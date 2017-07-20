Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aisha Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu, 40-Year-Old Man Still Living In His Father's House (7004 Views)

Fayose Wore T-shirt To Aso Villa As He Attends NEC Meeting In Buhari's Absence / List Of Things Osinbajo Has Done In One Month Of Buhari's Absence / Fayose Storms Aso Rock In Buhari's Absence (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

The wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, on Monday said the long absence of President Muhammadu Buhari due to ill-health further emboldened the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.



Though she did not mention Kanu’s name specifically, Mrs. Buhari said a 40-year-old seized the opportunity of her husband’s absence to create a state within a state.



She spoke at the opening of a two-day stakeholders meeting on Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn Child, Adolescent Health and Nutrition held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa.



“Going back to the same health issue in Nigeria, as a result of spending several months by the President outside Nigeria, a 40-year-old man who was still living in his father’s house, created a state out of a state and that is a major set back for the country and the health sector did not benefit,” she said.

source:



source: http://punchng.com/buharis-absence-emboldened-nnamdi-kanu-aisha-buhari/ 1 Like 1 Share

“Going back to the same health issue in Nigeria, as a result of spending several months by the President outside Nigeria, a 40-year-old man who was still living in his father’s house, created a state out of a state and that is a major set back for the country and the health sector did not benefit,” she said. Now I understand who Aisha Buhari was referring to when she said;

"Hyenas, Jackals will soon be sent out of the kingdom".



And truly, no one knows where Nnamdi Kanu has gone, after being sent out of the kingdom by the dancing python.



But Aisha Buhari sabi throw missile o.

How would she say that "40-year-old man who was still living in his father’s house"? Now I understand who Aisha Buhari was referring to when she said;".And truly, no one knows where Nnamdi Kanu has gone, after being sent out of the kingdom by the dancing python.But Aisha Buhari sabi throw missile o.How would she say that ""? 38 Likes 2 Shares

When the cat's away,the house becomes a playing field for the rats.

You just have to agree with aisha on this. 14 Likes

I agree 1 Like

This woman should tell her husband to provide Nnamdi Kanu. 13 Likes 2 Shares

She's making no sense. What has Aso clinic's issue got to do with Nnamdi Kalu? Lubish. Absolute rubish! 40 Likes 3 Shares

True. Kanu is a very dangerous and deadly terrorist. 10 Likes 2 Shares

nwakibe:

This woman should tell her husband to provide Nnamdi Kanu. Why no tell Nnamdi Kanu to come out of his hiding place? Why no tell Nnamdi Kanu to come out of his hiding place? 14 Likes 2 Shares

What is the correlation dumb woman. How has that benefitted Aso Rock Clinic? 24 Likes 2 Shares

nwakibe:

This woman should tell her husband to provide Nnamdi Kanu. 3 Likes

venai:

She's making no sense. What has Aso clinic's issue got to do with Nnamdi Kalu? Lubish. Absolute rubish!

She is saying that if the clinic was what it should be the President would not have been out of the country for medical treatment, which gave the opportunity for Nnamdi Kanu to capitalise on that absence.



Seems pretty clear in what she was saying. She is saying that if the clinic was what it should be the President would not have been out of the country for medical treatment, which gave the opportunity for Nnamdi Kanu to capitalise on that absence.Seems pretty clear in what she was saying. 21 Likes

londoner:





She is saying that if the clinic was what it should be the President would not have been out of the country for medical treatment, which gave the opportunity for Nnamdi Kanu to capitalise on that absence.



Seems pretty clear in what she was saying. She should blame her husband then, and stop the useless noise. Lubish! Another rubish. She should blame her husband then, and stop the useless noise. Lubish! Another rubish. 6 Likes 1 Share

alright! let's do this...



cc: all nairaland residential zombies, come masturbate to your fill on this thread. your mistress has fried another set of hot akara! 8 Likes 1 Share

He was warned

Now your husband is back and he is back to what he is expert at.That is,shading the innocents blood.What else has Buhari achieved since he assumed office? Buhari will face his crimes someday.So Aisha don't cry for the fascist when the time comes. 2 Likes

"I don't know which party my wife belongs to, but she belongs to my kitchen and my living room and the other room. ” - Buhari. 3 Likes

Na wa oooo



Must Christians and Muslims share the same country.?

this shameless prostitute again



aisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute 6 Likes 1 Share

Idiot Woman, IS NNamdi Kanu Not Living in the UK again? Before una talk say he came from the UK to confuse us, now he lives with his parents. Which lie una go talk next? 11 Likes 1 Share

mtchew

Oh yeah .

The wife of my president is so RIGHT!!

a laughable statement but what is more laughable is d fact that you and your husband are so blind to see the truth 2 Likes

The disadvantages of not being a politician is that you get governed by people far below your level of IQ.



Ordinarily, on a good day, i do not see a madam aishatu burahi competent enough to engage my humble self in any discuss at an intellectual level, as in woman to woman.....



Worry not about NK, SHEKAWU is not in his fathers house, he is in HIS MANSION at SAMBISA, go and and beat him there.





Ordinary rat, rat chased your husband out of his office.

Come on go to the oza room, it is past 10pm in Nigeria, Jubrin needs to dig a deepWell but not DEEPWATERS, NEVER!!! 1 Like

Madam just hide please..

You have an embattled husband to take care... 1 Like

Most senceless spech I 've ever heard from a public figures mouth.



How does agitation for break up affect a health sector that never improved after billions of naira was poured into it.



She should blame her husband for the backwards we have gone in a space of 2yrs. 1 Like

Madam, with all due respect if any,



Your huaband is responsible for the non functioning state house clinic,

Dont drag Nnamdi Kanu into it to distract people from that fact.

If so, You will only be helping to buttress N. Kanus agitation which says your husband is not competent. 1 Like

Of course, Kanu is a grossly irresponsible Igbo man. Has no house of his own, but still squatting with his father! Waiting for the old man to die so he can inherit wealth.