|Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by dre11(m): 9:46pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/medical-doctor-dumps-wife-kids-sex-romp-cele-woman/
lalasticlala
|Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by madridguy(m): 9:48pm
Why always Ejigbo area?
|Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by auntysimbiat(f): 9:54pm
Cele gals dey sweet..
|Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by airmirthd1(f): 9:55pm
This one high o.
|Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by amunkita(m): 10:02pm
Cele galz Picks race....
Once met a chick I liked but immediately I knew she was Cele, I knew I was playing with the devil nd had no option but to board a Ferrari that would beat the speed of light..
|Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by amunkita(m): 10:03pm
auntysimbiat:
Cele gal spotted...
|Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by ulitox: 10:11pm
amunkita:
|Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by Edu3Again: 10:18pm
Dem don jazz am
Fear Aladura
|Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by Josh44s(m): 10:18pm
Chai! Dem don use Spiritual Toto wey deep pass Pacific Ocean lock that man
|Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by DemonHunTER: 10:19pm
I just dey observe
|Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by EVILFOREST: 10:19pm
PMB's UK citizenship loading.........
Citizenship by Medical Tourism
|Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by JayJohnson: 10:19pm
Na dem dey chop anything, our flat.ino brothers. The people from the yEast
They will sell their mother for 100 naira. The lady should thank God she has not been sold only abandoned
|Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by designer01(m): 10:19pm
CELE GALS FVck BETTER TALKING FROM EXPERIENCE
|Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by SeniorZato(m): 10:19pm
Is this for real
|Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by Prettythicksmi(f): 10:19pm
|Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by Naturalobserver(m): 10:20pm
G
|Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by josh18: 10:20pm
na WA oooo
|Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by Ifiokuyanga9(m): 10:20pm
[i][/i] Nthng We No Go C For Naija
|Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by itiswellandwell: 10:21pm
Hmmmmm.. My sincere condolences to the wife. That man is gone forever. Cele women, fear them
|Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by emmybernard(m): 10:21pm
@Op why you tagged the topic as cele woman?
|Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by soberdrunk(m): 10:21pm
Them don light multi colored candle untop the guy head, one black, two red and six white........
|Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by Dearlord(m): 10:21pm
Holly pussy .
There lies the problem of the world
|Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by DONADAMS(m): 10:21pm
na wa oh
|Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by cristianisraeli: 10:21pm
dre11:
dude have been pu***sy whipped!!!
|Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by chillychill(f): 10:22pm
Na one candle
|Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by wayne4loan: 10:22pm
Fear Cele Girls !
|Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by Sleekydee(m): 10:22pm
she whine am well for my guy.
|Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by Ycmia: 10:22pm
cele don selele d doctor...
|Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by jobaltol: 10:22pm
Click like if you know that what is happening to the man is called candle on a flick jazz...
|Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by Sleyanya1(m): 10:22pm
Chaiiii the medical doctor photo don reach the prophet altar.
Advice to the wifey, no need crying better seek for a higher spiritual power cuz it's more than just sex.
|Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by 1nigeriamyfoot: 10:22pm
Don't fucck with Cele females, dem sabi use candle control men brain
|Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by Dexema(m): 10:22pm
Why won't he leave when you failed to make the house a home for him with nasty attitudes, on top of that you no sabi when time reach to play " monkey post".
May God help the family but it's not necessary that a man must be jazzed for him to take such steps.
