Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Chinese Firm Incarcerates 30 Nigerian Staff In Its Premises For Three Days (3373 Views)

Banks To Sack Staff In Second Quarter – Rewane / Nigerian Staff Sue Virgin Atlantic Airways For N5bn / Did Jumia Lay Off 50 Staff In The Most Unsavory Manner? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Workers at the Centre South Construction Company, CSCC, in Ogun State on Monday protested their 72-hour incarceration by the management over a theft at its construction site.

The workers told News Agency of Nigeria that over 30 workers were locked in at the firm’s three construction sites since Friday and were only set free on Monday morning.

NAN reports that CSCC, the Chinese firm handling the construction of Sango-Ota–Mowe Road, has three construction sites at Sango-Ota, Oke-Aro and Mowe in Ogun.

The lock in, according to the workers who were on weekend duty, was to prevent them from stealing the company’s property.

According to the workers, the management also put out electricity and water supply in the premises, prompting the stranded workers to rely on hawkers passing by the gate.

The workers told NAN that they were shocked when the management ordered that those on weekend duty should be locked in the three company’s premises on Friday.

They said they could not leave the premises until the company’s senior officials resumed at 7 a.m. on Monday.

They wondered why workers in the three formations had to suffer for the theft of the company’s items which occurred at Sango-Ota.





https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-west/245527-shocking-chinese-firm-incarcerates-30-nigerian-staff-premises-three-days-alleged-theft.html when will the Nigerian govt rise up and stop the inhuman treatment of Nigerians in their own country?Workers at the Centre South Construction Company, CSCC, in Ogun State on Monday protested their 72-hour incarceration by the management over a theft at its construction site.The workers told News Agency of Nigeria that over 30 workers were locked in at the firm’s three construction sites since Friday and were only set free on Monday morning.NAN reports that CSCC, the Chinese firm handling the construction of Sango-Ota–Mowe Road, has three construction sites at Sango-Ota, Oke-Aro and Mowe in Ogun.The lock in, according to the workers who were on weekend duty, was to prevent them from stealing the company’s property.According to the workers, the management also put out electricity and water supply in the premises, prompting the stranded workers to rely on hawkers passing by the gate.The workers told NAN that they were shocked when the management ordered that those on weekend duty should be locked in the three company’s premises on Friday.They said they could not leave the premises until the company’s senior officials resumed at 7 a.m. on Monday.They wondered why workers in the three formations had to suffer for the theft of the company’s items which occurred at Sango-Ota. 1 Like 2 Shares

Hmmmmm

Giant of Africa,

Hahahaha hahahaha 4 Likes

if this is true...then it is unfortunate. Nigerians reduced to 2nd class citizens in their own country.

Our 4kin Police only practise standard Approach when an oyibo is Involved. Thereby making Tribal bigot to be short of words because the skin color has effect on their Mentality!

If nah company owned by a Nigerian his unknown tribes men will com out and Support their distant Relatives!

I heard someone still wailing about Victor banjo! When the country is starving and Educated illiteracy has life time Tenancy of Online.

What about the unaccounted southerners that died in all Northern carnage since 2001!



Their Lives Matters Too!



Racism the phantom tool for African



Tribalism the Curse of Africa!



Freedom, the Gift! 2bad just has to by Negotiated with Dog-headity these days!



Justice! 5 Likes 1 Share

Its unfortunate..

These miniature creatures and their wicked minds 3 Likes 1 Share

Hello nairalanders. Please help a brother get into the fcmbflexxtern by voting. voting carries 40% Click on the link below and vote. https://apply.fcmb.com/Flexxtern-2/preview.php?dd=44&text=Hello%20world Can vote four times too. Thanks and God bless.

The police should look into the matter.

uzoormah:

Its unfortunate..

K

Almost like a case of orphans. The relationship between the citizens and those who are in charge is very much similar to a present but absentminded parent. 1 Like

those pigs are not influencial in China,but because of the yeye government in Nigeria and Africa as a whole,they are forming boss and important 1 Like

Bad

Well, Nothing is wrong in that. Blame your Nigeria government who made them Lord over her citizens because the government things they are creating jobs "slave employment" that the government couldn't even create.



Who among the persons held have personal police protection least alone an army

They should stop protesting like kindergarten kids whose sweets have been taken.



If this is true.get the names of the most senior people on shift that day go to the police station and register a case of abduction against them.End of story.

bad government

They maltreat us in their country and in our own country kwa? In fact I blame Buhari for stealing our 26billion dollars! Yes! 1 Like 1 Share

The modern day colonial masters in Africa ... ( linky

Dottore:

These miniature creatures and their wicked minds honestly,they are very wicked

If it wasn't written anywhere on their contracts... they should come together and take a legal action as it infringes on their human rights. Why cry when it's an opportunity.

What bitters my heart badly is seeing our Nigerian police doing body guard for this idiots....

I wish there was better way to stop Nigerian workers from stealing ..not saying what the chines company did is wrong but Kai Nigerian workers can steal fire and the only thing they don't do is the actual work

Blame their naija managers

No issue after all they are Nigerians

Emmanuel950:

The police should look into the matter.

Which yeye police? Na same police guard dem so dat no one will leave the premises. If not men for burst d gate waka. Which yeye police? Na same police guard dem so dat no one will leave the premises. If not men for burst d gate waka. 1 Like

Nigeria, a decaying state

ebukahandsome:

Giant of Africa,

Hahahaha hahahaha

Karma Karma

Welcome To Nigeria Where Everything Is For Sale. The Govt Is Trying To Woo Investors So Bare With Them Even When They Sell Your Freedom As Citizens.