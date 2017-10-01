₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rochas Okorocha Demolishes Dan Anyiam Plaza In Owerri (Photos) by Emmalez(m): 10:45pm On Oct 09
According to reports coming from Owerrie, Imo state capital. Gov Roachas led administration has moved his demolision execise to Dan Anyiam Plaza opposite the stadium after the Eke ukwu market demolision which took the life of a young boy few weeks back.
here are photos below..
source
http://www.reportnaija.com/2017/10/gov-roachas-okoroocha-demolishes-dan.html
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Demolishes Dan Anyiam Plaza In Owerri (Photos) by Buharimustgo: 11:19pm On Oct 09
Will he rebuild another fine edifice?
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Demolishes Dan Anyiam Plaza In Owerri (Photos) by Vicboi1(m): 11:20pm On Oct 09
rochas is just cursed he hasn't even done anything on those ones he destroyed yet he is still destroying more
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Demolishes Dan Anyiam Plaza In Owerri (Photos) by nototribalist: 11:28pm On Oct 09
Buharimustgo:if I hear, he's just punishing them for not voting him for second term. He rigged himself into power.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Demolishes Dan Anyiam Plaza In Owerri (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:31pm On Oct 09
Sense fall on Imoans next time
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Demolishes Dan Anyiam Plaza In Owerri (Photos) by meezynetwork(m): 11:34pm On Oct 09
Hmmm
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Demolishes Dan Anyiam Plaza In Owerri (Photos) by haywire1: 12:22am
It definitely an illegal building which is blocking d main drainage along d road.. Good work Mr. Governor
.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Demolishes Dan Anyiam Plaza In Owerri (Photos) by maxwell767(m): 1:25am
Rochas Rochas...
The man with huge mind and big balls..
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Demolishes Dan Anyiam Plaza In Owerri (Photos) by tuborme: 3:19am
haywire1:Illegal structure built by the state government and sold to people ? You must be on cheap drugs. 10 years later, the government comes to demolish thesame building without compensation and enough time for people to relocate?
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Demolishes Dan Anyiam Plaza In Owerri (Photos) by AuroraB(f): 3:19am
I don't pity my people anymore.
During election, it's a known fact, Nigerians take leave of their senses.
Enjoy it
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Demolishes Dan Anyiam Plaza In Owerri (Photos) by 9japrof(m): 5:37am
Remodeling a city to international standards have implications. Looks like Nigerians forget in a hurry, when oga hell Rufai was doing his own in Abuja, people cried cursed and maligned that man but to an extent people are reaping the benefits.
So Rochas I guess, after some years might be remembered for good
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Demolishes Dan Anyiam Plaza In Owerri (Photos) by Hofbrauhaus: 6:21am
Lol...That is how okorocha seized the parking space of Peace Mass Transit and locked all his vehicles inside the park...The fool is dealing with all those that didn't support him..
But he forgot, this life is a pendulum....one minute you think you are God....the next? Haha
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Demolishes Dan Anyiam Plaza In Owerri (Photos) by Wantedmiller: 7:11am
tuborme:
explain what you mean by enough time...... one year or two years.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Demolishes Dan Anyiam Plaza In Owerri (Photos) by Wantedmiller: 7:15am
Hofbrauhaus:
and locked all vehicles inside the park.............. continue throwing lies up and down. I was dropped at the same park on Saturday oooooo
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Demolishes Dan Anyiam Plaza In Owerri (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 7:43am
Hofbrauhaus:Your post made me remember Abacha and 1998
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Demolishes Dan Anyiam Plaza In Owerri (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 7:43am
Chai! Diaris God o!!
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Demolishes Dan Anyiam Plaza In Owerri (Photos) by Afam4eva(m): 7:43am
Is that not the entrance to the stadium?
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Demolishes Dan Anyiam Plaza In Owerri (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 7:43am
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Demolishes Dan Anyiam Plaza In Owerri (Photos) by Emmanuelskye: 7:44am
Buharimustgo:lemme ask iffa
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Demolishes Dan Anyiam Plaza In Owerri (Photos) by Afam4eva(m): 7:44am
9japrof:Are you saying that the end always justifies the means?
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Demolishes Dan Anyiam Plaza In Owerri (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 7:44am
Hofbrauhaus:chai!
Diaris God o!!
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Demolishes Dan Anyiam Plaza In Owerri (Photos) by slurity1: 7:44am
When will somebody demolish Poverty
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Demolishes Dan Anyiam Plaza In Owerri (Photos) by narutop: 7:45am
Nice one.
Please imolites let this man work in peace. If you want owerri to be called a city then it needs to have the features of a city which I think is what Rochas is doing.
Remember, No pain No gain
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Demolishes Dan Anyiam Plaza In Owerri (Photos) by emmabest2000(m): 7:45am
Something is not right about this man ...
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Demolishes Dan Anyiam Plaza In Owerri (Photos) by annnikky(f): 7:45am
Mr uncompleted projects, God is watching u
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Demolishes Dan Anyiam Plaza In Owerri (Photos) by Eaa247(m): 7:46am
Thief Rochas the demolisher
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Demolishes Dan Anyiam Plaza In Owerri (Photos) by Ristamike: 7:46am
Thanks to Jubrin from Sudan, every governor is more acting as half brained local tout!
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Demolishes Dan Anyiam Plaza In Owerri (Photos) by Pavore9: 7:47am
But it was allowed to be built in the first place!
|Re: Rochas Okorocha Demolishes Dan Anyiam Plaza In Owerri (Photos) by annnikky(f): 7:49am
BeeBeeOoh:Abeg is not imoans rather imolites.. Tnx
