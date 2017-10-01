Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Queen Ajoke Gorgeous In Makeup Photo (2444 Views)

You like?



Youngest Queen of the Alaafin of Oyo Ajoke looking pretty!

She's beautiful

well good to see but it still doesn't change the fact ibadan is a brown roof republic 5 Likes

She's beautiful I cant say that untill she wash her face I cant say that untill she wash her face 6 Likes

Her knuckles are dark sha

The make up on her face too

But she's pretty sha

well good to see but it still doesn't change the fact ibadan is a brown roof republic



Ibadan is different from Oyo. If you are going to be a bigot at least be a sensible one and get your facts right before you let loose your misguided gibberish. Ibadan is different from Oyo. If you are going to be a bigot at least be a sensible one and get your facts right before you let loose your misguided gibberish. 5 Likes

Ibadan is different from Oyo. If you are going to be a bigot at least be a sensible one and get your facts right before you let loose your misguided gibberish.

as far as i'm concerned ibadan is quite more developed than oyo town. I guess you should rather get ur own fact right before defending something baseless as far as i'm concerned ibadan is quite more developed than oyo town. I guess you should rather get ur own fact right before defending something baseless

Old men go dey chop food may na we young blood suppose dey eat 2 Likes







meanwhile guys check out my profile The alafin is taking good care of hermeanwhile guys check out my profile

She's beautiful very very

Haba mana fa! All these make-ups you're wearing, I no even know which one be the colour of your skin...



Meanwhile I have these drugs for sale, 'Ladies Only'

well good to see but it still doesn't change the fact ibadan is a brown roof republic I thought I was the only that noticed that... Ancient city indeed I thought I was the only that noticed that... Ancient city indeed

Too much color paint

See her knuckles 1 Like

this bleaching of a thing ehhnnn... can't u love being dark skinned just like me



How is she better than the beautiful ladies I see on the street daily? Still wondering how this is news...How is she better than the beautiful ladies I see on the street daily?

So na Lamidi dey mount this one?

a kings pet 1 Like

Barbie. Ladies it's a face not coloring book.

A woman's face is defined as an area where both primary and secondary colors are found. 1 Like

You will bleach, con still add excess makeup like you wanna be brighter than the sun.. The makeup alone is enough to paint Toyota camry...You will bleach, con still add excess makeup like you wanna be brighter than the sun..

Y must they all bleach

See her phuckin knuckles

Dark and fried like plantian bally

Abegi.

Afonja with bleaching ehn

Na wa o

Vanities upon Vanities 1 Like

All I see is layers upon layers of foundation and mascara

Yeye ooooh Olori laafin oba. Yeye oo please should in case you are on naira land please ping me Yeye ooooh Olori laafin oba. Yeye oo please should in case you are on naira land please ping me

how does she look outside makeup?

Wetin she rob for face??