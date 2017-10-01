₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals by ChangeIsCostant: 4:04am
A Nigerian lady identified as Ochia Chukwudi Onyinye, has shared her story to inspire other ladies about choosing their life partners. According to the lady who recently celebrated 2 years marriage anniversary with husband, when she got to his (husband) house for the first time, she was shocked to see an absolute empty apartment but she still got married to him because she saw a brighter future in him.
Now, it appears their situation has turned around for good.
Below is what the excited lady shared on Facebook;
When I got to his house for the first time, I was shocked. There was nothing in it. Yes , absolutely empty. But I saw a brighter future in him. We got married .
We went through thick and thin. There were ups and down. But we stuck together and finally Finally Finally, God changed our story. He(God) put a new song in our mouth.
From grass to grace, From story to glory. So, if you see me flaunting my blessings, I beg no vex, I worked for it.
Join me thank God. Its two years of Grace. Two years in marriage...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/lady-reveals-how-she-married-her-husband-despite-having-nothing.html
2 Likes
|Re: "I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals by aldrick: 4:05am
Congrats babe. Patient is a virtue.
3 Likes
|Re: "I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals by adorablepepple(f): 4:24am
Issokay
|Re: "I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals by sekxy(f): 4:36am
thank God for you! !but verily verily I say unto you,you are not the only one!!
13 Likes
|Re: "I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals by MrBrownJay1(m): 4:39am
any deluded person who thinks an empty HOUSE is "nothing", should have their head check, as having an apt of your own is what is important here... and furnishing it is just the cherry on the cake.
NO woman should be glorified for doing the RIGHT thing, thats what she is SUPPOSE to do. what she wrote is as stupid as men bragging about taking care of their kids.... ARRANT NONSENSE!!!!
22 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: "I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals by Evaberry(f): 4:43am
Is This girl okay
After fvcking him and getting pregnant you are here saying rubbish. no you shouldn't have married him, being a single unwed mother will be better.
you are acting like you did him a favour because he was poor and you married him, Nigerians always celebrating stupid things
I don't know why girls always make it seem like they are doing a poor guy a favour when they agree to marry him.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals by konkonbilo(m): 4:46am
Make I just de observe
|Re: "I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals by Tolexander: 4:59am
Evaberry:I don't think the lady meant it that way o
I think what she was trying to say is that, she believed in her fiance's potential and future before marrying him, and didn't have to consider his condition then as a reason not to walk down the aisle with him.
We can't always pretend to be naive of what is happening in our society today. How many ladies will agree to marry that kinda man? Virtually, very few.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals by Franky826: 5:20am
All I saw is wedding pictures
Didn't see the empty house nor the advanced upgraded house.
It's all good.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals by Evablizin(f): 5:24am
Nice one,enjoy your marriage jarri,but some will tell say your future is not the same with ours so we want already made money.
1 Like
|Re: "I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals by adechi: 5:25am
Ok, empty house ....
Who sponsored the church and traditional wedding ? Was she giving to the guy free ?
Was the guy not working ?
You people come to this site to post what is not as if they were...
Pls op, remove this here
|Re: "I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals by gabinogem(m): 5:37am
I think a simple congrats will do.
|Re: "I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals by FortifiedCity: 6:04am
MhizzAJ are you interested in marrying me?
|Re: "I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals by zinizta: 6:05am
MrBrownJay1:When There Are Guys That Are Squatting With Friends!! What Should Those Ones' GFs Do?
|Re: "I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals by PatriotTemidayo: 6:07am
Those lazy
They'll tell you how much they hate broke guys when they themselves are so broke to the level of brokenness.
Kudos Girl, God Guide your home.
|Re: "I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals by khiaa(f): 6:13am
MrBrownJay1:
I got your back on this one.
|Re: "I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals by ruggedmallaam(m): 6:16am
Evaberry:Shwuuu wetin be your own na?
|Re: "I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals by careytommy7(m): 6:22am
Shows how low our valued have fallen.
Maybe she's expecting accolades for this silly statement sef
|Re: "I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals by Adaumunocha(f): 6:25am
She did the right thing.
|Re: "I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals by pcguru1(m): 6:30am
MrBrownJay1:
Reminds me of that Chris rock joke, I think its the times we find ourselves in, we gone that low that's why, normally that type of guy won't get attention from most girls knowing his financial status.
|Re: "I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals by apexJ(m): 6:36am
Evaberry:u sabi d gal personally?? dis ya comment b lyk say una 2 don jam b4 wit d guy 4 middle
|Re: "I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals by obyrich(m): 6:37am
sekxy:Really? My room is empty. Please come and marry me.
|Re: "I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals by muller101(m): 6:39am
Pix of the empty house.
|Re: "I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals by sekxy(f): 6:39am
obyrich:funny you
|Re: "I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals by alexialin: 6:53am
She's not serious. Alot. Of women have gone through such stages before and are now very comfortable with the successes they've created with their husbands.
So she shouldnt sweat.
Cos it's not spectacular to stick by the man one loves through thick and thin.
|Re: "I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals by benueguy(m): 7:52am
Zee world and Telemundo have spoilt our ladies
|Re: "I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals by Emmanuelskye: 7:54am
adorablepepple:
|Re: "I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals by Hofbrauhaus: 7:54am
|Re: "I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals by emeijeh(m): 7:54am
Where is the empty apartment and the well-stocked house?
|Re: "I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals by brainpulse: 7:54am
|Re: "I Was Shocked When I Got To My Husband's House The First Time" - Lady Reveals by alexistaiwo: 7:55am
