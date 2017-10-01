₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|50 People Arrested With 48 Bags Of Drugs In Lagos(photos) by Johnnyessence: 3:05am
A Joint enforcement operation by operatives of the Lagos State police command and the task force at the weekend, led to the arrest of 50 suspected criminals and the recovery of 48 bags of illicit drugs.
.
The arrests were made during the ongoing state-wide enforcement operation tagged ‘Eradication of Criminal Hideouts’ carried out around the Akala area and other drug den of Mushin.
.
44 male and six female suspected notorious criminals were arrested during the raid. 48 bags of substances suspected to be Indian hemp with packs of other illicit drugs such as ‘Novalyn with Codeine Cough Syrub’ and ‘Tuxil-C cough and cold with Codeine’ were recovered during the midnight raid.
.
One of the suspects, Sunday Adesoye a.k.a ‘Malboro’ confessed that the Akala area serves as a ‘Central Market’ for Indian hemp and illicit drugs to all miscreants and hoodlums across the state.
.
He added that he sold an average of N500,000 worth of Indian hemp with other illicit drugs per day to his customers from Obalende, Oshodi, Pen Cinema, Apapa, Lagos Island, Fadeyi, among others.
.
Another suspect, Mrs. Basirat Jimoh a.k.a ‘Iya Suzzy’, confessed to have been trading in Indian hemp and other illicit drugs at Akala for over 17 years.
.
All the suspects were charged before Magistrate Lateef Owolabi of the Lagos State Mobile Court on a three-count charge of unlawful possession of weed suspected to be Indian hemp, trading in Indian hemp and conduct likely to cause breach of peace and disorder.
.
The Prosecuting Counsel, Oluremi Kuku, disclosed the suspects all pleaded ‘Not Guilty’ before the Magistrate granted them bail and adjourned the case to November 15, for further hearing.
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/10/50-people-arrested-with-48-bags-of.html
|Re: 50 People Arrested With 48 Bags Of Drugs In Lagos(photos) by Johnnyessence: 3:06am
nice one from the Nigeria Police FORCE.
|Re: 50 People Arrested With 48 Bags Of Drugs In Lagos(photos) by aldrick: 3:11am
Na wah
|Re: 50 People Arrested With 48 Bags Of Drugs In Lagos(photos) by Johnnyessence: 3:14am
cc lalasticlala cc mynd44
|Re: 50 People Arrested With 48 Bags Of Drugs In Lagos(photos) by ipobarecriminals: 3:40am
Johnnyessence:
Johnnyessence:make dem nor sleep again because of those irresponsible criminals
|Re: 50 People Arrested With 48 Bags Of Drugs In Lagos(photos) by EASY39(m): 3:52am
|Re: 50 People Arrested With 48 Bags Of Drugs In Lagos(photos) by slyng(m): 4:00am
Mushin Olosha .... resspect!
|Re: 50 People Arrested With 48 Bags Of Drugs In Lagos(photos) by rawpadgin(m): 5:05am
Oboy see grass!
Wen will Nigeria legalize marijuana
It's way better than cigarettes
|Re: 50 People Arrested With 48 Bags Of Drugs In Lagos(photos) by Adebola02(m): 5:09am
Please kindly flush out the people behind the sale of illicit drugs.
They ruin thousands of lives on daily basis
|Re: 50 People Arrested With 48 Bags Of Drugs In Lagos(photos) by vchykp(m): 6:18am
this was a collective arrest of different weed sellers who refused to settle the police, i can only applaud the police when they stop oppressing people who dont have money
|Re: 50 People Arrested With 48 Bags Of Drugs In Lagos(photos) by Sijo01(f): 8:00am
sold an average of 500k daily! Menh people are really getting high
|Re: 50 People Arrested With 48 Bags Of Drugs In Lagos(photos) by columbus007(m): 8:06am
What da heck
|Re: 50 People Arrested With 48 Bags Of Drugs In Lagos(photos) by kay29000(m): 10:27am
It is funny that the same policemen are the ones that gives my weed smoking friends 'bibles' of weed. I guess they usually get it from raids like this.
|Re: 50 People Arrested With 48 Bags Of Drugs In Lagos(photos) by RobinHez(m): 10:28am
Bags?
They don't measure by weight again? Igbo don turn rice o!
|Re: 50 People Arrested With 48 Bags Of Drugs In Lagos(photos) by Afobear: 10:29am
i swear i'm not suprised
|Re: 50 People Arrested With 48 Bags Of Drugs In Lagos(photos) by Sharon6(f): 10:29am
#500,000 per day from selling drugs? People are really getting high!
|Re: 50 People Arrested With 48 Bags Of Drugs In Lagos(photos) by epospiky(m): 10:29am
ok
|Re: 50 People Arrested With 48 Bags Of Drugs In Lagos(photos) by nwakibie3(m): 10:29am
where are the afonjas, come and defend ur brothers oo
I thought its only igbos that trade drugs
|Re: 50 People Arrested With 48 Bags Of Drugs In Lagos(photos) by 1zynnvn(m): 10:29am
why naw this will reduce supply of codine in the market, mtcheww. next time they should plan their movements well, im not happy
|Re: 50 People Arrested With 48 Bags Of Drugs In Lagos(photos) by Orobo2Lekpa: 10:29am
Thank God they did not expose their tribalistic nature by calling Indian Hemp - Igbo!
|Re: 50 People Arrested With 48 Bags Of Drugs In Lagos(photos) by Evablizin(f): 10:30am
Nawa o 48 bags based on highness things.Hmm
|Re: 50 People Arrested With 48 Bags Of Drugs In Lagos(photos) by Henzok: 10:30am
babamla hustle is real
|Re: 50 People Arrested With 48 Bags Of Drugs In Lagos(photos) by GameGod(m): 10:30am
Abiama powder
|Re: 50 People Arrested With 48 Bags Of Drugs In Lagos(photos) by Mologi(m): 10:30am
They taking it to Aso Clinic
|Re: 50 People Arrested With 48 Bags Of Drugs In Lagos(photos) by internetgangste: 10:30am
Sijo01:
You can say that again
|Re: 50 People Arrested With 48 Bags Of Drugs In Lagos(photos) by chuose2: 10:30am
Our western neighbours no dey carry last.
Dem wan form cartel
|Re: 50 People Arrested With 48 Bags Of Drugs In Lagos(photos) by InwehAkpevwe(m): 10:31am
Even doh i dnt supot takin 2 crime...Since no Jobs. What 2 do. I wont b surprised if graduates ar among.
|Re: 50 People Arrested With 48 Bags Of Drugs In Lagos(photos) by chiraqDemon(m): 10:31am
Free the guys. Fvck the cops
|Re: 50 People Arrested With 48 Bags Of Drugs In Lagos(photos) by blessedweapon(m): 10:31am
I just feel the police arrested local weed sellers who refused to settle them
|Re: 50 People Arrested With 48 Bags Of Drugs In Lagos(photos) by Nathdoug(m): 10:31am
