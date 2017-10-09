₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
See Eleven (11) Things You Will Experience On Your Trip To Markudi, Nigeria by chatinent: 9:29pm On Oct 08
Markurdi is a place to be. It is the capital of Benue state in Nigeria. It is said to be The Food basket of the Nation.
.
.
While coming, you will experience these things:
.
1. You will notice they still use mud huts. It's cultural. Their mud houses are round shaped and a bit dwarfy to normal house sizes.
.
2. They sell only roast yam along. You will find people selling roast yam along, they'd be pursuing you to buy it like tomorrow were history.
.
3. Garri market. I wonder if this is where they supply garri from to the world. They are good in garri production. You'd notice they sell it much.
.
4. A police check-point with a military personnel. If you are studious, you will notice almost all police check-points have a military personnel accompanied with them. Maybe, to curb disobedience. You know, the Nigerian police force are not respected here in Nigeria.
.
5. It looks deserted. The environs look like what Moses trekked in the Bible, no wonder he had to take off his shoes.
.
When you are in Markurdi, you must experience these:.
.
6. Pigs are domesticated. Pigs are domestic animals over there, they go around like pets.
.
7. You use pigs to pay dowry. Reliable sources confirmed that in parts of Markurdi, pigs are used as part of paying a woman's dowry.
.
8. You must meet sb who speaks your language. Yes, it's true. Markurdi is in central Nigeria, therefore, almost all tribes may be found there.
.
9. Admiration. Seriously, they admire new comers easily! Little wonder I made many friends!
.
10. Seems peaceful. The place is serene. Well, let's say the place I stayed.
.
11. Phantom Thieves. We were cautioned that they have spirit thieves who would deal your valueable; I mean, Mr Nobodies. Well, theft is everywhere.
.
.
Re: See Eleven (11) Things You Will Experience On Your Trip To Markudi, Nigeria by potent5(m): 9:59pm On Oct 08
What about the scorching and disorienting sun.
Re: See Eleven (11) Things You Will Experience On Your Trip To Markudi, Nigeria by chatinent: 6:33am
potent5:Weather situation is, sometimes, not taken to account. I took it to account when I figuratively said sth about Moses.
.
The sun there is really scorching, really, thanks.
.
Re: See Eleven (11) Things You Will Experience On Your Trip To Markudi, Nigeria by potent5(m): 7:28am
Another thing you notice is that when you are in a restaurant ordering or eating food, you find guys milling around. Once you touch your 'washing water' as Igbos do midway into your eating, that's the end to your eating o. Those guys go just rush your food because as far as they are concerned, you don eat finish. Lol. Advice: don't touch your washing hand water until you have actually finished eating.
Re: See Eleven (11) Things You Will Experience On Your Trip To Markudi, Nigeria by chatinent: 8:02am
potent5:I forgot this part: timidity.
Re: See Eleven (11) Things You Will Experience On Your Trip To Markudi, Nigeria by Odianose13(m): 6:59pm
All states still have mud houses. So what's significant about that? Only 7 seems significant of all you mentioned.
+ markurdi seems to be closer to the sun than it ought to be. So hot!!!!!
Re: See Eleven (11) Things You Will Experience On Your Trip To Markudi, Nigeria by abbeyoye2001(m): 7:00pm
Ok
Re: See Eleven (11) Things You Will Experience On Your Trip To Markudi, Nigeria by gritzky1996: 7:00pm
Re: See Eleven (11) Things You Will Experience On Your Trip To Markudi, Nigeria by 9jvirgin(m): 7:01pm
You didn't mention poverty, squalor and pains in the eyes of people.
Re: See Eleven (11) Things You Will Experience On Your Trip To Markudi, Nigeria by BafanaBafana: 7:01pm
Highly misleading post.
My submission is that OP visited one of those villages close to makurdi town.
Re: See Eleven (11) Things You Will Experience On Your Trip To Markudi, Nigeria by laurel03: 7:01pm
dr cheap girl nko....dey like kokomycin but hiv for dt place no be joke..
Re: See Eleven (11) Things You Will Experience On Your Trip To Markudi, Nigeria by Josh44s(m): 7:03pm
Op Makurdi peaceful? I laugh in Swahili.
Let me help you reconstruct your list by adding up some few things you omitted out of fear.
1. Haven for cultism.
2. Headquarters of HIV.
3. Somebody is _fucking skin to skin somewhere in Makurdi every 5 minutes.
4. Makurdi is the only place you find serial killers in Nigeria.
5.......Let me stop here cause that town is worst than a _shit hole.
Re: See Eleven (11) Things You Will Experience On Your Trip To Markudi, Nigeria by kay29000(m): 7:03pm
Interesting.
Re: See Eleven (11) Things You Will Experience On Your Trip To Markudi, Nigeria by Epositive(m): 7:03pm
you might also be lucky to be empowered with wheel-barrows
Re: See Eleven (11) Things You Will Experience On Your Trip To Markudi, Nigeria by Williamabey: 7:03pm
9jvirgin:
Re: See Eleven (11) Things You Will Experience On Your Trip To Markudi, Nigeria by Sleekydee(m): 7:05pm
rogue herdsmen nko
Re: See Eleven (11) Things You Will Experience On Your Trip To Markudi, Nigeria by seuncyber(m): 7:06pm
Bomb nko
Re: See Eleven (11) Things You Will Experience On Your Trip To Markudi, Nigeria by grandstar(m): 7:06pm
One thing I notice outside Benue state is that the minority Idoma's speak badly about the more populous Tivs.
Yet the few Tivs I met are nothing but angels.
I would have dreaded marrying a Tiv if I hadn't met any first hand
Re: See Eleven (11) Things You Will Experience On Your Trip To Markudi, Nigeria by AK6464(m): 7:07pm
Re: See Eleven (11) Things You Will Experience On Your Trip To Markudi, Nigeria by ChineseBuggati3(m): 7:08pm
OK
Re: See Eleven (11) Things You Will Experience On Your Trip To Markudi, Nigeria by BafanaBafana: 7:09pm
grandstar:At home, idomas and tivs don't like each other. Outside, they are brothers.
Re: See Eleven (11) Things You Will Experience On Your Trip To Markudi, Nigeria by 7ran53nd: 7:10pm
TBH, the first time I heard they do that, I thought the person was adding sugar and maggi to the story until my brother who served in Nasarawa told the same story and another from around that Makurdi confirmed it. Mehn the thing tire me... They said you can never feel comfortable eating in restaurants once you experience it. So I guess its the consequence of having many wives and having so many children they dont even care how the kids survive or grow... SAD
Re: See Eleven (11) Things You Will Experience On Your Trip To Markudi, Nigeria by fabulousfortune(m): 7:10pm
Re: See Eleven (11) Things You Will Experience On Your Trip To Markudi, Nigeria by grandstar(m): 7:11pm
BafanaBafana:
So the backbiting is even worse at home?
