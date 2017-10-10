Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Pets / Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) (22964 Views)

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nigerian-bouncer-hugs-his-fan-a-baby-goat-as-he-sweat-in-the-gym-photos A Nigerian bouncer named Big Sunny has taken to his instagram page to share a photo with his die-hard fan, a kid. The bouncer who was all sweaty as he held the baby goat tight like a real baby,got many people talking even as the photo has now gone viral.

This one na kilode 4 Likes

Nairaland girls will be like 73 Likes 2 Shares

See those muscles...



Of all animals...he decided to pick a babygoat 2 Likes

I'll chop up then hit the gym again Wow! I like what I'm seeing, no matter how hard I try my muscles don't just show my efforts, maybe because I'm kinda slender.I'll chop up then hit the gym again 5 Likes

With his johnny bravo body 4 Likes

Hopefully, he isn't molesting the innocent goat. 4 Likes 1 Share

MhizzAJ:

See those muscles...



Of all animals...he decided to pick a babygoat Sounds familiar?



You can help yourself though. Sounds familiar?You can help yourself though. 9 Likes

Na before I dey trip for this but since I got to know that Dangote , Bill gates , Mark , otedola don't have all that to be successful and rich I no longer bother myself on it. 6 Likes

MhizzAJ:

See those muscles...



Of all animals...he decided to pick a babygoat

You wish he picked a Lion cos he has muscles? You wish he picked a Lion cos he has muscles? 7 Likes

Too intimidating, and got a befitting job for those muscles.

SuperSuave:

Wow! I like what I'm seeing, no matter how hard I try my muscles don't just show my efforts, maybe because I'm kinda slender. I'll chop up then hit the gym again Don't kill urself pls Don't kill urself pls 2 Likes

Bestiality





Of all animals! Goat kwaOf all animals!

Awon mad man





b4 person go knw he go strt d kpansh the Innocent goat

Awon mad man





b4 person go knw he go strt d kpansh the Innocent goat 2 Likes 1 Share

wwau

m

oh boy. see confirm muscle o

Where the girls dey make dem come open mouth dey imagine

I trained him....





























How to take selfies! 2 Likes

MhizzAJ:

See those muscles...



Of all animals...he decided to pick a babygoat so make he carry lion so make he carry lion 1 Like

When they get old, everything will fall. Go check Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone at their youth age and now. That would tell you.

when he gets old he wont like his body 1 Like





The only natural body builder there is the guy on black pant/blue sneakers SteroidsThe only natural body builder there is the guy on black pant/blue sneakers

Fitness is a lifestyle 1 Like

Wondering what this is doing on FP

Animal abuse. Obviously, he grabbed the kid against its will and forced it to pose for a shot. 1 Like