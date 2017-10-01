₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
by AutoReportNG: 12:16am
Compact and portable, Brompton Electric Folding Bike is light enough to carry on public transport. Take this e-bike anywhere with you, when you reach the train station, simply fold up and jump on the train. This bike is designed by world class engineers to make sure it fits all the technology and power needed to bring you a personal and portable high-tech vehicle. Equipped with custom developed 250W front hub motor, this bike offers high performance-to-weight output, you would feel unstoppable in the city, fly up the hills, arrive on time, every time.
The overall appearance features sleek design with smart features, an electric bike designed for cruising urban area. It has four modes ranging from no assistance (when you want to enjoy conventional bike riding) to a high level of assistance (when you need to arrive fresh).
For better portability, the battery of this bike can be carried away separately, it is integrated nicely into a shoulder bag. Just in case needed, the battery can also be used to charge your mobile devices, thanks to its USB charging port, the user face is pretty intuitive.
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/10/this-bicycle-can-be-folded-charged-and.html
by AutoReportNG: 12:17am
With tech... You cant predict the next thing..
With tech... You cant predict the next thing..
|Re: This Bicycle Can Be Folded, Charged And Be Used To Charge Other Devices by haywire1: 12:25am
Nothing special, it's a trash for us in Nigeria. To charge your phone is a problem, adding a chargeable bicycle is double problem ... NO LIGHT
by MasterKim: 12:26am
Lobatan
by ibkgab001: 12:27am
Respect German or....
Respect German or....
|Re: This Bicycle Can Be Folded, Charged And Be Used To Charge Other Devices by GAZZUZZ(m): 12:30am
interestingly they are very affordable!!
Uncle (egunmogaji) please do not come back empty handed o! I really need something like this
by obojememe: 12:36am
I seriously dont know how to ride a bicycle at age 25+...hope am not alone in this
I seriously dont know how to ride a bicycle at age 25+...hope am not alone in this
by GAZZUZZ(m): 12:37am
obojememe:
most millennium kids are
obojememe:
most millennium kids are
by Oluwaseyi00(m): 12:39am
H.mmm
by BlackDBagba: 2:29am
Ok
|Re: This Bicycle Can Be Folded, Charged And Be Used To Charge Other Devices by EgunMogaji: 2:34am
GAZZUZZ:
Bros, stop looking at the bottom of the barrel. A man of your substance needs something like this one here.
http://www.hpvelotechnik.com/produkte/scorpion_fs26_s-pedelec/index_e.html
http://www.hpvelotechnik.com/shopping/preisliste_scorpionfs26_s-pedelec_e.html
Starting at $8,500 = N3,120,000.00
You don't want PrinceTom1 and Nurey to start thinking that our Oga is cheap o
And you have to get one for Madam Gazzuzz too.
by EgunMogaji: 2:35am
Oluwaseyi00:
No like for you but I can see shadow of he crane lifting the load.
Oluwaseyi00:
No like for you but I can see shadow of he crane lifting the load.
|Re: This Bicycle Can Be Folded, Charged And Be Used To Charge Other Devices by nurey(m): 5:38am
EgunMogaji:
Don't worry sir, when the spinal cord is severed or your cervix falls off, just board a plane to No 22 ebi pa ajo Lane Lagos, Muniru and Ambali will be waiting to set it back
|Re: This Bicycle Can Be Folded, Charged And Be Used To Charge Other Devices by EgunMogaji: 6:28am
nurey:
Something has to kill a man
What's worse, dying while getting the joystick serviced or while enjoying a brisk ride?
I have the best healthcare insurance in America, the best.
by DanielsParker: 7:19am
Absolute rubbish.
Absolute rubbish.
by veekid(m): 7:19am
Oyinbo don go
Oyinbo don go
by modelmike7(m): 7:19am
Good innovation
Good innovation
by IMASTEX: 7:20am
Technology
Technology
by timilehin007(m): 7:20am
Which kain wahala be this God
Which kain wahala be this God
by Ayo4251(m): 7:20am
Can it travel from Ebonyi to Onitsha?
Can it travel from Ebonyi to Onitsha?
by Abfinest007(m): 7:21am
good development, when other countries are bringing out new development Nigeria is bringing out new political arm robbers
good development, when other countries are bringing out new development Nigeria is bringing out new political arm robbers
by ebby9z(m): 7:21am
obojememe:I'm 25 too and I can't ride
obojememe:I'm 25 too and I can't ride
by Emmanuelskye: 7:21am
ibkgab001:
ibkgab001:
by kay29000(m): 7:21am
Hmm! It looks like a wheelchair when folded.
Hmm! It looks like a wheelchair when folded.
by kagari: 7:22am
Oluwaseyi00:
A crane holding it up why the guy just pose under
Oluwaseyi00:
A crane holding it up why the guy just pose under
by Stevengerd(m): 7:23am
Since when
by Damminglola(f): 7:23am
No light for my area. **strolls out of thread**
No light for my area. **strolls out of thread**
by Florblu(f): 7:24am
If I didn't charge it,I can't charge other devices.
This is another power bank jare
If I didn't charge it,I can't charge other devices.
This is another power bank jare
by johnstar(m): 7:26am
ugokennedy:u again?
To scam ppl??
ugokennedy:u again?
To scam ppl??
by Iseoluwani: 7:26am
We are still in trouble here in Africa
We are still in trouble here in Africa
|Re: This Bicycle Can Be Folded, Charged And Be Used To Charge Other Devices by 2shure: 7:27am
The batery was designed to last max 3 to 5 yrs.
But because its naija
D voltage fluctuates.
Up today
Down tomorrow
Middle the next day
4Th day..very low current.
Y is it dat every nigerian carry nepa on dia head.
If they coming to party..carry charger along
U go to mechanic.because he see charger in your cigarette tray.he plugs to charge.
Church o..same thing
Very soon id open my own terminal.
24Hr access for 3k a day..charge.browse..sleep all for 24hrs.
Everybody always wants to charge...fukkkkkk
Eva been to gtb charge terminal by maingate on monday. Afternoon or friday afternoons.
Every soul out thr is to charge.
Both in dicks and electronics
Y must everyone charge.
Lol
Lastma can charge
Efcc worst of all dem can file charges against u.
We got no power here
Dont waste 1000's of litres on those planes bringing them here.
It will be scrap and the battery will be modified for mini inverter and powerbank.
Dnt be surprised to see it on konga
I mean wtf.
Konga sells anything
Dumb sittes
