ON OCTOBER 10







By Daud Olatunji ABEOKUTA — The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, yesterday, raised the alarm over the erosion of Yoruba culture by what he called received religions of Islam and Christianity.



The first class monarch explained that both religions had portrayed the Yoruba values and traditions include traditional names and celebrations as evil, satanic or demonic. Oba Adeyemi stated this while declaring open the international conference on Yorubaland and politics since the 19th Century and beyond held at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, in honour of renowned historian, late Prof. Joseph Atanda. The monarch lamented that with the advent of both religions, some aspects of Yoruba culture and tradition had suffered great assault leading to extinction of family life, pattern of social relations, family names and praise names among others.



According to the Monarch “Yoruba land is at a critical juncture today, more than ever before. The assault on our culture has assumed frightening dimensions, coming from the received religions of Islam and Christianity, especially their puritanical and pentecostal trends.” “Family life, nature and pattern of social relations, indigenous social welfarism, family names and praise names, values and traditions’ have almost been completely destroyed by their portrayal as evil, satanic or demonic.’’



Late Prof. Jeseph Atanda had taught African and Yoruba Culture among others at the University of Ibadan . He thereafter worked at OOU Ago-Iwoye formerly known as Ogun State University as Professor of history . In his keynote address, titled:Yoruba Nation: (Dis)Unity, national politics and the Republican spirit, the executive vice-chairman, Ibadan School of Government and Public Policy, Dr Tunji Olaopa, canvassed regional integration in which the six states in the South-west would set the pace for the Nigerian state.’’ Launching the collection of works by the late Prof. Atanda, the chairman, Bi-courtney Group of Companies, Dr Wale Babalakin, also eulogised him, urging other historians not to shy away from telling the authentic story of the Yoruba.



While recalling his frienship with late Prof. Atanda, Babalakin said he hid in the house of the late historian during his trouble with former head of State ,late Sanni Abacha . In his remarks , Dr Toyin Falola of the University of Texas, Houston, announced scholarship award by the Atanda family.



Mynd44,Lalasticlala

If Yoruba people are not careful, they will allow both imported religions to destroy their land. 7 Likes





Both Abrahamic religions of Christianity and Islam are a cancer. Useless religions that aim to project totally foreign cultures of Jews and Arabs on us Africans. Christians believe and affirm that a snake talked to Eve and a virgin gave birth without sex, Muslims believe angel Gabriel brought Koran to Muhammad and he also split the moon in 2 yet they laugh at the traditionalist for asserting that oduduwa came from heaven with a rooster. If you have the right to lie to yourselves, why deny me mine? Is it your lie?



Hypocrites of the 2 religions everywhere. Taking oath of office with the Bible and Koran yet no fidelity in the corridors of power. Christian and Muslim politicians sharing money in abuja leaving the masses to be fighting over the useless religions in the streets. They should start oath taking with sango and Ogun!!



Christian leaders stealing, amassing jets etc at the expense of their poor members, Muslim leaders cradle robbing, amassing wives and encouraging extremist behavior in the youth. With all the religion in the country, what do we have to show for it?



What would it for our young people to realize that every land creates its own gods? Christianity and Islam spread round the world because Jews and Arabs are very wicked folks who don't believe in live and let live. See the carnage in the old testament and that in Islamic history and you wonder why we ever had anything to do with such blood thirstiness. Yoruba is at home with syncretism and I appreciate those adherents of islam and Christianity who do theirs with sense, remembering they're Yoruba before any foreign religion.



i agree fully and will now rant!!

Both Abrahamic religions of Christianity and Islam are a cancer. Useless religions that aim to project totally foreign cultures of Jews and Arabs on us Africans. Christians believe and affirm that a snake talked to Eve and a virgin gave birth without sex, Muslims believe angel Gabriel brought Koran to Muhammad and he also split the moon in 2 yet they laugh at the traditionalist for asserting that oduduwa came from heaven with a rooster. If you have the right to lie to yourselves, why deny me mine? Is it your lie?

Hypocrites of the 2 religions everywhere. Taking oath of office with the Bible and Koran yet no fidelity in the corridors of power. Christian and Muslim politicians sharing money in abuja leaving the masses to be fighting over the useless religions in the streets. They should start oath taking with sango and Ogun!!

Christian leaders stealing, amassing jets etc at the expense of their poor members, Muslim leaders cradle robbing, amassing wives and encouraging extremist behavior in the youth. With all the religion in the country, what do we have to show for it?

What would it for our young people to realize that every land creates its own gods? Christianity and Islam spread round the world because Jews and Arabs are very wicked folks who don't believe in live and let live. See the carnage in the old testament and that in Islamic history and you wonder why we ever had anything to do with such blood thirstiness. Yoruba is at home with syncretism and I appreciate those adherents of islam and Christianity who do theirs with sense, remembering they're Yoruba before any foreign religion.

Edumare bless oba Lamidi, himself a Muslim but not oblivious to the danger posed by these foreign religions to our identity. If I ever pick up religion again, it'll be isese. At least I'll know I'm honouring the memory of my ancestors and not se foreign beasts who have nothing but contempt for me and my culture

Kabiyesi is right..



A friend of mine recently changed his Surname to Oluwayinka from Ogunyinka.



Some parents have abandoned Traditional Yoruba names for names that ought to be given to dogs.



Nowadays, You see Children bearing names like covenant, Godspower, Thanksgiving, Offering etc



Christian movies too are not helping matters

afroniger:

I love you baba! I respect you more than that nonsense and shiity Ooni of Ife.

Kabiyesi oo!

Kojo pe lori!

Ki bata pe lese!

Kabiyesi oo!

Kojo pe lori!

I love you baba! I respect you more than that nonsense and shiity Ooni of Ife.

Kabiyesi oo!

Kojo pe lori!

Ki bata pe lese!

Omofunaab2:

Kabiyesi is right..



A friend of mine recently changed his Surname to Oluwayinka from Ogunyinka.



Some parents have abandoned Traditional Yoruba names for names that ought to be given to dogs.



Nowadays, You see Children bearing names like covenant, Godspower, Thanksgiving, Offering etc



Christian movies too are not helping matters

True words. That's part of why I give kudos to Yoruba movies for still largely staying true to our traditional roots by promoting the traditional aspects of Yoruba culture; they are not shy to promote ifa consultation alongside pastors and alfas. Our people need to be very careful not to allow religious differences to erode our shared cultural values as this will certainly spell doom for us.

ODVanguard:





True words. That's part of why I give kudos to Yoruba movies for still largely staying true to our traditional roots by promoting the traditional aspects of Yoruba culture; they are not shy to promote Ifa consultation alongside pastors and alfas. Our people need to be very careful not to allow religious differences to erode our shared cultural values as this will certainly spell doom for us.

Shey una don hear.

oodualover:



I love you baba! I respect you more than that nonsense and shiity Ooni of Ife.

Kabiyesi oo!

Kojo pe lori!

Are you alright at all? Is it Ooni's stool you refer to with such insult? If You have a problem with your own personal lineage, why not sort it out them. You better know how to comment on social media. Wherever you are located in life is accessible to breeze. Be very warned.

ODVanguard:





True words. That's part of why I give kudos to Yoruba movies for still largely staying true to our traditional roots by promoting the traditional aspects of Yoruba culture; they are not shy to promote ifa consultation alongside pastors and alfas. Our people need to be very careful not to allow religious differences to erode our shared cultural values as this will certainly spell doom for us. You are right but Yoruba movies today are being corrupted by non Yorubas who are allowed to feature in them.

They hardly make a sentence without using some form of English words in them.

For example, you hear things like:

Mo lo si school leni or bawo ni School?



I have cousins in the Uk that rely on these Yoruba movies so they can learn to speak their native language, but when 50 percent of the language used in communicating is English, how then can those kids learn them.

You are right but Yoruba movies today are being corrupted by non Yorubas who are allowed to feature in them.

They hardly make a sentence without using some form of English words in them.

For example, you hear things like:

Mo lo si school leni or bawo ni School?

I have cousins in the Uk that rely on these Yoruba movies so they can learn to speak their native language, but when 50 percent of the language used in communicating is English, how then can those kids learn them.

Everything is somehow fuuckked up. Yoruba language will soonego extinct and we will all have ourselves to blame.

Olu317:

Are you alright at all? Is it Ooni's stool you refer to with such insult? If You have a problem with your own personal lineage, why not sort it out them. You better know how to comment on social media. Wherever you are located in life is accessible to breeze. Be very warned.

Ooni has done some bullocks things since he got crowned breh



Ooni has done some bullocks things since he got crowned breh

Let's call a spade a spade.

Olu317:

Ogbeni leave me jor. That guy called adewusi or whatever should not have been the Ooni. He is the one disrespecting the throne, not me.

Jetleeee:



Ooni has done some bullocks things since he got crowned breh

Thank you jare for saying the truth

Omofunaab2:

Kabiyesi is right..



A friend of mine recently changed his Surname to Oluwayinka from Ogunyinka.



Some parents have abandoned Traditional Yoruba names for names that ought to be given to dogs.



Nowadays, You see Children bearing names like covenant, Godspower, Thanksgiving, Offering etc



Christian movies too are not helping matters

When the Christianity over enter my head sometime ago, I changed my surname after one rubbish deliverance like that. I was in the process of making it legal before sense returned

ODVanguard:





True words. That's part of why I give kudos to Yoruba movies for still largely staying true to our traditional roots by promoting the traditional aspects of Yoruba culture; they are not shy to promote ifa consultation alongside pastors and alfas. Our people need to be very careful not to allow religious differences to erode our shared cultural values as this will certainly spell doom for us.

My brother, forget those nollywood Yoruba movies with their sorry story lines. Its folks like Tunde kalani, Trade Ogidan, late Adebayo Faleti etc and their productions that still keep Yoruba language and culture flying.



My brother, forget those nollywood Yoruba movies with their sorry story lines. Its folks like Tunde kalani, Trade Ogidan, late Adebayo Faleti etc and their productions that still keep Yoruba language and culture flying.

As for that prof ishaq akintola, I hope he'll relocate to Medina soon with his fanatical nonsense

oodualover:



Leave you Jor?Are you the one to be crowned the king then if he isn't fit? How does he disrespected the throne? Is it because of the lady who couldn't be the queen? A true king and kindly king knows, he can only be king if Eledua sanctify it. I don't need to know you but I tell you of a truth, no matter, how emotional you are, there are things of the spirit beyond you and I. Don't get yourself into spiritual trouble. It is not about social media thing . I have opined.

oodualover:



I love you baba! I respect you more than that nonsense and shiity Ooni of Ife.

Kabiyesi oo!

Kojo pe lori!

Ki bata pe lese!

I might not use your harsh words but honestly ooni dey fall my hand and the hypocrisy is nauseating. What are you looking for in a church after spending 3 weeks in the forest before coronation?



I might not use your harsh words but honestly ooni dey fall my hand and the hypocrisy is nauseating. What are you looking for in a church after spending 3 weeks in the forest before coronation?

And Adeboye too will partake in the charade when inwardly, he believes his daddy will send the ooni to barbecue in hell?

He himself is an assault to the culture. He should first raise alarm on himself.

Which alarm?

Zombies and agberos over to u

afroniger:

D conquered afonjas should keep qwaeet and bow to their gambari masters

If imported tribes have not destroyed YorubaLand, imported religions can never destroy YorubaLand

shukuokukobambi:

i agree fully and will now rant!!



Both Abrahamic religions of Christianity and Islam are a cancer. Useless religions that aim to project totally foreign cultures of Jews and Arabs on us Africans. Christians believe and affirm that a snake talked to Eve and a virgin gave birth without sex, Muslims believe angel Gabriel brought Koran to Muhammad and he also split the moon in 2 yet they laugh at the traditionalist for asserting that oduduwa came from heaven with a rooster. If you have the right to lie to yourselves, why deny me mine? Is it your lie?



Hypocrites of the 2 religions everywhere. Taking oath of office with the Bible and Koran yet no fidelity in the corridors of power. Christian and Muslim politicians sharing money in abuja leaving the masses to be fighting over the useless religions in the streets. They should start oath taking with sango and Ogun!!



Christian leaders stealing, amassing jets etc at the expense of their poor members, Muslim leaders cradle robbing, amassing wives and encouraging extremist behavior in the youth. With all the religion in the country, what do we have to show for it?



What would it for our young people to realize that every land creates its own gods? Christianity and Islam spread round the world because Jews and Arabs are very wicked folks who don't believe in live and let live. See the carnage in the old testament and that in Islamic history and you wonder why we ever had anything to do with such blood thirstiness. Yoruba is at home with syncretism and I appreciate those adherents of islam and Christianity who do theirs with sense, remembering they're Yoruba before any foreign religion.



may you get everything you've always wanted in life for beating me to say this piece

Omofunaab2:

Kabiyesi is right..



A friend of mine recently changed his Surname to Oluwayinka from Ogunyinka.



Some parents have abandoned Traditional Yoruba names for names that ought to be given to dogs.



Nowadays, You see Children bearing names like covenant, Godspower, Thanksgiving, Offering etc



I have heard a lot about changing my surname from people but I declined......... Its part of my family heritage...why delete it!!! I have always respected my traditions and nowadays the church is looking more n more boring.... Though I believe there is God but his prophets are not just tryn at all