Kechi Okwuchi who emerged finalist and eventually finished 6th in the 2017 edition of America's Got Talent met with star singer, Tiwa Savage at the Afrimma Awards 2017 that held yesterday.



Sharing the photo above, She wrote;



"I met my ULTIMATE FAVORITE Nigerian artist tonight at #afrimma2017 !!! @tiwasavage you gave ME goosebumps�❤️�❤️�❤️ @afrimma"

She'll do well whether she wins or not. Hope she does win.



Modified. You guys should free my mention, I've heard. 1 Like

Cute Cute

Awww

Nice 1 Like

Ok

Tiwa of all artists, sha don't copy her by opening yansh on stage



Anyway, bring that beans and let's start frying

Okay. Congrats to her

Nawa oooh...

bloggers have automatically given her a title "SOSOLISO PLANE CRASH SURVIVOR"...

Can they please stop dis,at least we have known her name...

My opinion tho... 2 Likes

Awwwww,i can still see her beauty 1 Like

When talent meet talent

Nice one 2 Likes

Mean while 1 Like

is Sosoliso plane crash survivor a title？ why must it precede her name 1 Like

this talentless girl again





Using her condition to drag fame





She is not the only person, let her go for plastic surgery and stop disturbing my eyes with potopoto pictures jor

1 Like

kechi needs itq



Now she is into d music industry



let tiwa show u d light

She'll do well whether she wins or not. Hope she does win. 1 Like

That tiwa blonde hair no dey fit black/dark girls...



I don't think they know 3 Likes

Dis girl name errywhr lyk say dem hoard am..

She definitely sings better Dan Tiwa.

#StillBlazzing #NoExcuseInLife

Tiwa famzing

she is a star

She'll do well whether she wins or not. Hope she does win. The show is over. She did not win but is now very popular. The show is over. She did not win but is now very popular. 1 Like



Nice one! Ibadan slang

Real beauty is not external but internal?

She'll do well whether she wins or not. Hope she does win. dude win what



AGT when done finish for like 3 weeks now



lmao...na wa o dude win whatAGT when done finish for like 3 weeks nowlmao...na wa o

She'll do well whether she wins or not. Hope she does win.



They've finished oh aunty !



Scroll up, she finished 6th . They've finished oh aunty !Scroll up, she finished 6th .

she has a nice voice.