According to sources, the incident happened two weeks ago, the suspected thief was caught in the early hours of September 24 inside the house of a resident in an area populated by African Students.



In the video, the Nigerian is seen with his feet tied to a lamp post, begging for mercy as his attackers keep hitting him with sticks. Voices in the background can be heard egging on the mob and saying: “Get red chilly. Beat him harder…”



“Forgive me!” the out, his hands folded, but it doesn’t move his attackers, who keep slapping him and demanding to know whether he has any hidden money.



After the brutal assault, he was arrested and jailed but by the time he was handed over to the police later that day, he was badly wounded and barely conscious.



People in the neighbourhood allegedly told the police that he was hurt when he fell down the stairs while trying to escape.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ke4AeuYwxHw



According NDTV, the police said action would be taken against the attackers after the video surfaced.





In one clip, he is upright, tied to a lamp post and in his underwear.

He was taken to the police in that state, with injuries to his head, face, limbs and back. The police say after he was treated in a hospital, he was produced before a judge who sent him to jail.



But no one knew until the video emerged that he had been assaulted.The police say action will be taken against the attackers based on the video.





This is so bad.. why beat him up when you can call the cops #DIRTY INDIANS



Reporting

for allegedly trying to rob a House in Malviya Nagar in Southern part of Delhi India.



He must be one of the development agents. He must be one of the development agents. 4 Likes

Damn! Look at how they were beating the guy like a goat. I heard Indians are more racists towards blacks than white people are.

P

Egungun be Kiavul!!!

I blame jubril for all this nonsense 1 Like



Who in their right senses goes to India ??



India of all places ??



He deserves the beating for his stupidity



Imagine having a conversation



Dude : i just left the country



Friend : what country are you in ??



Dude : India



Friend : ends the phone call immediately and deletes his contact 1 Like

He must be biafran terrorist!

They should have shoot the fuccker 1 Like

Ok

Well in his home country he would have been lynched for theft

Oga ooo

Wot kind of news is this again. Belittling yourself in the hands of Indians, this dude is stupid. Why did they say African students, I see no African there.





Is it because it is people of different colour administering the punishment?



He may not have been so lucky if he were in Nigeria.

His spirit would have gone to hades in black smoke. Wetin consign meIs it because it is people of different colour administering the punishment?He may not have been so lucky if he were in Nigeria.His spirit would have gone to hades in black smoke.

Loyalblak007:



This is so bad.. why beat him up when you can call the cops #DIRTY INDIANS





In Nigeria, don't they do worse?



Jungle justice for every little thing In Nigeria, don't they do worse?Jungle justice for every little thing 1 Like







Thank you India for beating the useless flat head drug dealer for us.



When you don't teach your child at home, expect the village to teach him.



If Nigeria's fake Jewish-wannabe won't train their children in their potopoto region, expect India, Malaysia, Indonesia, China etc to teach them.



Useless people. Biafra- land of the rising drugs. Thank you India for beating the useless flat head drug dealer for us.When you don't teach your child at home, expect the village to teach him.If Nigeria's fake Jewish-wannabe won't train their children in their potopoto region, expect India, Malaysia, Indonesia, China etc to teach them.Useless people. Biafra- land of the rising drugs.

He thought he was in his hood back home.

Indians too? He left his country to steal? 1 Like

SweetBoyFriend:

Who in their right senses goes to India ??



India of all places ??



He deserves the beating for his stupidity



Imagine having a conversation



Dude : i just left the country



Friend : what country are you in ??



Dude : India



Friend : ends the phone call immediately and deletes his contact



India is an OK country, but like most other countries, potential Immigrants must have something to offer



You don't move to a new country with nothing to offer said country India is an OK country, but like most other countries, potential Immigrants must have something to offerYou don't move to a new country with nothing to offer said country

Why will one leave Nigeria to India?

Jungle justice everywhere, what the world turning into. As soon as you take the laws into your hands, you are fvcking wrong!

Loyalblak007:



This is so bad.. why beat him up when you can call the cops #DIRTY INDIANS is it not the same way we handle our people here? is it not the same way we handle our people here?