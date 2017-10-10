₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) by Kolababe: 4:28pm
A Nigerian bouncer named Big Sunny has taken to his instagram page to share a photo with his die-hard fan, a kid. The bouncer who was all sweaty as he held the baby goat tight like a real baby,got many people talking even as the photo has now gone viral.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nigerian-bouncer-hugs-his-fan-a-baby-goat-as-he-sweat-in-the-gym-photos
|Re: Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) by Kolababe: 4:28pm
|Re: Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 4:29pm
This one na kilode
|Re: Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) by BlackDBagba: 4:30pm
|Re: Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) by ebukahandsome(m): 4:39pm
Nairaland girls will be like
|Re: Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 4:43pm
See those muscles...
Of all animals...he decided to pick a babygoat
|Re: Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) by SuperSuave(m): 4:53pm
Wow! I like what I'm seeing, no matter how hard I try my muscles don't just show my efforts, maybe because I'm kinda slender. I'll chop up then hit the gym again
|Re: Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) by StrawberryGloss(f): 5:06pm
With his johnny bravo body
|Re: Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) by Egein(m): 8:11pm
Hopefully, he isn't molesting the innocent goat.
|Re: Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) by FuckTheZero: 8:11pm
MhizzAJ:Sounds familiar?
You can help yourself though.
|Re: Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) by Teewhy2: 8:12pm
Na before I dey trip for this but since I got to know that Dangote , Bill gates , Mark , otedola don't have all that to be successful and rich I no longer bother myself on it.
|Re: Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) by ULSHERLAN(m): 8:13pm
MhizzAJ:
You wish he picked a Lion cos he has muscles?
|Re: Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) by Hexzyz(m): 8:13pm
Too intimidating, and got a befitting job for those muscles.
|Re: Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) by Beedude(m): 8:13pm
SuperSuave:Don't kill urself pls
|Re: Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) by Partnerbiz3: 8:13pm
Bestiality
|Re: Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) by Stanleyville(m): 8:13pm
Goat kwa
Of all animals!
|Re: Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) by oshe11(m): 8:13pm
Awon mad man
b4 person go knw he go strt d kpansh the Innocent goat
Re: Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) by oshe11(m): 8:13pm
Awon mad man
b4 person go knw he go strt d kpansh the Innocent goat
|Re: Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) by Donald3d(m): 8:13pm
wwau
|Re: Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) by valgbo(m): 8:14pm
m
|Re: Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) by uduvwurode(m): 8:14pm
oh boy. see confirm muscle o
|Re: Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) by adisabarber(m): 8:14pm
Where the girls dey make dem come open mouth dey imagine
|Re: Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) by Franzinni: 8:14pm
I trained him....
How to take selfies!
|Re: Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) by loneatar: 8:14pm
MhizzAJ:so make he carry lion
|Re: Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) by Flashh: 8:14pm
When they get old, everything will fall. Go check Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone at their youth age and now. That would tell you.
|Re: Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) by Kokaine(m): 8:14pm
when he gets old he wont like his body
|Re: Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) by H8ta(m): 8:14pm
Steroids
The only natural body builder there is the guy on black pant/blue sneakers
|Re: Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) by Coyotejack(m): 8:15pm
Fitness is a lifestyle
|Re: Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) by takenadoh: 8:15pm
Wondering what this is doing on FP
|Re: Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) by BluntBoy(m): 8:16pm
Animal abuse. Obviously, he grabbed the kid against its will and forced it to pose for a shot.
|Re: Bouncer Big Sunny And His Baby Goat Pictured At The Gym (Photos) by maryjan8(f): 8:16pm
Ok
