Markurdi is a place to be. It is the capital of Benue state in Nigeria. It is said to be The Food basket of the Nation.



.



.

While coming, you will experience these things:

.

1. You will notice they still use mud huts. It's cultural. Their mud houses are round shaped and a bit dwarfy to normal house sizes.

.

2. They sell only roast yam along. You will find people selling roast yam along, they'd be pursuing you to buy it like tomorrow were history.

.

3. Garri market. I wonder if this is where they supply garri from to the world. They are good in garri production. You'd notice they sell it much.

.

4. A police check-point with a military personnel. If you are studious, you will notice almost all police check-points have a military personnel accompanied with them. Maybe, to curb disobedience. You know, the Nigerian police force are not respected here in Nigeria.

.

5. It looks deserted. The environs look like what Moses trekked in the Bible, no wonder he had to take off his shoes.

.

When you are in Markurdi, you must experience these: .

.



6. Pigs are domesticated. Pigs are domestic animals over there, they go around like pets.

.

7. You use pigs to pay dowry. Reliable sources confirmed that in parts of Markurdi, pigs are used as part of paying a woman's dowry.

.

8. You must meet sb who speaks your language. Yes, it's true. Markurdi is in central Nigeria, therefore, almost all tribes may be found there.

.

9. Admiration. Seriously, they admire new comers easily! Little wonder I made many friends!

.

10. Seems peaceful. The place is serene. Well, let's say the place I stayed.

.

11. Phantom Thieves. We were cautioned that they have spirit thieves who would deal your valueable; I mean, Mr Nobodies. Well, theft is everywhere.

.

Origin: http://chatinent.com.ng/index.php?act=ST&f=46&t=449&st=0#entry892

.

DisGuy, justwise, lalasticlala is a place to be. It is the capital of Benue state in Nigeria. It is said to be The Food basket of the Nation.While coming, you will experience these things:1.It's cultural. Their mud houses are round shaped and a bit dwarfy to normal house sizes.2.You will find people selling roast yam along, they'd be pursuing you to buy it like tomorrow were history.3.I wonder if this is where they supply garri from to the world. They are good in garri production. You'd notice they sell it much.4.If you are studious, you will notice almost all police check-points have a military personnel accompanied with them. Maybe, to curb disobedience. You know, the Nigerian police force are not respected here in Nigeria.5.The environs look like what Moses trekked in the Bible, no wonder he had to take off his shoes.6.Pigs are domestic animals over there, they go around like pets.7.Reliable sources confirmed that in parts of Markurdi, pigs are used as part of paying a woman's dowry.8.Yes, it's true. Markurdi is in central Nigeria, therefore, almost all tribes may be found there.9.Seriously, they admire new comers easily! Little wonder I made many friends!10.The place is serene. Well, let's say the place I stayed.11.We were cautioned that they have spirit thieves who would deal your valueable; I mean, Mr Nobodies. Well, theft is everywhere.