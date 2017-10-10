₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by stephenduru: 8:20am
As shared by CEO Behind Bars Initiative Prince Harrison who lives in Delta....
' 10/10/2017
ARMED ROBBERS ENCOUNTER
When fathers, mothers, children are fast asleep. Some youths who refused to work decided to be walking all through the night, armed looking for where to steal, kill to make quick money.
They arrived 12:34am this morning. Not able to open the gate, they cut the barbed wire and jumped inside the compound and went straight to the gate man, used Axe to break his head and tied him up. They stole money, laptops, phones and jewelries.
They were more than six and are youths who are supposed to be helping in protecting and contributing to the development of our Nation.
Imagine a situation where young children were denied sleep, mothers, fathers were beating for failing to provide money for them.
Today's encounter has proven to me that we are not secured. Thanks to GRA Police Station (DPO RICHMOND) for quick response. Their delay to rescue us was due to the bad road'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/armed-robbers-break-into-house-in.html?m=1
|Re: Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by stephenduru: 8:21am
|Re: Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by Ogashub(m): 8:22am
Must some people just steal Why not channel this efforts to something more productive
|Re: Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by anuoluwapo884: 8:22am
See how he destroy properties Wetin he lost Wey he dey find self, if dem catch am now beat am rack he go say na devil work smh
|Re: Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by jay2pee(m): 8:22am
Hmmmmm
|Re: Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by Tinnytony24(m): 8:35am
Gateman ... All is well eh... Ndo!.... No matter the kind barb wire or Electric fence u put... Thief go still enter... Na jst God dey keep us o... Praise the Lord!!
|Re: Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by dollytino4real(f): 8:45am
wen caught dey will say dey are not thieves but are hustlers
|Re: Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by Afonjatribeguy: 8:46am
They have started again in this Ember month Jungle justice waits them soon
|Re: Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by BlackDBagba: 8:51am
It's so unfortunate but these people won't inflict their frustration caused by the society on those that deserve it.
Go to their houses and cause mayhem
|Re: Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by donblade85555(m): 9:40am
All these robbers nor just get conscience, they are too wicked for my liking.....its high time we arm our security men with guns....
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man, visit www.laughkillme.com
|Re: Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by brunofarad(m): 9:40am
These boys don't want to get busy
|Re: Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by Joseunlimited(f): 9:41am
Chai
|Re: Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by fidalgo19: 9:41am
Naira youths and quick money
See how spoilt that man's head
Even your going to steal you don't treat human beings that way.
|Re: Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by ultron12345: 9:41am
They must be from that region......the region of developers
|Re: Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by djemillionia: 9:41am
RIP da dead
|Re: Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by EniHolar(f): 9:42am
Afonjatribeguy:
Ember month had nothing to do with this. Is this the first robbery incidence this year?
When will violence end in this KonTree
|Re: Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by judecares1: 9:42am
HE WHO GOES WITH THE SWORD,MUST SURELY DIE BY THE SWORD
|Re: Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by felixomor: 9:43am
& pple wonder Why will nigerians not resort to jungle justice when people like these are caught?
God help us.
|Re: Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by dapuzi(m): 9:43am
nawa ooo
|Re: Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by venai(m): 9:43am
Buhari and his apc should provide employment to these jobless. It's time they fulfiled their compaign promise of providing jobs to the jobless youth, AREWA youth inclusive.
As for you heartless thieves, jungle justice fall on you. Una no go die better.
|Re: Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by BizLifeE: 9:43am
Life is now very cheap in this part of the world.
Perfect Money/Payeer/Epay/Neteller: ituglobalfx.com.ng
|Re: Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by toyinjimoh(m): 9:44am
May God protect us from evil doers
|Re: Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by kay29000(m): 9:44am
How the hell did they bend that burglary gate? Damn! I am sure the occupants of the house would have woken up when they started cutting and bending the burglary gate...I can imagine what would be going through their minds at the time.
|Re: Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by Mckandre(m): 9:44am
Their delay due to bad road kwa? Or fear towards jamming into an ongoing robbery operation
|Re: Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by Agadaobo(m): 9:44am
There is God oooooo
|Re: Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by stillondmatter: 9:44am
k
|Re: Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by jashar(f): 9:45am
I now understand why people go berserk when they catch armed robbers. Kai...
Jungle justice is wrong though...
|Re: Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by cydophobia(m): 9:46am
And some people will come here and say i dont support Jungle Justice
Yeyenatu
|Re: Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by analsexqueen(f): 9:46am
|Re: Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by eluquenson(m): 9:46am
That's why i still respect NPF regardless of the bad eggs in their midst.
|Re: Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by mex22: 9:46am
Get yourself a good dog or better dogs
|Re: Robbers Break Into A House In Delta, Break Gateman's Head With Axe(Graphic Pics) by KunkAcid: 9:47am
Those armed robbers did a fantastic job and should be hailed for being very very merciful.
They should have killed the gateman for not doing his job of opening the gate for them.
He probably was even sleeping on duty!
Many won't even go through this kind of stress before shooting down every folks like rabbits.
They were determined,
They were diligent,
They were prepared,
They were patient,
They were intelligent,
They were equipped,
They were fearless.
No one with such outstanding qualities won't succeed in life even as an armed robber.
The only thing this crop of armed robbers lacked was a big dream. They should have aimed for a bank or the home of Okowa.
I hope the Police that could not get to the rescue on time because of bad road will find a way to catch the actual armed robbers and not some random street Igbo smokers.
