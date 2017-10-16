Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / 16 Reasons Why Your Website Is So Slow (627 Views)

No matter how good your content is and how much SEO oriented it is, if it lacks a good loading speed, your Google rankings are going to suffer.



Here's a comprehensive list of factors that might be hurting your page's load speed:



Sometimes u need a good host. Most servers are slow due to bandwidth overload. Try a good server with at least 99.9 up time.

One of the reasons for fast loading site is that users might leave the site before Analytics and Alexa recorded the visits.

That's why you may have a much higher traffic on your Blogger dashboard (if you are on Blogger) than Analytics



Blogger records every hits, while Analytics wait for the site to be fully loaded before the hit is recorded.



So the faster your site, the better 1 Like

Over design too can make your website so slow..

JUST USE ANGULAR JS TO TRANSIST FROM STATE(PAGE) TO STATE. ANGULAR HELPS YOUR PAGE TO LOAD QUICKLY. IF YOU WANT TO MAKE IT LOAD FASTER THAN ANGULAR THEN USE REACT JS. THAT SETTLES IT.

1) it could be your CMS. Building website with CMS like WordPress and co are good, becuase it's easy and the options you have to expand the scope of your website are awesome using plugins and co.



but then you need to watch it and don't overbloat your site with plugins, deactivate and delete the ones you're not using and look for alternatives for anything you want to do with plugin.



2) Are your images optimized? this is another issue don't just throw in that image or video on your site without optimizing them for speed and cutting off excess fat.



3) Minify your files. yes you can minify your files from your HTML to your CSS and JS files.



4) Use cache and CDN services where necessary



5) like some one. rightly said what's your server bandwidth?



At the end of the day it pays to use available speed test tools to test your site speed and then implement suggested corrections





