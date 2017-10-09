Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tagbo Umeike's Family Goes For Autopsy At Lagos Island Mortuary (Photo) (22857 Views)

The family just did an autopsy today at the Lagos Island Mortuary.



Kemi shared a video on her Instagram page and wrote;



"A FAKE AUTOPSY IS CIRCULATING the blogs in #Nigeria. Even credible ones at GoldmyneTV, Linda Ikeji and more posted the autopsy of #kennekajenkins an American teen. The viral edit even changed CBS Chicago to CBS Lagos with the #fakenews circulator having no idea that CBS is a TV network and not a mortuary or corona's office. SMH."



Below is the exclusive photos of the family at the mortuary sent to Kemi Olunloyo this afternoon



WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:



Watch the video here http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/autopsy-news-is-fake-kemi-olunloyo-shares-photos-from-real-autopsy-of-tagbo

I knew it was fake right from the onset,alll this fake bloggers. 3 Likes

Does that mean Davido's is not free yet? 9 Likes

Bloggers be like....... More clicks 2 Likes

Na wah

See how this issue is giving his family undue stress and torment .



Guys ,

Taking good decisions at all times is not just the best thing to do, it is also an indication of a purpose filled life .





RIP to the dead 23 Likes

ReneeNuttall:

I knew it was fake right from the onset,alll this fake bloggers.

What is fake ??



The brand new used brain i bought for you ??



Alll this bloggers ?? RIP English.



Your written English just gave me brain cancer.

20 Likes

Alcohol killed him



Case closed



Rip 3 Likes

Chai..may we not be popular after our death 33 Likes

?? NL mods,una nor dey tire for this frogged voiced muthafucka??? 1 Like

Dear Lord, i reject every popularity in death in Jesus Name. Amen. 12 Likes 2 Shares

ReneeNuttall:

I knew it was fake right from the onset,alll this fake bloggers.







man must wack bloggas man must wack bloggas 2 Likes 1 Share

u see am ba

TRAGEDY !!!!

Hmmm 1 Like

nairaland the server stupid bloggers drop their poo there must be a kind of policy not just post any thrash I might get banned for this but its okay am nairalanders nmadi KANU 1 Like

I knew the autopsy was fake when I saw that it said he had Bacardi in his system. lol! How can an autopsy know the exact brand of liquor he had in his system? 16 Likes

Kolababe:

Davido is innocent. That's what i know Davido is innocent. That's what i know 4 Likes

FitnessDoctor:

They Should Leave Davido out of this, investigations will tell they can't leave him out of this, he was with him and they are friends they can't leave him out of this, he was with him and they are friends 4 Likes

Enough already. Old man Tagbo was playing with kids half his age.

FitnessDoctor:

They Should Leave Davido out of this, investigations will tell coman remove him.



I even thought you had sense.

Mtcheew coman remove him.I even thought you had sense.Mtcheew 4 Likes 1 Share

SweetBoyFriend:





What is fake ??



The brain i bought for you ?? Savage! You got no joy bro Savage! You got no joy bro 1 Like

iku u bad

Can't believe even Linda can post fake autopsy ...if the result if different from what was posted the family should sue for damages 1 Like

WHY CAN THEY NOT USE A CREDIBLE NEWS FORUM INSTEAD OF THIS EX CONVICT LUNATIC KEMI OLUNLOYO HNN? 4 Likes 2 Shares







;Davido co hear wee dis tink d serious o;Davido co hear wee

Fake blogger every where.. we need. To beware..

The family should have warned tagbo against moving with Davido crew

All what they do is drugs and alcohol

Awuff dey run belle