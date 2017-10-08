₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey Is Broke, Fills Potholes In Ajah Lagos. Gofundme Launched by Danny287(m): 11:52pm On Oct 09
Foundation Starts Crowd Funding Campaign To Raise 5000 Pounds For Ex-olympian
http://crossriverwatch.com/2017/10/foundation-starts-crowd-funding-campaign-to-raise-5000-pounds-for-ex-olympian-ironbar-bassey/
|Re: Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey Is Broke, Fills Potholes In Ajah Lagos. Gofundme Launched by sucess001(m): 9:57am
This is really sad...national heroes like this should be looked after...
Meanwhile...
first to comment...lemme go and drink 30 shots of
|Re: Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey Is Broke, Fills Potholes In Ajah Lagos. Gofundme Launched by kay29000(m): 9:58am
Well, at least he is hardworking, and not some lazy guy smoking and drinking his life away. I hope he gets help. And I hope they have a business in mind they want to help him set up...or a permanent job they want to get for him. Because, all the money in the world can't help a man with no financial education...he would go broke again in no time.
|Re: Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey Is Broke, Fills Potholes In Ajah Lagos. Gofundme Launched by obitee69(m): 9:58am
|Re: Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey Is Broke, Fills Potholes In Ajah Lagos. Gofundme Launched by helphelp: 9:58am
and some will be vexing when our athletes decide to rep another country
|Re: Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey Is Broke, Fills Potholes In Ajah Lagos. Gofundme Launched by breadandbutter(m): 9:58am
Him no sabi bet9ja shop to go carry games? How is been broke a news when almost all Nigerians are broke
|Re: Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey Is Broke, Fills Potholes In Ajah Lagos. Gofundme Launched by medolab90(m): 9:59am
|Re: Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey Is Broke, Fills Potholes In Ajah Lagos. Gofundme Launched by analsexqueen(f): 9:59am
eyah
|Re: Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey Is Broke, Fills Potholes In Ajah Lagos. Gofundme Launched by osemoses1234(m): 9:59am
Me too am broke make una help me just 2000 pounds
|Re: Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey Is Broke, Fills Potholes In Ajah Lagos. Gofundme Launched by tigonana: 9:59am
Naija which way....
|Re: Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey Is Broke, Fills Potholes In Ajah Lagos. Gofundme Launched by Gracesofar(m): 9:59am
Still justifies the fact that people are only interested in what they get from you. Once it stops coming they abandon you. God bless our Nation and heal our land. Dz pple shud be hero's
So much also for oluyemi olukayode. Who was once a hero in Nigeria and in Ekiti state even the stadium in Ekiti is named after him. He died prematurely in 1994 and since then the federal and state govt abandoned his family. Now his 77 years old mother sells biscuits and sweets in retail in fayose market and other meniac. Job she lives in abject poverty
Bottom line no matter wah u do once u can't do it again. U r forgotten and asap another man takes ur place.
Thread with caution and dnt put ur life on the line for smfin u dnt believe in unless u r a soldier and u signed to take orders.
|Re: Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey Is Broke, Fills Potholes In Ajah Lagos. Gofundme Launched by eluquenson(m): 9:59am
Nigeria Government is not a responsible govt leaving this man to his fate
|Re: Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey Is Broke, Fills Potholes In Ajah Lagos. Gofundme Launched by HRtechnique: 9:59am
Its understandable because he lost the use of his legs partially.
But he should have delved into other parts of sports.
Nigeria however, does not really give opportunities to excel so to speak in sports except you are lucky you end up just earning something around 40k I suppose.
There is also however, dignity in labor and it is impressive that he is still finding something to do to keep body and soul together... Instead of stealing.
|Re: Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey Is Broke, Fills Potholes In Ajah Lagos. Gofundme Launched by Oildichotomy(m): 9:59am
Inasmuch i feel the situation Nigerian Athletes pass through. Most of the time, his personality comes into play. Is he using his ex-olympian status well to his advantage over the years.
It is always easy to pass the buck and blame the situation instead of logically thinking it through
|Re: Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey Is Broke, Fills Potholes In Ajah Lagos. Gofundme Launched by Geezholla: 9:59am
Life is very hard in Naija, we should have that in the back of our mind. Its a pity, really sad
|Re: Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey Is Broke, Fills Potholes In Ajah Lagos. Gofundme Launched by gropius(m): 9:59am
Naija. .which way. ...
|Re: Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey Is Broke, Fills Potholes In Ajah Lagos. Gofundme Launched by Luciferdevil(m): 10:00am
That's the reason why people need to plan well for their future when they money is still there. With this muscle, if I were him, na to go beat 2 policemen at once.
|Re: Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey Is Broke, Fills Potholes In Ajah Lagos. Gofundme Launched by enairaprof: 10:00am
This is serious
|Re: Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey Is Broke, Fills Potholes In Ajah Lagos. Gofundme Launched by autchman144(m): 10:00am
mbok, what is happening in this country sef?
|Re: Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey Is Broke, Fills Potholes In Ajah Lagos. Gofundme Launched by NoFavors: 10:00am
I blame Jubril
|Re: Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey Is Broke, Fills Potholes In Ajah Lagos. Gofundme Launched by hadaydhollarpo(m): 10:00am
G
|Re: Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey Is Broke, Fills Potholes In Ajah Lagos. Gofundme Launched by Emtol01: 10:00am
Good initiative. May God reward them abundantly
|Re: Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey Is Broke, Fills Potholes In Ajah Lagos. Gofundme Launched by Sunnycliff(m): 10:00am
In his hey days what did he use his money for, because money had much value then, than now?
I ain't supporting this. People should be investment conscious and prepare for the rainy days
|Re: Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey Is Broke, Fills Potholes In Ajah Lagos. Gofundme Launched by tansdif: 10:01am
Sorry
|Re: Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey Is Broke, Fills Potholes In Ajah Lagos. Gofundme Launched by MVLOX(m): 10:01am
Chaiiii
|Re: Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey Is Broke, Fills Potholes In Ajah Lagos. Gofundme Launched by iambabaG: 10:01am
|Re: Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey Is Broke, Fills Potholes In Ajah Lagos. Gofundme Launched by emusmithy(m): 10:01am
Oh what talent waste! Well...
Hardwork will beat talent if talent refuses to work hard.
Nobody should blame the government.
Responsibility is the soul of personal greatness.
|Re: Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey Is Broke, Fills Potholes In Ajah Lagos. Gofundme Launched by SIRKAY98(m): 10:01am
Jesus
|Re: Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey Is Broke, Fills Potholes In Ajah Lagos. Gofundme Launched by DanielsParker: 10:01am
lol
|Re: Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey Is Broke, Fills Potholes In Ajah Lagos. Gofundme Launched by itiswellandwell: 10:01am
Bad
