|Celestine Babayaro Celebrates His Goal In Nigeria 3-2 Win Over Argentina In 1996 by Dosmay(m): 12:37pm
Throwback photo of super eagles legend Celestine Babayaro celebrating his goal in Nigeria's 3-2 win over Argentina, Atlanta, USA, 1996.
Source;http://www.dosmay.com.ng/2017/10/celestine-babayaro-celebrates-his-goal.html?m=1
|Re: Celestine Babayaro Celebrates His Goal In Nigeria 3-2 Win Over Argentina In 1996 by Dosmay(m): 12:38pm
|Re: Celestine Babayaro Celebrates His Goal In Nigeria 3-2 Win Over Argentina In 1996 by anuoluwapo884: 12:42pm
A goal of a lifetime never too forget
|Re: Celestine Babayaro Celebrates His Goal In Nigeria 3-2 Win Over Argentina In 1996 by fabulousfortune(m): 2:15pm
I know dat ref
|Re: Celestine Babayaro Celebrates His Goal In Nigeria 3-2 Win Over Argentina In 1996 by mcayomind(m): 2:15pm
wow.... I've never been this close to FTC..... 2km away
|Re: Celestine Babayaro Celebrates His Goal In Nigeria 3-2 Win Over Argentina In 1996 by aalangel(f): 2:15pm
Great shot...great photographer!!!
|Re: Celestine Babayaro Celebrates His Goal In Nigeria 3-2 Win Over Argentina In 1996 by chinedubrazil(m): 2:15pm
nice one then.
can we say the same now? no because nigeria has lost her glory
|Re: Celestine Babayaro Celebrates His Goal In Nigeria 3-2 Win Over Argentina In 1996 by Micheezy7(m): 2:15pm
S
|Re: Celestine Babayaro Celebrates His Goal In Nigeria 3-2 Win Over Argentina In 1996 by Naughtytboy: 2:16pm
Epic .the ref was like.. 'this naija boy no no say he fit break him waste so ooo
,.i really wish we can do better at next year's world Cup
|Re: Celestine Babayaro Celebrates His Goal In Nigeria 3-2 Win Over Argentina In 1996 by maklelemakukula(m): 2:16pm
pierluini collina the scarry referee
JUST GOOGLE @SCARRY REFEREE@ THERE"S A 90% CHANCE HIS PICTURES WILL POP UP
|Re: Celestine Babayaro Celebrates His Goal In Nigeria 3-2 Win Over Argentina In 1996 by moscobabs(m): 2:16pm
|Re: Celestine Babayaro Celebrates His Goal In Nigeria 3-2 Win Over Argentina In 1996 by rattlesnake(m): 2:16pm
Smh before women broke his spinal cord with 5ex
|Re: Celestine Babayaro Celebrates His Goal In Nigeria 3-2 Win Over Argentina In 1996 by MrDandy(m): 2:16pm
|Re: Celestine Babayaro Celebrates His Goal In Nigeria 3-2 Win Over Argentina In 1996 by addikt(m): 2:16pm
That referee Don tey too...
|Re: Celestine Babayaro Celebrates His Goal In Nigeria 3-2 Win Over Argentina In 1996 by cooljoe(m): 2:16pm
c as colina dey look am like "kilode"
|Re: Celestine Babayaro Celebrates His Goal In Nigeria 3-2 Win Over Argentina In 1996 by oyek691: 2:16pm
LEGENDS ⚽️
|Re: Celestine Babayaro Celebrates His Goal In Nigeria 3-2 Win Over Argentina In 1996 by gerrardomendes(m): 2:17pm
buhari
|Re: Celestine Babayaro Celebrates His Goal In Nigeria 3-2 Win Over Argentina In 1996 by baur(m): 2:17pm
dem never born me then.
|Re: Celestine Babayaro Celebrates His Goal In Nigeria 3-2 Win Over Argentina In 1996 by obajoey(m): 2:17pm
Never forget.
|Re: Celestine Babayaro Celebrates His Goal In Nigeria 3-2 Win Over Argentina In 1996 by fabulousfortune(m): 2:17pm
rattlesnake:Really?
|Re: Celestine Babayaro Celebrates His Goal In Nigeria 3-2 Win Over Argentina In 1996 by YoungRichRuler(m): 2:17pm
Great
|Re: Celestine Babayaro Celebrates His Goal In Nigeria 3-2 Win Over Argentina In 1996 by ShySteady(m): 2:17pm
|Re: Celestine Babayaro Celebrates His Goal In Nigeria 3-2 Win Over Argentina In 1996 by anibi9674: 2:17pm
Olympic gold medalist.
|Re: Celestine Babayaro Celebrates His Goal In Nigeria 3-2 Win Over Argentina In 1996 by buskie13(m): 2:17pm
babayaro celebrating and ikpeba looking in excitement
|Re: Celestine Babayaro Celebrates His Goal In Nigeria 3-2 Win Over Argentina In 1996 by MurderEnglish(m): 2:17pm
I no go forget Atlanta 1996..
Do do ri ma....
|Re: Celestine Babayaro Celebrates His Goal In Nigeria 3-2 Win Over Argentina In 1996 by xcesspaschal(m): 2:17pm
this reminds me of a website......in Akon voice
|Re: Celestine Babayaro Celebrates His Goal In Nigeria 3-2 Win Over Argentina In 1996 by HauteReel: 2:18pm
I see Pierluigi Collina. That man can ref anything. I even hear he reffed the battle of Normandy between the Allies and Nazis.
|Re: Celestine Babayaro Celebrates His Goal In Nigeria 3-2 Win Over Argentina In 1996 by stephenabudu959(m): 2:18pm
Hmm í ½í¸ í ½í¸ í ½í¸ OK
|Re: Celestine Babayaro Celebrates His Goal In Nigeria 3-2 Win Over Argentina In 1996 by Koval12: 2:19pm
I miss those days
|Re: Celestine Babayaro Celebrates His Goal In Nigeria 3-2 Win Over Argentina In 1996 by mamaafrik(m): 2:19pm
No be the referee with eagle eye and vulture head be dat??
|Re: Celestine Babayaro Celebrates His Goal In Nigeria 3-2 Win Over Argentina In 1996 by arodavoo(m): 2:20pm
Legend! !..check my profile to get ur latest, quality and affordable shoes and clothes
