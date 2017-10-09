₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Man Tied & Beaten In India By Mob (video, Pics) by fingard02k(m): 3:48pm
A video has emerged online showing a Nigerian man been beaten by Indians in Delhi for allegedly trying to rob a House in Malviya Nagar in Southern part of Delhi India.
According to sources, the incident happened two weeks ago, the suspected thief was caught in the early hours of September 24 inside the house of a resident in an area populated by African Students.
In the video, the Nigerian is seen with his feet tied to a lamp post, begging for mercy as his attackers keep hitting him with sticks. Voices in the background can be heard egging on the mob and saying: “Get red chilly. Beat him harder…”
“Forgive me!” the out, his hands folded, but it doesn’t move his attackers, who keep slapping him and demanding to know whether he has any hidden money.
After the brutal assault, he was arrested and jailed but by the time he was handed over to the police later that day, he was badly wounded and barely conscious.
People in the neighbourhood allegedly told the police that he was hurt when he fell down the stairs while trying to escape.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ke4AeuYwxHw
According NDTV, the police said action would be taken against the attackers after the video surfaced.
In one clip, he is upright, tied to a lamp post and in his underwear.
He was taken to the police in that state, with injuries to his head, face, limbs and back. The police say after he was treated in a hospital, he was produced before a judge who sent him to jail.
But no one knew until the video emerged that he had been assaulted.The police say action will be taken against the attackers based on the video.
http://www.enzyhub.com/nigerian-man-tied-beaten-mercilessly-by-mob-in-india-video-pics/
|Re: Nigerian Man Tied & Beaten In India By Mob (video, Pics) by fingard02k(m): 3:48pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Tied & Beaten In India By Mob (video, Pics) by Loyalblak007(f): 3:59pm
This is so bad.. why beat him up when you can call the cops #DIRTY INDIANS
|Re: Nigerian Man Tied & Beaten In India By Mob (video, Pics) by chalsnoble(m): 4:09pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Tied & Beaten In India By Mob (video, Pics) by LionDeLeo: 4:33pm
for allegedly trying to rob a House in Malviya Nagar in Southern part of Delhi India.
He must be one of the development agents.
|Re: Nigerian Man Tied & Beaten In India By Mob (video, Pics) by LionDeLeo: 4:36pm
chalsnoble:
Comfirmed.
I saw the head too.
|Re: Nigerian Man Tied & Beaten In India By Mob (video, Pics) by kay29000(m): 7:02pm
Damn! Look at how they were beating the guy like a goat. I heard Indians are more racists towards blacks than white people are.
|Re: Nigerian Man Tied & Beaten In India By Mob (video, Pics) by baski92(m): 7:03pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Tied & Beaten In India By Mob (video, Pics) by wayne4loan: 7:03pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Tied & Beaten In India By Mob (video, Pics) by demolinka(m): 7:04pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Tied & Beaten In India By Mob (video, Pics) by Williamabey: 7:04pm
chalsnoble:
|Re: Nigerian Man Tied & Beaten In India By Mob (video, Pics) by EponOjuku: 7:04pm
demolinka:
... na India you dey go.
|Re: Nigerian Man Tied & Beaten In India By Mob (video, Pics) by Toyade888(m): 7:05pm
I blame jubril for all this nonsense
|Re: Nigerian Man Tied & Beaten In India By Mob (video, Pics) by gritzky1996: 7:05pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Tied & Beaten In India By Mob (video, Pics) by SweetBoyFriend(m): 7:05pm
Who in their right senses goes to India ??
India of all places ??
He deserves the beating for his stupidity
Imagine having a conversation
Dude : i just left the country
Friend : what country are you in ??
Dude : India
Friend : ends the phone call immediately and deletes his contact
|Re: Nigerian Man Tied & Beaten In India By Mob (video, Pics) by Coolgent: 7:05pm
He must be biafran terrorist!
They should have shoot the fuccker
|Re: Nigerian Man Tied & Beaten In India By Mob (video, Pics) by Zico5(m): 7:06pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Tied & Beaten In India By Mob (video, Pics) by 9jakohai(m): 7:06pm
chalsnoble:
We don't have enough details. Data insufficient. No name mentioned.
|Re: Nigerian Man Tied & Beaten In India By Mob (video, Pics) by hahnsmall: 7:06pm
Well in his home country he would have been lynched for theft
|Re: Nigerian Man Tied & Beaten In India By Mob (video, Pics) by abbeyoye2001(m): 7:06pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Tied & Beaten In India By Mob (video, Pics) by Odianose13(m): 7:06pm
Wot kind of news is this again. Belittling yourself in the hands of Indians, this dude is stupid. Why did they say African students, I see no African there.
|Re: Nigerian Man Tied & Beaten In India By Mob (video, Pics) by buffalowings: 7:06pm
Is it because it is people of different colour administering the punishment?
He may not have been so lucky if he were in Nigeria.
His spirit would have gone to hades in black smoke.
|Re: Nigerian Man Tied & Beaten In India By Mob (video, Pics) by DALE917(f): 7:06pm
Loyalblak007:
In Nigeria, don't they do worse?
Jungle justice for every little thing
|Re: Nigerian Man Tied & Beaten In India By Mob (video, Pics) by kn23h(m): 7:06pm
Thank you India for beating the useless flat head drug dealer for us.
When you don't teach your child at home, expect the village to teach him.
If Nigeria's fake Jewish-wannabe won't train their children in their potopoto region, expect India, Malaysia, Indonesia, China etc to teach them.
Useless people. Biafra- land of the rising drugs.
|Re: Nigerian Man Tied & Beaten In India By Mob (video, Pics) by Pavore9: 7:07pm
He thought he was in his hood back home.
|Re: Nigerian Man Tied & Beaten In India By Mob (video, Pics) by Adaumunocha(f): 7:07pm
Indians too? He left his country to steal?
|Re: Nigerian Man Tied & Beaten In India By Mob (video, Pics) by 9jakohai(m): 7:07pm
SweetBoyFriend:
India is an OK country, but like most other countries, potential Immigrants must have something to offer
You don't move to a new country with nothing to offer said country
|Re: Nigerian Man Tied & Beaten In India By Mob (video, Pics) by Adaowerri111: 7:08pm
Why will one leave Nigeria to India?
|Re: Nigerian Man Tied & Beaten In India By Mob (video, Pics) by ctex4real: 7:08pm
Jungle justice everywhere, what the world turning into. As soon as you take the laws into your hands, you are fvcking wrong!
|Re: Nigerian Man Tied & Beaten In India By Mob (video, Pics) by muller101(m): 7:09pm
Loyalblak007:is it not the same way we handle our people here?
|Re: Nigerian Man Tied & Beaten In India By Mob (video, Pics) by quinnboy: 7:09pm
[b][/b]Shape of head.....
