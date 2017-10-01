Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rochas Okorocha Demolishes Dan Anyiam Plaza In Owerri (Photos) (3746 Views)

here are photos below..



source

According to reports coming from Owerrie, Imo state capital. Gov Roachas led administration has moved his demolision execise to Dan Anyiam Plaza opposite the stadium after the Eke ukwu market demolision which took the life of a young boy few weeks back.

Will he rebuild another fine edifice?

rochas is just cursed he hasn't even done anything on those ones he destroyed yet he is still destroying more 7 Likes

if I hear, he's just punishing them for not voting him for second term. He rigged himself into power.

Sense fall on Imoans next time 1 Like

It definitely an illegal building which is blocking d main drainage along d road.. Good work Mr. Governor









The man with huge mind and big balls.. Rochas Rochas...The man with huge mind and big balls..

It definitely an illegal building which is blocking d main drainage along d road.. Good work Mr. Governor









Illegal structure built by the state government and sold to people ? You must be on cheap drugs. 10 years later, the government comes to demolish thesame building without compensation and enough time for people to relocate?



During election, it's a known fact, Nigerians take leave of their senses.

During election, it's a known fact, Nigerians take leave of their senses. Enjoy it I don't pity my people anymore.

Remodeling a city to international standards have implications. Looks like Nigerians forget in a hurry, when oga hell Rufai was doing his own in Abuja, people cried cursed and maligned that man but to an extent people are reaping the benefits.



So Rochas I guess, after some years might be remembered for good

Lol...That is how okorocha seized the parking space of Peace Mass Transit and locked all his vehicles inside the park...The fool is dealing with all those that didn't support him..



But he forgot, this life is a pendulum....one minute you think you are God....the next? Haha

Illegal structure built by the state government and sold to people ? You must be on cheap drugs. 10 years later, the government comes to demolish thesame building without compensation and enough time for people to relocate?

explain what you mean by enough time...... one year or two years. explain what you mean by enough time...... one year or two years.

Lol...That is how okorocha seized the parking space of Peace Mass Transit and locked all his vehicles inside the park...The fool is dealing with all those that didn't support him..



But he forgot, this life is a pendulum....one minute you think you are God....the next? Haha

and locked all vehicles inside the park.............. continue throwing lies up and down. I was dropped at the same park on Saturday oooooo

Lol...That is how okorocha seized the parking space of Peace Mass Transit and locked all his vehicles inside the park...The fool is dealing with all those that didn't support him..



Your post made me remember Abacha and 1998

Is that not the entrance to the stadium?

lemme ask iffa

Remodeling a city to international standards have implications. Looks like Nigerians forget in a hurry, when oga hell Rufai was doing his own in Abuja, people cried cursed and maligned that man but to an extent people are reaping the benefits.



Are you saying that the end always justifies the means?

Lol...That is how okorocha seized the parking space of Peace Mass Transit and locked all his vehicles inside the park...The fool is dealing with all those that didn't support him..



When will somebody demolish Poverty

Nice one.



Please imolites let this man work in peace. If you want owerri to be called a city then it needs to have the features of a city which I think is what Rochas is doing.



Remember, No pain No gain

Something is not right about this man ... 1 Like

Mr uncompleted projects, God is watching u

Thief Rochas the demolisher 1 Like

Thanks to Jubrin from Sudan, every governor is more acting as half brained local tout!

But it was allowed to be built in the first place!