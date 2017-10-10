₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by Positivist: 11:36pm On Oct 09
The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has denied rusticating one of its students for dancing. This is according to its spokesman, Toyin Adebule.
Recall that after a video of a student dancing with the statue of the late UNILAG Vice-Chancellor, Professor Babatunde Sofoluwe started trending, some social media users had alleged that she had been rusticated for 4 semesters over that.
The student who appeared in the video is said to be a law student. It is claimed that the video was taken about two months ago but only became public knowledge few days ago over the alleged incidence of rustication. The matter has so far attracted mixed reactions from social media users.
Adebule was emphatic that such an allegation was “false and should be disregarded” when contacted by
EduCeleb on Monday.
He noted that while the university encourages good conduct among its students, there was no iota of truth in social media rumours that the lady who appeared in the video was rusticated for four semesters.
https://educeleb.com/unilag-denies-rusticating-student-for-dancing/
|Re: UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by Oluwaseyi00(m): 11:45pm On Oct 09
Ok
|Re: UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by DanielsParker: 12:35am
Okay
|Re: UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by DRPAIT123(m): 6:54am
For dancing abi for twerking
1 Like
|Re: UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by niqqaclaimz(m): 7:25am
Oya you go talk tru soon
Dont forgt dis out too
http://www.nairaland.com/4072207/Guidelines You Should Follow To Get A Soft Pink Lips
|Re: UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by Emmanuel950(m): 7:25am
Why won't they deny? If na you, you go accept?
3 Likes
|Re: UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by ogorwyne(f): 7:25am
I knew it wasn't true.
|Re: UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by Ayo4251(m): 7:25am
.
|Re: UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by Tednersy: 7:25am
Mbok let me go and twerk with the statue in front of my office now that I know I cannot be suspended for twerking.
2 Likes
|Re: UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by VIPERVENOM(m): 7:25am
She should coman twerk on me. Why grind on a stone when u can grind on a bone?
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by sotall(m): 7:25am
OK
|Re: UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by john4reala(m): 7:25am
Hmmmm Nigeria don enter One corner
|Re: UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by BrutalJab: 7:25am
Bloggers and unverified news in this country en.
2 Likes
|Re: UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by modelmike7(m): 7:26am
I got a hunch it was a lie from the onset.
Hungry bloggers everywhere
2 Likes
|Re: UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by maxiuc(m): 7:26am
[right][/r
|Re: UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by ednut1(m): 7:26am
For how long will these useless bloggers continue this crap. Pple just formulate crap for traffic
|Re: UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by donmarvex1(m): 7:26am
Bloggers and all forms of falsified and unverified news; they won't mind their business. All because of traffic. Rabbish.
Meanwhile, UNILAG's claim is still not believable until the aunty verifies too.
|Re: UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by Emmanuelskye: 7:27am
ogorwyne:
|Re: UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by Proffdada: 7:27am
K
|Re: UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by tansdif: 7:27am
Good...for she don't deserve it
|Re: UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by lurther: 7:27am
With this denial, expect more Unilag slay queens to start twerking on that statue of a former VC.
Disrespectful i must say, the Unilag Slay Mamas i know will be starting a a Viral #twerkonvcstatue competition very soon.
Instead of Unilag to stand by their words as a detriment to stupid students who go to school to twerk instead of to learn. No student in Harvard University, Stanford University, or any serious university in the world would involve in such rubbish.
It is because of student like that twerking girl studying law that no Nigerian University is among the 1000 ranking of Universities in the world. Unilag should start applying a standard to curb all this nonsense slay queen thing and make sure the school enters the first 1000ranking atleast for the first time in their life.
Any one following Harvard University on instagram, twitter, facebook and other social media platforms will understand what a school looks like,No sentiments at all.Its all about studies, innovations, ideas, breakthroughs etc
|Re: UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by 2chainzz(m): 7:27am
bloggers will soon sale Nigeria
|Re: UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by crazydude1: 7:27am
|Re: UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by IMASTEX: 7:27am
Hmmm
|Re: UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by Alezy(m): 7:28am
ogorwyne:how are you??
|Re: UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by Jamaticulus(m): 7:29am
Awon stupid bloggers
|Re: UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by LesbianBoy(m): 7:30am
Bloggers dey craze
|Re: UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by Feranchek(m): 7:30am
All these bloggers and their fakeology. But I believe there might be an iota of truth sha. Let the babe come out to debunk either the blogger's or the university's news. Na her own go make sense pass
|Re: UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by johnstar(m): 7:31am
Hmm
Blogger
|Re: UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by annnikky(f): 7:37am
So who is speaking the truth now.... The schl or the bloggers smh
|Re: UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by Tobium1(m): 7:45am
If she wasn't rusticated, what then did they do to her
|Re: UNILAG Denies Rusticating Student For Dancing by Ahmeduana(m): 7:46am
Positivist:IF YOU SAY THAT YOU DIDN'T Rusticate HER FOR DANCING, THEN FOR WHAT DID YOU RUSTICATE HER?
