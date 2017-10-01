Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today (6171 Views)

Alanyaspor Celebrates Omeruo's 23rd Birthday (Pics) / Asisat Oshoala Celebrates Kenneth Omeruo's 23rd Birthday (Photo) / Ahmed Musa Celebrates His 23rd Birthday Today (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) took to their official IG page to celebrate Super Falcons striker and Africa Women Player of the Year 2017, Asisat Lamina Oshoala who is a year older today.



Sharing the photo above, They wrote;



"Happy birthday Super Falcons forward and Africa Women Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala. Keep shining! ����"







Sports News Via: Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) took to their official IG page to celebrate Super Falcons striker and Africa Women Player of the Year 2017, Asisat Lamina Oshoala who is a year older today.Sharing the photo above, They wrote;"Happy birthday Super Falcons forward and Africa Women Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala. Keep shining! ����"Sports News Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/nff-celebrates-super-falcons.html 5 Likes

Happy Birthday!!

Hbd. make we happy small 5 Likes 1 Share

HBD

Happy Birthday Omeruo girlfriend, Kenneth is just declining while you're progressing. 2 Likes

good for him

HBD jare

Happy bday gurl



I wish you 5 million more goals on this planet Wow, Happy birthday my sports crushI wish you 5 million more goals on this planet 1 Like

Happy birthday to her. I didn't know she was that young. 23?

Happy birthday dear

hbd to d future world female footballer of d year





Kenneth omeruo punna

Ohk

happy birthday dear

lotabanny:

good for him ha ha HIM bi bawo ha ha HIM bi bawo 2 Likes

Happy birthday girly

Happy birthday to her. The most beautiful tomboy in the Nigerian female football team. 1 Like

Very rare to see female African players that are pretty like normal females. She is blessed! 2 Likes

23yrs continue

Happy birthday omo nla

Me and azizat use to ball back then at bishop aggey memorial in ilasa...babe was so good she always train with the male team(robo fc)....

She was a star even before she left naija actually she already started playing for rivers angel(female league)...u already know say she go blow....she con fine get yanga join....but she is very playful.....

Well I (gotted) admission and left football for book wey we nor sabi....and that's how 9ja lost one hell of a player.....neymar dey play like me olohun....

Na yahoo I dey do now sha....no time baba 7 Likes

I will marry u, na u go Bleep me till i die,, i will soon be a celeb

Sunnypa11:

Happy Birthday Omeruo girlfriend, Kenneth is just declining while you're progressing.

both of them are declining both of them are declining 1 Like

twentyk:

Me and azizat use to ball back then at bishop aggey memorial in ilasa...babe was so good she always train with the male team(robo fc)....

She was a star even before she left naija actually she already started playing for rivers angel(female league)...u already know say she go blow....she con fine get yanga join....but she is very playful.....

Well I (gotted) admission and left football for book wey we nor sabi....and that's how 9ja lost one hell of a player.....neymar dey play like me olohun....

Na yahoo I dey do now sha....no time baba

I dey feel you baba... one day hustle MA lere..



Sha no go plus am join.... I dey feel you baba... one day hustle MA lere..Sha no go plus am join.... 1 Like

twentyk:

Me and azizat use to ball back then at bishop aggey memorial in ilasa...babe was so good she always train with the male team(robo fc)....

She was a star even before she left naija actually she already started playing for rivers angel(female league)...u already know say she go blow....she con fine get yanga join....but she is very playful.....

Well I (gotted) admission and left football for book wey we nor sabi....and that's how 9ja lost one hell of a player.....neymar dey play like me olohun....

Na yahoo I dey do now sha....no time baba hmnnnnnnn.... hmnnnnnnn....

All the best wishes to her on her birthday.

faorex:





I dey feel you baba... one day hustle MA lere..



Sha no go plus am join.... baba I no fear plus ooo...na 1 die I go die...I might as well die rich.... baba I no fear plus ooo...na 1 die I go die...I might as well die rich....

See this mature babe claiming 23Years oooo....



if she's 23, then I'm 10.1/2 years old too.

Disneylady:



hmnnnnnnn.... Disney Lady no joke I'm a very good baller and still is......but as situation be for 9ja pack all ur eggs in one basket at ur peril...I have seen very talented in fact super talented ballers who wasted over 10 years training and still training till date....OK if I go play ball early Monday morning wetin I go chop wen I cum back ehn....many neymar don dey ladipo dey sell parts ... Disney Lady no joke I'm a very good baller and still is......but as situation be for 9ja pack all ur eggs in one basket at ur peril...I have seen very talented in fact super talented ballers who wasted over 10 years training and still training till date....OK if I go play ball early Monday morning wetin I go chop wen I cum back ehn....many neymar don dey ladipo dey sell parts ...

etzskillz:

hbd to d future female footballer of d year

which one is future again... wen she is currently female footballer of the year which one is future again... wen she is currently female footballer of the year 1 Like

twentyk:

Me and azizat use to ball back then at bishop aggey memorial in ilasa...babe was so good she always train with the male team(robo fc)....

She was a star even before she left naija actually she already started playing for rivers angel(female league)...u already know say she go blow....she con fine get yanga join....but she is very playful.....

Well I (gotted) admission and left football for book wey we nor sabi....and that's how 9ja lost one hell of a player.....neymar dey play like me olohun....

Na yahoo I dey do now sha....no time baba

Hustle go pay one day buh no go do yahoo plus o



BTW is she 23? Hustle go pay one day buh no go do yahoo plus oBTW is she 23?