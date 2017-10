Let's look at some of those names and don't forget to add yours in the comment section.



1. Subaru STD



2. Toyota Aristo



3. Ferrari Fxx K - Find X?



4. Daihatsu Unclad



5. Toyota ISIS



6. Mazda Scrum



7. Mitsubishi Lettuce - Where is Cucumber?



8. Isuzu P'up



9. Honda That's



10.Volkswagen Thing



11.Subaru Brat



12.Subaru WRX STI



13.Isuzu Mysterious Utility Wizard



14.Suzuki Every Joypop



15.Daewoo Chairman



16.Oldsmobile Cutlass



17.Rolls Royce Ghost - Some people will never buy a ghost no matter how rich they are.



