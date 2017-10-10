₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by Neyoor(m): 7:33pm On Oct 09
Newton-Ray Ukwuoma - Lagos
Lagos State government on Monday alerted the public of possible outbreak of the new viral disease, Monkey Pox, saying two suspected cases have been recorded in the state.
|Re: Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by Fummylola: 7:51pm On Oct 09
Hmmm
|Re: Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by obo389(m): 8:54pm On Oct 09
God save us o
1 Like
|Re: Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by Neyoor(m): 9:12pm On Oct 09
obo389:
Ameen
1 Like
|Re: Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by favourmic(m): 11:40pm On Oct 09
oh Lord deliver Nigerian from Nigeria
3 Likes
|Re: Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by Cyynthia(f): 11:41pm On Oct 09
Nawa oo.
|Re: Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by ritababe(f): 11:42pm On Oct 09
e done happen, it will spread to all states now.
may God help us.
and why is there no cure for this disease? must we wait for the whites to come find a cure for us?
|Re: Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by MrPresident1: 11:42pm On Oct 09
Monkey pox
|Re: Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by Jorian1(m): 11:42pm On Oct 09
Bro's you sef add that the picture is Graphic na. This monkey pox of a thing is too dirty
|Re: Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by oluwatymylehyn(m): 11:43pm On Oct 09
God help us
|Re: Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by Egein(m): 11:43pm On Oct 09
|Re: Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by DripDrop: 11:43pm On Oct 09
Watch as price of hand sanitizers go increase now
1 Like
|Re: Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by DanielsParker(m): 11:43pm On Oct 09
give me goosebumps anytime I see it.
|Re: Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by winterfell007: 11:43pm On Oct 09
Is this disease deadly like ebola?
|Re: Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by Kennitrust: 11:43pm On Oct 09
when the world will be turning upsidedown
the people of the Most High God will be standing upright
when the world will be in crisis
the children of God will find refuge in Christ
Nothing worth my salvation
my life in Jesus, I got nothing to fear
what I don't know will not know me.
8 Likes
|Re: Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by collinometricx: 11:44pm On Oct 09
last last...
I nor kukuma get any Lagos relatives wen I knw
|Re: Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by DeKen: 11:44pm On Oct 09
This is serious o. Looks like this disease is not getting as much attention as Ebola got.
How long will it take for this one to be eradicated.
|Re: Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by 12345baba: 11:44pm On Oct 09
Bayelsa state as a whole need seeerious fumigation and acid bathe
1 Like
|Re: Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by johnydon22(m): 11:45pm On Oct 09
No be GEJ dey rule oo make APC no do their usual nonsense for this one too..
GEJ tackled and contained Ebola, make ordinary monkey pox no fall person hand with Buhari again.
They should move quick o
8 Likes
|Re: Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by collinometricx: 11:45pm On Oct 09
winterfell007:
|Re: Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by Pavore9: 11:46pm On Oct 09
What Bush meat causes.
|Re: Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by Daeylar(f): 11:46pm On Oct 09
johnydon22:
|Re: Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by GreatMahmud: 11:47pm On Oct 09
Welcome to the center of excellence where everything is found...
|Re: Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by jdstunt(m): 11:47pm On Oct 09
There is fire on the mountain
|Re: Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by miteolu(m): 11:47pm On Oct 09
Demonic diseases
|Re: Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by TimeMod3: 11:47pm On Oct 09
ritababe:If Ebola couldn't spread to all states from Lagos, why would a lesser strain of monkey pox?
You'd better stopped being malicious, abi dick dey hungry you ni? Lol
5 Likes
|Re: Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by Me77: 11:48pm On Oct 09
It is advisable for bush meal eaters to forgo their appetite for the main time, pending when this plague is over.
The federal minister for health has warned about this, but I highly doubt these people will ever listen.
They're possibly the carriers of this diseases spreading it ignorantly all over the place :-/
|Re: Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by Ezyp(m): 11:49pm On Oct 09
winterfell007:No, both are friendly
|Re: Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by okikirifidelis(m): 11:52pm On Oct 09
baba God save us ooo
|Re: Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by Samsimple(m): 11:53pm On Oct 09
Lagos kehh this kind things no dey catch rich man oohhh.. Nigeria will not kill me
|Re: Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by Me77: 11:53pm On Oct 09
TimeMod3:
It will spread because the likes of you keep eating dead animals and wild monkeys.
Are you not among those who use to post pics of dead snakes for pepper soup on front page?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded by squarelead(m): 11:54pm On Oct 09
Eh. Lagos.. Once in Lagos. The probability of it in other states is high. Kai. It seems we will start using that full body condom invented during ebola outbreak.
