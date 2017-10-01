₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Queen Ajoke Gorgeous In Makeup Photo by praizblog: 6:35am
Youngest Queen of the Alaafin of Oyo Ajoke looking pretty!
You like?
Gist via :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/10/youngest-queen-of-alaafin-looks.html?m=0
|Re: Queen Ajoke Gorgeous In Makeup Photo by praizblog: 6:35am
She's beautiful
|Re: Queen Ajoke Gorgeous In Makeup Photo by heendrix(m): 6:37am
well good to see but it still doesn't change the fact ibadan is a brown roof republic
5 Likes
|Re: Queen Ajoke Gorgeous In Makeup Photo by spyg1(m): 6:45am
praizblog:I cant say that untill she wash her face
6 Likes
|Re: Queen Ajoke Gorgeous In Makeup Photo by mhizesther(f): 7:03am
Her knuckles are dark sha
The make up on her face too
But she's pretty sha
|Re: Queen Ajoke Gorgeous In Makeup Photo by FlySly05(m): 7:52am
heendrix:
Ibadan is different from Oyo. If you are going to be a bigot at least be a sensible one and get your facts right before you let loose your misguided gibberish.
5 Likes
|Re: Queen Ajoke Gorgeous In Makeup Photo by heendrix(m): 9:37am
FlySly05:
as far as i'm concerned ibadan is quite more developed than oyo town. I guess you should rather get ur own fact right before defending something baseless
|Re: Queen Ajoke Gorgeous In Makeup Photo by baski92(m): 11:19am
Old men go dey chop food may na we young blood suppose dey eat
2 Likes
|Re: Queen Ajoke Gorgeous In Makeup Photo by Teewhy2: 11:19am
|Re: Queen Ajoke Gorgeous In Makeup Photo by joystickextend1(m): 11:19am
The alafin is taking good care of her
meanwhile guys check out my profile
|Re: Queen Ajoke Gorgeous In Makeup Photo by zaynmale: 11:19am
praizblog:very
|Re: Queen Ajoke Gorgeous In Makeup Photo by Kizyte(m): 11:19am
Haba mana fa! All these make-ups you're wearing, I no even know which one be the colour of your skin...
Meanwhile I have these drugs for sale, 'Ladies Only'
1 Share
|Re: Queen Ajoke Gorgeous In Makeup Photo by Innobee99(m): 11:19am
heendrix:I thought I was the only that noticed that... Ancient city indeed
|Re: Queen Ajoke Gorgeous In Makeup Photo by Sijo01(f): 11:20am
Too much color paint
|Re: Queen Ajoke Gorgeous In Makeup Photo by 12345baba: 11:20am
See her knuckles
1 Like
|Re: Queen Ajoke Gorgeous In Makeup Photo by Tochux1: 11:20am
this bleaching of a thing ehhnnn... can't u love being dark skinned just like me
|Re: Queen Ajoke Gorgeous In Makeup Photo by hoover420: 11:21am
Still wondering how this is news...
How is she better than the beautiful ladies I see on the street daily?
|Re: Queen Ajoke Gorgeous In Makeup Photo by Orobo2Lekpa: 11:21am
So na Lamidi dey mount this one?
|Re: Queen Ajoke Gorgeous In Makeup Photo by HMZi(m): 11:21am
a kings pet
1 Like
|Re: Queen Ajoke Gorgeous In Makeup Photo by muller101(m): 11:21am
Barbie. Ladies it's a face not coloring book.
A woman's face is defined as an area where both primary and secondary colors are found.
1 Like
|Re: Queen Ajoke Gorgeous In Makeup Photo by lenghtinny(m): 11:21am
The makeup alone is enough to paint Toyota camry ...
You will bleach, con still add excess makeup like you wanna be brighter than the sun..
|Re: Queen Ajoke Gorgeous In Makeup Photo by 2shure: 11:22am
Y must they all bleach
See her phuckin knuckles
Dark and fried like plantian bally
Abegi.
Afonja with bleaching ehn
Na wa o
|Re: Queen Ajoke Gorgeous In Makeup Photo by SIRKAY98(m): 11:22am
Vanities upon Vanities
1 Like
|Re: Queen Ajoke Gorgeous In Makeup Photo by Kobicove(m): 11:22am
All I see is layers upon layers of foundation and mascara
|Re: Queen Ajoke Gorgeous In Makeup Photo by hemsquare(m): 11:22am
Yeye ooooh Olori laafin oba. Yeye oo please should in case you are on naira land please ping me Yeye ooooh Olori laafin oba. Yeye oo please should in case you are on naira land please ping me
|Re: Queen Ajoke Gorgeous In Makeup Photo by Ebimor96: 11:22am
2shure:
|Re: Queen Ajoke Gorgeous In Makeup Photo by MykLANNY(m): 11:22am
how does she look outside makeup?
|Re: Queen Ajoke Gorgeous In Makeup Photo by Kendroid: 11:23am
Wetin she rob for face??
|Re: Queen Ajoke Gorgeous In Makeup Photo by PRINCEVICKEY: 11:24am
SHE NO FIT USE BETTER PHONE SEF..........
