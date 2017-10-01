₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,892,875 members, 3,843,637 topics. Date: Tuesday, 10 October 2017 at 11:26 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana (6539 Views)
Actress Juliet Okeke Shares Photo Of Her Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas S / Photo Of Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim, Her Boyfriend / Photos Of Juliet Ibrahim Before The Hips & Curves (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by Priscy01(f): 5:03am
Nollywood actress, Juliet Okeke took to her Instagram page to share photos of his brother who survived the explosion at a gas station in Ghana, recuperating in the hospital.
The tanker explosion at a gas station in Ghana reportedly killed 6 people leaving 35 others injured in explosions at Atomic Junction, near Legon, Accra, Ghana on Saturday night in which actress Juliet Okeke brother is also a victim.
National Fire Service spokesman Billy Anaglatey, who also confirmed the sad incident on Sunday, said:
“As we speak, six people are dead due to this fire,” he said, adding that 35 were injured by the Saturday night explosions. Four of the 35 are in critical condition at the intensive care unit of the 37 Military Hospital.
The cause of the explosions is being investigated, said Anaglatey. On Sunday morning, burned steel frames show where the two gas stations were razed by the explosions.
“Some people said there were flames in the skies, l looked and saw the flames and was convinced something terrible had happened,” said James Appiah, a resident of North Legon.
Juliet Okeke wrote;
“Where and how do I start from, I read about the Ghana gas station explosion online and aljazeera not knowing that my younger brother (expensive) Uchenna Godwin was battling his life in it…. Lord it’s with tears of Joy that I say thank you my Brother is a Survivor
NEWS FROM; http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/actress-juliet-okeke-shares-photos-of.html
|Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by collinometricx: 5:55am
|Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by fuckingAyaya(m): 6:27am
Thank God
Quick recovery bro
|Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by Flexherbal(m): 10:45am
Thank God for his life!
|Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by Mckandre(m): 10:46am
Quick Recovery. But Why Ghana of all places? wetin he go find there sef? when him mate dey for Malaysia dey hustle m
|Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by nwakibie3(m): 10:47am
The guy dey even pose for the pics sef
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by safarigirl(f): 10:48am
What kind of name is Expensive?
|Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by kay29000(m): 10:49am
Good thing his face wasn't affected in the fire. I wish him speedy recovery. And I think they need to change the name of that junction in Ghana...Atomic junction? Really?
|Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by WowSweetGuy(m): 10:49am
social media
see his pose
|Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by Ericjohnsonjnr(m): 10:49am
Who is expensive ??
|Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by BlackDBagba: 10:49am
|Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by charlito941: 10:50am
Thank God
|Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by shurley22(f): 10:50am
Thank God for his life...
But does he actually bear expensive as a name??
|Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by Notatribalist(m): 10:54am
I can't explain what happened that day.I was at the scene of the explosion and o can tell without missing words that the casualties reported is false. A lot of people got knocked down by cars trying to escape ,even from distance away o.I pray never to experience so a horrible movie again..thank God for your life brother.. RIP to the dead.
|Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by spotty232(m): 10:54am
When the name is #Atomic junction# what do you expect.. Shiorrr
|Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by SageTravels: 10:54am
good
|Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by MhizzAJ(f): 10:55am
He's a covenant child indeed
|Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by emelda86(f): 10:56am
[quote author=Freshsnoow2 post=61280396]Check my signature for your cartoon... Call 08169177163 [/quote
For men only ba!!!! 14yrs awaits you
|Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by naijaisGOOD: 10:57am
sorry about that..
car owners check this >>>http://www.nairaland.com/4086781/offline-navigation-map-cars-reverse
|Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by lexy2014: 11:00am
Priscy01:what of d pix of other survivors who's siblings aren't actresses? By d way, which film did this lady act?
|Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by emmabest2000(m): 11:00am
lexy2014:
Why e kom pain u like this ?
You can post other survivor’s pixs
@which film she act ... see pic below ....
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by Pavore9: 11:01am
Quick recovery.
|Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by lexy2014: 11:02am
MhizzAJ:those wey come die nko?
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by Abumalikovo1: 11:04am
Priscy01:http://www.nairaland.com/4105392/actress-juliet-okeke-shares-photo
Lalasticlala , Mynd44, seun
|Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by deepwater(f): 11:06am
Sorry dear
|Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by Johnsonbliss: 11:07am
fuckingAyaya:
|Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by able20(m): 11:10am
Mckandre:Maybe the guy no like Malay type of hustling by selling some organs of his body to make money.
|Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by unitysheart(m): 11:11am
Artisannaija:
Biogas get him own disadvantage too sha.
|Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by Ojuororun: 11:15am
nwakibie3:POSE
Rihanna Makes Fun Of Miley Cyrus At The Airport (PHOTO) / Olamide Apologies To Don Jazzy Puts The Blame On Orijin. / The Largest Natural Breasts In The World .. Guinness World Records.. Pictures
Viewing this topic: delkinz(m), NNAMDIII(m), Mogenerous(f), pereth, bola555(f), realsupermum, samopeyemi, Ochukotega, GideonThomas(m), adudu208(m), abdul123(m), shurch(m), joy4real1(f), Jaguar1(m), philipshughes, culcid(m), jeff1980(m), agitator, Mickyyaya, abiola081(m), corridor, 1shortblackboy, Twirelex, olusesand, seanery, goodyvin02(m), joseph214(m), iyzeek(m), GODKID98(m), JasonBLood, karmaA3, purespikes, SIRBANYE(m), classicopera, zaynmale, jovialswag(m), gabbybent, kayloyal87(m), tikati01, Tzarina(f), dafemnet, johnjay4u2u(m), vladhillz(m), Awelewap(f), amzee(m), arinze2015, DeUrch(m), Fuckadict(m), tern, jameslojohn(m), 9jaAmerican, Aquariann, freshinko, ebony20200, Ramicent, chanky, Adebaba1(m), dreamcrew, loosecanon50(m), braxjay(m), Huzzie, pretty1214(f), afaridan(m), missy01(f), ustinelee(m), ogrin(m), Bekky17, NnamdiCheges(m) and 82 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3