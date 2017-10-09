Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage Mourns DJ Olu Abiodun (579 Views)

Tiwa Savage posted the photo below of the late Disc Jockey and wrote...



Rest in perfect peace Heart feels so heavy this morning



Other artiste who have mourned DJ Olu includes; Olamide, Davido, Special spesh, Kiki Osinbajo



It was reported that the DJ Olu and his friend, Chime were found dead in a car parked at an undisclosed location.



The Lagos state police has reportedly swung into investigation and have promised to reveal the cause of the DJ Olu’s death





