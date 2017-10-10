Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Monkey Pox Hits Lagos, 2 Suspected Cases Recorded (4710 Views)

Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus / Monkey Pox Outbreak: Important Things You Should Know About Monkeypox / Lassa Fever Hits Plateau State, 4 Dead, 5 Cases Recorded (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Lagos State government on Monday alerted the public of possible outbreak of the new viral disease, Monkey Pox, saying two suspected cases have been recorded in the state.



The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, who disclosed this at a news conference on Monday, said that the two suspected cases were currently being investigated in the state.

Without disclosing identity and location, the commissioner said that the two suspected cases were recorded in a private hospital in the state.

Speaking he said, “Though no confirmed case has been recorded, there is need to sensitise members of the public and provide adequate information on measures for prevention and control of the disease in line with the policy of the State government,” he said.

He added that one of the suspects just came from Bayelsa State and ate Bush meat.



Idris said the two suspects were currently being quarantined in the their various houses pending the result of the investigation.



“In the wake of this outbreak,” Idris said, “the state government is reiterating the need for members of the public to observe and maintain a high standard of personal and environmental hygiene at all times as part of the precautionary measures to prevent the spread to the State”.

He urged members of the public to also be vigilant and report any suspected case of the disease to the nearest public health facility or the Directorate of Disease Control in the State Ministry of Health.



“Also, health workers are advised to practice universal safety precautions in the management of suspected or confirmed cases, wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment when attending to cases, wash hands after each contact with patient or contaminated materials while surveillance system must be strengthened.



“The state government has mobilised the Disease Surveillance Officers in the 57 LGAs and LCDAs in the state and health workers in both public and private health facilities have been placed on high alert,” Idris said.



Idris called on residents of the State to remain calm and go about their businesses without fear as the government had put in place adequate measures to effectively prevent and control the spread of the infection to the State.



“In case of any suspected case of Monkey Pox, the Lagos State Ministry of Health should be notified through the following mobile lines: 08037170614, 09087106072,” he said.

http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/monkey-pox-hits-lagos-2-suspected-cases-recorded/ Newton-Ray Ukwuoma - Lagos

Hmmm

God save us o 1 Like

obo389:

God save us o

Ameen Ameen 1 Like

oh Lord deliver Nigerian from Nigeria 3 Likes

Nawa oo.

e done happen, it will spread to all states now.



may God help us.





and why is there no cure for this disease? must we wait for the whites to come find a cure for us?

Monkey pox

Bro's you sef add that the picture is Graphic na. This monkey pox of a thing is too dirty

God help us

Watch as price of hand sanitizers go increase now 1 Like

give me goosebumps anytime I see it.

Is this disease deadly like ebola?

when the world will be turning upsidedown



the people of the Most High God will be standing upright



when the world will be in crisis



the children of God will find refuge in Christ





Nothing worth my salvation



my life in Jesus, I got nothing to fear





what I don't know will not know me. 8 Likes

last last...

I nor kukuma get any Lagos relatives wen I knw

This is serious o. Looks like this disease is not getting as much attention as Ebola got.

How long will it take for this one to be eradicated.

Bayelsa state as a whole need seeerious fumigation and acid bathe 1 Like

No be GEJ dey rule oo make APC no do their usual nonsense for this one too..



GEJ tackled and contained Ebola, make ordinary monkey pox no fall person hand with Buhari again.



They should move quick o 8 Likes

winterfell007:

Is this disease deadly like ebola?

What Bush meat causes.

johnydon22:

No be GEJ dey rule oo make APC no do their usual nonsense for this one too..



GEJ tackled and contained Ebola, make ordinary monkey pox no fall person hand with Buhari again.



They should move quick o

Welcome to the center of excellence where everything is found...

There is fire on the mountain

Demonic diseases

ritababe:

e done happen, it will spread to all states now.



may God help us. If Ebola couldn't spread to all states from Lagos, why would a lesser strain of monkey pox?

You'd better stopped being malicious, abi dick dey hungry you ni? Lol If Ebola couldn't spread to all states from Lagos, why would a lesser strain of monkey pox?You'd better stopped being malicious, abi dick dey hungry you ni? Lol 5 Likes



The federal minister for health has warned about this, but I highly doubt these people will ever listen.

They're possibly the carriers of this diseases spreading it ignorantly all over the place :-/ It is advisable for bush meal eaters to forgo their appetite for the main time, pending when this plague is over.The federal minister for health has warned about this, but I highly doubt these people will ever listen.They're possibly the carriers of this diseases spreading it ignorantly all over the place :-/

winterfell007:

Is this disease deadly like ebola? No, both are friendly No, both are friendly

baba God save us ooo

Lagos kehh this kind things no dey catch rich man oohhh.. Nigeria will not kill me

TimeMod3:

If Ebola couldn't spread to all states from Lagos, why would a lesser strain of monkey pox?

You'd better stopped being malicious, abi dick dey hungry you ni? Lol

It will spread because the likes of you keep eating dead animals and wild monkeys.

Are you not among those who use to post pics of dead snakes for pepper soup on front page? It will spread because the likes of you keep eating dead animals and wild monkeys.Are you not among those who use to post pics of dead snakes for pepper soup on front page? 3 Likes 1 Share