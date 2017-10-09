₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,892,265 members, 3,841,445 topics. Date: Monday, 09 October 2017 at 11:09 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage Mourns DJ Olu Abiodun (579 Views)
DJ Olu's Death: Wizkid, Olamide, Lil Kesh And Other Celebrities Mourn / Spesh Reacts To DJ Olu's Death "They Should Tell What They Used Him For" / DJ Olu And Chime Found Dead In Their Car (Davido's Friends) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tiwa Savage Mourns DJ Olu Abiodun by Mrsoundoro(m): 6:58am
Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has joined other celebrities to mourn the late DJ Olu Abiodun who was found dead in his car this morning.
Tiwa Savage posted the photo below of the late Disc Jockey and wrote...
Rest in perfect peace Heart feels so heavy this morning
Other artiste who have mourned DJ Olu includes; Olamide, Davido, Special spesh, Kiki Osinbajo
It was reported that the DJ Olu and his friend, Chime were found dead in a car parked at an undisclosed location.
The Lagos state police has reportedly swung into investigation and have promised to reveal the cause of the DJ Olu’s death
http://edition.soundoro.com/tiwa-savage-joins-celebrities-mourn-late-dj-olu/
|Re: Tiwa Savage Mourns DJ Olu Abiodun by HeWrites: 7:09am
Mrsoundoro:
Don't know when our Vice President daughter turns an Artiste
|Re: Tiwa Savage Mourns DJ Olu Abiodun by MhizzAJ(f): 11:07am
Okay
May his soul RIP
|Re: Tiwa Savage Mourns DJ Olu Abiodun by oviejnr(m): 11:07am
|Re: Tiwa Savage Mourns DJ Olu Abiodun by tandiffer: 11:08am
Rip
|Re: Tiwa Savage Mourns DJ Olu Abiodun by Teewhy2: 11:08am
|Re: Tiwa Savage Mourns DJ Olu Abiodun by emmabest2000(m): 11:08am
MhizzAJ:
|Re: Tiwa Savage Mourns DJ Olu Abiodun by FitnessDoctor: 11:08am
WOW.. RIP
|Re: Tiwa Savage Mourns DJ Olu Abiodun by Adenuga277(m): 11:08am
R I P
|Re: Tiwa Savage Mourns DJ Olu Abiodun by senatorabe: 11:09am
May his soul rest in peace
|Re: Tiwa Savage Mourns DJ Olu Abiodun by michresa(m): 11:09am
hj
|Re: Tiwa Savage Mourns DJ Olu Abiodun by luvlymabel: 11:09am
nice
|Re: Tiwa Savage Mourns DJ Olu Abiodun by RIPEnglish: 11:09am
x
|Re: Tiwa Savage Mourns DJ Olu Abiodun by oluwadare26(m): 11:09am
h
|Re: Tiwa Savage Mourns DJ Olu Abiodun by zainmaxwell(m): 11:09am
just one comment and dis pop makes fp corruption in Nigeria is worst than we see it
(0) (Reply)
Jesse Jagz Listed On Billboard Chart / Check Out The Winners At This Year's Emmy Awards / World Premier: Do As I Do Remix (p Square) By Mr. Aj Ft. Akpos
Viewing this topic: bamdly(m), Efficient5, undarey, princechiemekam(m), gigbenge, kingopta(m), Richie0101(m), deaconbiggy, elias01(m), habbyy03, lovelove2323, Profitcost, lmay18(f), thunderbabs(m), peacynelson(f), Teewhy2, giancarlo(m), zainmaxwell(m), nemadfsyahooc, Shegson12345(m), DaVinChiSam(m), temitee4me(f), james917, emmabest2000(m), Imole50, okoolori(m), DeeMarh(f), SlayQueenSlayer, foyeks2001(f), oyingeorge, efemty001, mranswer, bensky, Manseydour(m), taiwo92, GCFR, Techwriter, cyndy1000(f), kelvyn7(m), fatherdfd, paulchineduN(m), ghanaman5050, Robbin7(m), Ejegbleje(m), Ashibelieve, mrmofasa(m), Sundouglas, tony1918(m), corneli83(m), holard07(m), Nascad, bliez, killemslim(m), horciglowri(f), judedwriter(m), GodblessNig247(m), teeymix16, EstherTemi2017, sulaimania2003(m), senatorabe, michresa(m), Trone, Ollymurs(m), torita, donsteady(m), Kekostic(m), stcool(m), FitnessDoctor, Tittos, maseratti, Edunwa302(m), Adenuga277(m), luvlymabel, harryboyng(m), LoveJesus87(m), RIPEnglish, Judyvin and 160 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14