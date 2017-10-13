Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Fatai Azeez Featured On BBC News (13-Year-Old Gele And Make Up Expert) (3704 Views)

Recently Beautiful actress Adunni ade shares a photo a a 13year old boy makeup expert especially gele. Now the little boy has being featured on BBC news telling his short story.



Watch the motivational story of fatai below



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=igPfagQHwlg





Wow 3 Likes

Who school epp?

Ryde on, 8 Likes

School helped those it helped. But not everyone will school help.



Education in Nigeria is not for the purpose of ends meeting again, but to liberate from illiteracy. School helped those it helped. But not everyone will school help.Education in Nigeria is not for the purpose of ends meeting again, but to liberate from illiteracy. 14 Likes 1 Share

Worki o, Worki o.

See Global Prominence at it's peak

God it's my turn biko 2 Likes 1 Share

EDUCATION DOESNT REALLY HAVE TO DO WITH SCHOOL, THE PROB WITH NIGERIANS, IS THAT ONCE THEY HEAR EDUCATION THE ONLY THINGS THAT COMES TO THERE'S MIND IS SCHOOL.. THIS YOUNG LAD HERE GOT EDUCATION BASED ON HIS INTEREST, I MEAN THIS MAKE UP STUFFS IS NOT A TALENT. HE LEARNT IT.. AND THAT IS EDUCATION.. I WOULD RATHER TRAIN MY CHILD TO ACTUALLY GO FOR SOMETHING HE/SHE LOVES, EITHER FOOTBALL, MUSIC, ARTS AND ALL THAT THAN ALLOW HER WAST 10 OR MORE YEARS SITTED IN A CLASSROOM THAT WOULDN'T EVEN PROVIDE A JOB FOR HER ... EDUCATION DOESNT REALLY HAVE TO DO WITH SCHOOL, THE PROB WITH NIGERIANS, IS THAT ONCE THEY HEAR EDUCATION THE ONLY THINGS THAT COMES TO THERE'S MIND IS SCHOOL.. THIS YOUNG LAD HERE GOT EDUCATION BASED ON HIS INTEREST, I MEAN THIS MAKE UP STUFFS IS NOT A TALENT. HE LEARNT IT.. AND THAT IS EDUCATION.. I WOULD RATHER TRAIN MY CHILD TO ACTUALLY GO FOR SOMETHING HE/SHE LOVES, EITHER FOOTBALL, MUSIC, ARTS AND ALL THAT THAN ALLOW HER WAST 10 OR MORE YEARS SITTED IN A CLASSROOM THAT WOULDN'T EVEN PROVIDE A JOB FOR HER ... 5 Likes 1 Share

EDUCATION DOESNT REALLY HAVE TO DO WITH SCHOOL, THE PROB WITH NIGERIANS, IS THAT ONCE THEY HEAR EDUCATION THE ONLY THINGS THAT COMES TO THERE'S MIND IS SCHOOL.. THIS YOUNG LAD HERE GOT EDUCATION BASED ON HIS INTEREST, I MEAN THIS MAKE UP STUFFS IS NOT A TALENT. HE LEARNT IT.. AND THAT IS EDUCATION.. I WOULD RATHER TRAIN MY CHILD TO ACTUALLY GO FOR SOMETHING HE/SHE LOVES, EITHER FOOTBALL, MUSIC, ARTS AND ALL THAT THAN ALLOW HER WAST 10 OR MORE YEARS SITTED IN A CLASSROOM THAT WOULDN'T EVEN PROVIDE A JOB FOR HER ... That is more of a training dear. Don't get things twisted.



Training is the act of teaching or learning a particular skill, exercise or moral.

While Education adds intellectual to learning skills, exercise or moral, typically in a school or university. That is more of adear. Don't get things twisted.Training is the act of teaching or learning a particular skill, exercise or moral.While Education adds intellectual to learning skills, exercise or moral, typically in a school or university. 2 Likes

That's just what I think That's just what I think 1 Like

Exhilarating in a gladdening way.

Beaming with joy for the lil boy

nice nice





Niiiiice 2 Likes

my brother perfect ya husLe oooh see Bs.c no almost get use again sefff

Before now it was bread seller, now gele-boy...next... Shoe maker 1 Like

make we fry stone? is alright! we have heardmake we fry stone?

Career for dropouts.

He is going places

I'm impressed.great of him.he shout now complement it with being a graduate.at least he's better than all these dirty Yahoo boys wasting their lives away with fraud,cultism,armed robbery and smoking weed 1 Like

stop trying to twist things around. Training is education. In fact what do you understand by education?

Education is about opening ones mind and not just filling their head - George Bush.



You go to the university to be a Trained professional in medicine or Engineering or Law etc.



This lad here is educated in the art of creating styles with a plain material.

This is art in play

You can call it an Informal education, but it's education regardless.



Don't ever separate Training from Education.

Training someone is You educating them on something.



The problem with you guys is that you think Education starts and ends in the Higher Institution or that Speaking English makes you educated person.



Footballers put in tons of hours of training to perfect their freekick skill, but yet someone who graduated would look at a Freekick specialist like Beckham and call him an Uneducated man, what a shame!



Beckham or Juninho could write a 100page book to educate young lads how best to take a Freekick because both players are educated in the art of football. stop trying to twist things around. Training is education. In fact what do you understand by education?Education is about opening ones mind and not just filling their head - George Bush.You go to the university to be a Trained professional in medicine or Engineering or Law etc.This lad here is educated in the art of creating styles with a plain material.This is art in playYou can call it an Informal education, but it's education regardless.Don't ever separate Training from Education.Training someone is You educating them on something.The problem with you guys is that you think Education starts and ends in the Higher Institution or that Speaking English makes you educated person.Footballers put in tons of hours of training to perfect their freekick skill, but yet someone who graduated would look at a Freekick specialist like Beckham and call him an Uneducated man, what a shame!Beckham or Juninho could write a 100page book to educate young lads how best to take a Freekick because both players are educated in the art of football. 3 Likes

The boy is going places.

Great

wow

StrawberryGloss:

Exhilarating in a gladdening way.

Aduni Ade's connection.

Congrats boy.