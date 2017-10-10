Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Man Gets Erection As Prophet Fufeyin "Performs Miracle" On Him (9842 Views)

Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Orders Unmarried Youths To Choose Each Other / Nigerian Pastor Performs Miracle On The Street Of London (pics, Video) / Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin On Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal: "What God Told Me" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Watch the video below





http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/man-gets-rockhard-erection-as-prophet-fufeyin-performs-miracle-on-him A new video of Prophet Fufeyin of Christ Mercyland performing a miracle on a man with erectile dysfunction has gone viral.Watch the video below 1 Like

WATCH THE FUNNY VIDEO HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/man-gets-rockhard-erection-as-prophet-fufeyin-performs-miracle-on-him







WATCH THE FUNNY VIDEO HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/man-gets-rockhard-erection-as-prophet-fufeyin-performs-miracle-on-him

ko si ohun to le ti nki ro...hmmm 13 Likes

stevecantrell you have a new competitor in town.. 1 Like

his girlfriend's p****y right now... 42 Likes

hahahahahaha

funny though

Anyway the Pastor said its God who called him, so let God decide whose servant he is. For me, I gat nothing to say. 1 Like

zionmade1:

hahahahahaha

funny though

Anyway the Pastor said its God who called him, so let God decide whose servant he is. For me, I gat nothing to say. The worship of demons has been with humans and adherents of such religions also believe that gods' call is upon the chief performers. They also make statements like yours.

Ours is different, we let our Bible decide, that is why we have a copy against which we draw comparisons. Not forgetting that most old testament ways are no longer acceptable.

And when we do, it's obvious we gat a lot of masqueraders.

Only in Africa



let me tell you how this is staged



1. get a willing male participant



2. the participant would take lots of Viagra for practice



3. know how long the effect of the Viagra would start showing, let's say 30Min



4. tell him to take the Viagra on the Dday 30min before its time to call him out



5. call him forward when its time and "command" his dick to stand, the command would coincide with the time the effect of the Viagra wears off



6. thank God for answering your prayer



7. members from competing churches would flock to your church



8. profit!!!!! 30 Likes 3 Shares

Topgainer:



The worship of demons has been with humans and adherents of such religions also believe that gods' call is upon the chief performers. They also make statements like yours.

Ours is different, we let our Bible decide, that is why we have a copy against which we draw comparisons. Not forgetting that most old testament ways are no longer acceptable.

And when we do, it's obvious we gat a lot of masqueraders. From the scriptures am yet to see wats the wrong the man is doing. He is praying for someone with erectile dysfunction as long as both of us know. so wat is it that he is doing that is against the scriptures From the scriptures am yet to see wats the wrong the man is doing. He is praying for someone with erectile dysfunction as long as both of us know. so wat is it that he is doing that is against the scriptures

He should visit the nearest brothel to make sure that the thing can stand at an attention for 2full hours 3 Likes

Religion!! Keeping Africans mentally impoverished since eons.it is well. 2 Likes

z

Praise the lord!!!





Can I hear a louder hallelujah from the congregation 1 Like

One unique thing about miracles is that "if you want it to work well you have to fake it well. 3 Likes 1 Share

I am seeing things. Na my eyeballs dey me important sha. Make strange things wey I dey see no make them big oo.

Ok o

Guy will be looking forward to a nice sex time that night.

Crazy world

Lol

Jokers cum scamers

It's not about setting the mortar, it's about how much, how fast and how hard can you pound??



Prophet please ensure his miracles are whole and perfect to enable him drill in deepwater regions non stop without excuses of faulty "B.O.P" or "waiting on weather" 2 Likes

go to the world and multiple.

This is just disturbing.. 1 Like

end time preek

Major bull sheet ...



fake pastors be dancing with peoples tithes and offerings like.... 3 Likes

Burantashi and Jedi Jedi, when they meet the pastor... 2 Likes

Lol



This yeye man that use to perform kung-fu stunts on TV?

No comment

thank you jesus

akankemi1:

ko si ohun to le ti nki ro...hmmm

Meaning Meaning