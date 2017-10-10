₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him by Kolababe: 1:55pm
A new video of Prophet Fufeyin of Christ Mercyland performing a miracle on a man with erectile dysfunction has gone viral.
Watch the video below
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/man-gets-rockhard-erection-as-prophet-fufeyin-performs-miracle-on-him
1 Like
|Re: Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him by Kolababe: 1:56pm
|Re: Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him by akankemi1(f): 2:10pm
ko si ohun to le ti nki ro...hmmm
13 Likes
|Re: Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him by molotov1: 2:11pm
stevecantrell you have a new competitor in town..
1 Like
|Re: Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him by ceezarhh(m): 2:11pm
his girlfriend's p****y right now...
42 Likes
|Re: Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him by zionmade1: 2:24pm
hahahahahaha
funny though
Anyway the Pastor said its God who called him, so let God decide whose servant he is. For me, I gat nothing to say.
1 Like
|Re: Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him by Topgainer: 2:45pm
zionmade1:The worship of demons has been with humans and adherents of such religions also believe that gods' call is upon the chief performers. They also make statements like yours.
Ours is different, we let our Bible decide, that is why we have a copy against which we draw comparisons. Not forgetting that most old testament ways are no longer acceptable.
And when we do, it's obvious we gat a lot of masqueraders.
|Re: Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him by hopefulLandlord: 2:52pm
Only in Africa
let me tell you how this is staged
1. get a willing male participant
2. the participant would take lots of Viagra for practice
3. know how long the effect of the Viagra would start showing, let's say 30Min
4. tell him to take the Viagra on the Dday 30min before its time to call him out
5. call him forward when its time and "command" his dick to stand, the command would coincide with the time the effect of the Viagra wears off
6. thank God for answering your prayer
7. members from competing churches would flock to your church
8. profit!!!!!
30 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him by zionmade1: 3:04pm
Topgainer:From the scriptures am yet to see wats the wrong the man is doing. He is praying for someone with erectile dysfunction as long as both of us know. so wat is it that he is doing that is against the scriptures
|Re: Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him by Spylord48: 8:12pm
He should visit the nearest brothel to make sure that the thing can stand at an attention for 2full hours
3 Likes
|Re: Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him by Jamiubond009(m): 9:14pm
Religion!! Keeping Africans mentally impoverished since eons.it is well.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him by Olarababy(f): 9:14pm
z
|Re: Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him by alexistaiwo: 9:15pm
Praise the lord!!!
Can I hear a louder hallelujah from the congregation
1 Like
|Re: Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him by Xbee007(m): 9:15pm
One unique thing about miracles is that "if you want it to work well you have to fake it well.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him by Flashh: 9:15pm
I am seeing things. Na my eyeballs dey me important sha. Make strange things wey I dey see no make them big oo.
|Re: Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him by Amarabae(f): 9:16pm
Ok o
|Re: Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him by Opiletool(m): 9:16pm
Guy will be looking forward to a nice sex time that night.
|Re: Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him by dkam: 9:17pm
Crazy world
|Re: Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him by aminubako1: 9:17pm
Lol
|Re: Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him by Lomprico2: 9:18pm
Jokers cum scamers
|Re: Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him by deepwater(f): 9:18pm
It's not about setting the mortar, it's about how much, how fast and how hard can you pound??
Prophet please ensure his miracles are whole and perfect to enable him drill in deepwater regions non stop without excuses of faulty "B.O.P" or "waiting on weather"
2 Likes
|Re: Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him by Alexander001(m): 9:18pm
go to the world and multiple.
|Re: Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him by TheControversy: 9:18pm
This is just disturbing..
1 Like
|Re: Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him by grin88(m): 9:18pm
end time preek
|Re: Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him by Friedyokes: 9:19pm
Major bull sheet ...
fake pastors be dancing with peoples tithes and offerings like....
3 Likes
|Re: Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him by Nawteemaxie(m): 9:19pm
Burantashi and Jedi Jedi, when they meet the pastor...
2 Likes
|Re: Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him by adepeter2027(m): 9:19pm
Lol
This yeye man that use to perform kung-fu stunts on TV?
|Re: Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him by takenadoh: 9:19pm
No comment
|Re: Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him by josh18(m): 9:19pm
thank you jesus
|Re: Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him by reality17(m): 9:19pm
akankemi1:
Meaning
|Re: Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him by gypsey(m): 9:20pm
Rubbish! there are hundreds of sick people in hospital, perhaps this crooked so called pastors should pay visits to the hospitals. i am sure they will get tired of healing sick people!
3 Likes
