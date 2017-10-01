₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Seeks Senate's Approval For $5.5bn Foreign Loan by 360frolic(m): 12:38pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the approval of the Senate to take $5.5bn foreign loan for the execution of the 2017 budget.
The Senate president, Bukola Saraki read the President's letter during plenary on Tuesday.
The letter dated October 4,this year was read a week after the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun blamed the Senate for delaying the approval.
She claimed that the request has been hanging at the National Assembly.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/10/buhari-seeks-senates-approval-for-55bn.html
|Re: Buhari Seeks Senate's Approval For $5.5bn Foreign Loan by RZArecta(m): 12:42pm
The burukutu sipping drunkard aka Buhari is hell bent on destroying Nigeria economically with unnecessary loans which would surely be squandered before he leaves office
|Re: Buhari Seeks Senate's Approval For $5.5bn Foreign Loan by swagagolic01: 12:50pm
Lol. ... funny country
|Re: Buhari Seeks Senate's Approval For $5.5bn Foreign Loan by emmalexabl(m): 12:51pm
Jubrin !
Jubrin !!
Jubrin !!!
How many times did i call you..?
We Nigerians arent fooolllls ok....
|Re: Buhari Seeks Senate's Approval For $5.5bn Foreign Loan by ourema(f): 12:54pm
This Buhari sef. What happens to the billions recovered loot including the NNPC 25billion dollars
|Re: Buhari Seeks Senate's Approval For $5.5bn Foreign Loan by Paperwhite(m): 1:06pm
And these idiots in this government are telling us that Buhari is the best thing to happen to Nigeria Nigeria future have been mortgaged by the clueless APC.
|Re: Buhari Seeks Senate's Approval For $5.5bn Foreign Loan by venai(m): 1:09pm
Buhari's government and loans sef!
Them take loan swear for them?
|Re: Buhari Seeks Senate's Approval For $5.5bn Foreign Loan by Esseite: 1:32pm
What the point of the unreasonable budget if you cannot fund it?..
|Re: Buhari Seeks Senate's Approval For $5.5bn Foreign Loan by BiafranBushBoy: 2:17pm
good
We need more of these Loans. When we can't pay back, I then pray for any Oceanic country to come buy Nigeria as repayment of debt.
Nice more
|Re: Buhari Seeks Senate's Approval For $5.5bn Foreign Loan by Okaforokafor1: 2:18pm
I wonder why people say Buhari is the best thing to happen to Nigeria
|Re: Buhari Seeks Senate's Approval For $5.5bn Foreign Loan by Ayo4251(m): 2:18pm
Loan again?..Whatta'bout the $26bn NNPC fund?
|Re: Buhari Seeks Senate's Approval For $5.5bn Foreign Loan by cristianisraeli: 2:18pm
this zombie king is a pure dullard..borrowing to fund the budget
what happened to the 3.4 trillion you recovered
or the
$151 million, N8 billion
this government is full is lies
|Re: Buhari Seeks Senate's Approval For $5.5bn Foreign Loan by okerekeikpo: 2:18pm
Did he seek approval b4 stealing $26billion? Jubril from Sudan is a hardened criminal
|Re: Buhari Seeks Senate's Approval For $5.5bn Foreign Loan by felixomor: 2:18pm
Wow. Interesting
I think Baru should lend him
|Re: Buhari Seeks Senate's Approval For $5.5bn Foreign Loan by BrutalJab: 2:19pm
It's like there is a spirit always pushing APC and Buhari into causing Penalty.
Everything bout The Dullard is just evil, borrowing the country into oblivion. When will they pay this loan back?
hahahahahhaha...Buhari jubrin must rule us till 2023-Nairaland Zombies
|Re: Buhari Seeks Senate's Approval For $5.5bn Foreign Loan by mrvitalis(m): 2:19pm
I'm not against the loan but I want detailed list of what the loan would be used for to the last kobo so we can monitor it
If they are for capital project which is what it's should be , we want the name of the projects so we can monitor them because funding won't be an issue
|Re: Buhari Seeks Senate's Approval For $5.5bn Foreign Loan by tishbite41: 2:19pm
can any good thing come out of the north?
|Re: Buhari Seeks Senate's Approval For $5.5bn Foreign Loan by nikz(f): 2:19pm
Na waoh!
|Re: Buhari Seeks Senate's Approval For $5.5bn Foreign Loan by Brillantman: 2:20pm
"Only a fool will go for worst when bad is available"
Brillantman.
Buhari Government is worst
|Re: Buhari Seeks Senate's Approval For $5.5bn Foreign Loan by Firefire(m): 2:20pm
Wonderful!
|Re: Buhari Seeks Senate's Approval For $5.5bn Foreign Loan by Bullhari007(m): 2:20pm
Jubril what matters to him most is foreign loan. this useless incompetent clueless tyrant will put Nigeria in a dept that will take them 50years of hard labour and suffering to clear... Yoruba Muslims God will never forgive you guys for partaking in this fraud
|Re: Buhari Seeks Senate's Approval For $5.5bn Foreign Loan by MrIrohKenedy: 2:21pm
Buhari is not only a physical terrorist but an economic bokoharam - Omenka
|Re: Buhari Seeks Senate's Approval For $5.5bn Foreign Loan by IgedeBushBoy(m): 2:21pm
Come on guys, approve and let this hard worker of a president facilitate his Change agenda.
The more they hate you, the more we love you.
#SaiBuhari
|Re: Buhari Seeks Senate's Approval For $5.5bn Foreign Loan by snipesdam(m): 2:21pm
Kai.... Why was I Born in this Country Sef.....
$26billion was looted few days ago now u want to borrow $5billion...
I must leave this country!
|Re: Buhari Seeks Senate's Approval For $5.5bn Foreign Loan by ShitHead: 2:21pm
Stupidity is not a crime so you are free to go and borrow. After all the EFCC loot Recoveries on the media? The consensus after the election is that 100% of Nigerians think 50% of Nigerians have lost their minds.
|Re: Buhari Seeks Senate's Approval For $5.5bn Foreign Loan by hucienda: 2:21pm
lol ... make I just read comments.
|Re: Buhari Seeks Senate's Approval For $5.5bn Foreign Loan by nairavsdollars: 2:21pm
Yes, we need this loan. The former loans we collected were used for offsetting the president's medical treatment in UK. This current loan will be used for developing the country
|Re: Buhari Seeks Senate's Approval For $5.5bn Foreign Loan by Cajal: 2:22pm
RZArecta:...but how would they finance the budget...
Anyway the senate should seek for the justification
|Re: Buhari Seeks Senate's Approval For $5.5bn Foreign Loan by LUGBE: 2:22pm
God Have Mercy
These cabal really want to dry this country, senator's should sit up
|Re: Buhari Seeks Senate's Approval For $5.5bn Foreign Loan by free2ryhme: 2:22pm
360frolic:
APC is sucking this country dry
na only una
|Re: Buhari Seeks Senate's Approval For $5.5bn Foreign Loan by mcayomind(m): 2:22pm
Another money again.... omo oninakuna
