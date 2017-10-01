Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Juliet Okeke's Brother Who Survived Explosion At Gas Station In Ghana (6539 Views)

The tanker explosion at a gas station in Ghana reportedly killed 6 people leaving 35 others injured in explosions at Atomic Junction, near Legon, Accra, Ghana on Saturday night in which actress Juliet Okeke brother is also a victim.



National Fire Service spokesman Billy Anaglatey, who also confirmed the sad incident on Sunday, said:

“As we speak, six people are dead due to this fire,” he said, adding that 35 were injured by the Saturday night explosions. Four of the 35 are in critical condition at the intensive care unit of the 37 Military Hospital.



The cause of the explosions is being investigated, said Anaglatey. On Sunday morning, burned steel frames show where the two gas stations were razed by the explosions.



“Some people said there were flames in the skies, l looked and saw the flames and was convinced something terrible had happened,” said James Appiah, a resident of North Legon.



Juliet Okeke wrote;

“Where and how do I start from, I read about the Ghana gas station explosion online and aljazeera not knowing that my younger brother (expensive) Uchenna Godwin was battling his life in it…. Lord it’s with tears of Joy that I say thank you my Brother is a Survivor



How can I thank God enough for my younger brothers life while I read the news online I didn’t know He was battling his life in the Accra Ghana gas explosion



Only when you wear the shoe then alone will you know how it feels for a loved one to be in pain… Saw a lot of news about the gas explosion in Ghana yesterday,went on to aljazeera news and am like thank God… Only to be called this evening from Accra military hospital that my younger brother battled his life in the outbreak… My heart fell straight into my stomach… With tears of Joy am grateful to God Almighty.. Expensive Uchenna Godwin you are a covenant Child”

Thank God

Quick recovery bro

Thank God for his life!

when him mate dey for Malaysia dey hustle m Quick Recovery. But Why Ghana of all places? wetin he go find there sef?when him mate dey for Malaysia dey hustle m

The guy dey even pose for the pics sef 1 Like

What kind of name is Expensive?

Good thing his face wasn't affected in the fire. I wish him speedy recovery. And I think they need to change the name of that junction in Ghana...Atomic junction? Really?





see his pose social mediasee his pose

Who is expensive ??

Thank God



But does he actually bear expensive as a name?? Thank God for his life...But does he actually bearas a name??

I can't explain what happened that day.I was at the scene of the explosion and o can tell without missing words that the casualties reported is false. A lot of people got knocked down by cars trying to escape ,even from distance away o.I pray never to experience so a horrible movie again..thank God for your life brother.. RIP to the dead.

When the name is #Atomic junction# what do you expect.. Shiorrr

good

He's a covenant child indeed

Priscy01:

what of d pix of other survivors who's siblings aren't actresses? By d way, which film did this lady act? what of d pix of other survivors who's siblings aren't actresses? By d way, which film did this lady act?

lexy2014:

what of d pix of other survivors who's siblings aren't actresses? By d way, which film did this lady act?

Why e kom pain u like this ?



You can post other survivor’s pixs







@which film she act ... see pic below .... Why e kom pain u like this ?You can post other survivor’s pixs@which film she act ... see pic below .... 3 Likes 2 Shares

Quick recovery.

MhizzAJ:

He's a covenant child indeed those wey come die nko? those wey come die nko? 1 Like

Sorry dear

fuckingAyaya:

Thank God

Quick recovery bro

Mckandre:

Quick Recovery. But Why Ghana of all places? wetin he go find there sef? when him mate dey for Malaysia dey hustle m Maybe the guy no like Malay type of hustling by selling some organs of his body to make money. Maybe the guy no like Malay type of hustling by selling some organs of his body to make money.

Artisannaija:

Thank god for his life!!



Eeya.. I commiserate with the injured.



If only we all could subscribe to Biogas, it is an affordable and clean energy and most importantly it is non explosive.



just watch a documentary on a family using it here in Lagos..







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQ8BhwFK3fE





Do you know you can produce the Biogas in your backyard?



http://jobaye.blogspot.com.ng/2015/12/how-to-construct-biogas-plant.html





Biogas get him own disadvantage too sha. Biogas get him own disadvantage too sha.