|4 Sure Ways To Get Thrown Off A Flight by Opinionated: 3:31pm
As much as paying for a ticket secures your right to be on a flight, there are certain behaviors, which if displayed by passengers can more or less invalidate their right to be on that flight. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 4 sure ways to get thrown off a flight.
Wearing Something Inappropriate
Inappropriate clothing such as offensive t-shirts and the like can result in a passenger being removed from a flight by flight attendants. Considering the fact that airlines don’t publish their dress codes, it might sometimes be unclear to passengers which kinds of dressing might be appropriate. However, if a flier or passenger sticks to the rules of decency in dressing for public settings as it applies to the country or area, there will hardly be an issue.
Getting in a Fight
It’s just not worth it to get in a fight on a plane, no matter how much the person annoys you. It’s similar to how useless it is to get in a roadside fight with someone over their crappy driving. In the end, the two of you are only going to cross paths temporarily, after which you might never see each other again. So, why risk embarrassing yourself by getting in a fight? Flight attendants typically don’t waste time in removing aggressive fliers from the plane, particularly if all attempts to calm them down are futile. It doesn’t matter who started it or who is at fault, it simply will not be tolerated on a plane, especially getting in a fight with a flight attendant. If the plane is in motion when a fight breaks out, and the flier refuses to calm down or stop being aggressive, he/she will naturally be removed from the flight immediately the plane touches down.
Blatantly Ignoring Requests to Turn Off Your Mobile Devices
If you throw a tantrum or react aggressively to being told by a flight attendant to turn off your mobile devices, or if you blatantly ignore such a request, chances are you are going to be thrown off the plane. However, if you simply forget to turn off your mobile device and it maybe rings on the tarmac, no flight attendant is going to harass you. They’ll simply remind you to turn it off. As long as you are not throwing a tantrum or being aggressive and unreasonable with a flight attendant’s polite request, you’re hardly going to be thrown off that plane.
Being Drunk
If you appear drunk or act drunk, you might get thrown off a plane or not even be allowed to board in the first place. Visibly intoxicated passengers are typically not allowed on flights; the same thing applies if a passenger appears to be under the influence of drugs. Most airline reserve the right to refuse to transport passengers that appear to be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.
|Re: 4 Sure Ways To Get Thrown Off A Flight by BiafranBushBoy: 3:42pm
lol. I still don't get the throwing off aspect.
Like are they gonna fling you through the window while on Transit or they're gonna kick you through the door?
|Re: 4 Sure Ways To Get Thrown Off A Flight by pinnket: 5:05pm
All I did was just to chant
Do this at your own peril....
|Re: 4 Sure Ways To Get Thrown Off A Flight by FuckTheZero: 5:05pm
5. In overseas, bearing a Nigerian passport
6. In Nigeria, not being a first class citizen e.g politician
|Re: 4 Sure Ways To Get Thrown Off A Flight by Ayo4251(m): 5:05pm
But why is it necessary to turn off the phone?
|Re: 4 Sure Ways To Get Thrown Off A Flight by martynsnet: 5:06pm
|Re: 4 Sure Ways To Get Thrown Off A Flight by RIPEnglish: 5:06pm
I can remembered when i drinked, i was politely telled to stop the drinking till when we are got to our destinations.
|Re: 4 Sure Ways To Get Thrown Off A Flight by Nwogeh: 5:06pm
|Re: 4 Sure Ways To Get Thrown Off A Flight by lexzycc: 5:06pm
|Re: 4 Sure Ways To Get Thrown Off A Flight by chyckxx(m): 5:06pm
Flight mode, flight mode. Look at me, mehn I'm taking off. #NoFavorsByYung6ix
|Re: 4 Sure Ways To Get Thrown Off A Flight by Wayne4uall(m): 5:06pm
|Re: 4 Sure Ways To Get Thrown Off A Flight by kingthreat(m): 5:06pm
Insulting or threatening a cabin crew member or pilot.
He/She can just tell the pilot that you're a threat to the flight and you will be booted off
|Re: 4 Sure Ways To Get Thrown Off A Flight by Beehshorp(m): 5:07pm
Please will they give me a parachute when throwing me off?
|Re: 4 Sure Ways To Get Thrown Off A Flight by CovenantSam: 5:07pm
My flight to the east last week my phone was on throughout the flight.
I kept laughing at the dude beside me who was freaking out on take off. Immediately the plane was stable, the guy asked to use the toilet obviously he was going to vomit
|Re: 4 Sure Ways To Get Thrown Off A Flight by Coffin4Sale: 5:08pm
5. Just enter Aeroplane have your sit and start Shouting...
AAAAAAALAAAAAAHUAKBAAA!
Alahuakbar!
|Re: 4 Sure Ways To Get Thrown Off A Flight by Rtopzy(f): 5:08pm
because of d sound it makes, which disturbs d pilot's radio
Ayo4251:because of d sound it makes, which disturbs d pilot's radio
|Re: 4 Sure Ways To Get Thrown Off A Flight by bettercreature(m): 5:08pm
Blatantly Ignoring Requests to Turn Off Your Mobile Devices
Forget the above most people dont normally turn it off
|Re: 4 Sure Ways To Get Thrown Off A Flight by KendrickAyomide(m): 5:09pm
Threatening with a bomb.. Lmao.. infact u will be thrown into jail
|Re: 4 Sure Ways To Get Thrown Off A Flight by OduntanGabriel(m): 5:10pm
Am I the only one not understanding?
|Re: 4 Sure Ways To Get Thrown Off A Flight by Kobicove(m): 5:10pm
|Re: 4 Sure Ways To Get Thrown Off A Flight by datola: 5:11pm
Weasring ISIS inscribed cloth
|Re: 4 Sure Ways To Get Thrown Off A Flight by Pavore9: 5:12pm
Can't forget the insensitive way some Nigerians who I flew with from Addis to Lagos where relating with some air hotess
