish he was allowed to eat his favourite meal before sending him to the spirit world.







RIP megida!

This country is a total mess! We don't value lives especially those mountain people praying to the moon. Since Buhari ascended into power, the mountaineers has been more blood thirsty. Infact this world should just melt let everybody start afresh. 8 Likes

This must b a criminal

God Pls deliver us from evil

This must b a criminal See your mouth like he must be a criminal...........don't rush to conclusion about something you are not sure about.if the police were to ask you how he was a criminal you won't know what to say.



See your mouth like he must be a criminal...........don't rush to conclusion about something you are not sure about.if the police were to ask you how he was a criminal you won't know what to say.

It has led many people to their grave.

God have mercy.Nigeria my country 2 Likes

Dis is serious... Wen u thought uve heard it all.... Dey even carry d body go cemetery.

What a country! No conscience, no humanity. 2 Likes

Deal gone wrong Deal gone wrong

Nigerian citizens are just killed like chicken under the Buhari regime and nobody dares to say anything.

With statements like this, you are part of this country's problems..



With statements like this, you are part of this country's problems..

RIP to the dead.

life is bad life is bad

for thine is d kingdom

This has gotten outta hand.... 2 Likes

Dem don bury am be that



Wiked sombori

booohari y

Dem carry foot prints how dem wan use dat evidence catch dem, when naija no get d database of its citizen

Shitte Muslims still being persecuted by the government.

Buhari tenure





Na real jaga jaga.



Is this how we want to join the most developed countries league?



Nigeria Scatter Scatter.

What a horrible way to die!



They must have kidnapped the wrong person and shot him in disappointment. Those aboki kidnappers are always fond of that.



He looks like one who was going through hell on earth.

Lol guy respect the dead na..na everything una take dey crack joke?



Killing him was his deliverance from the hardship of life. Now, he is free from the struggles of life.



I wish he was allowed to eat his favourite meal before sending him to the spirit world.







RIP megida!

this country don tire me I swear

Subhanallah

is that a cemetery or a hunted grass land is that a cemetery or a hunted grass land