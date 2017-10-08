Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey Is Broke, Fills Potholes In Ajah Lagos. Gofundme Launched (17031 Views)

5 Records Cristiano Ronaldo Broke After Champions League Final / Ezekiel Bassey During Medicals With Barcelona (Photos) / Etim Esin Acquires 2015 Range Rover(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Foundation Starts Crowd Funding Campaign To Raise 5000 Pounds For Ex-olympian



The Efik Leadership Foundation has begun a crowd funding campaign on ‘gofundme’ to raise 5,000 Pounds for Cross River born ex Olympian, Etim ‘Ironbar’ Bassey.



CrossRiverWatch had reported that Mr. Bassey now fills potholes in Ajah, Lagos with the hope that motorists will gift him some cash.



Now, the ELF in a promotional statement for the campaign posted on gofundme and signed by Richard Duke who is the Chairman, Board of Trustees, said the foundation aims at taking Mr. Bassey off the scorching sun and rehabilitate him.



“Bassey Ironbar needs our financial support. Bassey Ironbar was part of the famous Weightlifting team that represented Nigeria at the 1984 Olympic Games in 1984. He was in the 110 weight class (Super Heavyweight).



‘We all remember his fatal attempt at the clean and jerk where he snapped his leg and had to abandon his Olympic dreams and also the hopes of a nation that was looking up to Bassey Ironbar and his team mate Oliver Orok for any medal in that event.



“Prior to the 1984 Olympics Games Bassey had also won a Bronze Medal in the 1982 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane, Australia.



“Fast forward to 2017. Life hasnt been too kind to Bassey. Bassey has been busy volunteering from 5.00am to 6.00pm everyday as a Construction Worker on the streets of Ajah in Lagos helping to repair the potholes on the roads and fixing the gutters by himself without any main source of income as shown in this video on YouTube.

“We at the Efik Leadership Foundation contacted Bassey Ironbar yesterday 08/10/2017 where he decried his plight. Bassey is our Olympic hero.



“We intend to support Bassey to get him back to his feet financially. We intend to raise funds to help pay house-rent for Bassey; procure household items, and to help him with sustainable income with a view to taking up a permanent trade (through skill acquisition training).



“We are looking at a 4 to 6 week time frame to raise the funds.



“It would mean a lot to all of us Nigerians to get Bassey our ex-Olympian off the streets under the scorching sun and rehabilitate him. Thank you very much for all your anticpated help and support,” the statement read.



As at press time, over 50 Pounds had been donated.



http://crossriverwatch.com/2017/10/foundation-starts-crowd-funding-campaign-to-raise-5000-pounds-for-ex-olympian-ironbar-bassey/ 2 Likes 1 Share









Meanwhile...



first to comment...lemme go and drink 30 shots of tequila zobo with wizkid's crew... This is really sad...national heroes like this should be looked after...Meanwhile...first to comment...lemme go and drink 30 shots ofzobo with wizkid's crew... 32 Likes 1 Share

Well, at least he is hardworking, and not some lazy guy smoking and drinking his life away. I hope he gets help. And I hope they have a business in mind they want to help him set up...or a permanent job they want to get for him. Because, all the money in the world can't help a man with no financial education...he would go broke again in no time. 21 Likes 1 Share

and some will be vexing when our athletes decide to rep another country 28 Likes

Him no sabi bet9ja shop to go carry games? How is been broke a news when almost all Nigerians are broke Him no sabi bet9ja shop to go carry games? How is been broke a news when almost all Nigerians are broke 6 Likes 3 Shares

1 Like

eyah eyah

Me too am broke make una help me just 2000 pounds 2 Likes

Naija which way....

Still justifies the fact that people are only interested in what they get from you. Once it stops coming they abandon you. God bless our Nation and heal our land. Dz pple shud be hero's



So much also for oluyemi olukayode. Who was once a hero in Nigeria and in Ekiti state even the stadium in Ekiti is named after him. He died prematurely in 1994 and since then the federal and state govt abandoned his family. Now his 77 years old mother sells biscuits and sweets in retail in fayose market and other meniac. Job she lives in abject poverty







Bottom line no matter wah u do once u can't do it again. U r forgotten and asap another man takes ur place.

Thread with caution and dnt put ur life on the line for smfin u dnt believe in unless u r a soldier and u signed to take orders. 7 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria Government is not a responsible govt leaving this man to his fate

Its understandable because he lost the use of his legs partially.

But he should have delved into other parts of sports.



Nigeria however, does not really give opportunities to excel so to speak in sports except you are lucky you end up just earning something around 40k I suppose.



There is also however, dignity in labor and it is impressive that he is still finding something to do to keep body and soul together... Instead of stealing.

Inasmuch i feel the situation Nigerian Athletes pass through. Most of the time, his personality comes into play. Is he using his ex-olympian status well to his advantage over the years.



It is always easy to pass the buck and blame the situation instead of logically thinking it through

2 Likes

Life is very hard in Naija, we should have that in the back of our mind. Its a pity, really sad

Naija. .which way. ...

That's the reason why people need to plan well for their future when they money is still there. With this muscle, if I were him, na to go beat 2 policemen at once. 2 Likes

This is serious

mbok, what is happening in this country sef? 1 Like

I blame Jubril 1 Like

G

Good initiative. May God reward them abundantly

In his hey days what did he use his money for, because money had much value then, than now?



I ain't supporting this. People should be investment conscious and prepare for the rainy days 6 Likes

Sorry

Chaiiii

Oh what talent waste! Well...



Hardwork will beat talent if talent refuses to work hard.



Nobody should blame the government.

Responsibility is the soul of personal greatness. 3 Likes

Jesus

lol