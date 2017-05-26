₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by kidap: 6:22am
Toke Makinwa slayed for the gods as she stepped out in this yellow dress for Elite 10th anniversary . The multi media personality and also upcoming actor put up her cleavage in this photos. She also won the best dressed at the event ..
See photos below....
http://news.nollyzone.com/toke-makinwa-looking-gorgeous-yellow-outfit/
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by KardinalZik(m): 6:26am
She's beautiful. But mamiwata fine pass am; so she can't slay for the gods
2 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by MustiizRaja(m): 6:26am
and see her boobs sagging and separated .. why can't she just dress normal more reason why I still love the likes of mercy Johnson and chioma chukwuka
6 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by NaijaCelebrity: 6:30am
see evil pipu
MustiizRaja:
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by malware: 6:33am
Boobies Obeying the law of Gravity
7 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by MustiizRaja(m): 6:34am
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by MustiizRaja(m): 6:35am
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by MustiizRaja(m): 6:35am
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by MhizzAJ(f): 6:51am
Love her dress
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by Partnerbiz3: 7:37am
Nawaoo.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by franklyneo(m): 7:49am
I fear women ds days,they are not just capable of bleachin dia skins..they can bleach da.................... Also
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by Rokia2(f): 8:20am
The glow though.
2 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by BoyHuncho(m): 8:27am
One minute silence for 'em boobs
8 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by mccoy47(m): 10:28am
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by Afrok(m): 10:29am
She yellow pass the dress
Nice dress sha
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by Afrok(m): 10:29am
franklyneo:future
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by powerfulengine: 10:29am
the boobs are surrendering
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by Queendoncom(f): 10:29am
Toke aka Naija doll.
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by midehi2(f): 10:30am
She too like to dey open bwest
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by FitnessDoctor: 10:30am
20 years from now and she might regret spending so much on skin lightening product
.
In Other News
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by ScotFree(m): 10:31am
Beautiful Gown!! She spoilt it with that sagging breast.
Then she bleached till she Turned Gold!
This is Gold Plating, not Skin whitening or Bleaching anymore
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by donblade85555(m): 10:32am
fine babe
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by BlackDBagba: 10:32am
Ok
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by medolab90(m): 10:33am
[/color] Her boobs and the Nigerian currency have one thing in common .........[color=#990000]
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by mccoy47(m): 10:33am
Olympus has fallen
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by reality17(m): 10:33am
MustiizRaja:
Wait until they divorce, their dressing too will divorce
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by Luckygurl(f): 10:33am
ScotFree:
He has joined them too
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by raysplashinfo(m): 10:33am
:Pshe is brighter than her future. that last picture is a ----
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by bayusman: 10:35am
.
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by oshe11(m): 10:35am
kidap:IF I GET MONEY EHN.......
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by Flexy2vybes(m): 10:35am
is it nt u again...always flauntin tings
|Re: Toke Makinwa Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For Elite 10th Anniversary by deafeyez: 10:35am
kidap:
Abeg tell her say her breast dey very very irritating ha
