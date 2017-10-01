₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|15 People Killed In Mgbuosimini, Port-Harcourt Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by zoba88: 11:09am
According to Jennifer who lives in Port Harcourt that shared the story,fifteen people were killed today in Mgbuosimini Waterside,Rivers state.It is unclear what led to their death but some people said that there has been cult related violence around the area that even several passersby suffered machete cuts, as violence raged all through the night, without intervention by security operatives, while most inhabitants remained indoors for some days in the area.Below is what Jennifer wrote..
'Fifteen people confirmed dead at mgbuosimini waterside in Rivers state Portharcourt. This is the third batch of innocent citizens residing in that area to be trapped in all these fiasco.We need peace and security in Rivers state. My chest'.
'These are live pictures from the dastard act that happened in Mgbuosimini community early this morning. Innocent lives wasted. Including newly married couples and a woman that recently gave birth. I condemn this act in its totality. Sixteen innocent lives wasted. All businesses shut down,Everywere looks like rapture just occured. Live. My chest.Too bad'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/fifteen-people-killed-in.html?m=1
|Re: 15 People Killed In Mgbuosimini, Port-Harcourt Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by zoba88: 11:09am
|Re: 15 People Killed In Mgbuosimini, Port-Harcourt Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Evablizin(f): 11:13am
Live and let others live too.
You can't cut people's lives short and expect to live long.
RIP Ma people.
7 Likes
|Re: 15 People Killed In Mgbuosimini, Port-Harcourt Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by annnikky(f): 11:23am
9ja is turning into something else... Everyday bad bad newz I tire for this con3 aswear
1 Like
|Re: 15 People Killed In Mgbuosimini, Port-Harcourt Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Tolexander: 11:25am
This is one of the reasons why python should be invited to the dance floor in River State.
12 Likes
|Re: 15 People Killed In Mgbuosimini, Port-Harcourt Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Tinnytony24(m): 11:38am
Go n take ur drugs bro... Its past 11am already
perez100:
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 15 People Killed In Mgbuosimini, Port-Harcourt Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by KunkAcid: 11:39am
|Re: 15 People Killed In Mgbuosimini, Port-Harcourt Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Keeppushing: 11:42am
RIP to the dead
|Re: 15 People Killed In Mgbuosimini, Port-Harcourt Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by davosky3: 12:32pm
So bad. Mgbuosimini turning to sth else. May God continue to protect those who live around there and grant rest to the departed
1 Like
|Re: 15 People Killed In Mgbuosimini, Port-Harcourt Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by morikee(m): 2:34pm
May Python Dance fall on them terrorist
|Re: 15 People Killed In Mgbuosimini, Port-Harcourt Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by grin88(m): 2:34pm
rivers of blood
3 Likes
|Re: 15 People Killed In Mgbuosimini, Port-Harcourt Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by candlewax: 2:34pm
now this makes me sad, RIP
|Re: 15 People Killed In Mgbuosimini, Port-Harcourt Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Micheezy7(m): 2:34pm
This is sad
|Re: 15 People Killed In Mgbuosimini, Port-Harcourt Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by positivelord: 2:34pm
Honestly there is no security in Rivers State...
RIP to the dead
2 Likes
|Re: 15 People Killed In Mgbuosimini, Port-Harcourt Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by highchief1: 2:35pm
Evablizin:shut up what do u no abt life
1 Like
|Re: 15 People Killed In Mgbuosimini, Port-Harcourt Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by WowSweetGuy(m): 2:36pm
Rivers of blood
This state sef
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 15 People Killed In Mgbuosimini, Port-Harcourt Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Nathan2016: 2:36pm
Is quite unfortunate. RIP
SPEECHLESS ..
everyday is one bad new to the next...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 15 People Killed In Mgbuosimini, Port-Harcourt Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by val4sure(m): 2:36pm
Rip to the dead.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 15 People Killed In Mgbuosimini, Port-Harcourt Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Evablizin(f): 2:36pm
highchief1:get out Mr ITK while you know nothing.
3 Likes
|Re: 15 People Killed In Mgbuosimini, Port-Harcourt Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Florblu(f): 2:36pm
How come an unconfirmed story like this is on frontpage?
RIP to the dead
|Re: 15 People Killed In Mgbuosimini, Port-Harcourt Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by snep19: 2:37pm
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 15 People Killed In Mgbuosimini, Port-Harcourt Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by edgecution(m): 2:37pm
Na Herdmen again? RIP to the dead.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 15 People Killed In Mgbuosimini, Port-Harcourt Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by johnstar(m): 2:37pm
Which one she dey talk her chest again?? Ehn
|Re: 15 People Killed In Mgbuosimini, Port-Harcourt Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Crystalline(f): 2:38pm
Nigeria, which way? We don't need all these now. Our leaders are inflicting so much pain on us already, the best we can do is unite to fight them not one another.
We need love
We need peace
We need unity
NOT HATE and VIOLENCE.
God bless Nigeria.
4 Likes
|Re: 15 People Killed In Mgbuosimini, Port-Harcourt Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by GavelSlam: 2:38pm
annnikky:
Not naija, Rivers state.
|Re: 15 People Killed In Mgbuosimini, Port-Harcourt Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Uteghe(m): 2:39pm
Wike shed blood to get to power, blood must be shed to keep him in power. God will protect his people.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 15 People Killed In Mgbuosimini, Port-Harcourt Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Onyenna(m): 2:39pm
Jeez
|Re: 15 People Killed In Mgbuosimini, Port-Harcourt Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Queenserah26(f): 2:39pm
Lord have mercy
RIP to the dead
