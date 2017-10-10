Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / 17 Most Weird Car Names You've Ever Heard (3310 Views)

Let's look at some of those names and don't forget to add yours in the comment section.



1. Subaru STD



2. Toyota Aristo



3. Ferrari Fxx K - Find X?



4. Daihatsu Unclad



5. Toyota ISIS



6. Mazda Scrum



7. Mitsubishi Lettuce - Where is Cucumber?



8. Isuzu P'up



9. Honda That's



10.Volkswagen Thing



11.Subaru Brat



12.Subaru WRX STI



13.Isuzu Mysterious Utility Wizard



14.Suzuki Every Joypop



15.Daewoo Chairman



16.Oldsmobile Cutlass



17.Rolls Royce Ghost - Some people will never buy a ghost no matter how rich they are.



Add yours and tell us the name you dislike the most.



Meanwhile im sure most of you have not seen the toyota NOAH



Have you heard of the mistubishi Gaz.zuzz?Meanwhile im sure most of you have not seen the toyota NOAH 4 Likes

Nigerians sef get nick name for almost all car brands

Evilspirit

Shey na the name wey 'em manufacturers giam abi Nigeria names?

Unclad







Ehen, make I use the opportunity ask, those cars wey people been dey call "End Of Discussion" and "Discussion continues" , na Naija people name Dem ABI na the manufacturers?





Became e nearly cuz fight between two matured men o Became e nearly cuz fight between two matured men o 2 Likes

Nice... what about Toyota bubu 6 Likes

Ogbunigwe

how about Mercedes “Strrrrrr pap pap skidi boom skia"

DATS STD GOT ME

Honda Fitta (in swedish and norwegian: “cunt”)

mazda carol me lady

Have you heard Toyota Big Mummy

mrbillz:

Nigerians sef get nick name for almost all car brands No be nick name ooo, na dia real name No be nick name ooo, na dia real name

I can bet you haven't heard of Hyundia dickman

Toyota Orobor or big yansh Camry

in that picture, i thought it was Mecedez until i saw the toyota logo

Benz or nothing

Toyota Noah

Toyota big daddy

Honda bull dog

Honda bullet