The Senate president, Bukola Saraki read the President's letter during plenary on Tuesday.







The letter dated October 4,this year was read a week after the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun blamed the Senate for delaying the approval.



She claimed that the request has been hanging at the National Assembly.





The burukutu sipping drunkard aka Buhari is hell bent on destroying Nigeria economically with unnecessary loans which would surely be squandered before he leaves office 18 Likes 1 Share

Lol. ... funny country

We Nigerians arent fooolllls ok.... 3 Likes

This Buhari sef. What happens to the billions recovered loot including the NNPC 25billion dollars 7 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria future have been mortgaged by the clueless APC. And these idiots in this government are telling us that Buhari is the best thing to happen to NigeriaNigeria future have been mortgaged by the clueless APC. 12 Likes

Buhari's government and loans sef!

Them take loan swear for them? 3 Likes

What the point of the unreasonable budget if you cannot fund it?.. 3 Likes

We need more of these Loans. When we can't pay back, I then pray for any Oceanic country to come buy Nigeria as repayment of debt.



I wonder why people say Buhari is the best thing to happen to Nigeria

Loan again?..Whatta'bout the $26bn NNPC fund?

this zombie king is a pure dullard..borrowing to fund the budget



what happened to the 3.4 trillion you recovered



$151 million, N8 billion



this government is full is lies 1 Like

Did he seek approval b4 stealing $26billion? Jubril from Sudan is a hardened criminal 1 Like

I think Baru should lend him 2 Likes

It's like there is a spirit always pushing APC and Buhari into causing Penalty.





Everything bout The Dullard is just evil, borrowing the country into oblivion. When will they pay this loan back?







hahahahahhaha...Buhari jubrin must rule us till 2023-Nairaland Zombies 2 Likes

I'm not against the loan but I want detailed list of what the loan would be used for to the last kobo so we can monitor it



If they are for capital project which is what it's should be , we want the name of the projects so we can monitor them because funding won't be an issue

can any good thing come out of the north? 3 Likes

"Only a fool will go for worst when bad is available"

Buhari Government is worst 1 Like

Jubril what matters to him most is foreign loan. this useless incompetent clueless tyrant will put Nigeria in a dept that will take them 50years of hard labour and suffering to clear... Yoruba Muslims God will never forgive you guys for partaking in this fraud

Buhari is not only a physical terrorist but an economic bokoharam - Omenka

Come on guys, approve and let this hard worker of a president facilitate his Change agenda.



The more they hate you, the more we love you.

#SaiBuhari





$26billion was looted few days ago now u want to borrow $5billion...



I must leave this country! Kai.... Why was I Born in this Country Sef.....$26billion was looted few days ago now u want to borrow $5billion...I must leave this country! 2 Likes

Stupidity is not a crime so you are free to go and borrow. After all the EFCC loot Recoveries on the media? The consensus after the election is that 100% of Nigerians think 50% of Nigerians have lost their minds.

Yes, we need this loan. The former loans we collected were used for offsetting the president's medical treatment in UK. This current loan will be used for developing the country

The burukutu sipping drunkard aka Buhari is hell bent on destroying Nigeria economically with unnecessary loans which would surely be squandered before he leaves office ...but how would they finance the budget...



Anyway the senate should seek for the justification ...but how would they finance the budget...Anyway the senate should seek for the justification





These cabal really want to dry this country, senator's should sit up God Have MercyThese cabal really want to dry this country, senator's should sit up

APC is sucking this country dry



na only una APC is sucking this country dryna only una