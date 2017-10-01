₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,892,875 members, 3,843,637 topics. Date: Tuesday, 10 October 2017 at 11:26 AM

Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana (6539 Views)

Actress Juliet Okeke Shares Photo Of Her Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas S / Photo Of Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim, Her Boyfriend / Photos Of Juliet Ibrahim Before The Hips & Curves (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by Priscy01(f): 5:03am
Nollywood actress, Juliet Okeke took to her Instagram page to share photos of his brother who survived the explosion at a gas station in Ghana, recuperating in the hospital.

The tanker explosion at a gas station in Ghana reportedly killed 6 people leaving 35 others injured in explosions at Atomic Junction, near Legon, Accra, Ghana on Saturday night in which actress Juliet Okeke brother is also a victim.

National Fire Service spokesman Billy Anaglatey, who also confirmed the sad incident on Sunday, said:
“As we speak, six people are dead due to this fire,” he said, adding that 35 were injured by the Saturday night explosions. Four of the 35 are in critical condition at the intensive care unit of the 37 Military Hospital.

The cause of the explosions is being investigated, said Anaglatey. On Sunday morning, burned steel frames show where the two gas stations were razed by the explosions.

“Some people said there were flames in the skies, l looked and saw the flames and was convinced something terrible had happened,” said James Appiah, a resident of North Legon.

Juliet Okeke wrote;
“Where and how do I start from, I read about the Ghana gas station explosion online and aljazeera not knowing that my younger brother (expensive) Uchenna Godwin was battling his life in it…. Lord it’s with tears of Joy that I say thank you my Brother is a Survivor

How can I thank God enough for my younger brothers life while I read the news online I didn’t know He was battling his life in the Accra Ghana gas explosion

Only when you wear the shoe then alone will you know how it feels for a loved one to be in pain… Saw a lot of news about the gas explosion in Ghana yesterday,went on to aljazeera news and am like thank God… Only to be called this evening from Accra military hospital that my younger brother battled his life in the outbreak… My heart fell straight into my stomach… With tears of Joy am grateful to God Almighty.. Expensive Uchenna Godwin you are a covenant Child”

NEWS FROM; http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/actress-juliet-okeke-shares-photos-of.html

Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by collinometricx: 5:55am
Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by fuckingAyaya(m): 6:27am
Thank God
Quick recovery bro
Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by Flexherbal(m): 10:45am
Thank God for his life!
Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by Mckandre(m): 10:46am
Quick Recovery. But Why Ghana of all places? wetin he go find there sef? angry when him mate dey for Malaysia dey hustle m kiss
Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by nwakibie3(m): 10:47am
The guy dey even pose for the pics sef grin grin

1 Like

Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by safarigirl(f): 10:48am
What kind of name is Expensive? undecided
Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by kay29000(m): 10:49am
Good thing his face wasn't affected in the fire. I wish him speedy recovery. And I think they need to change the name of that junction in Ghana...Atomic junction? Really?
Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by WowSweetGuy(m): 10:49am
social media grin

see his pose
Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by Ericjohnsonjnr(m): 10:49am
Who is expensive ??
Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by BlackDBagba: 10:49am
shocked
Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by charlito941: 10:50am
Thank God
Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by shurley22(f): 10:50am
Thank God for his life...
But does he actually bear expensive as a name?? undecided
Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by Notatribalist(m): 10:54am
I can't explain what happened that day.I was at the scene of the explosion and o can tell without missing words that the casualties reported is false. A lot of people got knocked down by cars trying to escape ,even from distance away o.I pray never to experience so a horrible movie again..thank God for your life brother.. RIP to the dead.
Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by spotty232(m): 10:54am
When the name is #Atomic junction# what do you expect.. Shiorrr
Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by SageTravels: 10:54am
good
Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by MhizzAJ(f): 10:55am
He's a covenant child indeed
Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by emelda86(f): 10:56am
[quote author=Freshsnoow2 post=61280396]Check my signature for your cartoon... Call 08169177163 [/quote

For men only ba!!!! 14yrs awaits you
Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by naijaisGOOD: 10:57am
sorry about that..



car owners check this >>>http://www.nairaland.com/4086781/offline-navigation-map-cars-reverse
Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by lexy2014: 11:00am
Priscy01:
Nollywood actress, Juliet Okeke took to her Instagram page to share photos of his brother who survived the explosion at a gas station in Ghana, recuperating in the hospital.

The tanker explosion at a gas station in Ghana reportedly killed 6 people leaving 35 others injured in explosions at Atomic Junction, near Legon, Accra, Ghana on Saturday night in which actress Juliet Okeke brother is also a victim.

National Fire Service spokesman Billy Anaglatey, who also confirmed the sad incident on Sunday, said:
“As we speak, six people are dead due to this fire,” he said, adding that 35 were injured by the Saturday night explosions. Four of the 35 are in critical condition at the intensive care unit of the 37 Military Hospital.

The cause of the explosions is being investigated, said Anaglatey. On Sunday morning, burned steel frames show where the two gas stations were razed by the explosions.

“Some people said there were flames in the skies, l looked and saw the flames and was convinced something terrible had happened,” said James Appiah, a resident of North Legon.

Juliet Okeke wrote;


NEWS FROM; http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/actress-juliet-okeke-shares-photos-of.html

what of d pix of other survivors who's siblings aren't actresses? By d way, which film did this lady act?
Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by emmabest2000(m): 11:00am
lexy2014:
what of d pix of other survivors who's siblings aren't actresses? By d way, which film did this lady act?

Why e kom pain u like this ?

You can post other survivor’s pixs



@which film she act ... see pic below ....

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by Pavore9: 11:01am
Quick recovery.
Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by lexy2014: 11:02am
MhizzAJ:
He's a covenant child indeed
those wey come die nko?

1 Like

Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by Abumalikovo1: 11:04am
Priscy01:
Nollywood actress, Juliet Okeke took to her Instagram page to share photos of his brother who survived the explosion at a gas station in Ghana, recuperating in the hospital.

The tanker explosion at a gas station in Ghana reportedly killed 6 people leaving 35 others injured in explosions at Atomic Junction, near Legon, Accra, Ghana on Saturday night in which actress Juliet Okeke brother is also a victim.

National Fire Service spokesman Billy Anaglatey, who also confirmed the sad incident on Sunday, said:
“As we speak, six people are dead due to this fire,” he said, adding that 35 were injured by the Saturday night explosions. Four of the 35 are in critical condition at the intensive care unit of the 37 Military Hospital.

The cause of the explosions is being investigated, said Anaglatey. On Sunday morning, burned steel frames show where the two gas stations were razed by the explosions.

“Some people said there were flames in the skies, l looked and saw the flames and was convinced something terrible had happened,” said James Appiah, a resident of North Legon.

Juliet Okeke wrote;


NEWS FROM; http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/actress-juliet-okeke-shares-photos-of.html

http://www.nairaland.com/4105392/actress-juliet-okeke-shares-photo
Lalasticlala , Mynd44, seun
Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by deepwater(f): 11:06am
Sorry dear
Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by Johnsonbliss: 11:07am
fuckingAyaya:
Thank God
Quick recovery bro
Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by able20(m): 11:10am
Mckandre:
Quick Recovery. But Why Ghana of all places? wetin he go find there sef? angry when him mate dey for Malaysia dey hustle m kiss
Maybe the guy no like Malay type of hustling by selling some organs of his body to make money.
Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by unitysheart(m): 11:11am
Artisannaija:
Thank god for his life!!

Eeya.. I commiserate with the injured.

If only we all could subscribe to Biogas, it is an affordable and clean energy and most importantly it is non explosive.

just watch a documentary on a family using it here in Lagos..



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQ8BhwFK3fE


Do you know you can produce the Biogas in your backyard?

http://jobaye.blogspot.com.ng/2015/12/how-to-construct-biogas-plant.html


Biogas get him own disadvantage too sha.
Re: Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana by Ojuororun: 11:15am
nwakibie3:
The guy dey even pose for the pics sef grin grin
POSE gringrin

(0) (1) (Reply)

Rihanna Makes Fun Of Miley Cyrus At The Airport (PHOTO) / Olamide Apologies To Don Jazzy Puts The Blame On Orijin. / The Largest Natural Breasts In The World .. Guinness World Records.. Pictures

Viewing this topic: delkinz(m), NNAMDIII(m), Mogenerous(f), pereth, bola555(f), realsupermum, samopeyemi, Ochukotega, GideonThomas(m), adudu208(m), abdul123(m), shurch(m), joy4real1(f), Jaguar1(m), philipshughes, culcid(m), jeff1980(m), agitator, Mickyyaya, abiola081(m), corridor, 1shortblackboy, Twirelex, olusesand, seanery, goodyvin02(m), joseph214(m), iyzeek(m), GODKID98(m), JasonBLood, karmaA3, purespikes, SIRBANYE(m), classicopera, zaynmale, jovialswag(m), gabbybent, kayloyal87(m), tikati01, Tzarina(f), dafemnet, johnjay4u2u(m), vladhillz(m), Awelewap(f), amzee(m), arinze2015, DeUrch(m), Fuckadict(m), tern, jameslojohn(m), 9jaAmerican, Aquariann, freshinko, ebony20200, Ramicent, chanky, Adebaba1(m), dreamcrew, loosecanon50(m), braxjay(m), Huzzie, pretty1214(f), afaridan(m), missy01(f), ustinelee(m), ogrin(m), Bekky17, NnamdiCheges(m) and 82 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.