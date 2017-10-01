₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,892,551 members, 3,842,463 topics. Date: Monday, 09 October 2017 at 07:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today (6171 Views)
Alanyaspor Celebrates Omeruo's 23rd Birthday (Pics) / Asisat Oshoala Celebrates Kenneth Omeruo's 23rd Birthday (Photo) / Ahmed Musa Celebrates His 23rd Birthday Today (1) (2) (3) (4)
|NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by YomzzyDBlogger: 2:37pm
Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) took to their official IG page to celebrate Super Falcons striker and Africa Women Player of the Year 2017, Asisat Lamina Oshoala who is a year older today.
Sharing the photo above, They wrote;
"Happy birthday Super Falcons forward and Africa Women Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala. Keep shining! ����"
Sports News Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/nff-celebrates-super-falcons.html
5 Likes
|Re: NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by YomzzyDBlogger: 2:37pm
Happy Birthday!!
|Re: NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by nicerichard05: 2:41pm
Hbd. make we happy small
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by maryjan8(f): 2:53pm
HBD
|Re: NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by Sunnypa11(m): 3:02pm
Happy Birthday Omeruo girlfriend, Kenneth is just declining while you're progressing.
2 Likes
|Re: NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by lotabanny: 5:09pm
good for him
|Re: NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by Angelb4: 5:09pm
HBD jare
|Re: NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by MrEdimulo82(m): 5:09pm
Happy bday gurl
|Re: NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by IgedeBushBoy(m): 5:09pm
Wow, Happy birthday my sports crush
I wish you 5 million more goals on this planet
1 Like
|Re: NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by kay29000(m): 5:10pm
Happy birthday to her. I didn't know she was that young. 23?
|Re: NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by damiz(m): 5:10pm
Happy birthday dear
|Re: NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by etzskillz(m): 5:10pm
hbd to d future world female footballer of d year
Kenneth omeruo punna
|Re: NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by Suko110(m): 5:12pm
Ohk
|Re: NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by eddieguru(m): 5:16pm
happy birthday dear
|Re: NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by ayoxxzbaba(m): 5:17pm
lotabanny:ha ha HIM bi bawo
2 Likes
|Re: NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by Bgorgeous: 5:18pm
Happy birthday girly
|Re: NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by kay29000(m): 5:19pm
Happy birthday to her. The most beautiful tomboy in the Nigerian female football team.
1 Like
|Re: NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by Venerable612(m): 5:20pm
Very rare to see female African players that are pretty like normal females. She is blessed!
2 Likes
|Re: NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by Kamelot77(m): 5:25pm
23yrs continue
|Re: NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by tim1256(m): 5:26pm
Happy birthday omo nla
|Re: NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by twentyk(m): 5:26pm
Me and azizat use to ball back then at bishop aggey memorial in ilasa...babe was so good she always train with the male team(robo fc)....
She was a star even before she left naija actually she already started playing for rivers angel(female league)...u already know say she go blow....she con fine get yanga join....but she is very playful.....
Well I (gotted) admission and left football for book wey we nor sabi....and that's how 9ja lost one hell of a player.....neymar dey play like me olohun....
Na yahoo I dey do now sha....no time baba
7 Likes
|Re: NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by Naughtytboy: 5:28pm
I will marry u, na u go Bleep me till i die,, i will soon be a celeb
|Re: NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by nototribalist: 5:38pm
Sunnypa11:both of them are declining
1 Like
|Re: NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by faorex(m): 5:43pm
twentyk:
I dey feel you baba... one day hustle MA lere..
Sha no go plus am join....
1 Like
|Re: NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by Disneylady(f): 5:45pm
twentyk:hmnnnnnnn....
|Re: NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:47pm
All the best wishes to her on her birthday.
|Re: NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by twentyk(m): 5:48pm
faorex:baba I no fear plus ooo...na 1 die I go die...I might as well die rich....
|Re: NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by louiskay: 5:51pm
See this mature babe claiming 23Years oooo....
if she's 23, then I'm 10.1/2 years old too.
|Re: NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by twentyk(m): 5:53pm
Disneylady:Disney Lady no joke I'm a very good baller and still is......but as situation be for 9ja pack all ur eggs in one basket at ur peril...I have seen very talented in fact super talented ballers who wasted over 10 years training and still training till date....OK if I go play ball early Monday morning wetin I go chop wen I cum back ehn....many neymar don dey ladipo dey sell parts ...
|Re: NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by Harrynight(m): 5:55pm
etzskillz:
which one is future again... wen she is currently female footballer of the year
1 Like
|Re: NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by harriet412(f): 6:06pm
twentyk:
Hustle go pay one day buh no go do yahoo plus o
BTW is she 23?
|Re: NFF Celebrates Asisat Oshoala On Her 23rd Birthday Today by Legolast: 6:09pm
If nah Igbo now, they won't let us hear words.
Afonjas no dey make mouth
1 Like
Nigeria Vs Argentina: Curtailing The Messi Threat? / VIDEO: Barcelona VS Manchester United 1-3 All Goals 07/25/2015 / Nigerian Television Authority & Super Eagles
Viewing this topic: Poprnapoleon, akinsoji, eclipsehemmy(m), Sunnypa11(m), plux4, daryoor03(m), KillerBeauty(f), PaTuna1(m), unilagfreshest(m), ottersberger(m), dannyall, geedeetizaa, Ridwan123(m), Henitan24(f), jtjohn(m), noblesail, macfako(m), becksdinho, pueflexy(f), oluwazoba, Emici and 30 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16