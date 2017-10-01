Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Ogun Corper Beaten By SARS (Photos) (16836 Views)

I got down and showed them my NYSC ID card and Artiste ID card. They asked to check my phone but I refused, I told them I just met their colleagues at Meiran and I was already getting frustrated with the way and manner they were stopping me for no reason, not like I was dressed shabily.

They asked me to get into their bus but I refused, suddenly a struggle ensued causing another scene again. I kept struggling with 2 of the SARS guys until their boss who’s well built and very masculine gave me series of slaps and blows before I obliged.

Meanwhile onlookers were just watching without anyone coming to my rescue. While in the bus, their boss said I injured him while struggling with them and for that I was going to pay for letting him bleed.

That’s how I was turned into a punching bag by this. All this was happening while their bus driver who’s actually a local bus commuter driver was driving. After about an hour I was already thinking they were kidnappers due to the lonely areas we’ve been plying.

When he was done checking my phone without seeing nothing incriminating, he was like so I’m I a Yahoo Boy I said No. He then told the bus driver to stop at a Govt primary school field where touts do come to smoke Marijuana.

He then treathened to shoot me and dump my body at the bush saying nothing will happen. They said so because I’m a Corper that I think I can struggle with them. That they don’t know who is giving us useless orientation.

I was later uncuffed. Before I alighted from their bus, I was able to write down the bus number since I couldn’t get their identity. (SMK05X6, its a mini 7 seater bus. I’m traumatized and I only hope the NPF will investigate and bring this men to justice. I give UP on this country.”



SARS operatives didn't do well on this issue. 33 Likes 2 Shares

cc lalasticlala 1 Like 1 Share

Just look at his pix and he's complaining of being harassed 77 Likes 6 Shares

God punish all police including ig



Kadafunwon 12 Likes

You better thank God for your life....never ,I repeat never argue with SARS!!!!!!!!!.... If the shoot you nothing will happened !!..they will claim you are an armed robber....next time ,when SARS ask for your phone give them..let the check ......it is not every time you claim right...we only live once.sorry for your ordeal,but behave better next time...God bless this country 47 Likes 1 Share

haywire07:

Just look at his pix and he's complaining of being harassed you are a big foo.l. so what's wrong with him? must everyone dress ... get the same hair style...! the world is wide with different people with their choices.., stop acting local! anofia! you are a big foo.l. so what's wrong with him? must everyone dress ... get the same hair style...! the world is wide with different people with their choices.., stop acting local! anofia! 185 Likes 3 Shares

Sorry man. I can relate to how you're feeling. Not because I've been beaten by them but they are my friends and I've watched them pounce.



Next time bro, just give them that bloody phone. You could have averted a lot of trouble with just that singular act - why refuse anyway? You gave the other boys to check.



Choose your battle bros and once again, sorry. Take a cold shower, a chilled beer and relax- life goes on.



P.s: For those quoting me, everyone is allowed to express their opinion, if you don't like it, find a lagoon and jump. 6 Likes 1 Share

BlackDBagba:

Sorry man. I can relate to how you're feeling. Not because I've been beaten by them but they are my friends and I've watched them pounce.



Next time bro, just give them that bloody phone. You could have averted a lot of trouble with just that singular act - why refuse anyway? You gave the other boys to check.



Choose your battle bros and once again, sorry. Take a cold shower, a chilled beer and relax- life goes on. Y

Stop typing bereft your senses.. someone who has been traumatized is whom you are telling life goes on? What's the matter with you?

The fact that you plant Indian hemp in people's car's and houses and then invite your "friends" to raid doesn't mean you have escaped the judgement of God coming upon your unpatriotic skull. Here you are telling us you watch them pounce on hapless citizens and you do nothing! But join them in planting "exhibit" Stop typing bereft your senses.. someone who has been traumatized is whom you are telling life goes on? What's the matter with you?The fact that you plant Indian hemp in people's car's and houses and then invite your "friends" to raid doesn't mean you have escaped the judgement of God coming upon your unpatriotic skull. Here you are telling us you watch them pounce on hapless citizens and you do nothing! But join them in planting "exhibit" 67 Likes 9 Shares

And you later gave them the phone. strange 20 Likes 1 Share

When you see how police mount illegal checkpoints on the highways, openly collect money from motorists in the very 2017, police who are supposed to be the light in transparency and accountability, when you consider how useless and heartless they are, when you understand that the only language they understand is MONEY, you should not have argued with them. Na only God save you, when they said they could shoot you, they were not issuing you empty threats, as for me I don't celebrate when I read that police has killed or arrested armed robbers, cos I wella know that 90 percent of the victims are completely innocent victims of circumstances. 15 Likes

And To make it worse, most of these gun wielding olopas are semi illiterate. 13 Likes 2 Shares

u expect onlookers to intervene and get shot/they tag them as criminals struggling to disarm them abi?Those onlookers may intervene if those people are ur regular police but for SARS/FSARS,no time.Abeg,go do thanksgiving rather than crying u expect onlookers to intervene and get shot/they tag them as criminals struggling to disarm them abi?Those onlookers may intervene if those people are ur regular police but for SARS/FSARS,no time.Abeg,go do thanksgiving rather than crying 3 Likes

Jostico:

And you later gave them the phone. strange lwkmd ooooo stop naaaa....I don troway suya wey i manage beg now lwkmd ooooostop naaaa....I don troway suya wey i manage beg now 6 Likes 2 Shares

NIGERIA gives up on you for not being tactful enough to manage the encounter with a sense of diplomacy. GIVE THEM THE PHONE FFS! Claiming Rights With That shabby Looking HairCut.Plus The Notorious Power-drunk SARS Can't Even Be Traced.This One Na JJC. 12 Likes





NgcoboP:



Y

Stop typing bereft your senses.. someone who has been traumatized is whom you are telling life goes on? What's the matter with you?

The fact that you plant Indian hemp in people's car's and houses and then invite your "friends" to raid doesn't mean you have escaped the judgement of God coming upon your unpatriotic skull. Here you are telling us you watch them pounce on hapless citizens and you do nothing! But join them in planting "exhibit"

It happens evi Day. Just people are more interested in which particular tribe was the victim. Before they wud humiliated him the more or Shout 2019 dey come!



Black man Life sha! 2 Likes

Eeya

They way those people go about arrassing people with blood in their eyes, it's better you just obey and give them whatever they want before they'll shoot you and tag you armed robber.











OK

No regards for anything nor anyone except ure Dino Melaye or a very rich personality regardless how u got ur wealth, bro. Just thank God for preserving you in ur encounter with them.

They would have killed you and claim you are an IPOB or Corper Boko Haram...My Zootopia is still a Zoo! 1 Like

Johnnyessence:

cc lalasticlala

Why calling Lala when there’s no snake on the table? Why calling Lala when there’s no snake on the table? 7 Likes 3 Shares

Nigeria is a useless hell hole 2 Likes 1 Share

I can yield to the temptation of calling Nigeria a zoo 1 Like

Dealing with police/Sars it's a difficult task but the way you relate with them will go a long way.

Dont argue or drag with any law enforcement officers. It's even worst in America Dont argue or drag with any law enforcement officers. It's even worst in America 2 Likes



But honestly the govt doesn't give a Bleep about you or your ordeals with sars.

You are still alive, you are lucky.

Many young men were killed innocently as the python danced.

What was your reaction? You didnt give up on Nigerian then, because it did not concern you right

Last week i witnessed the brutal beating of a man and his wife by a 2 Nigerian soldiers, just because the man said 'oga comot for road' so his bike wont hit him, he lost some blood for daring to tell a WHOLE Nigerian soldier to leave the road.



Like i said earlier,e go reach everybody one, by one.

Una no go see wetin go hit una!!!

In other parlance, you won't see it coming

Keep cheering evil, a beast has no owner, it bites as the evil spirit leads



We gave up on this country before we were born, still can not believe how we got here in the 1st place. My dear friend, i am sorry about your experience.But honestly the govt doesn't give a Bleep about you or your ordeals with sars.You are still alive, you are lucky.Many young men were killed innocently as the python danced.What was your reaction? You didnt give up on Nigerian then, because it did not concern you rightLast week i witnessed the brutal beating of a man and his wife by a 2 Nigerian soldiers, just because the man said 'oga comot for road' so his bike wont hit him, he lost some blood for daring to tell a WHOLE Nigerian soldier to leave the road.Like i said earlier,e go reach everybody one, by one.Una no go see wetin go hit una!!!In other parlance, you won't see it comingKeep cheering evil, a beast has no owner, it bites as the evil spirit leadsWe gave up on this country before we were born, still can not believe how we got here in the 1st place. 29 Likes 3 Shares

What is the nysc DG doing about this? He is just there doing nothing.... 1 Like 1 Share

Johnnyessence:

Bros kpele



no mind dem



dem they jealous you say dem no go NYSC Bros kpeleno mind demdem they jealous you say dem no go NYSC 5 Likes



The annoying thing is people are now beginning to see this madness as normal and the government is turning a blind eye to this lawlessness .. The rate at which this criminal in blacks harass young guys on the streets is becoming alarming these days especially in Lagos and south west in general...The annoying thing is people are now beginning to see this madness as normal and the government is turning a blind eye to this lawlessness.. 3 Likes