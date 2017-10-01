Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / This Bicycle Can Be Folded, Charged And Be Used To Charge Other Devices (6467 Views)

The overall appearance features sleek design with smart features, an electric bike designed for cruising urban area. It has four modes ranging from no assistance (when you want to enjoy conventional bike riding) to a high level of assistance (when you need to arrive fresh).



For better portability, the battery of this bike can be carried away separately, it is integrated nicely into a shoulder bag. Just in case needed, the battery can also be used to charge your mobile devices, thanks to its USB charging port, the user face is pretty intuitive.







Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/10/this-bicycle-can-be-folded-charged-and.html



Lalasticlala

Mynd44

Ishilove

Marpol

Semid4lyfe

Obinoscopy

With tech... You cant predict the next thing..



Lalasticlala 2 Likes









. Nothing special, it's a trash for us in Nigeria. To charge your phone is a problem, adding a chargeable bicycle is double problem ... NO LIGHT 11 Likes

Lobatan

Respect German or....





Uncle (egunmogaji) please do not come back empty handed o! I really need something like this interestingly they are very affordable!!Uncle (egunmogaji) please do not come back empty handed o! I really need something like this 2 Likes

I seriously dont know how to ride a bicycle at age 25+...hope am not alone in this 5 Likes

obojememe:

I seriously dont know how to ride a bicycle at age 25+...hope am not alone in this

most millennium kids are 1 Like

H.mmm 52 Likes

Ok

GAZZUZZ:





Uncle (egunmogaji) please do not come back empty handed o! I really need something like this interestingly they are very affordable!!Uncle (egunmogaji) please do not come back empty handed o! I really need something like this

Bros, stop looking at the bottom of the barrel. A man of your substance needs something like this one here.



http://www.hpvelotechnik.com/produkte/scorpion_fs26_s-pedelec/index_e.html



http://www.hpvelotechnik.com/shopping/preisliste_scorpionfs26_s-pedelec_e.html



Starting at $8,500 = N3,120,000.00



You don't want PrinceTom1 and Nurey to start thinking that our Oga is cheap o



And you have to get one for Madam Gazzuzz too. Bros, stop looking at the bottom of the barrel. A man of your substance needs something like this one here.Starting at $8,500 = N3,120,000.00You don't want PrinceTom1 and Nurey to start thinking that our Oga is cheap oAnd you have to get one for Madam Gazzuzz too.

Oluwaseyi00:

H.mmm

No like for you but I can see shadow of he crane lifting the load. No like for you but I can see shadow of he crane lifting the load. 1 Like

EgunMogaji:





Bros, stop looking at the bottom of the barrel. A man of your substance needs something like this one here.



http://www.hpvelotechnik.com/produkte/scorpion_fs26_s-pedelec/index_e.html



http://www.hpvelotechnik.com/shopping/preisliste_scorpionfs26_s-pedelec_e.html



Starting at $8,500 = N3,120,000.00



You don't want PrinceTom1 and Nurey to start thinking that our Oga is cheap o



And you have to get one for Madam Gazzuzz too.

Don't worry sir, when the spinal cord is severed or your cervix falls off, just board a plane to No 22 ebi pa ajo Lane Lagos, Muniru and Ambali will be waiting to set it back Don't worry sir, when the spinal cord is severed or your cervix falls off, just board a plane to No 22 ebi pa ajo Lane Lagos, Muniru and Ambali will be waiting to set it back 1 Like

nurey:





Don't worry sir, when the spinal cord is severed or your cervix falls off, just board a plane to No 22 ebi pa ajo Lane Lagos, Muniru and Ambali will be waiting to set it back

Something has to kill a man



What's worse, dying while getting the joystick serviced or while enjoying a brisk ride?



I have the best healthcare insurance in America, the best. Something has to kill a manWhat's worse, dying while getting the joystick serviced or while enjoying a brisk ride?I have the best healthcare insurance in America, the best.

nice



Absolute rubbish.

Oyinbo don go

Good innovation

Technology

Which kain wahala be this God

Can it travel from Ebonyi to Onitsha?

good development, when other countries are bringing out new development Nigeria is bringing out new political arm robbers

obojememe:

I seriously dont know how to ride a bicycle at age 25+...hope am not alone in this I'm 25 too and I can't ride I'm 25 too and I can't ride 2 Likes

ibkgab001:

Respect German or....

Hmm! It looks like a wheelchair when folded.

Oluwaseyi00:

H.mmm

A crane holding it up why the guy just pose under A crane holding it up why the guy just pose under

Since when

No light for my area. **strolls out of thread**

If I didn't charge it,I can't charge other devices.

This is another power bank jare

ugokennedy:

We are still in trouble here in Africa