₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,892,756 members, 3,843,183 topics. Date: Tuesday, 10 October 2017 at 07:58 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days (3373 Views)
Banks To Sack Staff In Second Quarter – Rewane / Nigerian Staff Sue Virgin Atlantic Airways For N5bn / Did Jumia Lay Off 50 Staff In The Most Unsavory Manner? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days by ernieboy(m): 5:39am
when will the Nigerian govt rise up and stop the inhuman treatment of Nigerians in their own country?
Workers at the Centre South Construction Company, CSCC, in Ogun State on Monday protested their 72-hour incarceration by the management over a theft at its construction site.
The workers told News Agency of Nigeria that over 30 workers were locked in at the firm’s three construction sites since Friday and were only set free on Monday morning.
NAN reports that CSCC, the Chinese firm handling the construction of Sango-Ota–Mowe Road, has three construction sites at Sango-Ota, Oke-Aro and Mowe in Ogun.
The lock in, according to the workers who were on weekend duty, was to prevent them from stealing the company’s property.
According to the workers, the management also put out electricity and water supply in the premises, prompting the stranded workers to rely on hawkers passing by the gate.
The workers told NAN that they were shocked when the management ordered that those on weekend duty should be locked in the three company’s premises on Friday.
They said they could not leave the premises until the company’s senior officials resumed at 7 a.m. on Monday.
They wondered why workers in the three formations had to suffer for the theft of the company’s items which occurred at Sango-Ota.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-west/245527-shocking-chinese-firm-incarcerates-30-nigerian-staff-premises-three-days-alleged-theft.html
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days by babyfaceafrica: 5:42am
Hmmmmm
|Re: Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days by ebukahandsome(m): 5:49am
Giant of Africa,
Hahahaha hahahaha
4 Likes
|Re: Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days by OLUTOYOSI15(m): 6:01am
if this is true...then it is unfortunate. Nigerians reduced to 2nd class citizens in their own country.
|Re: Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days by onward4life(m): 6:04am
Our 4kin Police only practise standard Approach when an oyibo is Involved. Thereby making Tribal bigot to be short of words because the skin color has effect on their Mentality!
If nah company owned by a Nigerian his unknown tribes men will com out and Support their distant Relatives!
I heard someone still wailing about Victor banjo! When the country is starving and Educated illiteracy has life time Tenancy of Online.
What about the unaccounted southerners that died in all Northern carnage since 2001!
Their Lives Matters Too!
Racism the phantom tool for African
Tribalism the Curse of Africa!
Freedom, the Gift! 2bad just has to by Negotiated with Dog-headity these days!
Justice!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days by uzoormah(m): 6:06am
Its unfortunate..
|Re: Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days by Dottore: 6:08am
These miniature creatures and their wicked minds
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days by Jeezyy(m): 6:34am
Hello nairalanders. Please help a brother get into the fcmbflexxtern by voting. voting carries 40% Click on the link below and vote. https://apply.fcmb.com/Flexxtern-2/preview.php?dd=44&text=Hello%20world Can vote four times too. Thanks and God bless.
|Re: Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days by Emmanuel950(m): 7:23am
The police should look into the matter.
|Re: Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days by Emmanuelskye: 7:24am
uzoormah:
|Re: Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days by Proffdada: 7:25am
K
|Re: Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days by Akposb(m): 7:26am
Almost like a case of orphans. The relationship between the citizens and those who are in charge is very much similar to a present but absentminded parent.
1 Like
|Re: Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days by 2016v2017: 7:28am
those pigs are not influencial in China,but because of the yeye government in Nigeria and Africa as a whole,they are forming boss and important
1 Like
|Re: Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days by tansdif: 7:29am
Bad
|Re: Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days by maxiuc(m): 7:29am
|Re: Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days by IMASTEX: 7:30am
Well, Nothing is wrong in that. Blame your Nigeria government who made them Lord over her citizens because the government things they are creating jobs "slave employment" that the government couldn't even create.
Who among the persons held have personal police protection least alone an army
|Re: Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days by phineas: 7:30am
They should stop protesting like kindergarten kids whose sweets have been taken.
If this is true.get the names of the most senior people on shift that day go to the police station and register a case of abduction against them.End of story.
|Re: Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days by coolestchris(m): 7:31am
bad government
|Re: Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days by talk2percy(m): 7:37am
They maltreat us in their country and in our own country kwa? In fact I blame Buhari for stealing our 26billion dollars! Yes!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days by iluvpomo(m): 7:40am
The modern day colonial masters in Africa ... (linky)
|Re: Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days by 2016v2017: 7:40am
honestly,they are very wicked
Dottore:
|Re: Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days by kenic(m): 7:41am
If it wasn't written anywhere on their contracts... they should come together and take a legal action as it infringes on their human rights. Why cry when it's an opportunity.
|Re: Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days by Damilare5882(m): 7:42am
What bitters my heart badly is seeing our Nigerian police doing body guard for this idiots....
|Re: Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days by SalamRushdie: 7:47am
I wish there was better way to stop Nigerian workers from stealing ..not saying what the chines company did is wrong but Kai Nigerian workers can steal fire and the only thing they don't do is the actual work
|Re: Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days by ikorodureporta: 7:48am
Blame their naija managers
|Re: Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days by awa(m): 7:48am
No issue after all they are Nigerians
|Re: Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days by Lomprico2: 7:48am
Emmanuel950:
Which yeye police? Na same police guard dem so dat no one will leave the premises. If not men for burst d gate waka.
1 Like
|Re: Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days by slurity1: 7:49am
Nigeria, a decaying state
|Re: Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days by emmabest2000(m): 7:51am
ebukahandsome:
Karma
|Re: Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days by quentin06: 7:52am
Welcome To Nigeria Where Everything Is For Sale. The Govt Is Trying To Woo Investors So Bare With Them Even When They Sell Your Freedom As Citizens.
|Re: Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days by ssogundele: 7:54am
Let an African company try this poo in China and see the place burnt to the ground and the blacks there ending up spending lengthy time in jail if luck not mobbed to death.
Worst happen in mainland China by employers and the poor employees
Financial Freedom : Secret's How To Earn $645 Daily / Nigeria Airforce Application Forms On Sale For The 2012/13 Intake / Urgent Recruitment In A Multinational Company In Lagos.
Viewing this topic: reagand200(m), abeykohasa0524, ikorodureporta, Halivy(m), Beeman1(m), Kaygee10, Eray(f), borryworld, pecjosh, michlan(m), sparkle4u(f), AJJ17(m), generous, Dhee2, IghoCentric, condralbede(m), Papasmal(m), nwakibie3(m), Jameskelvin(m), tosinjay(m), Jerryojozy(m), Deflorence, PenPrince07, obojememe, Ogashub(m), firmgate, Abelmoscus(m), Barbz4u101(m), IDEKEALUMONA(m), dreamcrew, bana91(m), temi1526, Skywalker5(m), tehinse1(m), Emmah123, mauchion, chinwemine(m), Adeoludt(m), Asuokaa, RedRiver(m), opegold11, citee(m), arent88(m), AndyCole16(m), MossLuv, rexbuton, samwayne154(m), ncolumella(m), genecoide, AuroraB(f), anulos, samtinx(m), staroph, Quoran, magicminister, jamesachile2, cefezyA, suavetony(m), Bullhari007(m), JackBizzle and 79 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15