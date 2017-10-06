₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fans Gush Over Yemi Alade's Stunning Look by mareee(f): 3:35pm
Mama Africa totally slays in this amazing picture and her fans couldn't get enough
https://www.instagram.com/p/BaEURHLhoDQ/?taken-by=yemialade
|Re: Fans Gush Over Yemi Alade's Stunning Look by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 4:13pm
You mean the lady that f**k managers
See as I take style make front page make I kukuma upload this pix
Me and my babe
|Re: Fans Gush Over Yemi Alade's Stunning Look by Rokia2(f): 4:14pm
IneedSugarMumy1:
Is it your pussy that she's using to fu..ck managers?
1 Like
|Re: Fans Gush Over Yemi Alade's Stunning Look by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 4:39pm
Rokia2:
Madam I'm Dickson oh, I no be woman
|Re: Fans Gush Over Yemi Alade's Stunning Look by nairavsdollars: 5:09pm
Atiku's money really coming out on her
|Re: Fans Gush Over Yemi Alade's Stunning Look by Evaberry(f): 5:09pm
..
Honestly she's too short.
Seems she has stopped bleaching, I hope her market will still sell with a dark skin.
|Re: Fans Gush Over Yemi Alade's Stunning Look by KendrickAyomide(m): 5:09pm
Lol
|Re: Fans Gush Over Yemi Alade's Stunning Look by FuckTheZero: 5:09pm
IneedSugarMumy1:Okay, you're a man in need of a sugar mommy.
|Re: Fans Gush Over Yemi Alade's Stunning Look by lenghtinny(m): 5:10pm
FuckTheZero:Who axe you
|Re: Fans Gush Over Yemi Alade's Stunning Look by exynos(m): 5:10pm
cute.
|Re: Fans Gush Over Yemi Alade's Stunning Look by cristianisraeli: 5:10pm
no camel toe so am going to pass
|Re: Fans Gush Over Yemi Alade's Stunning Look by RIPEnglish: 5:11pm
z
