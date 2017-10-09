₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tagbo Umeike's Family Goes For Autopsy At Lagos Island Mortuary (Photo) by Kolababe: 4:21pm
Tagbo Umeke's family have sent exclusive photos to Kemi Olunloyo's HNN. Also sent to her are information regarding current news circulating on social media as regards the circumstances sorrounding his death. The family has revealed that that autopsy circulating is fake.
The family just did an autopsy today at the Lagos Island Mortuary.
Kemi shared a video on her Instagram page and wrote;
"A FAKE AUTOPSY IS CIRCULATING the blogs in #Nigeria. Even credible ones at GoldmyneTV, Linda Ikeji and more posted the autopsy of #kennekajenkins an American teen. The viral edit even changed CBS Chicago to CBS Lagos with the #fakenews circulator having no idea that CBS is a TV network and not a mortuary or corona's office. SMH."
Below is the exclusive photos of the family at the mortuary sent to Kemi Olunloyo this afternoon
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/autopsy-news-is-fake-kemi-olunloyo-shares-photos-from-real-autopsy-of-tagbo
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tagbo Umeike's Family Goes For Autopsy At Lagos Island Mortuary (Photo) by Kolababe: 4:21pm
|Re: Tagbo Umeike's Family Goes For Autopsy At Lagos Island Mortuary (Photo) by ReneeNuttall(f): 4:42pm
I knew it was fake right from the onset,alll this fake bloggers.
3 Likes
|Re: Tagbo Umeike's Family Goes For Autopsy At Lagos Island Mortuary (Photo) by mexxmoney: 4:57pm
Does that mean Davido's is not free yet?
9 Likes
|Re: Tagbo Umeike's Family Goes For Autopsy At Lagos Island Mortuary (Photo) by Jaytecq(m): 5:45pm
Bloggers be like....... More clicks
2 Likes
|Re: Tagbo Umeike's Family Goes For Autopsy At Lagos Island Mortuary (Photo) by brunofarad(m): 5:46pm
Na wah
See how this issue is giving his family undue stress and torment .
Guys ,
Taking good decisions at all times is not just the best thing to do, it is also an indication of a purpose filled life .
RIP to the dead
23 Likes
|Re: Tagbo Umeike's Family Goes For Autopsy At Lagos Island Mortuary (Photo) by SweetBoyFriend(m): 5:46pm
ReneeNuttall:
What is fake ??
The brand new used brain i bought for you ??
Alll this bloggers ?? RIP English.
Your written English just gave me brain cancer.
20 Likes
|Re: Tagbo Umeike's Family Goes For Autopsy At Lagos Island Mortuary (Photo) by agarawu23(m): 5:46pm
Alcohol killed him
Case closed
Rip
3 Likes
|Re: Tagbo Umeike's Family Goes For Autopsy At Lagos Island Mortuary (Photo) by realestniggah: 5:46pm
Chai..may we not be popular after our death
33 Likes
|Re: Tagbo Umeike's Family Goes For Autopsy At Lagos Island Mortuary (Photo) by Memphis357(m): 5:46pm
NL mods,una nor dey tire for this frogged voiced muthafucka? ??
1 Like
|Re: Tagbo Umeike's Family Goes For Autopsy At Lagos Island Mortuary (Photo) by lonelydora(m): 5:46pm
Dear Lord, i reject every popularity in death in Jesus Name. Amen.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tagbo Umeike's Family Goes For Autopsy At Lagos Island Mortuary (Photo) by lotabanny: 5:47pm
ReneeNuttall:
man must wack bloggas
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tagbo Umeike's Family Goes For Autopsy At Lagos Island Mortuary (Photo) by bleskid(m): 5:47pm
u see am ba
|Re: Tagbo Umeike's Family Goes For Autopsy At Lagos Island Mortuary (Photo) by KendrickAyomide(m): 5:47pm
TRAGEDY !!!!
|Re: Tagbo Umeike's Family Goes For Autopsy At Lagos Island Mortuary (Photo) by kagari: 5:48pm
Hmmm
1 Like
|Re: Tagbo Umeike's Family Goes For Autopsy At Lagos Island Mortuary (Photo) by Greatmind23: 5:48pm
nairaland the server stupid bloggers drop their poo there must be a kind of policy not just post any thrash I might get banned for this but its okay am nairalanders nmadi KANU
1 Like
|Re: Tagbo Umeike's Family Goes For Autopsy At Lagos Island Mortuary (Photo) by kay29000(m): 5:49pm
I knew the autopsy was fake when I saw that it said he had Bacardi in his system. lol! How can an autopsy know the exact brand of liquor he had in his system?
16 Likes
|Re: Tagbo Umeike's Family Goes For Autopsy At Lagos Island Mortuary (Photo) by KngGezy: 5:50pm
Kolababe:
Davido is innocent. That's what i know
4 Likes
|Re: Tagbo Umeike's Family Goes For Autopsy At Lagos Island Mortuary (Photo) by Naughtytboy: 5:50pm
FitnessDoctor:they can't leave him out of this, he was with him and they are friends
4 Likes
|Re: Tagbo Umeike's Family Goes For Autopsy At Lagos Island Mortuary (Photo) by DIKEnaWAR: 5:52pm
Enough already. Old man Tagbo was playing with kids half his age.
|Re: Tagbo Umeike's Family Goes For Autopsy At Lagos Island Mortuary (Photo) by jamarifox(m): 5:52pm
FitnessDoctor:coman remove him.
I even thought you had sense.
Mtcheew
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tagbo Umeike's Family Goes For Autopsy At Lagos Island Mortuary (Photo) by grinface98(m): 5:52pm
SweetBoyFriend:Savage! You got no joy bro
1 Like
|Re: Tagbo Umeike's Family Goes For Autopsy At Lagos Island Mortuary (Photo) by bewla(m): 5:53pm
iku u bad
|Re: Tagbo Umeike's Family Goes For Autopsy At Lagos Island Mortuary (Photo) by sameni123(m): 5:53pm
Can't believe even Linda can post fake autopsy ...if the result if different from what was posted the family should sue for damages
1 Like
|Re: Tagbo Umeike's Family Goes For Autopsy At Lagos Island Mortuary (Photo) by yabatown: 5:54pm
WHY CAN THEY NOT USE A CREDIBLE NEWS FORUM INSTEAD OF THIS EX CONVICT LUNATIC KEMI OLUNLOYO HNN?
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tagbo Umeike's Family Goes For Autopsy At Lagos Island Mortuary (Photo) by joepentwo(m): 5:54pm
dis tink d serious o
;Davido co hear wee
|Re: Tagbo Umeike's Family Goes For Autopsy At Lagos Island Mortuary (Photo) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 5:54pm
Fake blogger every where.. we need. To beware..
|Re: Tagbo Umeike's Family Goes For Autopsy At Lagos Island Mortuary (Photo) by kolnel: 5:55pm
The family should have warned tagbo against moving with Davido crew
All what they do is drugs and alcohol
Awuff dey run belle
|Re: Tagbo Umeike's Family Goes For Autopsy At Lagos Island Mortuary (Photo) by vivianbelema(f): 5:57pm
RIP tagbo
