|Bovi Congratulates Akpororo On His New House by Holuwahyomzzy: 11:17am
Comedian Bovi took to his IG page to congratulate his colleague, Akpororo, who dedicated his new home in Lagos, yesterday.
He wrote;
"When @akpororo told me he was opening his house, As thrilled as I was, I didn’t picture this. Seeing it on his page and my jaw dropped! Literally ! Congratulations bro. You have removed scorn and shame from our eyes. You have proven that one with God is majority. You have proven that silence is better than noise. You have shown that all things are possible to them that believe."
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/comedian-bovi-congratulates-akpororo-on.html
|Re: Bovi Congratulates Akpororo On His New House by Holuwahyomzzy: 11:17am
|Re: Bovi Congratulates Akpororo On His New House by Bmedels26(m): 2:42pm
I Was There
|Re: Bovi Congratulates Akpororo On His New House by spinster(f): 2:42pm
congrats to him
|Re: Bovi Congratulates Akpororo On His New House by fernandoc(m): 2:42pm
When bovi turn preacher?
|Re: Bovi Congratulates Akpororo On His New House by braine: 2:42pm
ongrats.
|Re: Bovi Congratulates Akpororo On His New House by Teewhy2: 2:42pm
Congratulations, I celebrate with you on this magnificent edifice . To as many that are happy and celebrate with him things of joy and celebration shall not seize in our home IJN.
|Re: Bovi Congratulates Akpororo On His New House by Litesanti(m): 2:43pm
Congrat.....
|Re: Bovi Congratulates Akpororo On His New House by ALEGETEMITOPE(m): 2:43pm
Congrat
|Re: Bovi Congratulates Akpororo On His New House by Cutepessy(m): 2:43pm
|Re: Bovi Congratulates Akpororo On His New House by Greatmind23: 2:43pm
house dey fast sha ,if person serious not when clubbing and bitches be like Zambia for your world cup ,when I go beat my own Zambia now
|Re: Bovi Congratulates Akpororo On His New House by Vicogrin: 2:43pm
congrats
|Re: Bovi Congratulates Akpororo On His New House by Aieboocaar(m): 2:43pm
This plot of land is dedicated to the legendary Nairaland jonser, NwamAikpe..... one day you sef go build house like akpororo
I believe in your mumuness
|Re: Bovi Congratulates Akpororo On His New House by JON01: 2:43pm
Surely all things are possible to them that believe!
|Re: Bovi Congratulates Akpororo On His New House by RETIREDMUMU(m): 2:43pm
why not akprooro in the picture instead of bovi
|Re: Bovi Congratulates Akpororo On His New House by Watermelonman: 2:44pm
.
|Re: Bovi Congratulates Akpororo On His New House by Crystalline(f): 2:44pm
Congrats Akpororo....More blessings on you
|Re: Bovi Congratulates Akpororo On His New House by Egein(m): 2:44pm
This Akpororo that's always shouting about how his umbilical cord is buried in Okokomaiko. Is that where he built this house?
|Re: Bovi Congratulates Akpororo On His New House by davidodiba(m): 2:44pm
Where the house now?
|Re: Bovi Congratulates Akpororo On His New House by jW16: 2:44pm
I tap into this...
|Re: Bovi Congratulates Akpororo On His New House by greatjoshy(m): 2:44pm
hhh
|Re: Bovi Congratulates Akpororo On His New House by ObamaOsama: 2:45pm
very soon I will buy my own house too
|Re: Bovi Congratulates Akpororo On His New House by ferizi: 2:45pm
great
|Re: Bovi Congratulates Akpororo On His New House by Cope1(m): 2:45pm
Congrats, like them they indirectly throw shade at yungsix ooo
|Re: Bovi Congratulates Akpororo On His New House by greatjoshy(m): 2:46pm
it`s just a matter of time.... my big mansion is coming very soon in Jesus name, Amen!!!
|Re: Bovi Congratulates Akpororo On His New House by pretty16(f): 2:46pm
Congrats to akpororo. Its a good thing to own your house. Can't wait to say good bye to paying rent every year.
|Re: Bovi Congratulates Akpororo On His New House by jeeqaa7(m): 2:50pm
Wia the house
|Re: Bovi Congratulates Akpororo On His New House by highchief1: 2:50pm
pretty16:r u not too young to wish to own a house?
|Re: Bovi Congratulates Akpororo On His New House by pretty16(f): 2:55pm
highchief1:
Hahahaha, too young? . How old you think I am?
