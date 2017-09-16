₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kechi Okwuchi Meets Tiwa Savage At Afrimma Awards 2017 (Pictured) by Yomzzyblog: 11:02am
Kechi Okwuchi who emerged finalist and eventually finished 6th in the 2017 edition of America's Got Talent met with star singer, Tiwa Savage at the Afrimma Awards 2017 that held yesterday.
Sharing the photo above, She wrote;
"I met my ULTIMATE FAVORITE Nigerian artist tonight at #afrimma2017 !!! @tiwasavage you gave ME goosebumps�❤️�❤️�❤️ @afrimma"
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Meets Tiwa Savage At Afrimma Awards 2017 (Pictured) by Yomzzyblog: 11:02am
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Meets Tiwa Savage At Afrimma Awards 2017 (Pictured) by kimbraa(f): 11:07am
She'll do well whether she wins or not. Hope she does win.
Modified. You guys should free my mention, I've heard.
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Meets Tiwa Savage At Afrimma Awards 2017 (Pictured) by Loyalblak007(f): 11:10am
Cute Cute
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Meets Tiwa Savage At Afrimma Awards 2017 (Pictured) by MhizzAJ(f): 11:17am
Awww
Nice
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Meets Tiwa Savage At Afrimma Awards 2017 (Pictured) by Ayodejioak(m): 2:23pm
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Meets Tiwa Savage At Afrimma Awards 2017 (Pictured) by SenorFax(m): 2:24pm
Ok
Tiwa of all artists, sha don't copy her by opening yansh on stage
Anyway, bring that beans and let's start frying
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Meets Tiwa Savage At Afrimma Awards 2017 (Pictured) by okonja(m): 2:24pm
Okay. Congrats to her
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Meets Tiwa Savage At Afrimma Awards 2017 (Pictured) by Prefola: 2:24pm
Nawa oooh...
bloggers have automatically given her a title "SOSOLISO PLANE CRASH SURVIVOR"...
Can they please stop dis,at least we have known her name...
My opinion tho...
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Meets Tiwa Savage At Afrimma Awards 2017 (Pictured) by jenyna: 2:24pm
Awwwww,i can still see her beauty
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Meets Tiwa Savage At Afrimma Awards 2017 (Pictured) by Sijo01(f): 2:24pm
When talent meet talent
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Meets Tiwa Savage At Afrimma Awards 2017 (Pictured) by mcayomind(m): 2:24pm
Nice one
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Meets Tiwa Savage At Afrimma Awards 2017 (Pictured) by morikee(m): 2:25pm
Mean while
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Meets Tiwa Savage At Afrimma Awards 2017 (Pictured) by candlewax: 2:25pm
is Sosoliso plane crash survivor a title？ why must it precede her name
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Meets Tiwa Savage At Afrimma Awards 2017 (Pictured) by iamJ(m): 2:26pm
this talentless girl again
Using her condition to drag fame
She is not the only person, let her go for plastic surgery and stop disturbing my eyes with potopoto pictures jor
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Meets Tiwa Savage At Afrimma Awards 2017 (Pictured) by masada: 2:26pm
kechi needs itq
Now she is into d music industry
let tiwa show u d light
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Meets Tiwa Savage At Afrimma Awards 2017 (Pictured) by Lomprico2: 2:26pm
kimbraa:
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Meets Tiwa Savage At Afrimma Awards 2017 (Pictured) by WowSweetGuy(m): 2:26pm
That tiwa blonde hair no dey fit black/dark girls...
I don't think they know
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Meets Tiwa Savage At Afrimma Awards 2017 (Pictured) by Sixaxis: 2:26pm
Dis girl name errywhr lyk say dem hoard am..
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Meets Tiwa Savage At Afrimma Awards 2017 (Pictured) by MrBigiman: 2:27pm
She definitely sings better Dan Tiwa.
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Meets Tiwa Savage At Afrimma Awards 2017 (Pictured) by Yourskills(m): 2:27pm
#StillBlazzing #NoExcuseInLife
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Meets Tiwa Savage At Afrimma Awards 2017 (Pictured) by Proffdada: 2:27pm
Tiwa famzing
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Meets Tiwa Savage At Afrimma Awards 2017 (Pictured) by silasweb(m): 2:28pm
she is a star
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Meets Tiwa Savage At Afrimma Awards 2017 (Pictured) by TEYA: 2:29pm
kimbraa:The show is over. She did not win but is now very popular.
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Meets Tiwa Savage At Afrimma Awards 2017 (Pictured) by 2shure: 2:29pm
Ibadan slang
Yomzzyblog:
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Meets Tiwa Savage At Afrimma Awards 2017 (Pictured) by ignis(f): 2:30pm
Real beauty is not external but internal?
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Meets Tiwa Savage At Afrimma Awards 2017 (Pictured) by numerouno01(m): 2:30pm
kimbraa:dude win what
AGT when done finish for like 3 weeks now
lmao...na wa o
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Meets Tiwa Savage At Afrimma Awards 2017 (Pictured) by HYOTHi(m): 2:31pm
kimbraa:
They've finished oh aunty !
Scroll up, she finished 6th .
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Meets Tiwa Savage At Afrimma Awards 2017 (Pictured) by Princejboy(m): 2:34pm
she has a nice voice.
|Re: Kechi Okwuchi Meets Tiwa Savage At Afrimma Awards 2017 (Pictured) by Zi: 2:35pm
The caption should be "Tiwa meets Kechi" not the other way round.
Or, "Tiwa and Kechi meet at AA Awards"
