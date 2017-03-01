₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Alaafin Raises Alarm Over Assault On Yoruba Culture by afroniger: 11:30am
|Re: Alaafin Raises Alarm Over Assault On Yoruba Culture by afroniger: 11:31am
If Yoruba people are not careful, they will allow both imported religions to destroy their land.
|Re: Alaafin Raises Alarm Over Assault On Yoruba Culture by shukuokukobambi: 11:31am
i agree fully and will now rant!!
Both Abrahamic religions of Christianity and Islam are a cancer. Useless religions that aim to project totally foreign cultures of Jews and Arabs on us Africans. Christians believe and affirm that a snake talked to Eve and a virgin gave birth without sex, Muslims believe angel Gabriel brought Koran to Muhammad and he also split the moon in 2 yet they laugh at the traditionalist for asserting that oduduwa came from heaven with a rooster. If you have the right to lie to yourselves, why deny me mine? Is it your lie?
Hypocrites of the 2 religions everywhere. Taking oath of office with the Bible and Koran yet no fidelity in the corridors of power. Christian and Muslim politicians sharing money in abuja leaving the masses to be fighting over the useless religions in the streets. They should start oath taking with sango and Ogun!!
Christian leaders stealing, amassing jets etc at the expense of their poor members, Muslim leaders cradle robbing, amassing wives and encouraging extremist behavior in the youth. With all the religion in the country, what do we have to show for it?
What would it for our young people to realize that every land creates its own gods? Christianity and Islam spread round the world because Jews and Arabs are very wicked folks who don't believe in live and let live. See the carnage in the old testament and that in Islamic history and you wonder why we ever had anything to do with such blood thirstiness. Yoruba is at home with syncretism and I appreciate those adherents of islam and Christianity who do theirs with sense, remembering they're Yoruba before any foreign religion.
Edumare bless oba Lamidi, himself a Muslim but not oblivious to the danger posed by these foreign religions to our identity. If I ever pick up religion again, it'll be isese. At least I'll know I'm honouring the memory of my ancestors and not se foreign beasts who have nothing but contempt for me and my culture
|Re: Alaafin Raises Alarm Over Assault On Yoruba Culture by Omofunaab2: 11:43am
Kabiyesi is right..
A friend of mine recently changed his Surname to Oluwayinka from Ogunyinka.
Some parents have abandoned Traditional Yoruba names for names that ought to be given to dogs.
Nowadays, You see Children bearing names like covenant, Godspower, Thanksgiving, Offering etc
Christian movies too are not helping matters
|Re: Alaafin Raises Alarm Over Assault On Yoruba Culture by oodualover: 11:51am
afroniger:I love you baba! I respect you more than that nonsense and shiity Ooni of Ife.
Kabiyesi oo!
Kojo pe lori!
Ki bata pe lese!
|Re: Alaafin Raises Alarm Over Assault On Yoruba Culture by ODVanguard: 12:05pm
Omofunaab2:
True words. That's part of why I give kudos to Yoruba movies for still largely staying true to our traditional roots by promoting the traditional aspects of Yoruba culture; they are not shy to promote ifa consultation alongside pastors and alfas. Our people need to be very careful not to allow religious differences to erode our shared cultural values as this will certainly spell doom for us.
|Re: Alaafin Raises Alarm Over Assault On Yoruba Culture by Jetleeee: 12:06pm
ODVanguard:
Shey una don hear.
|Re: Alaafin Raises Alarm Over Assault On Yoruba Culture by Olu317(m): 12:25pm
oodualover:Are you alright at all? Is it Ooni's stool you refer to with such insult? If You have a problem with your own personal lineage, why not sort it out them. You better know how to comment on social media. Wherever you are located in life is accessible to breeze. Be very warned.
|Re: Alaafin Raises Alarm Over Assault On Yoruba Culture by oodualover: 12:32pm
ODVanguard:You are right but Yoruba movies today are being corrupted by non Yorubas who are allowed to feature in them.
They hardly make a sentence without using some form of English words in them.
For example, you hear things like:
Mo lo si school leni or bawo ni School?
I have cousins in the Uk that rely on these Yoruba movies so they can learn to speak their native language, but when 50 percent of the language used in communicating is English, how then can those kids learn them.
Everything is somehow fuuckked up. Yoruba language will soonego extinct and we will all have ourselves to blame.
|Re: Alaafin Raises Alarm Over Assault On Yoruba Culture by Jetleeee: 12:34pm
Olu317:
Ooni has done some bullocks things since he got crowned breh
Let's call a spade a spade.
|Re: Alaafin Raises Alarm Over Assault On Yoruba Culture by oodualover: 12:36pm
Olu317:Ogbeni leave me jor. That guy called adewusi or whatever should not have been the Ooni. He is the one disrespecting the throne, not me.
|Re: Alaafin Raises Alarm Over Assault On Yoruba Culture by oodualover: 12:37pm
Jetleeee:Thank you jare for saying the truth
|Re: Alaafin Raises Alarm Over Assault On Yoruba Culture by shukuokukobambi: 12:53pm
Omofunaab2:
When the Christianity over enter my head sometime ago, I changed my surname after one rubbish deliverance like that. I was in the process of making it legal before sense returned
|Re: Alaafin Raises Alarm Over Assault On Yoruba Culture by shukuokukobambi: 12:58pm
ODVanguard:
My brother, forget those nollywood Yoruba movies with their sorry story lines. Its folks like Tunde kalani, Trade Ogidan, late Adebayo Faleti etc and their productions that still keep Yoruba language and culture flying.
As for that prof ishaq akintola, I hope he'll relocate to Medina soon with his fanatical nonsense
|Re: Alaafin Raises Alarm Over Assault On Yoruba Culture by Olu317(m): 1:05pm
oodualover:Leave you Jor?Are you the one to be crowned the king then if he isn't fit? How does he disrespected the throne? Is it because of the lady who couldn't be the queen? A true king and kindly king knows, he can only be king if Eledua sanctify it. I don't need to know you but I tell you of a truth, no matter, how emotional you are, there are things of the spirit beyond you and I. Don't get yourself into spiritual trouble. It is not about social media thing . I have opined.
|Re: Alaafin Raises Alarm Over Assault On Yoruba Culture by shukuokukobambi: 1:08pm
oodualover:
I might not use your harsh words but honestly ooni dey fall my hand and the hypocrisy is nauseating. What are you looking for in a church after spending 3 weeks in the forest before coronation?
And Adeboye too will partake in the charade when inwardly, he believes his daddy will send the ooni to barbecue in hell?
|Re: Alaafin Raises Alarm Over Assault On Yoruba Culture by ShitHead: 1:10pm
He himself is an assault to the culture. He should first raise alarm on himself.
|Re: Alaafin Raises Alarm Over Assault On Yoruba Culture by 9jvirgin(m): 1:11pm
|Re: Alaafin Raises Alarm Over Assault On Yoruba Culture by Jetleeee: 1:12pm
|Re: Alaafin Raises Alarm Over Assault On Yoruba Culture by Orobo2Lekpa: 1:17pm
|Re: Alaafin Raises Alarm Over Assault On Yoruba Culture by emmyspark007(m): 1:19pm
may you get everything you've always wanted in life for beating me to say this piece
shukuokukobambi:
|Re: Alaafin Raises Alarm Over Assault On Yoruba Culture by luminouz(m): 1:24pm
Omofunaab2:I have heard a lot about changing my surname from people but I declined......... Its part of my family heritage...why delete it!!! I have always respected my traditions and nowadays the church is looking more n more boring.... Though I believe there is God but his prophets are not just tryn at all
|Re: Alaafin Raises Alarm Over Assault On Yoruba Culture by MrIrohKenedy: 1:24pm
yeroba culture like skul mining and head hunting
he should thank God for the good people of yeroba Christians
if not by now skull mining would have been legal and head hunting a job to the jobless yoots
God bless yeroba Christians
cc
Alcatraz005
