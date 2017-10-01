



Comedian Bovi took to his IG page to congratulate his colleague, Akpororo, who dedicated his new home in Lagos, yesterday.



He wrote;



"When @akpororo told me he was opening his house, As thrilled as I was, I didn’t picture this. Seeing it on his page and my jaw dropped! Literally ! Congratulations bro. You have removed scorn and shame from our eyes. You have proven that one with God is majority. You have proven that silence is better than noise. You have shown that all things are possible to them that believe."







