Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / "I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals (3093 Views)

End Time Lady Share Photo After She Had Hot Sex On Facebook -see Photo / I Was "Disvirgined" By My Aunt's Husband-lady Reveals On Facebook / Benue Lady Reveals Why Yoruba Women Have Big Butts (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Now, it appears their situation has turned around for good.



Below is what the excited lady shared on Facebook;



When I got to his house for the first time, I was shocked. There was nothing in it. Yes , absolutely empty. But I saw a brighter future in him. We got married .



We went through thick and thin. There were ups and down. But we stuck together and finally Finally Finally, God changed our story. He(God) put a new song in our mouth.



From grass to grace, From story to glory. So, if you see me flaunting my blessings, I beg no vex, I worked for it.



Join me thank God. Its two years of Grace. Two years in marriage...



Source; A Nigerian lady identified as Ochia Chukwudi Onyinye, has shared her story to inspire other ladies about choosing their life partners. According to the lady who recently celebrated 2 years marriage anniversary with husband, when she got to his (husband) house for the first time, she was shocked to see an absolute empty apartment but she still got married to him because she saw a brighter future in him.Now, it appears their situation has turned around for good.Below is what the excited lady shared on Facebook;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/lady-reveals-how-she-married-her-husband-despite-having-nothing.html 2 Likes

Congrats babe. Patient is a virtue. 3 Likes

Issokay

thank God for you! !but verily verily I say unto you,you are not the only one!! 13 Likes

any deluded person who thinks an empty HOUSE is "nothing", should have their head check, as having an apt of your own is what is important here... and furnishing it is just the cherry on the cake.



NO woman should be glorified for doing the RIGHT thing, thats what she is SUPPOSE to do. what she wrote is as stupid as men bragging about taking care of their kids.... ARRANT NONSENSE!!!! 22 Likes 5 Shares

Is This girl okay





After fvcking him and getting pregnant you are here saying rubbish. no you shouldn't have married him, being a single unwed mother will be better.



you are acting like you did him a favour because he was poor and you married him, Nigerians always celebrating stupid things



I don't know why girls always make it seem like they are doing a poor guy a favour when they agree to marry him. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Make I just de observe

Evaberry:

Is This girl okay





After fvcking him and getting pregnant you are here saying rubbish. no you shouldn't have married him, being a single unwed mother will be better.



you are acting like you did him a favour because he was poor and you married him, Nigerians always celebrating stupid things



I don't know why girls always make it seem like they are doing a poor guy a favour when they agree to marry him. I don't think the lady meant it that way o



I think what she was trying to say is that, she believed in her fiance's potential and future before marrying him, and didn't have to consider his condition then as a reason not to walk down the aisle with him.



We can't always pretend to be naive of what is happening in our society today. How many ladies will agree to marry that kinda man? Virtually, very few. I don't think the lady meant it that way oI think what she was trying to say is that, she believed in her fiance's potential and future before marrying him, and didn't have to consider his condition then as a reason not to walk down the aisle with him.We can't always pretend to be naive of what is happening in our society today. How many ladies will agree to marry that kinda man? Virtually, very few. 12 Likes 2 Shares

All I saw is wedding pictures



Didn't see the empty house nor the advanced upgraded house.



It's all good. 5 Likes 1 Share





Nice one,enjoy your marriage jarri,but some will tell say your future is not the same with ours so we want already made money. Nice one,enjoy your marriage jarri,but some will tell say your future is not the same with ours so we want already made money. 1 Like

Ok, empty house ....

Who sponsored the church and traditional wedding ? Was she giving to the guy free ?

Was the guy not working ?

You people come to this site to post what is not as if they were...

Pls op, remove this here

I think a simple congrats will do.

MhizzAJ are you interested in marrying me?

MrBrownJay1:

any deluded person who thinks an empty HOUSE is "nothing", should have their head check, as having an apt of your own is what is important here... and furnishing it is just the cherry on the cake.



NO woman should be glorified for doing the RIGHT thing, thats what she is SUPPOSE to do. what she wrote is as stupid as men bragging about taking care of their kids.... ARRANT NONSENSE!!!!



When There Are Guys That Are Squatting With Friends!! What Should Those Ones' GFs Do? When There Are Guys That Are Squatting With Friends!! What Should Those Ones' GFs Do?

Those lazy slay minions who parade Unclad bodies on social media or take photos of their expended butts and boobs upandan wouldn't like this..........



They'll tell you how much they hate broke guys when they themselves are so broke to the level of brokenness.



Kudos Girl, God Guide your home.

MrBrownJay1:

any deluded person who thinks an empty HOUSE is "nothing", should have their head check, as having an apt of your own is what is important here... and furnishing it is just the cherry on the cake.



NO woman should be glorified for doing the RIGHT thing, thats what she is SUPPOSE to do. what she wrote is as stupid as men bragging about taking care of their kids.... ARRANT NONSENSE!!!!







I got your back on this one. I got your back on this one.

Evaberry:

Is This girl okay





After fvcking him and getting pregnant you are here saying rubbish. no you shouldn't have married him, being a single unwed mother will be better.



you are acting like you did him a favour because he was poor and you married him, Nigerians always celebrating stupid things



I don't know why girls always make it seem like they are doing a poor guy a favour when they agree to marry him. Shwuuu wetin be your own na? Shwuuu wetin be your own na?



Maybe she's expecting accolades for this silly statement sef Shows how low our valued have fallen.Maybe she's expecting accolades for this silly statement sef

She did the right thing.

MrBrownJay1:

any deluded person who thinks an empty HOUSE is "nothing", should have their head check, as having an apt of your own is what is important here... and furnishing it is just the cherry on the cake.



NO woman should be glorified for doing the RIGHT thing, thats what she is SUPPOSE to do. what she wrote is as stupid as men bragging about taking care of their kids.... ARRANT NONSENSE!!!!





Reminds me of that Chris rock joke, I think its the times we find ourselves in, we gone that low that's why, normally that type of guy won't get attention from most girls knowing his financial status. Reminds me of that Chris rock joke, I think its the times we find ourselves in, we gone that low that's why, normally that type of guy won't get attention from most girls knowing his financial status.

Evaberry:

Is This girl okay





After fvcking him and getting pregnant you are here saying rubbish. no you shouldn't have married him, being a single unwed mother will be better.



you are acting like you did him a favour because he was poor and you married him, Nigerians always celebrating stupid things



I don't know why girls always make it seem like they are doing a poor guy a favour when they agree to marry him. u sabi d gal personally?? dis ya comment b lyk say una 2 don jam b4 wit d guy 4 middle u sabi d gal personally?? dis ya comment b lyk say una 2 don jam b4 wit d guy 4 middle

sekxy:

thank God for you! !but verily verily I say unto you,you are not the only one!! Really? My room is empty. Please come and marry me. Really? My room is empty. Please come and marry me.

Pix of the empty house.

obyrich:

Really? My room is empty. Please come and marry me. funny you funny you

She's not serious. Alot. Of women have gone through such stages before and are now very comfortable with the successes they've created with their husbands.



So she shouldnt sweat.



Cos it's not spectacular to stick by the man one loves through thick and thin.

Zee world and Telemundo have spoilt our ladies

adorablepepple:

Issokay

Where is the empty apartment and the well-stocked house?