₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,892,435 members, 3,842,032 topics. Date: Monday, 09 October 2017 at 03:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo (9647 Views)
Gernot Rohr Releases Eagles' Squad For Nigeria Vs Zambia Match (See Full List) / 28-Year-Old Manchester United Fan Who Died Watching Match In Calabar Buried / Victor Ikpeba Slammed Over Commentary Blunders During Nigeria Vs Zambia Match (1) (2) (3) (4)
|FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo by tuoyo21: 1:13pm
IFA and Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) have launched an investigation into the behavior of the Copper Bullets fans during Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Zambia on Saturday evening.
FIFA is reacting to photographs showing the Zambia fans displaying a banner,’H.E. E.C. LUNGU GOD BLESS YOU’ in the stands at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, in support of ‘unpopular’ Zambian president Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
The organization does not allow political messages during games, which means that Zambia could be fined by football’s governing body as a result at the end of the inquiry.
”However, keeping in mind that the rules need to be applied in a neutral and fair manner across FIFA ’s 211 member associations, the display, among others, of any political or religious symbol is strictly prohibited.
”In the stadium and on the pitch, there is only room for sport, nothing else,” chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, Claudio Sulser was quoted as saying by Zambian Observer.
It is claimed that the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) were not aware of the behavior of the Zambian fans in Nigeria.
http://www.brila.net/fifa-caf-investigating-super-eagles-match-zambia-uyo/
1 Like
|Re: FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo by mazimee(m): 1:17pm
They should not cancel that match oo, unless they want make Zambia chop a greater beating
15 Likes
|Re: FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo by anuoluwapo884: 1:26pm
Whose business
|Re: FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo by jeeqaa7(m): 2:56pm
I thought they wanted to say it was a Biafran that scored the goal.. Ineligible player iwobi
because I think the Biafran players in that team won us the match..
Like for Biafra
Share for Nigeria
31 Likes 72 Shares
|Re: FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo by obaataaokpaewu: 2:57pm
Fear catch me oh, I think say na unto replaying the match make them investigate
32 Likes
|Re: FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo by rawtouch: 2:57pm
|Re: FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo by eleojo23: 2:57pm
The organization does not allow political messages during games, which means that Zambia could be fined by football’s governing body as a result at the end of the inquiry.Double wahala for deadi body.
Zambia lost and now they may be fined on top of that.
Zambians go be like..
7 Likes
|Re: FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo by YomzzyDBlogger: 2:57pm
Ok
|Re: FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo by midehi2(f): 2:57pm
Hian!
Zambia should go and sit down jor
BTW....who is that guy on jersey 6, close to Mikel
1 Like
|Re: FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo by watchwoman(f): 2:57pm
Better, thought they wanted to investigate the cancelled goal
1 Like
|Re: FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo by AngelicBeing: 2:57pm
hian
|Re: FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo by Dominiquez: 2:57pm
Was thinking that they want to rule over the Zambian offside goal.
2 Likes
|Re: FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo by UncleSnr(m): 2:58pm
yeah. keep politics away from football
|Re: FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo by neolboy(m): 2:58pm
I even thought they were investigating it because it was fixed. am relieved
1 Like
|Re: FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo by godox2(m): 2:58pm
And ..............?
|Re: FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo by morikee(m): 2:58pm
Alat rocks
|Re: FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo by Ryabcool(m): 2:58pm
Click Like if you also thought FIFA wanted to cancel the match when you first saw the headline.
54 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo by robosky02(m): 2:58pm
story
1 Like
|Re: FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo by 141samuel: 2:58pm
Nigeria can't qualify in peace again ( oga ooo).
1 Like
|Re: FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo by hezy4real01(m): 2:59pm
Make them investigate well
|Re: FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo by besticality: 2:59pm
Na them sabi. All I know is we deh go Russia come rain, come shine
1 Like
|Re: FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo by BCISLTD: 2:59pm
Thank Goodness..I thought it was about Zambia disqualified goal ..
2 Likes
|Re: FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo by davillian(m): 2:59pm
Make I no lie that goal no b offside goal
2 Likes
|Re: FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo by doctorkush(m): 2:59pm
No, this is not accepted in sport. that is a slap to our dear Nigeria. fifa should make sure they are punished heavily for such attitude and their Nations cup trophy be stripped off them and handed over to Nigeria as compensation.
2 Likes
|Re: FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo by adewumiopeyemi(m): 2:59pm
Na lie.. wethere they replay am. We go still beat them..
|Re: FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo by Injiggerwolf(m): 2:59pm
Oya na
|Re: FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo by Israeljones(m): 2:59pm
mazimee:bros even if na small try read abeg
5 Likes
|Re: FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo by binsanni(m): 2:59pm
mitchew. oak
|Re: FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo by Piiko(m): 2:59pm
Investigate Nigeria vs India 99-0 first before this
|Re: FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo by careytommy7(m): 2:59pm
Hunter is now the hunted
From the comments its obvious many only read the headline before rushing to comment.
1 Like
|Re: FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria-zambia Match In Uyo by Drienzia: 3:00pm
See as i rush book space... mtcheeew, misleading title...
2 Likes
Arsenal Vs Nigeria: Which Team Would You Support? / ₦50,000.00 What Of Merrybet Pin & Etisalat Data Will Be Shared Among #100#1st C / English Fixed Draws
Viewing this topic: Bhenjamin(m), kayultimate(m), lawaldoski(m), sambos994(m), suresammy, Splendifferous, Abahcici, Henrybright(m), chifavour(m), ekkywolex(m), estatemix, PMBfirstson(m), hermosa7, dennisworld1(m), chidaike(m), alossy, lrdval, Dhavido(m), middlebelter(m), lekzwyc(m), lopjohnny(m), clintonsparkz(m), monatim, Sleekjunior, kennynelcon(m), abachaphilo(m), antidisestablis, icon8, dasanchez1(m), taiwoleye(m), lummyD, BekeeBuAgbara, ocephraim(m), meetbalo(m), proudlyYoruba(m), realseggz, juvewalex, 12fb, dele55, Ghokes(m), Veetee(m), ensamy, okura, amosaabolaji, truthstands11, enny09, eruditescholar1, wimtex, DjAndroid, LordOfNaira, sshy, babielon, Stephenchisky(m), ahamonyeka(m), jeccy(f), abeljohnsa2, zpakln, Mrphilia, Majidmuhammad, feran15(m), EMUK(m), Flexy2vybes(m), Askubur(m), ZirdoRoray(m), abefeb1(m), ozaji, stundy(m), kogiguy(m), hub360, Emmanuel555(m), Deseo(f), epg, ApostleBlack(m), joshnnanna, oshdam2015, samzzycash(m), nasonaso, mostwantedguy, donuba61, Spandy(m), id911, destiny322(m), Donshemzy1234, kcjazz(m), Akolawole(m), timmirylex(m), opecis, brightl06(m), SoftDealz, Chinedujustin(m), Educhinedu, Samojo4real(m), Shoelace1(f), mrphysics(m), astana1, Taich(m), sweetberry1, Tripleanthony(m), loneytunes(m), Ryhzome, busuyi44(m), yemi1261(m), Xzbit91, olac21(m), kenraj(m), emmyjaysnr(m), dadabashua1(m), Seapon(m), Daniel2060(m), castrokins(m), Macaulay10(m), oau147, josfamdl(m), eweyemi, sainteve4r(m), Louis005(m), orobs93(m), whizcartel(m), kayzat, Afamed, Mubbyleey(m), rhektor(m), jaykay68, just2endowed, psalmson001, Ikem11(m), Rasbel(m), orieoda(m), Running204(m), Babtossdan(m), AdelekeAkinola(m), manucho, datguru, gemmag, elniro, Maj196(m), nopains, Officialnelly(m), danduj(m), AdultMaleNegro(m), saoban99, slimany, SHEAU(m), Bmalcolm, chukwundukc(m), teamf, FriendNG, pahars(m), hassinho707, tomycole, Thylord(m), Rayjaymay(m), oceania100(m), Dmeenat, ubox, xavier047, dojumav, itoldu, GideonThomas(m), Abiona001(m), blunt(m), dhardline(m), timoscholar(m), adeblow(m), Eldeee, Spidermon, casiraghi, mikymouse1(m), sydneyboss(m), edgeP(m), Bozzy001(m), rockcitie, osasomoruyi(m), marvin902(m), mgbadike81, fiftynaira(m), jotey(m), SteadyOdds(m) and 286 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 32