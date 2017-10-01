Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 15 People Killed In Mgbuosimini, Port-Harcourt Rivers State (Graphic Photos) (9698 Views)

'Fifteen people confirmed dead at mgbuosimini waterside in Rivers state Portharcourt. This is the third batch of innocent citizens residing in that area to be trapped in all these fiasco.We need peace and security in Rivers state. My chest'.



'These are live pictures from the dastard act that happened in Mgbuosimini community early this morning. Innocent lives wasted. Including newly married couples and a woman that recently gave birth. I condemn this act in its totality. Sixteen innocent lives wasted. All businesses shut down,Everywere looks like rapture just occured. Live. My chest.Too bad'





Source: According to Jennifer who lives in Port Harcourt that shared the story,fifteen people were killed today in Mgbuosimini Waterside,Rivers state.It is unclear what led to their death but some people said that there has been cult related violence around the area that even several passersby suffered machete cuts, as violence raged all through the night, without intervention by security operatives, while most inhabitants remained indoors for some days in the area.Below is what Jennifer wrote..'Fifteen people confirmed dead at mgbuosimini waterside in Rivers state Portharcourt. This is the third batch of innocent citizens residing in that area to be trapped in all these fiasco.We need peace and security in Rivers state. My chest'.'These are live pictures from the dastard act that happened in Mgbuosimini community early this morning. Innocent lives wasted. Including newly married couples and a woman that recently gave birth. I condemn this act in its totality. Sixteen innocent lives wasted. All businesses shut down,Everywere looks like rapture just occured. Live. My chest.Too bad'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/fifteen-people-killed-in.html?m=1





Live and let others live too.





You can't cut people's lives short and expect to live long.



9ja is turning into something else... Everyday bad bad newz I tire for this con3 aswear 1 Like

This is one of the reasons why python should be invited to the dance floor in River State. 12 Likes

perez100:

Afonjas instigating trouble every place but you see them pretending to be peaceful. Useless people! Go n take ur drugs bro... Its past 11am already 22 Likes 1 Share

So bad. Mgbuosimini turning to sth else. May God continue to protect those who live around there and grant rest to the departed 1 Like

May Python Dance fall on them terrorist

rivers of blood 3 Likes

now this makes me sad, RIP

This is sad

Honestly there is no security in Rivers State...



RIP to the dead 2 Likes

This state sef Rivers of bloodThis state sef 3 Likes 1 Share

Is quite unfortunate. RIP







SPEECHLESS ..



everyday is one bad new to the next... 1 Like 1 Share

Rip to the dead. 1 Like 1 Share

highchief1:

shut up what do u no abt life get out Mr ITK while you know nothing. get out Mr ITK while you know nothing. 3 Likes

How come an unconfirmed story like this is on frontpage?



RIP to the dead

Na Herdmen again? RIP to the dead. 1 Like 1 Share

Which one she dey talk her chest again?? Ehn

? We don't need all these now. Our leaders are inflicting so much pain on us already, the best we can do is unite to fight them not one another.



We need love

We need peace

We need unity



NOT HATE and VIOLENCE.



God bless Nigeria. Nigeria, which way? We don't need all these now. Our leaders are inflicting so much pain on us already, the best we can do is unite to fight them not one another.We need loveWe need peaceWe need unityNOT HATE and VIOLENCE.God bless Nigeria. 4 Likes

annnikky:

9ja is turning into something else... Everyday bad bad newz I tire for this con3 aswear

Not naija, Rivers state.

Wike shed blood to get to power, blood must be shed to keep him in power. God will protect his people. 2 Likes 1 Share

Jeez