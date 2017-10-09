₦airaland Forum

Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by dre11(m): 9:46pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE


A mother of two identified as Mrs. Juliana (surname withheld) lost her medical doctor husband simply known as Diolu after he encountered a Celestial Church woman who reportedly gave him hot sex romp in Lagos.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the doctor reportedly abandoned his wife and two kids and moved to the strange woman’s house in an undisclosed location where they now live as husband and wife. The incident happened at Joseph Street area of Ejigbo where Diolu used to live with his family behind a popular hospital before he moved over to her new lover’s house.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that trouble started between Diolu and his wife, Juliana in 2015 when she got information that her husband was having affairs with the woman but had no details until she caught the two of them and rebuked her husband over the illicit affairs.

It was gathered that Juliana later told her husband that he broke her heart, asked to know why he was doing so and the husband replied her that he fell in love with the woman and liked her performance.

Juliana persuaded Diolu to leave the woman and face his family but he refused. She then reported the illicit affair to his family members who expressed shock over such act, tried to discourage their brother and save their marriage.

But it appeared that was what Diolu needed as he scolded Juliana for revealing that to his family and that worsened the matter.

It was gathered that Diolu became angry that his wife had to report him and used it as an excuse to abandon her and moved over to the ‘Cele’ woman’s house.

The embattled Juliana has gone to several churches making prayer points and it appeared things were getting worse as she claimed that her husband had forgotten his family completely and does not ask of his children any longer.

Some of the residents who knew what happened were saying that there must be something behind Diolu’s decision to abandon his family for the woman. Some said the strange woman might have been controlling him spiritually to the extent that he does not know he has a wife and children any longer.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that Juliana has gone to a popular Catholic priest to intervene to bring back her husband to his family. She was said to have accepted to allow the husband to bring the woman home to marry the two of them.

When our correspondent contacted Juliana at the church, she confirmed that a strange woman had snatched her husband from her. She narrated that she was still shocked and wondered what really attracted her husband to the woman.



http://pmexpressng.com/medical-doctor-dumps-wife-kids-sex-romp-cele-woman/


lalasticlala
Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by madridguy(m): 9:48pm
Why always Ejigbo area? tongue

Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by auntysimbiat(f): 9:54pm
Cele gals dey sweet..

Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by airmirthd1(f): 9:55pm
This one high o.
Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by amunkita(m): 10:02pm
Cele galz Picks race....

Once met a chick I liked but immediately I knew she was Cele, I knew I was playing with the devil nd had no option but to board a Ferrari that would beat the speed of light..

Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by amunkita(m): 10:03pm
auntysimbiat:
Cele gals dey sweet..

Cele gal spotted...
Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by ulitox: 10:11pm
amunkita:


Cele gal spotted...

grin grin grin grin
Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by Edu3Again: 10:18pm
Dem don jazz am cool

Fear Aladura grin
Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by Josh44s(m): 10:18pm
Chai! Dem don use Spiritual Toto wey deep pass Pacific Ocean lock that man

Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by DemonHunTER: 10:19pm

I just dey observe

Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by EVILFOREST: 10:19pm
PMB's UK citizenship loading.........

Citizenship by Medical Tourism

Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by JayJohnson: 10:19pm
Na dem dey chop anything, our flat.ino brothers. The people from the yEast
They will sell their mother for 100 naira. The lady should thank God she has not been sold only abandoned
Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by designer01(m): 10:19pm
CELE GALS FVck BETTER TALKING FROM EXPERIENCE
Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by SeniorZato(m): 10:19pm
Is this for real
Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by Prettythicksmi(f): 10:19pm
grin grin
Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by Naturalobserver(m): 10:20pm
G
Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by josh18: 10:20pm
na WA oooo
Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by Ifiokuyanga9(m): 10:20pm
[i][/i] Nthng We No Go C For Naija
Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by itiswellandwell: 10:21pm
Hmmmmm.. My sincere condolences to the wife. That man is gone forever. Cele women, fear them

Hmmmmm.. My sincere condolences to the wife. That man is gone forever. Cele women, fear them
Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by emmybernard(m): 10:21pm
@Op why you tagged the topic as cele woman?
Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by soberdrunk(m): 10:21pm
Them don light multi colored candle untop the guy head, one black, two red and six white........ angry
Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by Dearlord(m): 10:21pm
Holly pussy shocked.
There lies the problem of the world
Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by DONADAMS(m): 10:21pm
na wa oh
Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by cristianisraeli: 10:21pm
dre11:














http://pmexpressng.com/medical-doctor-dumps-wife-kids-sex-romp-cele-woman/






dude have been pu***sy whipped!!!
Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by chillychill(f): 10:22pm
Na one candle grin
Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by wayne4loan: 10:22pm
Fear Cele Girls !
Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by Sleekydee(m): 10:22pm
she whine am well for my guy.
Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by Ycmia: 10:22pm
cele don selele d doctor...
Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by jobaltol: 10:22pm
Click like if you know that what is happening to the man is called candle on a flick jazz...

Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by Sleyanya1(m): 10:22pm
cry


Chaiiii the medical doctor photo don reach the prophet altar.


Advice to the wifey, no need crying better seek for a higher spiritual power cuz it's more than just sex.

Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by 1nigeriamyfoot: 10:22pm
Don't fucck with Cele females, dem sabi use candle control men brain
Re: Medical Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘cele’ Woman by Dexema(m): 10:22pm
Why won't he leave when you failed to make the house a home for him with nasty attitudes, on top of that you no sabi when time reach to play " monkey post".

May God help the family but it's not necessary that a man must be jazzed for him to take such steps.

