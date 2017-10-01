₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by InyinyaAgbaOku(m): 9:33am
Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Prize for Literature
http://sunnewsonline.com/ikeogu-wins-2017-nlng-prize-for-literature/
|Re: Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by Obi1kenobi(m): 12:25pm
The biggest literary prize in Nigeria was awarded and this hasn't made the front page?
cc: Divepen1, Obinnau, Mynd44, Lalasticlala etc.
Do your duty please.
|Re: Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by ShitHead: 1:54pm
I'm next
|Re: Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by johnnyholtby(m): 1:55pm
Ftc
|Re: Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by BreezyCB(m): 1:55pm
H
|Re: Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by massinola(m): 1:55pm
Igbo kwenu. We always represent
|Re: Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by morikee(m): 1:55pm
Down
|Re: Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by morikee(m): 1:55pm
Up
|Re: Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by morikee(m): 1:55pm
Down
|Re: Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by modelmike7(m): 1:55pm
Congratulations
|Re: Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by free2ryhme: 1:56pm
|Re: Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by IgedeBushBoy(m): 1:56pm
Hahahahahahahahahahah. Watch as Biafrans will come here and start chest-beating on a Nigerian's achievement,
|Re: Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by IamProdigy: 1:57pm
Its just did @ the commenter above....
So calm down...because of ur Bp
|Re: Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by IgedeBushBoy(m): 1:58pm
Add to the topic "...while his lazy brothers agitate for Biafra"
|Re: Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by frankzone: 1:59pm
Awesome
|Re: Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by arodavoo(m): 2:00pm
Congrats...check my profile to get ur quality and affordable shoes and clothes
|Re: Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by KnowMore: 2:02pm
That's nice
|Re: Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by Cajal: 2:02pm
arodavoo:OK....bros
|Re: Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by dfrost: 2:02pm
Congratulations!!!
|Re: Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by Raintaker(m): 2:07pm
Doesn't Oke mean rat in Igbo language? Well good for him.
|Re: Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by Spylord48: 2:08pm
congrats
|Re: Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by proudlyYoruba(m): 2:12pm
G
|Re: Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by RebelChip: 2:12pm
The Igbo hater LionDeLeo and his alter ego Omenka will not be happy about this. There soul will be pained seeing an Igbo man there.
Meanwhile, their Northern Zone is nothing but a hunger and disease ravaged region.
|Re: Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by mcayomind(m): 2:12pm
congrat bro
|Re: Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by tishbite41: 2:14pm
Biafra we up niggaz, we re nt supposed to be in d zoo with animals
|Re: Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by tishbite41: 2:16pm
Raintaker:it means inheritance or share, thou Afonja
|Re: Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by Unlimited22: 2:17pm
NCAN members won't see this one.
Please, let's shun tribalism. It leads nowhere.
Let age be respected and achievement revered irrespective of background.
|Re: Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by Raintaker(m): 2:21pm
tishbite41:Ode ni bobo yi sha.
Amukumeko oshi
|Re: Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by tishbite41: 2:23pm
Raintaker:back to sender, son of perdition
|Re: Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by osusuallstars: 2:24pm
massinola:This your bigotry speeches everytime continues to be a clog in the wheel of progress for our people. The next time it will remind the judges that an Ibo won it last, let not give it to another Ibo even if he merits.
|Re: Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by ikp120(m): 2:27pm
Who is he?
|Re: Ikeogu Oke Wins 2017 Nlng Prize For Literature by Raintaker(m): 2:27pm
tishbite41:Awon babanlaku baba e.
Omo ale olori pelebe.
Wa gba epe: Kii san fun eesan, kii WO fun eewo, omo ori igba kii ridi joko-let me stop here before I further destroy your miserable life.
You and who do you think is playing the afonja card?
Were jati jati
