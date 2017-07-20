₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,892,627 members, 3,842,722 topics. Date: Monday, 09 October 2017 at 10:28 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aisha Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu, 40-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Father's House (7004 Views)
Fayose Wore T-shirt To Aso Villa As He Attends NEC Meeting In Buhari's Absence / List Of Things Osinbajo Has Done In One Month Of Buhari's Absence / Fayose Storms Aso Rock In Buhari's Absence (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Aisha Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu, 40-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Father's House by austonclint(m): 5:53pm
The wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, on Monday said the long absence of President Muhammadu Buhari due to ill-health further emboldened the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.
source:http://punchng.com/buharis-absence-emboldened-nnamdi-kanu-aisha-buhari/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu, 40-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Father's House by Tolexander: 5:54pm
“Going back to the same health issue in Nigeria, as a result of spending several months by the President outside Nigeria, a 40-year-old man who was still living in his father’s house, created a state out of a state and that is a major set back for the country and the health sector did not benefit,” she said.Now I understand who Aisha Buhari was referring to when she said;
"Hyenas, Jackals will soon be sent out of the kingdom".
And truly, no one knows where Nnamdi Kanu has gone, after being sent out of the kingdom by the dancing python.
But Aisha Buhari sabi throw missile o.
How would she say that "40-year-old man who was still living in his father’s house"?
38 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Aisha Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu, 40-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Father's House by Diiet: 5:56pm
When the cat's away,the house becomes a playing field for the rats.
You just have to agree with aisha on this.
14 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu, 40-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Father's House by babyfaceafrica: 5:57pm
I agree
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu, 40-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Father's House by nwakibe: 5:57pm
This woman should tell her husband to provide Nnamdi Kanu.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Aisha Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu, 40-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Father's House by venai(m): 6:02pm
She's making no sense. What has Aso clinic's issue got to do with Nnamdi Kalu? Lubish. Absolute rubish!
40 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Aisha Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu, 40-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Father's House by GameGod(m): 6:02pm
True. Kanu is a very dangerous and deadly terrorist.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Aisha Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu, 40-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Father's House by Tolexander: 6:02pm
nwakibe:Why no tell Nnamdi Kanu to come out of his hiding place?
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Aisha Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu, 40-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Father's House by Keballl: 6:02pm
What is the correlation dumb woman. How has that benefitted Aso Rock Clinic?
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Aisha Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu, 40-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Father's House by GameGod(m): 6:06pm
nwakibe:
3 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu, 40-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Father's House by londoner: 6:19pm
venai:
She is saying that if the clinic was what it should be the President would not have been out of the country for medical treatment, which gave the opportunity for Nnamdi Kanu to capitalise on that absence.
Seems pretty clear in what she was saying.
21 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu, 40-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Father's House by venai(m): 6:26pm
londoner:She should blame her husband then, and stop the useless noise. Lubish! Another rubish.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu, 40-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Father's House by FTrebirth: 6:29pm
alright! let's do this...
cc: all nairaland residential zombies, come masturbate to your fill on this thread. your mistress has fried another set of hot akara!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu, 40-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Father's House by GoroTango: 6:33pm
He was warned
|Re: Aisha Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu, 40-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Father's House by everozone: 7:13pm
Now your husband is back and he is back to what he is expert at.That is,shading the innocents blood.What else has Buhari achieved since he assumed office? Buhari will face his crimes someday.So Aisha don't cry for the fascist when the time comes.
2 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu, 40-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Father's House by Omeokachie: 7:43pm
"I don't know which party my wife belongs to, but she belongs to my kitchen and my living room and the other room. ” - Buhari.
3 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu, 40-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Father's House by OjukwuWarBird: 8:05pm
Na wa oooo
Must Christians and Muslims share the same country.?
|Re: Aisha Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu, 40-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Father's House by UduMgbo1: 8:23pm
this shameless prostitute again
aisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu, 40-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Father's House by Naijacost22: 10:03pm
Idiot Woman, IS NNamdi Kanu Not Living in the UK again? Before una talk say he came from the UK to confuse us, now he lives with his parents. Which lie una go talk next?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aisha Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu, 40-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Father's House by DanielsParker(m): 10:03pm
mtchew
|Re: Aisha Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu, 40-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Father's House by modelmike7(m): 10:05pm
Oh yeah .
The wife of my president is so RIGHT!!
|Re: Aisha Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu, 40-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Father's House by Abfinest007(m): 10:05pm
a laughable statement but what is more laughable is d fact that you and your husband are so blind to see the truth
2 Likes
|Re: Aisha Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu, 40-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Father's House by deepwater(f): 10:05pm
The disadvantages of not being a politician is that you get governed by people far below your level of IQ.
Ordinarily, on a good day, i do not see a madam aishatu burahi competent enough to engage my humble self in any discuss at an intellectual level, as in woman to woman.....
Worry not about NK, SHEKAWU is not in his fathers house, he is in HIS MANSION at SAMBISA, go and and beat him there.
Ordinary rat, rat chased your husband out of his office.
Come on go to the oza room, it is past 10pm in Nigeria, Jubrin needs to dig a deepWell but not DEEPWATERS, NEVER!!!
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu, 40-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Father's House by Firstlady25: 10:06pm
Madam just hide please..
You have an embattled husband to take care...
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu, 40-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Father's House by Promismike(m): 10:06pm
Most senceless spech I 've ever heard from a public figures mouth.
How does agitation for break up affect a health sector that never improved after billions of naira was poured into it.
She should blame her husband for the backwards we have gone in a space of 2yrs.
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu, 40-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Father's House by Ebimor96: 10:06pm
|Re: Aisha Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu, 40-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Father's House by felixomor: 10:06pm
Madam, with all due respect if any,
Your huaband is responsible for the non functioning state house clinic,
Dont drag Nnamdi Kanu into it to distract people from that fact.
If so, You will only be helping to buttress N. Kanus agitation which says your husband is not competent.
1 Like
|Re: Aisha Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu, 40-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Father's House by Egein(m): 10:07pm
Of course, Kanu is a grossly irresponsible Igbo man. Has no house of his own, but still squatting with his father! Waiting for the old man to die so he can inherit wealth.
|Re: Aisha Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu, 40-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Father's House by Sleyanya1(m): 10:07pm
Lol...She has made her point about Kanu living in His Father's House at 40.
But the Question is, When will the APC government stop blaming the previous government for projects they couldn't execute. How long should the blame game continue?
They saw all these acclaimed errors before chanting the CHANGE mantra. Now you're complaining about an Aso rock hospital in 2017? Shouldn't that have been the first place your husband was supposed to start his Health sector change from??
Maybe in 2019 campaigns you'll blame Kanu for failure in leadership for 4yrs to those that'll care to listen.
I Made $500million From Oil Block, But Didn’t Know How To Spend It —T.Y. Danjuma / Lagos State High Court Judiciary To Start E-filling In Cases / Co-ordinated Political Attacks On GEJ 2015
Viewing this topic: BRIGHTTAZ, adesqr(f), opusingi(m), Kokaine(m), misterawo, Rogosa(m), Sonn(m), BekeeBuAgbara, malmo, Ayomax(m), fizzy94(m), Asidiq23(m), iammo(m), greenlilly(m), Bayokun(m), jahlid(m), williams85(m), Caprison(m), iconics, chakula(m), Nollyvin(m), Franco2017(m), stobery(m), Lebee4(m), holutee(m), DUMCHRIS(m), PaChukwudi44, itskings, shankie, EDhims(m), MasterRahl(m), jericco1(m), lagosboy86, taylor88(m), Fordwest(m), Jack83, KingTom(m), scarchiji, allymarry89(f), phrankchek(m), prof22(m), Zandee3(m), osazsky(m), osaswellington(m), contemporary(m), Davoneskay(m), Adabar, dhesire(m), seacoast(m), akwarandu(m), purples25(f), Goldeno(m), pureola(m), OLORIPAPA, snoopy(m), Phoenix619, Olufemi86(m), Interesting15, tutusaint(m), monakii, mrvitalis(m), kaywise000, Okurumeh, RaaGhu, ozowarac, kalaro(m), dancewith, agbangam, Prec1ous(m), Akwadefender1, mohemos, Okonzy1(m), AUTOCRATIC(m), agromartnaija, donstan18(m), Bizinton, okparea(m), jeffizy(m), Cleff4u(m), Kingzeus12345, Emy4u(m), DaBillionnaire, labumar, Akanniade(m), Mccullum, Melvinsofty, BlessedImage, emmybernard(m), msld, antolmay, Ochek, BeeBeeOoh(m), Yuneehk(f), annuity45, favouredpikin, Tamass, drlateef, movement32, sameni123(m), swing4real(m), mazizitonene(m), flomark, amunkita(m), BigPappi(m), Ajawuihevictor, DukeDen(m), Ogbeche77, staroph, kwenu, nichole4dtop, CeediPee(m), josh18, Esso95(m), bufness(m), austonclint(m), Equado(m), Silas0(m), onyeudo234(m), dokunbam(m), CHINE55(m), Idrismusty97(m), WaleGent(m), Chrismario(m), akorebami(m), UduMgbo1, niceeric(m), chris2013, gtrader, emmasege, Northmall(m), Alexgeneration(m), dolapo74, soberdrunk(m), wayne4loan, adexoramo(m), jimoholuyemi3(m), badguys, Style007(m), DLuciano, dagreatxt(m), gayman99, osas800(m), KemjikaEme, ogaJona(m), Newmanluckyman(m), nnokwa042(m), chimaji3324(m), raymondFirstborn(m), andyanders, defemidefemi(m), ApolitiCal, nettan, purplemonkey(m), multiconcept(m), Bell5(f), moskito36(m), sqatppetw, Gkemz(m), KelvinC1(m), Israeljones(m), bodmas119(m), letusbepieces, Raphmadrid, February24, Smooth278(m), kingcypress, desire222(f), ogogoroNo1, infotail(m), Enugufirstson(m), MrBigiman, biolaowo(m), Williambanks(m), zainmaxwell(m), ask4double(m), prettyboi1(m), Nwaisuochi(m), hamlak(m), lilyheaven, Ay4christ2010(m), quomo, Qyubee(m), Solonzo17(m), james917, Gravenogetwindow(m), nelsonB, plenty9316(m), BiafraAmaka(m), senatrpaichulo(m), haywire1, DengXioping(m), KwembehAndrew4, Aquariann, Fearlez and 260 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23