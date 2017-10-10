Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing (2355 Views)

Recall that after a video of a student dancing with the statue of the late UNILAG Vice-Chancellor, Professor Babatunde Sofoluwe started trending, some social media users had alleged that she had been rusticated for 4 semesters over that.



The student who appeared in the video is said to be a law student. It is claimed that the video was taken about two months ago but only became public knowledge few days ago over the alleged incidence of rustication. The matter has so far attracted mixed reactions from social media users.

Adebule was emphatic that such an allegation was “false and should be disregarded” when contacted by

EduCeleb on Monday.



He noted that while the university encourages good conduct among its students, there was no iota of truth in social media rumours that the lady who appeared in the video was rusticated for four semesters.



Ok

Okay

For dancing abi for twerking 1 Like



Why won't they deny? If na you, you go accept? 3 Likes

I knew it wasn't true.

Mbok let me go and twerk with the statue in front of my office now that I know I cannot be suspended for twerking. 2 Likes

She should coman twerk on me. Why grind on a stone when u can grind on a bone? 14 Likes 1 Share

OK

Hmmmm Nigeria don enter One corner

Bloggers and unverified news in this country en. 2 Likes

I got a hunch it was a lie from the onset.

Hungry bloggers everywhere 2 Likes

For how long will these useless bloggers continue this crap. Pple just formulate crap for traffic

Bloggers and all forms of falsified and unverified news; they won't mind their business. All because of traffic. Rabbish.



Meanwhile, UNILAG's claim is still not believable until the aunty verifies too. Bloggers and all forms of falsified and unverified news; they won't mind their business. All because of traffic. Rabbish.Meanwhile, UNILAG's claim is still not believable until the aunty verifies too.

K

Good...for she don't deserve it

With this denial, expect more Unilag slay queens to start twerking on that statue of a former VC.



Disrespectful i must say, the Unilag Slay Mamas i know will be starting a a Viral #twerkonvcstatue competition very soon.



Instead of Unilag to stand by their words as a detriment to stupid students who go to school to twerk instead of to learn. No student in Harvard University, Stanford University, or any serious university in the world would involve in such rubbish.



It is because of student like that twerking girl studying law that no Nigerian University is among the 1000 ranking of Universities in the world. Unilag should start applying a standard to curb all this nonsense slay queen thing and make sure the school enters the first 1000ranking atleast for the first time in their life.



Any one following Harvard University on instagram, twitter, facebook and other social media platforms will understand what a school looks like,No sentiments at all.Its all about studies, innovations, ideas, breakthroughs etc

bloggers will soon sale Nigeria

Hmmm

Awon stupid bloggers

Bloggers dey craze

All these bloggers and their fakeology. But I believe there might be an iota of truth sha. Let the babe come out to debunk either the blogger's or the university's news. Na her own go make sense pass

Hmm



Blogger

smh So who is speaking the truth now.... The schl or the bloggerssmh

If she wasn't rusticated, what then did they do to her