|Fatai Azeez Featured On BBC News (13-Year-Old Gele And Make Up Expert) by Mrop(m): 6:21am
13 year old gele and make up expert Fatai Azeez gets featured on BBCNews.
Recently Beautiful actress Adunni ade shares a photo a a 13year old boy makeup expert especially gele. Now the little boy has being featured on BBC news telling his short story.
Watch the motivational story of fatai below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=igPfagQHwlg
|Re: Fatai Azeez Featured On BBC News (13-Year-Old Gele And Make Up Expert) by Mrop(m): 6:21am
Wow
|Re: Fatai Azeez Featured On BBC News (13-Year-Old Gele And Make Up Expert) by PapaNnamdi: 6:25am
Who school epp?
Ryde on,
|Re: Fatai Azeez Featured On BBC News (13-Year-Old Gele And Make Up Expert) by Tolexander: 6:32am
PapaNnamdi:School helped those it helped. But not everyone will school help.
Education in Nigeria is not for the purpose of ends meeting again, but to liberate from illiteracy.
|Re: Fatai Azeez Featured On BBC News (13-Year-Old Gele And Make Up Expert) by NairalandCS(m): 6:35am
Worki o, Worki o.
|Re: Fatai Azeez Featured On BBC News (13-Year-Old Gele And Make Up Expert) by Florblu(f): 7:02am
See Global Prominence at it's peak
God it's my turn biko
|Re: Fatai Azeez Featured On BBC News (13-Year-Old Gele And Make Up Expert) by mhizesther(f): 7:11am
Tolexander:
EDUCATION DOESNT REALLY HAVE TO DO WITH SCHOOL, THE PROB WITH NIGERIANS, IS THAT ONCE THEY HEAR EDUCATION THE ONLY THINGS THAT COMES TO THERE'S MIND IS SCHOOL.. THIS YOUNG LAD HERE GOT EDUCATION BASED ON HIS INTEREST, I MEAN THIS MAKE UP STUFFS IS NOT A TALENT. HE LEARNT IT.. AND THAT IS EDUCATION.. I WOULD RATHER TRAIN MY CHILD TO ACTUALLY GO FOR SOMETHING HE/SHE LOVES, EITHER FOOTBALL, MUSIC, ARTS AND ALL THAT THAN ALLOW HER WAST 10 OR MORE YEARS SITTED IN A CLASSROOM THAT WOULDN'T EVEN PROVIDE A JOB FOR HER ...
|Re: Fatai Azeez Featured On BBC News (13-Year-Old Gele And Make Up Expert) by Tolexander: 7:18am
mhizesther:That is more of a training dear. Don't get things twisted.
Training is the act of teaching or learning a particular skill, exercise or moral.
While Education adds intellectual to learning skills, exercise or moral, typically in a school or university.
|Re: Fatai Azeez Featured On BBC News (13-Year-Old Gele And Make Up Expert) by mhizesther(f): 7:27am
Tolexander:
That's just what I think
|Re: Fatai Azeez Featured On BBC News (13-Year-Old Gele And Make Up Expert) by Tolexander: 7:31am
mhizesther:I didn't say you didn't think right.
I am not berating you.
|Re: Fatai Azeez Featured On BBC News (13-Year-Old Gele And Make Up Expert) by StrawberryGloss(f): 7:41am
Exhilarating in a gladdening way.
Beaming with joy for the lil boy
|Re: Fatai Azeez Featured On BBC News (13-Year-Old Gele And Make Up Expert) by mhizesther(f): 7:46am
Tolexander:
I know
Goodmorning
|Re: Fatai Azeez Featured On BBC News (13-Year-Old Gele And Make Up Expert) by Modelqwen(f): 9:13am
nice
|Re: Fatai Azeez Featured On BBC News (13-Year-Old Gele And Make Up Expert) by Jetleeee: 11:10am
Niiiiice
|Re: Fatai Azeez Featured On BBC News (13-Year-Old Gele And Make Up Expert) by Johnsonbliss: 11:11am
Mrop:nice
|Re: Fatai Azeez Featured On BBC News (13-Year-Old Gele And Make Up Expert) by slamkobe(m): 11:11am
my brother perfect ya husLe oooh see Bs.c no almost get use again sefff
|Re: Fatai Azeez Featured On BBC News (13-Year-Old Gele And Make Up Expert) by Nukilia: 11:12am
Before now it was bread seller, now gele-boy...next... Shoe maker
|Re: Fatai Azeez Featured On BBC News (13-Year-Old Gele And Make Up Expert) by chinedubrazil(m): 11:13am
is alright! we have heard make we fry stone?
|Re: Fatai Azeez Featured On BBC News (13-Year-Old Gele And Make Up Expert) by ShitHead: 11:13am
Career for dropouts.
|Re: Fatai Azeez Featured On BBC News (13-Year-Old Gele And Make Up Expert) by dayleke(m): 11:13am
He is going places
|Re: Fatai Azeez Featured On BBC News (13-Year-Old Gele And Make Up Expert) by SAMBARRY: 11:14am
I'm impressed.great of him.he shout now complement it with being a graduate.at least he's better than all these dirty Yahoo boys wasting their lives away with fraud,cultism,armed robbery and smoking weed
|Re: Fatai Azeez Featured On BBC News (13-Year-Old Gele And Make Up Expert) by chukzyfcbb: 11:15am
Tolexander:stop trying to twist things around. Training is education. In fact what do you understand by education?
Education is about opening ones mind and not just filling their head - George Bush.
You go to the university to be a Trained professional in medicine or Engineering or Law etc.
This lad here is educated in the art of creating styles with a plain material.
This is art in play
You can call it an Informal education, but it's education regardless.
Don't ever separate Training from Education.
Training someone is You educating them on something.
The problem with you guys is that you think Education starts and ends in the Higher Institution or that Speaking English makes you educated person.
Footballers put in tons of hours of training to perfect their freekick skill, but yet someone who graduated would look at a Freekick specialist like Beckham and call him an Uneducated man, what a shame!
Beckham or Juninho could write a 100page book to educate young lads how best to take a Freekick because both players are educated in the art of football.
|Re: Fatai Azeez Featured On BBC News (13-Year-Old Gele And Make Up Expert) by Pavore9: 11:15am
The boy is going places.
|Re: Fatai Azeez Featured On BBC News (13-Year-Old Gele And Make Up Expert) by HolyCraig: 11:16am
Great
|Re: Fatai Azeez Featured On BBC News (13-Year-Old Gele And Make Up Expert) by Feranchek(m): 11:16am
wow
|Re: Fatai Azeez Featured On BBC News (13-Year-Old Gele And Make Up Expert) by WowSweetGuy(m): 11:16am
StrawberryGloss:Grammarian easy.
|Re: Fatai Azeez Featured On BBC News (13-Year-Old Gele And Make Up Expert) by TimeMod3: 11:17am
Aduni Ade's connection.
Congrats boy.
|Re: Fatai Azeez Featured On BBC News (13-Year-Old Gele And Make Up Expert) by davillian(m): 11:17am
