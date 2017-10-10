Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) (14695 Views)

Cultists Arrested With Axe, Regalia And Other Items In A Hotel In Abia. Photos / Fulani Herdsmen Beat A Lady In Her Farm In Delta, Break Her Hand (Pics) / Robbers Break Into Warehouse Using Acid, Steal N19m Worth Of Goods (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





' 10/10/2017

ARMED ROBBERS ENCOUNTER

When fathers, mothers, children are fast asleep. Some youths who refused to work decided to be walking all through the night, armed looking for where to steal, kill to make quick money.



They arrived 12:34am this morning. Not able to open the gate, they cut the barbed wire and jumped inside the compound and went straight to the gate man, used Axe to break his head and tied him up. They stole money, laptops, phones and jewelries.



They were more than six and are youths who are supposed to be helping in protecting and contributing to the development of our Nation.



Imagine a situation where young children were denied sleep, mothers, fathers were beating for failing to provide money for them.



Today's encounter has proven to me that we are not secured. Thanks to GRA Police Station (DPO RICHMOND) for quick response. Their delay to rescue us was due to the bad road'.





Source: As shared by CEO Behind Bars Initiative Prince Harrison who lives in Delta....' 10/10/2017ARMED ROBBERS ENCOUNTERWhen fathers, mothers, children are fast asleep. Some youths who refused to work decided to be walking all through the night, armed looking for where to steal, kill to make quick money.They arrived 12:34am this morning. Not able to open the gate, they cut the barbed wire and jumped inside the compound and went straight to the gate man, used Axe to break his head and tied him up. They stole money, laptops, phones and jewelries.They were more than six and are youths who are supposed to be helping in protecting and contributing to the development of our Nation.Imagine a situation where young children were denied sleep, mothers, fathers were beating for failing to provide money for them.Today's encounter has proven to me that we are not secured. Thanks to GRA Police Station (DPO RICHMOND) for quick response. Their delay to rescue us was due to the bad road'.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/armed-robbers-break-into-house-in.html?m=1

Why not channel this efforts to something more productive Must some people just stealWhy not channel this efforts to something more productive 13 Likes 1 Share

See how he destroy properties Wetin he lost Wey he dey find self, if dem catch am now beat am rack he go say na devil work smh 2 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmmm

... All is well eh... Ndo!.... No matter the kind barb wire or Electric fence u put... Thief go still enter... Na jst God dey keep us o... Praise the Lord!! Gateman... All is well eh... Ndo!.... No matter the kind barb wire or Electric fence u put... Thief go still enter... Na jst God dey keep us o... Praise the Lord!! 23 Likes 2 Shares

wen caught dey will say dey are not thieves but are hustlers

Jungle justice waits them soon They have started again in this Ember monthJungle justice waits them soon 20 Likes 1 Share





Go to their houses and cause mayhem It's so unfortunate but these people won't inflict their frustration caused by the society on those that deserve it.Go to their houses and cause mayhem





anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man, visit All these robbers nor just get conscience, they are too wicked for my liking.....its high time we arm our security men with guns....anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man, visit www.laughkillme.com

These boys don't want to get busy

Chai

Naira youths and quick money

See how spoilt that man's head

Even your going to steal you don't treat human beings that way. 1 Like

They must be from that region......the region of developers

RIP da dead

Afonjatribeguy:

They have started again in this Ember month Jungle justice waits them soon

Ember month had nothing to do with this. Is this the first robbery incidence this year?



When will violence end in this KonTree Ember month had nothing to do with this. Is this the first robbery incidence this year?When will violence end in this KonTree 1 Like

HE WHO GOES WITH THE SWORD,MUST SURELY DIE BY THE SWORD 2 Likes

& pple wonder Why will nigerians not resort to jungle justice when people like these are caught?



God help us. 1 Like

nawa ooo

Buhari and his apc should provide employment to these jobless. It's time they fulfiled their compaign promise of providing jobs to the jobless youth, AREWA youth inclusive.

As for you heartless thieves, jungle justice fall on you. Una no go die better. 1 Like

Life is now very cheap in this part of the world.









Perfect Money/Payeer/Epay/Neteller: ituglobalfx.com.ng 1 Like

May God protect us from evil doers

How the hell did they bend that burglary gate? Damn! I am sure the occupants of the house would have woken up when they started cutting and bending the burglary gate...I can imagine what would be going through their minds at the time. 4 Likes

Their delay due to bad road kwa? Or fear towards jamming into an ongoing robbery operation

There is God oooooo

k

I now understand why people go berserk when they catch armed robbers. Kai...



Jungle justice is wrong though...

And some people will come here and say i dont support Jungle Justice



Yeyenatu

That's why i still respect NPF regardless of the bad eggs in their midst. 2 Likes

Get yourself a good dog or better dogs 1 Like