17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by AutoJoshNG: 3:04pm
Your car should be like a baby.. so at least, it should have a sweet name. But this is not the case as some car names can make you wonder what the manufacturers were thinking. Some are intentional, some didn't have negative connotations when the names were given and some names are sexy in the car's country of origin but nasty overseas.
Let's look at some of those names and don't forget to add yours in the comment section.
1. Subaru STD
2. Toyota Aristo
3. Ferrari Fxx K - Find X?
4. Daihatsu Unclad
5. Toyota ISIS
6. Mazda Scrum
7. Mitsubishi Lettuce - Where is Cucumber?
8. Isuzu P'up
9. Honda That's
10.Volkswagen Thing
11.Subaru Brat
12.Subaru WRX STI
13.Isuzu Mysterious Utility Wizard
14.Suzuki Every Joypop
15.Daewoo Chairman
16.Oldsmobile Cutlass
17.Rolls Royce Ghost - Some people will never buy a ghost no matter how rich they are.
Add yours and tell us the name you dislike the most.
https://autojosh.com/17-weird-car-names-youve-ever-heard/
Re: 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by GAZZUZZ(m): 3:26pm
Have you heard of the mistubishi Gaz.zuzz?
Meanwhile im sure most of you have not seen the toyota NOAH
Re: 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by mrbillz(m): 3:46pm
Nigerians sef get nick name for almost all car brands
Re: 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by princechiemekam(m): 4:52pm
Re: 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by djlawex02(m): 4:52pm
Re: 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by naijaisGOOD: 4:52pm
Re: 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by joyfavour(f): 4:52pm
Re: 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by BreezyCB(m): 4:53pm
Re: 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by Ayo4251(m): 4:53pm
Shey na the name wey 'em manufacturers giam abi Nigeria names?
Re: 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by morikee(m): 4:53pm
Re: 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by Sleyanya1(m): 4:53pm
Ehen, make I use the opportunity ask, those cars wey people been dey call "End Of Discussion" and "Discussion continues" , na Naija people name Dem ABI na the manufacturers?
Became e nearly cuz fight between two matured men o
Re: 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by Hades2016(m): 4:53pm
Nice... what about Toyota bubu
Re: 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by anuoluwapo884: 4:53pm
Re: 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by sKy007: 4:54pm
Re: 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by Alonzo36: 4:54pm
Re: 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by goodyvin02(m): 4:54pm
how about Mercedes “Strrrrrr pap pap skidi boom skia"
Re: 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by cutefergiee(m): 4:54pm
DATS STD GOT ME
Re: 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by IfoyinTEDO(f): 4:54pm
Re: 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by Explorers(m): 4:54pm
Honda Fitta (in swedish and norwegian: “cunt”)
Re: 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by beyooooni1(m): 4:54pm
mazda carol me lady
Re: 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by opera1(m): 4:55pm
Re: 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by twentyk(m): 4:55pm
Re: 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by computerglobal(m): 4:56pm
Have you heard Toyota Big Mummy
Re: 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by Dmec(m): 4:56pm
mrbillz:No be nick name ooo, na dia real name
Re: 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by Nightwatchknine: 4:57pm
I can bet you haven't heard of Hyundia dickman
Re: 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by IVORY2009(m): 4:57pm
Toyota Orobor or big yansh Camry
Re: 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by Checked86: 4:57pm
in that picture, i thought it was Mecedez until i saw the toyota logo
Re: 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by Alukoh: 4:59pm
Benz or nothing
Re: 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by IVORY2009(m): 5:00pm
Re: 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by eminikansoso(m): 5:03pm
Toyota Noah
Re: 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by noeloge82(m): 5:04pm
Toyota big daddy
Honda bull dog
Honda bullet
Re: 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard by richeeyo(m): 5:04pm
GAZZUZZ:I saw that once in Gh, looks very quit though
