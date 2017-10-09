

FIFA is reacting to photographs showing the Zambia fans displaying a banner,’H.E. E.C. LUNGU GOD BLESS YOU’ in the stands at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, in support of ‘unpopular’ Zambian president Edgar Chagwa Lungu.



The organization does not allow political messages during games, which means that Zambia could be fined by football’s governing body as a result at the end of the inquiry.



”However, keeping in mind that the rules need to be applied in a neutral and fair manner across FIFA ’s 211 member associations, the display, among others, of any political or religious symbol is strictly prohibited.



”In the stadium and on the pitch, there is only room for sport, nothing else,” chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, Claudio Sulser was quoted as saying by Zambian Observer.



It is claimed that the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) were not aware of the behavior of the Zambian fans in Nigeria.



